Mexican & Tex-Mex

Let's Taco 1066 Rockville Pike

review star

No reviews yet

1066 Rockville Pike

Rockville, MD 20850

Popular Items

Pescado (Fish) Taco
Elotes
Lengua (Beef Tongue) Taco

TACOS

TACO PLATTER

TACO PLATTER

$13.50Out of stock

Combination of any 2 Taco and Mexican rice and Pinto beans.

3 Quesabirria Tacos

3 Quesabirria Tacos

$13.95Out of stock

Braised beef, cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa taqueria.

3 Birria Tacos

3 Birria Tacos

$13.75Out of stock

Braised beef, onion, cilantro, salsa taqueria.

Al Pastor (Rotisserie Pork) Taco

Al Pastor (Rotisserie Pork) Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced rotisserie marinated pork, pineapple, onion, cilantro, salsa roja, avocado crema. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.

Cochinita Pibil (Shred Pork) Taco

Cochinita Pibil (Shred Pork) Taco

$4.00

Yucatán-style marinated pork wrapped in banana leaves and braised. Served w/ chile crema, pickled onions, cilantro, and habanero salsa (on the side). Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.

Asada (Steak) Taco

Asada (Steak) Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Flame-grilled marinated Angus steak, onions, cilantro, salsa roja, avocado crema. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.

Camarón (Shrimp) Taco

Camarón (Shrimp) Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Spicy grilled shrimp, cheese, chile crema, cabbage, pico de gallo. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.

Pescado (Fish) Taco

Pescado (Fish) Taco

$4.00

Flour tortilla, battered fish, chile crema, cabbage, pico de gallo. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.

Tinga de Pollo (Chicken) Taco

Tinga de Pollo (Chicken) Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Shredded chicken braised with chipotle and tomatoes, served with avocado crema, pickled onion, cilantro. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.

Mushroom Taco

Mushroom Taco

$4.00

Battered oyster mushroom, cheese, chile crema, cabbage, pico de gallo. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.

Lengua (Beef Tongue) Taco

Lengua (Beef Tongue) Taco

$4.00

Tender braised beef tongue, cilantro, onion. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.

FAMILY TACO STYLE

Variety Taco 12 Pack

$45.00Out of stock

A mix of 12 tacos. Your choice of proteins.

Family Taco Kit

$55.00Out of stock

2 lbs of your choice of proteins: al pastor, asada, cochinita, chicken tinga. served with: 16 corn or flour tortillas, pickled onions, verde & arboles salsas, cilantro, onions, radish and limes.

TORTAS

Tortas Al-Pastor

Tortas Al-Pastor

$14.00Out of stock

Mexican Sandwich with rotisserie marinated pork, grilled cheese. Served w/ pinto beans, chile crema, lettuce, tomato, onions.

Tortas de Asada

Tortas de Asada

$14.00Out of stock

Mexican Sandwich with Flame-grilled marinated steak and cheese. Served w/ guacamole, chile crema, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Tortas Birria

Tortas Birria

$14.00Out of stock

Mexican Sandwich with braised beef, grilled cheese. Served w/ salsa taqueria, chile crema, lettuce, tomato, onions.

Torta Pescado

Torta Pescado

$14.00

Mexican Sandwich with battered fish, and grilled cheese. Served w/ chile crema, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce, tomato.

Tortas Cochinita Pibil

Tortas Cochinita Pibil

$14.00

Mexican Sandwich with braised pork, grilled cheese. Served w/ chile crema, avocado crema, lettuce, tomato, and pickled onions.

Tortas Tinga de Pollo

Tortas Tinga de Pollo

$14.00Out of stock

Mexican Sandwich with braised chicken, grilled cheese. Served w/ chile crema, avocado crema, lettuce, tomato, and pickled onions.

BURRITOS

California Burrito

California Burrito

$14.00Out of stock

Large flour tortilla seared with Monterey Jack Cheese, filled with french fries, grilled steak, cheese, avocado crema, pico de gallo, chile crema.

Asada Burrito

Asada Burrito

$13.00Out of stock

Large flour tortilla seared with Monterey Jack Cheese, filled with grilled steak, pinto beans, avocado crema, pico de gallo, salsa roja, sour cream.

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$13.00Out of stock

Large flour tortilla seared with Monterey Jack Cheese, filled with rotisserie marinated pork, Mexican rice, pineapple, salsa roja, avocado crema, onion, cilantro.

Pescado Burrito

Pescado Burrito

$13.00

Large flour tortilla seared with Monterey Jack Cheese, filled with battered catfish, cabbage, chile crema, pico de gallo.

Mar y Tierra Burrito (Surf and Turf)

Mar y Tierra Burrito (Surf and Turf)

$14.50Out of stock

Large flour tortilla seared with Monterey Jack Cheese, filled with jumbo grilled shrimp, marinated steak, cheese, chile crema, guacamole.

