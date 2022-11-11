Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad

Lettuce Express

review star

No reviews yet

14505 W Maple Rd #104

Omaha, NE 68116

Order Again

Popular Items

#12 THAI WRAP
#4 SOUTHWEST
#11 SPICY BOOM BOOM BANG WRAP

$8.95 SALADS, SANDWICHES AND WRAPS

#1 GREEK

#1 GREEK

$8.95

Organic mixed greens, all-natural chicken breast, fresh cucumber, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions and Feta cheese. Paired with a Greek vinaigrette.

#2 CAESAR

#2 CAESAR

$8.95

Organic mixed greens, all-natural chicken breast, garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese. Paired with a creamy Caesar.

#3 COBB

#3 COBB

$8.95

Organic mixed greens, all-natural chicken breast, grape tomatoes, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, diced egg, red onions and chunky Bleu Cheese crumbles with a creamy homemade ranch dressing.

#4 SOUTHWEST

#4 SOUTHWEST

$8.95

Organic mixed greens, all-natural chicken breast, poblano pepper and roasted sweet corn blend, black beans, fresh sliced avocado, crispy tortilla strips and shredded Pepperjack. Paired with a smooth housemade Verde Ranch.

#5 THAI

#5 THAI

$8.95

Organic mixed greens, all-natural chicken breast, edamame, crunchy chow mein noodles, fresh cucumbers, sliced carrots, red peppers and red cabbage. Paired with a housemade Thai Peanut dressing.

#6 MEXICAN STREET CORN

#6 MEXICAN STREET CORN

$8.95

Organic mixed greens, poblano pepper and roasted sweet corn blend, black beans, red onion, pepitas, fresh sliced avocado and cotija cheese. Paired with a smooth housemade Verde Ranch

#7 HARVEST CHICKEN

#7 HARVEST CHICKEN

$8.95

Organic mixed greens, all-natural chicken, apples, pecans, beets, fresh cucumber and red cabbage. Paired with a housemade Cranberry Vinaigrette.

#8 CLUB

#8 CLUB

$8.95

All-natural turkey, honey cured ham and bacon, organic greens and tomato with a housemade dijon mustard vinaigrette on our dark honey wheat bread.

#9 CHICKEN WALNUT

#9 CHICKEN WALNUT

$8.95

Our signature Chicken Walnut Salad on a dark honey wheat with organic greens and tomato.

#10 CHICKEN BACON PESTO WRAP

#10 CHICKEN BACON PESTO WRAP

$8.95

Organic mixed greens, all-natural chicken breast, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar jack with a creamy pesto ranch and rolled in a red tomato tortilla.

#11 SPICY BOOM BOOM BANG WRAP

#11 SPICY BOOM BOOM BANG WRAP

$8.95

Organic mixed greens, all-natural chicken breast, red onion, fresh cucumber, red pepper with a shredded cheddar jack blend and a spicy Boom Boom sauce. Wrapped in a red tomato tortilla.

#12 THAI WRAP

#12 THAI WRAP

$8.95

Organic mixed greens, all-natural chicken breast, edamame, crunchy chow mein noodles, fresh cucumbers, carrots, red peppers, red cabbage with a Thai Peanut sauce and rolled in a spinach tortilla.

#13 BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

#13 BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$8.95

Organic mixed greens, all-natural Buffalo chicken breast, red onion, fresh celery, shredded carrots, Blue Cheese Crumbles and a Buffalo Ranch. Wrapped in a red tomato tortilla.

EXTRA DRESSING

$1.00

KIDS MEALS

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$4.95

Rich and creamy Mac N Cheese. Served with a fresh lemonade and a treat.

KIDS CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$4.95

All-natural chicken breast, crispy bacon and ranch dressing wrapped in a red tortilla. Served with a lemonade and a cheese stick.

KIDS PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY

$4.95

Rich and creamy peanut butter and all natural grape jelly. Served with a lemonade and a cheese stick.

KIDS HAM

$4.95

All-natural honey cured ham and mayo on our honey wheat bread. Served with a fresh lemonade and a cheese stick.

KIDS TURKEY

$4.95

All-natural turkey breast with mayo on our honey wheat bread. Served with a fresh lemonade and a cheese stick.

SOUPS

CUP CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

CUP CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$4.95

BOWL CHICKEN NOODLE

$5.99
CUP CHICKEN ENCHILADA SOUP

CUP CHICKEN ENCHILADA SOUP

$4.95

BOWL CHICKEN ENCHILADA

$5.99
CUP FIRE ROASTED TOMATO SOUP

CUP FIRE ROASTED TOMATO SOUP

$4.95

BOWL FIRE ROASTED TOMATO SOUP

$5.99

CUP LOADED BAKED POTATO SOUP

$4.95

BOWL LOADED BAKED POTATO SOUP

$5.99

SMOOTHIES

STRAWBERRY

$5.00

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$5.00

GLUTEN FREE SWEET TREATS

GF MARSHMALLOW TREAT DESSERT

GF MARSHMALLOW TREAT DESSERT

$2.95

Gooey marshmallow cream, crispy rice puffs and mini marshmallows with a hint of caramel and sea salt. Certified gluten free and individually wrapped.

GF BROWNIE DESSERT

GF BROWNIE DESSERT

$2.95

Honduran chocolate, cage-free eggs, gluten-free flour, sustainable chocolates and ingredients free of GMOs and artificial additives. Certified gluten free and individually wrapped.

DRINKS

SMART WATER

$3.00
DASANI

DASANI

$1.50
CLASSIC TEA

CLASSIC TEA

$1.50

Unsweet

MANGO TEA

MANGO TEA

$1.50

Unsweet

PEACH TEA

PEACH TEA

$1.50

Unsweet

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$1.50
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$1.50
ARNOLD PALMER

ARNOLD PALMER

$1.50
COKE

COKE

$1.50
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$1.50
COKE ZERO

COKE ZERO

$1.50

FAMILY SIZE DRESSINGS

A 12oz portion of any of our housemade dressings.

Boom Boom Sauce

$4.99

Buffalo Ranch

$4.99

Ceasar

$4.99

Greek

$4.99

Ranch

$4.99

Thai Peanut

$4.99

Verde Ranch

$4.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
FRESH SALADS FAST!

Location

14505 W Maple Rd #104, Omaha, NE 68116

Directions

Lettuce Express image
Banner pic
Lettuce Express image

