Restaurant info

Let's Get Nood is an innovative food truck that specializes in noodle based dishes with unique twists and exciting flavors. Let's Get Nood focuses on creating memorable dishes by utilizing quality ingredients and proper cooking techniques. We want to create wonderful memories through our food truck experience to inspire younger generations of food lovers. Let's Get Nood aims to work with, and for, the community in hopes to grow our local food scene and empower local businesses for a sustainable food culture that can be passed on for generations.