Breakfast

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwiches

$4.50

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Egg, potato, peppers, onion, tomato, salsa, cheddar, wrapped in a toasty tortilla.

Breakfast Sides

Bacon (2)

$3.00

Four strips of thick cut bacon.

Bacon (4)

$4.25

Sausage

$3.00

Turkey Sausage

$3.00

Ciabatta

$2.00

Croissant

$2.00

Bagel

$2.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Lunch

Salads

L.E. Garden

$9.00

House greens blend, topped with tomato, olive, cucumber, carrot, red onion, & radish, tossed in our house vinaigrette.

House Chop

$10.00

Tomato, carrot, red onion, cucumber, radish, munster, radicchio, bacon, tossed with house greens blend and house vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Cobb

$13.00

Sandwiches

Turkey & Swiss

$8.50

roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, house made honey mustard, garlic aioli, served on a kaiser roll

Ham & Swiss

$8.50

black forest ham, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, housemade honey mustard and garlic aioli served on a kaiser roll

Chicken Salad

$9.00

roasted chicken breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, provolone and mayo served on white toast

Egg Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, served on a flaky croissant.

Tuna Salad

$9.00

lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle served on a flaky croissant

L.E. BLT

$9.00

Bacon, spinach & tomato, herbed aioli, on a flaky croissant.

Roast Beef

$9.00

roasted beef, lettice, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese and house made horseradish aioli served on a kaiser roll

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Cali Club

$12.00

roasted chicken breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, provolone and mayo served on white toast

Skinny Dipper

$13.00

Cheesesteak Beef American Cheese Peppers Onions Ciabatta bread

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Roasted Rosemary Chicken

$10.00

Wraps

Turkey Avocado

$12.00

Crispy Chicken

$12.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Deli Sides

Chicken Salad

$6.00

Tuna Salad

$6.00

Egg Salad

$6.00

Market

Snacks

Banana

$1.25

Apple

$1.25Out of stock

Orange

$1.00Out of stock

Grapes

$3.25

Hard Boiled Egg

$4.50

4 Hard Boiled eggs

Doublemint Gum

$1.25

Doritos - Nacho

$1.50

Lays - Classic

$1.50

Dorito - Cool Ranch

$1.50

Cashews

$1.00

Peanuts

$1.00Out of stock

Miss Vickies Jala

$1.50

Miss Vickies S&V

$1.50

Miss Vickies Bbq

$1.50

Miss Vickies - Jala

$1.50

Sun Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Sun Chip GS

$1.50Out of stock

Rice Cips Cheddar

$1.50Out of stock

Sun Chips - Cheddar

$1.50

Rice Chips Caramel

$1.50Out of stock

Rice Chips Apple Cinnamon

$1.50Out of stock

Rice Chips Ranch

$1.50Out of stock

Baked Lays

$1.50Out of stock

Omega 3 Trail Mix

$1.50Out of stock

Cranberry Health Trail Miz

$1.50Out of stock

Snickers

$1.99

Twix

$1.99

Reese's

$1.99Out of stock

Milky Way

$1.99

3 Musketeers

$1.99Out of stock

Kit Kat

$1.99Out of stock

Hershey's With Almonds

$1.99Out of stock

Hershey's

$1.99Out of stock

Lays Bbq

$1.50

Cheetos

$1.50

Popcorn

$1.00

Chobani Peach

$2.00

Chobani Strawberry

$2.00

Chobani Black Cherry

$2.00

Chobani Blueberry

$2.00

Sunflower Seeds

$0.75

Myracle Kitchen - Caramel Coconut Bytes

$4.30Out of stock

Oreos

$1.50

Chips Ahoy

$1.00

Nutter Butter

$1.00

Rits Chesse Crakers

$1.00Out of stock

Graham Caker Bears

$1.00Out of stock

Welch's Fruit Snacks

$0.50

Pillsbury Funfetti Mini

$1.00Out of stock

Chz Ritz

$1.00Out of stock

Dorito Tapatio

$1.50Out of stock

Dorito Dinamita

$1.50Out of stock

Cheetos Flaming Hot

$1.50Out of stock

Lays Limon

$1.50

Ruffles Queso

$1.50Out of stock

Rice Crispy Treat

$1.00

Fritos

$1.50

Lance Crackers

$1.00

Honey Bun

$1.25

Pastries

Croissant

$3.00

Brownie

$2.50+

Cookie

$5.00

Banana Bread

$3.00

Chocolate Muffin

$5.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50Out of stock

Grab 'n' Go

Greek Salad

$2.50+

Tuna Salad

$6.00

Chicken Salad

$6.00

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Egg Salad

$6.00

Fruit Salad

$3.00+

Pasta Salad

$3.30+

Broccoli Slaw

$3.50+

Banana

$1.25

Banana Bread

$3.00

Pineapple

$2.00Out of stock

Apple

$1.25Out of stock

Orange

$1.00Out of stock

Hardboiled Eggs

$3.00

Yogurt

$1.50

Beverages

Coffee and Tea

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Americano

$4.00+

Latte

$4.50+

Cappucino

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Tea

$3.00+

Soda

Diet Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Coke Zero

$1.50Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Mt. Dew

$1.50

Gingerale Lemonade

$1.50Out of stock

Gingerale Raspberry Lemonade

$1.50Out of stock

Sprite

$1.50

Bubly-Strawberry

$1.50

Bubly-Pomegranate

$1.50Out of stock

Bubly-Lime

$1.50

Bubly-Mango

$1.50

Bubly - Coconut Pineapple

$1.50Out of stock

Bubly - Blackberry

$1.50Out of stock

Bubly - Raspberry

$1.25Out of stock

Bubly - Cherry

$1.50

Other

Water

$1.25

Just Water

$2.25

Coconut Water

$3.00

Body Armor - Strawberry Banana

$3.00

Body Armor - Mixed Berry

$3.00

Body Armor - Cherry Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Body Armor - Fruit Punch

$3.00

Body Armor - Orange Mango

$3.00Out of stock

Body Armor- Strawberry Grape

$3.00Out of stock

Body Armor Lyte - Orange Clementine

$3.00Out of stock

Body Armor Lyte - Tropical Coconut

$3.00Out of stock

Body Armor Lyte - Blueberry Pomegranate

$3.00Out of stock

Body Armor Lyte - Watermelon

$3.00Out of stock

Celsius - Orange

$3.99

Celsius - Tropical Vibe

$3.99

Celsius - Peach Vibe

$3.99

Celsius - Wild Berry

$3.99

Celsius - Kiwi Guava

$3.99Out of stock

Celsius - Mango Passionfruit

$3.99

Celsius - Arctic Vibe

$3.99

Premier Protein - Vanilla

$3.00

Protein Shake - Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

Apple & Eve - Apple

$2.00Out of stock

Apple & Eve - Orange

$2.00Out of stock

Tropicana- Cranberry Juice

$3.00