Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

Let's Do Lunch

173 Reviews

$$

435 Holly St NE

Decatur, AL 35601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

One Scoop & Two Sides
Bag Lunch
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.10

Grape Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.10

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.10

Buffalo Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.10

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.10

Pimento Cheese

$6.65

Turkey Sandwich

$6.10

Ham Sandwich

$5.65

Club Sandwich

$6.40

Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$6.65

BLT Sandwich

$6.40

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.40

PB&J Sandwich

$5.75

Turkey Bacon Berry Sandwich

$6.65

1/2 Sandwiches / Bag Lunch

Bag Lunch

$9.95

Scoops

One Scoop & One Side

$8.75

One Scoop & Two Sides

$9.75

Two Scoops & One Side

$10.75

Two Scoops

$9.95

Three Scoops

$11.25

Sides

Strawberry Pretzel

$3.25

Cornbread Salad

$2.85

Broccoli Salad

$2.85

Pasta Salad

$2.85

Corn & Pea Salad

$2.85

Watergate Salad

$2.85

Side Salad

$2.85

Tomato Slices (5)

$2.85

Cucumber Slices (8)

$2.85

Pint

$7.95

Quart

$14.75

Choose 3 Sides

$8.75

Extras

Pickle

$0.35

Extra Cranberry Relish

$0.30

Salad Dressing

$0.75

X Crackers

$0.50

Salads

Chicken BLT Salad

$8.25

Chef Salad

$8.25

Garden Salad

$6.95

Half Pint/Pint/Quart

Half Pint

$7.50

Pint

Quart

Kid's Meal (10 & under)

Kid's Chicken Salad

$6.95

Kid's Tuna Sandwich

$6.95

Kid's Turkey Sandwich

$6.95

Kid's Ham Sandwich

$6.95

Kid's PB & J

$6.95

Desserts

Dessert of the Day

$4.25

Cookie

$0.99

Beverages

Pepsi Fountain Drink

$2.45

Fruit Tea

$2.45

Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.45

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.45

Cup of Water

$0.25

20 ounce Bottled Water

$2.25

20 ounce Bottled Ginger Ale

$2.25

Chips

Chip

$1.25

Family Size Entrees

Sweet Tea Gallon

$6.00

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$6.00

Fruit Tea Gallon

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Opened in 1988, Let's Do Lunch is a casual restaurant, located in downtown Decatur. Try our freshly baked bread, crisp salads, and homemade desserts. Local favorites include chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese, cornbread salad, grape salad, broccoli salad, and strawberry pretzel salad. This is only a few of our most popular menu items. Make plans to join us for lunch!

Website

Location

435 Holly St NE, Decatur, AL 35601

Directions

Gallery
Let's Do Lunch image
Let's Do Lunch image
Let's Do Lunch image

Similar restaurants in your area

Moe's Original BBQ - Madison
orange starNo Reviews
102 St. Louis St Madison, AL 35758
View restaurantnext
Urban Cookhouse - Huntsville
orange star4.8 • 1,870
325 Bridge Street Suite 105 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Decatur

Big Bob Gibson BBQ - 6th Ave
orange star4.3 • 2,904
1715 6th Ave SE Decatur, AL 35601
View restaurantnext
Big Bob Gibson BBQ - Danville Rd
orange star4.3 • 812
2520 Danville Rd SW Decatur, AL 35603
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Decatur
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Muscle Shoals
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston