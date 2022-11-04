Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Let's Meat SteakHouse

review star

No reviews yet

625 Rivervale Road

River Vale, NJ 07675

LM Prime Dry Aged Burger
Filet Mignon
Buttermilk Vidallia Onion Rings

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Farm Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, Carrots, Red Onion, Bacon, Lemon Vinaigrette

Gem Romaine, Endive + Treviso

$12.00

Homemade Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, Citrus Parmesan Crumbs

Rainbow Beets + Arugula Salad

$15.00

Pecans, Chenel Goat Cheese, XO Sherry Vinaigrette

Boston Bibb Wedge

$14.00

Boston Bibb Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Nueske Bacon Lardons, Crumbled Maytag Bleu Cheese Dressing

Baby Artichoke Salad

$14.00

Toasted Walnuts, Avocado, Shaved Parmesan, Lemon Oil

Raw Bar

Lobster Cocktail

$29.00

Dijonaise Sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Bloody Mary Cocktail Sauce

Crudo

$20.00

Weekly Crudo: Barnegat bay Sea Scallops, Leche de tigre, fresno chili, fennel pollen, lava salt, n'duja, shaved local radish

Appetizers

Nueske Bacon Steak

$17.00

Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Maple Glazed

Togarashi Baked Clams

$16.00

Pancetta, Siracha Aioli, Rock Salt Fume

OG Meatballs

$16.00

Dry aged beef, Heritage pork, Fresh Ricotta, Grilled Focaccia

Crab Cake App

$21.00

“Fancy” Ranch

Calamari Fritto Misto

$18.00

Crispy cherry peppers, Shaved fresno chilis, Marinara,

Sicilian Octopus

$21.00

Olives, Potatoes, Baby greens, Banyuls Vinaigrette

Oysters Rockefeller

$21.00

(5) Oysters, Creamed Spinach + Parmigiano Reggiano Gratinee

“Everything” Crusted Saku Tuna

$22.00

Wasabi Yuzu, Dragon Sauce, Chimichurri crushed avocado

Hudson Valley Foie Gras

$21.00

Luxardo Cherry, Vin Cotto, Cultured Butter Toast, Black lava smoked salt

Cast Iron Skillet Mac + Cheese

$12.00

4 Cheese Béchamela, Fusilli

Thai Chili Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Sesame, Pancetta, Puffed rice

The Meating Place

Filet Mignon

$49.00

12 oz

Tomahawk

$169.00

44 oz Tomahawk 35 day dry age

Lamb Chops

$44.00

16 oz Lamb Chops Chimichurri

NY Strip

$59.00

16oz Prime Dry-Aged 28 Days

Bone-In Ribeye

$68.00

22 oz.

Porterhouse for Two

$98.00

40 oz.

Entrees

Brick Roasted Joyce Farms Chicken

$31.00

Brick roasted Joyce farms chicken, Broccoli Rabe, Wild Mushroom, Marsala Pan Sauce

Chicken Schnitzel

$25.00

Joyce farms chicken, San Marzano Tomato sauce, Lioni Mozzarella, Basil

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$36.00

Two Crab Cakes, Micro Green Salad, Truffle Fries, Cucumber-Wasabi

Gnocchi

$22.00

Handmade Gnocchi, choice of sauce 

Pappardelle Ragu' Bolognese

$26.00

"Vecchia Scuola" Pecorino Romano, In House Ground Beef + Pork

Grilled Berkshire Heritage Pork Chop

$38.00

Gilled 16 oz Double Cut Chop Cherry pepper scarpiello sauce, roasted yukon's, Broccoli Rabe, Long Hot

LM Prime Dry Aged Burger

$25.00

Grafton cheddar, Butcher bacon, brioche, pickles, L.t.o., Fries

Cast Iron Skillet Mac + Cheese

$12.00

4 Cheese Béchamela, Fusilli

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Broccoli rabe, calabrian chili, garlic

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Creamy garlicky cheesy spinach

Potato puree' Rubuchon

$10.00

Creamy potato puree

Israeli Z'atar dusted fried Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Fries and served with Kimchee Mayo

Grilled Long Hots + Roasted Potatoes

$12.00

Grilled Asparagus w/ Béarnaise

$14.00

Grilled

Fries

$10.00

Hand cut classic

Buttermilk Vidallia Onion Rings

$10.00

Baby Spinach - Garlic Wilted

$10.00

Creamy garlicky cheesy spinach

Sautéed Mushrooms & Leeks

$12.00

Brick oven roasted wild mushrooms, Leeks + Ramp butter

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Hand cut fries, truffle, parmesan, rosemary

Desserts

Affogato

$8.00

Vanilla Ice cream, Espresso

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Amarena cherries, Dark Chocolate, Vanilla ice cream, Vanilla crème anglaise

Espresso Tirimisu

$12.00

Coffee liqueur, Mascarpone Mousse, Cocoa Lady Fingers

GF Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

Vanilla ice cream, vanilla crème anglaise

Giant Skillet Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$12.00

Vanilla Ice cream, Chocolate ganache

Steakhouse Cheesecake

$10.00

Strawberries, Whipped Cream, Berry Compote

Warm Green Apple Crostata

$12.00

Streusel, Salted caramel, vanilla ice cream

Gelato

$8.00

Strawberry - Rhubarb Crostata

$12.00

Kids

Kids Penne Butter

$10.00

Kids Penne Marinara

$10.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

ShoeString Fries

Kids Burger

$16.00

Kids Pizzette

$15.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
