Salad
Lettuce Be Loco
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Seriously Satisfying Salads, Soups, Warm Bowls + More! Bringing you value in our salad and warm bowl options with big time flavor, real ingredients and your daily value of nutrients for a better, more joyful and healthier life.
Location
208 Church Street Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Leesburg
Vino Bistro - 1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100
4.6 • 407
1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100 Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurant