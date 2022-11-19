Letty's Tavern imageView gallery

Letty's Tavern

83 Reviews

$$

201 State Street

Kennett Square, PA 19348

Order Again

Popular Items

Gems
The Burger

Appetizers

perfect take home appetizers

Wings

$16.00

1 pound of wings, house buffalo sauce, blue cheese on the side

Gems

$14.00

gems lettuce, red onion, pickled cucumber, fet, green goddess dressing

Fries

$6.00

house made hand cut french fries served with ketchup and calabrian chili aioli

Marinated Olives

$6.00

meyer lemon, halloumi, thyme

Caeser

$15.00

Sandwiches

our awesome, hand made sandwiches

KFC

$16.00

korean fried chicken, kimchi, pickled veggie slaw

The Burger

$20.00

grilled onion, lettuce, american cheese, meyer lemon brown butter aioli

Pizza

12" Marg

$17.00

12" Cliftonian

$18.00

12" Burrata

$18.00

12" Mushroom

$18.00

Entrees

Fish and Chips

$22.00

Steak Temp

$32.00
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Modern American Gastropub. Featuring seasonal fare, east coast pizza, innovative cocktails and a eclectic selection of wine

201 State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Directions

Letty's Tavern image

