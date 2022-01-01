Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches

Letty's - Shamrock

503 Reviews

$$

2121 Shamrock Dr

Charlotte, NC 28205

Order Again

Popular Items

Honey Pecan Chicken
Pimiento Cheese Fritters
Traditional Burger

Appetizers

A wide assortment of small bites to get your started.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.95

Corn dusted and fried, sprinkled with hickory smoked bacon & drizzled with honey mustard

Pimiento Cheese Fritters

$6.95

Panko battered & fried served with Letty’s tomato jam

Portuguese Sizzling Shrimp

$10.95

Pan sautéed in olive oil, butter, garlic, and a dash of hot sauce, served with a warm baguette

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$8.95

Drizzled with olive oil served with grilled pita wedges, black olives, banana peppers & cucumbers

Buffalo Balls

$7.95

Bite-size pieces of chicken breast deep fried and tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.

Specials

Seasonal Salad Special

$14.95

grilled chicken on mixed salad greens topped with chef's choice of blueberries, craisins and honeycrisp apples with bleu cheese crumbles, and brown sugar pecans... your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Special

$17.95

Grilled blackened chicken breasts on cheddar polenta and topped with roasted red pepper coulis. Served with one side

Pulled pork fries

$9.95

Sweet/Spicy BBQ pulled pork cheese fries- pulled pork on crinkle fries with cheddar jack and pimento cheese and topped with sour cream

Entrees

A wide range of entrees ranging from chicken, fish, past, and veggie plates.

8oz Grilled Sirloin

$23.95

NEW TO THE REGULAR MENU...8 oz grilled to order tender beef sirloin steak. Served with 2 sides

Bayou Smokey Pasta w/ Chicken

$18.95

Penne tossed with Andouille sausage in a smoky tomato creole cream sauce with chicken

Bayou Smokey Pasta w/ Shrimp

$19.95

Penne tossed with Andouille sausage in a smoky tomato creole cream sauce with shrimp

Country Fried Chicken

$17.95

Traditional Southern favorite topped with our famous sausage gravy, served with mashed potatoes, plus your choice of one additional side

Fish & Chips

$13.95

Three pieces of beer-battered cod, served with potato wedges and cole slaw with our homemade tartar sauce

Grilled Marinated Chicken

Grilled Marinated Chicken

$14.95

Breasts bathed in a succulent combination of olive oil, apple cider vinegar, garlic, tarragon, and thyme and seared to tasty perfection, plush your choice of two sides

Grilled Salmon

$17.95

Grilled to order with your choice of two sides

Honey Pecan Chicken

Honey Pecan Chicken

$17.95

Golden fried breasts of chicken topped with roasted pecan honey butter sauce, plus your choice of two sides

NeatLoaf

$12.95

Vegetarian, made with tofu and ricotta cheese and finished with a molasses BBQ glaze, plus your choice of two sides

New Orleans Creole w/ Chicken

$15.95

Grilled chicken in a traditional Louisiana style creole sauce, served over rice

New Orleans Creole w/ Shrimp

$16.95

Sautéed shrimp in a traditional Louisiana style creole sauce, served over rice

Veggie Plate (3 Veg)

$8.95

Your choice of three side items. Note: Some side choices may incur an additional charge.

Veggie Plate (4 Veg)

$11.95

Your choice of four side items. Note: Some side choices may incur an additional charge.

Adult Chix Fingers

$12.95

adult-sized serving of our popular kid's chicken tenders with one side item

Salads

Homemade fresh salads daily.

Chick Cold Plate

$14.95

Two marinated grilled chicken breasts served with a scoop of cole slaw and black-eyed pea salad

Large Mixed Green Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens with tomato and cucumber

Mediterranean Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, black olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, banana peppers & feta

Small Mixed Green Salad

$3.50

Mixed greens with tomato and cucumber

Vegetarian Chef Salad

$10.95

Mixed salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, broccoli, onion, carrots, and cheddar-jack cheese

Wedge Salad

$7.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, bacon bits, bleu cheese dressing

Seasonal Salad Special

$14.95

grilled chicken on mixed salad greens topped with chef's choice of blueberries, craisins and honeycrisp apples with bleu cheese crumbles, and brown sugar pecans... your choice of dressing

Sandwiches

Delicious chicken salad and an amazing classic BLT.

