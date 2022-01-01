Restaurant header imageView gallery

Let's Taco Bout It Restaurant

3781 presidential pkwy

Atlanta, GA 30340

Order Again

Popular Items

Pollo Asado
Jerk
Carne Asada

Tacos, Bowls & Nachos

Carne Asada

$5.00+

Hawaiian

$5.00+

Jerk

$5.00+

Korean BBQ

$6.00+

Lemon Pepper Wet

$5.00+

Pollo Asado

$5.00+

Shrimp

$6.00+

Veggie

$5.00+

Thai

$5.00+

Impossible

$6.00+

Sides, Drinks & Desserts

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Chips & Guac

$5.00

Chips & Cheese

$5.00

Guac

$3.00

Elote Full Order

$4.00

Churros

$5.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Deer Park Water

$2.00

Aqua Panna Water

$4.00

Waffle Fry

$5.00

Fries

Carne Fries

$14.00

Pollo Fries

$14.00

Jerk Fries

$14.00

Korean BBQ Fries

$14.00

Shrimp Fries

$14.00

Hawaiian Fries

$14.00

Lemon Pepper Wet Fries

$14.00

Thai Fries

$14.00

Veggie Fries

$14.00

Impossible Fries

$14.00

$3 Street Tacos

Street Carne

$3.00

Street Hawaiian

$3.00

Street Jerk

$3.00

Street Korean BBQ

$3.00

Street Lemon Pepper Wet

$3.00

Street Pollo

$3.00

Street Shrimp

$3.00

Street Thai

$3.00

Street Veggie

$3.00

Beef Birria

Beef Birria Taco

$12.00

Beef Nacho

$14.00

Beef Fries

$14.00

Jerk birria

$12.00

Chicken birria

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3781 presidential pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30340

Directions

