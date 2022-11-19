Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad

Lettuce Be Loco

review star

No reviews yet

208 Church Street Southeast

Leesburg, VA 20175

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own
Autumn Butternut Squash Harvest Bowl
LoCo Cobb

Salads

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$9.50

Go Loco! Includes 2 bases, 4 toppings, and a dressing.

Sweets and Beets

Sweets and Beets

$12.95

Baby Kale, Shredded Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Diced Sweet Potatoes, Pickled Beets, Pickled Red Onions, Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Cider Dressing. GF

The Street Corn Salad

The Street Corn Salad

$12.95

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Sweet Corn, Jalapeno Peppers, Pickled Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese Crumbles, Tajin Flakes, Lime Crema, Avocado Lime Dressing. GF

The Omega

The Omega

$15.95

Arugula, Grilled Salmon, Brussels Sprouts, Pickled Red Onions, Capers, Avocado, Shaved Parmesan, Hemp Hearts, Crispy Masala Chick Peas, Lemon Tahini Dressing. GF

LoCo Cobb

LoCo Cobb

$14.95

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Citrus Pepper Chicken, Avocado, Hard-boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon or Turkey Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cider Dressing. GF

Caesar Don't Kale My Vibe

Caesar Don't Kale My Vibe

$13.95

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Baby Kale, Citrus Pepper Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Julienned Sundried Tomatoes, Croutons (GF or Regular), Creamy Caesar Dressing

The Austin

The Austin

$14.95

Romaine Lettuce, Blackened Chicken, Avocado, English Cucumber, Pinto Beans, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions, Shredded Purple Cabbage, Roasted Sweet Corn, Grape Tomatoes, Tri-Colored Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch Dressing. GF

Warm bowls

Roasted Butternut Squash, Warm Wild Rice, Lemon Garlic Chicken, Creamy Goat Cheese, Earthy Lentils, Pickled Red Onions, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Topped with Pumpkin Seeds, Walnuts and Dried Cranberries tossed with homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
Avocado Grain Bowl

Avocado Grain Bowl

$13.95

Baby Kale, Wild Rice, Citrus Pepper Chicken, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Lentils, Pickled Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Sriracha Greek Yogurt, Sriracha Drizzle.

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$13.95

Baby Kale, Wild Rice, Quinoa, Citrus Pepper Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Olive Medley, Banana Peppers, Feta Crumbles, Greek Dressing.

Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$13.95

Arugula, Wild Rice, Roasted Falafel, Roasted Broccoli Florets, Olive Medley, Capers, Lentils, Tzatziki Sauce, Hummus, Feta Crumbles, Lemon Tahini Dressing.

Autumn Butternut Squash Harvest Bowl

Autumn Butternut Squash Harvest Bowl

$15.95

Roasted Butternut Squash, Warm Wild Rice, Lemon Garlic Chicken, Creamy Goat Cheese, Earthy Lentils, Pickled Red Onions, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Topped with Pumpkin Seeds, Walnuts and Dried Cranberries tossed with homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

Seasonal Smoked Brisket Bowl

$15.95

Smoked Brisket, Warm Wild Rice, Baby Kale, Arugula, Roasted Broccoli, Shredded Purple Cabbage, Pickled Red Onions, Shredded Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Sweet Corn, Lentils, and Pumpkin Seeds tossed in fiery Chipotle Ranch!

Catering Size Autumn Butternut Squash Harvest Bowl

Catering Size Autumn Butternut Squash Harvest Bowl

$54.95

Catering Size: Roasted Butternut Squash, Warm Wild Rice, Lemon Garlic Chicken, Creamy Goat Cheese, Earthy Lentils, Pickled Red Onions, Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Topped with Pumpkin Seeds, Walnuts and Dried Cranberries tossed with homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

Soups

Curry Cauliflower

Curry Cauliflower

$3.00+

Vegan/GF Curry Cauliflower Soup with a craveable kick!

Italian Lentil

Italian Lentil

$3.00+

Gluten Free and Vegan Italian Lentil Soup

Smoked Brisket Chili

Smoked Brisket Chili

$3.00+

Our Signature chili is simmered with tender chunks of brisket, pork, chopped tomato, and secret spice blend. Get it topped with lime crema and Cotija cheese.

Little LoCo's

Choose One Base + One Protein + Two Toppings
Little Loco's Plate

Little Loco's Plate

$6.95

Wild Rice or Brown Rice – Roasted Broccoli – Choice of chicken or salmon (+$2.00)

Tapas

Falafel Bites

Falafel Bites

$5.00

3 Falafel and Tzatziki Sauce

Broccoli Cheese Bites

Broccoli Cheese Bites

$5.00

Gluten Free Broccoli Cheese Bites are a Keto Friendly, Low Carb Treat! Broccoli, Quinoa, Egg, Swiss and Parmesan Cheese, Seasonings

Brisket Tips

$8.00

Beverage

Mango Tea

$2.75
Green Tea w/ Citrus and Ginkgo

Green Tea w/ Citrus and Ginkgo

$2.75

This refreshing blend delivers the benefits associated with green tea and ginkgo, with a dash of lemongrass, along with the bright taste of natural citrus.

Black Tea

Black Tea

$2.75

Freshly Cold Brewed at our Loco Kitchen

Organic Turmeric Ginger Tea

Organic Turmeric Ginger Tea

$2.75

Organic Ginger & Turmeric Tea is a potent blend of two powerhouse roots. We've added apple, beetroot, and lemongrass to bring an extra touch of flavor to this ruby-colored brew.

Peach Tea

$2.75

Rasberry Tea

$2.75
Tropical Green Tea

Tropical Green Tea

$2.75

A superb tropical twist on traditional green tea equally suited to satisfying old cravings and new indulgences alike.

Water Bottle

$1.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

GLASS 2021 Walsh Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLASS 2021 Walsh Rose

$10.50

BOTTLE 2021 Walsh Rose

$34.00

BOTTLE 2021 Walsh Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seriously Satisfying Salads, Soups, Warm Bowls + More! Bringing you value in our salad and warm bowl options with big time flavor, real ingredients and your daily value of nutrients for a better, more joyful and healthier life.

Website

Location

208 Church Street Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Lettuce Be Loco image
Lettuce Be Loco image
Lettuce Be Loco image

Map