Camarón Burrito

Camarón Burrito

$13.50Out of stock

Large flour tortilla seared with Monterey Jack Cheese, filled with grilled shrimp, cheese, chile crema, cabbage, pico de gallo.

Tinga de Pollo Burrito

Tinga de Pollo Burrito

$13.00

Large flour tortilla seared with Monterey Jack Cheese, filled with shredded chicken braised with chipotle and tomatoes, avocado crema, pickled onion, cilantro.

QUESADILLAS

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$12.50Out of stock

12" Flour tortilla, melted cheese, side of guacamole & sour cream.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$12.50Out of stock

12" Flour tortilla, melted cheese, side of guacamole & sour cream.

Birria Quesadilla

Birria Quesadilla

$12.50Out of stock

12" Flour tortilla, melted cheese, consome, guacamole & sour cream.

Tinga de Pollo Quesadilla

Tinga de Pollo Quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

12" Flour tortilla, melted cheese, side of guacamole & sour cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

12" Flour tortilla, melted cheese, side of guacamole & sour cream.

MÁS

Quesabirria Mulita (12")

Quesabirria Mulita (12")

$26.00Out of stock

Double-decker quesadilla with birria beef and a large side of consomé.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled marinated steak, fries, cheese, chile crema, guacamole.

Mar y Tierra Fries (Surf and Turf)

Mar y Tierra Fries (Surf and Turf)

$14.50Out of stock

Grilled shrimp, marinated steak, fries, cheese, chipotle crema, guacamole.

Birriamen

Birriamen

$14.50Out of stock

Ramen noodles with umami consomé and slow-cooked birria beef.

Tostadas

Tostadas

$5.50

Crunchy grilled corn tortilla, melted cheese, your choice of protein and onion and cilantro.

Birria Nachos

Birria Nachos

$14.00Out of stock

House-made corn tortilla chips topped w/ braised beef, melted cheddar cheese, jack cheese, avocado crema, chile crema, and pico de gallo.

Elotes

Elotes

$5.50

Mexican street corn on the cob, mayo, chile, cotija cheese, lime.

EXTRAS

Consomé

Consomé

$4.00+

Beef birria broth, chopped birria meat, onion, cilantro, squeeze lime.

Chips y Salsa

Chips y Salsa

$6.00

Housemade chips with signature salsa cantina.

Chips y Guacamole

Chips y Guacamole

$9.50Out of stock

Housemade chips with guacamole.

House made Flan

House made Flan

$4.00

Flan de Leche, topped with coconut cream and coffee

CHURROS

Traditional Cinnamon & Sugar Churro Stick

Traditional Cinnamon & Sugar Churro Stick

$4.00

3 pcs. of made-to-order hot cinnamon sugar churros served with condensed milk.

BUID YOUR OWN CHURRO BOX

BUID YOUR OWN CHURRO BOX

$6.00+

Freshly made-to-order bite-sized pieces (approx. 20-30pcs) of churros dusted in sugar and cinnamon. Served in a box, garnish with any toppings of your choice. - Choose free drizzle toppings - Mix it up with Premiums toppings for $1 All are served with complimentary whipped cream.

CHURRO LOOP

CHURRO LOOP

$4.50Out of stock
CHURRO LOOP Traditional Cinnamon & Sugar Churro

CHURRO LOOP Traditional Cinnamon & Sugar Churro

$3.50
CHURRO LOOP Ghirardelli Chocolate Sprinkles

CHURRO LOOP Ghirardelli Chocolate Sprinkles

$4.50

CHURRO LOOP Ghirardelli White Chocolate & Pebbles

$4.50

CHURRO LOOP Ghirardelli Strawberry Chocolate & Sprinkles

$4.50

CHURRO LOOP Ghirardelli White Chocolate & Oreo Crumbles

$4.50
CHURRO LOOP Ghirardelli Chocolate Almonds

CHURRO LOOP Ghirardelli Chocolate Almonds

$4.50
LIL LOOP SAMPLER

LIL LOOP SAMPLER

$15.00Out of stock

6 different flavors of mini loop churros: Traditional Cinnamon & Sugar, Chocolate Sprinkles, White Chocolate & Pebbles, Strawberry Chocolate & Sprinkles, White Chocolate & Oreo Crumbles, and Chocolate Almonds.

SIDES

Mexican Pinto Beans

Mexican Pinto Beans

$4.00
Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$3.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$4.00Out of stock

Housemade fresh daily

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Large crispy fry.

Salsa Cantina

Salsa Cantina

$4.00

House signature salsa cantina.

DRINKS

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00Out of stock
Coke

Coke

$3.00Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Perrier Sparkling Water

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00
Jarrito Soda

Jarrito Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Fruit flavored soda.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Tacos!

Location

1066 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20850

Directions

Gallery
Let's Taco image
Let's Taco image
Let's Taco image

