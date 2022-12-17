Main picView gallery

Let's Roll: Pizza - Egg Rolls - Steaks 929 S High St

review star

No reviews yet

929 S High St

West Chester, PA 19382

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Classic Cheese Pizza
French Fries
Cheesesteak

Pizza

SM Classic Cheese Pizza

$10.00

SM White Pizza

$10.00

MED Classic Cheese Pizza

$13.00

MED "Let's Roll" Hot Honey Signature

$20.00

MED Margherita Pizza

$19.50

MED Hawaiian Pizza

$19.50

MED Upside Down Pizza

$17.00

MED Meat Supreme

$20.00

MED Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

MED BBQ Pork

$20.00

MED "Let's Roll" Special

$19.50

MED Garden Pie

$19.50

MED Split Specialty

MED White Pizza

$13.00

LG Classic Cheese Pizza

$16.00

LG "Let's Roll" Hot Honey Signature

$23.50

LG Margherita Pizza

$22.50

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$22.50

LG Upside Down Pizza

$20.00

LG Meat Supreme

$23.50

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.50

LG BBQ Pork

$22.50

LG "Let's Roll" Special

$22.50

LG Garden Pie

$22.50

LG Split Specialty

LG White Pizza

$16.00

Boli Rolls

Cheese Boli Rolls

$6.00+

Italian Boli Rolls

$9.00+

Meaty Boli Rolls

$9.00+

Mushroom Boli Rolls

$9.00+

Garden Boli Rolls

$9.00+

Philly Beef Cheesesteak Boli Roll

$9.00+

Egg Rolls

Eggroll (1)

$5.00

Eggroll (3)

$12.00

Pull Apart Sliders (3)

Ham Bacon Cheddar Sliders (3)

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sliders (3)

$13.00

Ruben Sliders (3)

$13.00

Appetizers

Breadsticks (6)

$7.00
Broccoli Bites (8)

Broccoli Bites (8)

$8.00
Chicken Fingers (4)

Chicken Fingers (4)

$8.50
French Fries

French Fries

$6.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00

Fried Pickles (5)

$7.50
Jalapeno Poppers (6)

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$8.00

Mac & Cheese Bites (8)

$8.00
Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.00
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00
Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.00
Greek Chopped Salad

Greek Chopped Salad

$10.00
Green Apple Salad

Green Apple Salad

$10.00

Wings

5 Jumbo Wings

5 Jumbo Wings

$8.00
10 Jumbo Wings

10 Jumbo Wings

$14.00
20 Jumbo Wings

20 Jumbo Wings

$26.00
10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$12.00
20 Boneless Wings

20 Boneless Wings

$22.00

Steaks & Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$10.00+
Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00+
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00+
Beef Pizza Steak

Beef Pizza Steak

$10.00+

Chicken Pizza Steak

$10.00+
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00
Bacon BBQ Turkey Griller

Bacon BBQ Turkey Griller

$12.00
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$10.00
Rollin' Burger

Rollin' Burger

$9.00
Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$12.00

Hoagies

"Let's Roll" Signature Italian

$10.00+

Classic Italian

$9.00+

Turkey Hoagie

$8.50+

GF Pizza

GF Classic Cheese Pizza

$16.00

GF "Let's Roll" Hot Honey Signature

$23.50

GF Margherita Pizza

$22.50

GF Hawaiian Pizza

$22.50

GF Upside Down Pizza

$20.00

GF Meat Supreme

$23.50Out of stock

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.50

GF BBQ Pork

$23.50

GF "Let's Roll" Special

$22.50

GF Garden Pie

$22.50

Desserts

Cannoli Egg Roll

$5.00
Cheesecake Egg Roll

Cheesecake Egg Roll

$5.00

Zeppoli

$8.00
Chocolate Tort Cake (GF)

Chocolate Tort Cake (GF)

$8.00
Cannoli (1)

Cannoli (1)

$5.00

Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

2 Liter Soda (Online Order)

$3.50

20 oz. Soda (Online Order)

$2.50

Aquafina

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Sauces & Dressings

SD Ranch

$0.60

SD Bleu Cheese

$0.60

SD Honey Mustard

$0.60

SD Cheese Wiz

$1.00

SD Sm Red Gravy

$0.60

SD Lg Red Gravy

$1.50

SD Dressing

$0.60

SD BBQ

$0.60

SD Hot Sauce

$0.60

SD Buffalo Sauce

$0.60

SD Chipotle Ranch

$0.60

SD Chipotle Thousand Island

$0.60

SD Horseradish Peppercorn

$0.60
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

929 S High St, West Chester, PA 19382

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

