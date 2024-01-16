Let's Get Nood 820 35th Ave NW
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Let's Get Nood is an innovative food truck that specializes in noodle based dishes with unique twists and exciting flavors. Let's Get Nood focuses on creating memorable dishes by utilizing quality ingredients and proper cooking techniques. We want to create wonderful memories through our food truck experience to inspire younger generations of food lovers. Let's Get Nood aims to work with, and for, the community in hopes to grow our local food scene and empower local businesses for a sustainable food culture that can be passed on for generations.
Location
820 35th Ave NW, Naples, FL 34120