BLT

$10.95

Extra thick sliced hickory smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo on toasted sourdough or wheat bread

Thomas' Chicken & Bacon

$13.95+

tasty combo with bleu-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cranberry mayo on a brioche bun

Veggie Pita

$8.95

fresh pita bread with hummus topped with cucumbers, carrots, mixed greens, tomato, onions & banana peppers

Mr Stuart Chix Sandwich

$13.95+

fried chicken (or grilled, if you prefer) tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with bleu cheese crumbles on a multigrain bun, with lettuce and tomato

Bitsy Chix Sandwich

$13.95+

fried chicken (or grilled , if you prefer) topped with our famous pimiento cheese and bread and butter pickle slices on a multigrain bun, with lettuce and tomato

Burgers

From traditional burgers, to veggie burgers, and burgers with pimento cheese.

Carolina Burger

$12.95

6-ounce all beef burger patty with mustard and onions smothered with all beef chili & slaw on a brioche bun

Grilled Pimiento Cheese Burger

$12.95

6-ounce all beef burger patty between a sourdough pimiento grilled cheese

Sweet Potato Veggie Burger

$11.95

mashed sweet potatoes & white beans mixed w/ cumin, garlic, & chili powder topped w/ citrus aioli, red onion, lettuce, & tomato on a brioche bun

Traditional Burger

$11.95

6-ounce all-beef burger with lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard on a brioche bun

Soups & Chili

Choose from our famous chili and our soup of the day.

Soup of the Day

$3.50+

Chef Dale's ham, tomato and veggie

Homemade Chili

$4.50+

A cup or bowl of our homemade chili. Don't forget to add Pinto Bean, Onions, and Cheddar Jack cheese.

Kid's Menu

Chicken fingers, corn dogs, and grilled cheese. Perfectly sized for the hungry little one in your group.

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kid Corn Dog

$5.95

Kid Fish & Chips

$5.95

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Milk

$2.00

Sides

All the sides that we offer. You can order as many as you like a la carte.

Broccoli Casserole

$2.95

Chef's Veggies

$2.95

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Crinkles

$2.95

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Fried Okra

$2.95

Mac 'n Cheese

$2.95

Mac 'n Cheese NO BACON

$2.95

Mixed Green Salad

$3.50

Pintos

$2.95+

Potato Wedges

$2.95

Rice Pilaf

$2.95

Smashed Potatoes

$2.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95

Pasta salad

$2.95

French Fries

$2.95

Winter Corn Casserole

$2.95

Special Side

$2.95

Extras

If you need extra cocktail sauce, or a piece of grilled chicken or salmon. You can find those here.

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.00

Side of Cocktail Sauce

$1.25

Side of Honey Pecan Sauce

$1.25

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Sausage Gravy

$1.25

Side of Tartar Sauce

$1.25

Side of Tomato Jam

$1.25

Grilled Salmon Pcs

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Pie

Chocolate Chess Pie

$4.95Out of stock

the Angus Barn's famous recipe in a shortbread crust with whipped cream

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.95

Amy's FAMOUS peanut butter chocolate confection topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, peanut butter and chocolate chips

Key Lime Pie

$4.95Out of stock

homemade creamy key lime custard in a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream

Other

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.95

Chocolate/Caramel/Butterscotch SAUCE

$1.25

New York style cheesecake

$6.95

extra large size creamy New York style cheesecake topped with whipped cream

Special Brownie

$5.95

chocolate brownie served warm with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Coffee

Coffee

$2.75

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.00+

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00+

Lemonade

$4.00

Limeade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.00+

Orangeade

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00+

Soda

A cold 12 oz. can of your choice.

Cheerwine

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sundrop

$1.50

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea - Sweet

$2.75

Iced Tea - Unsweet

$2.75
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Whether it’s our yummy pimento cheese burger, our tasty Creole chicken or shrimp for dinner, our salmon cakes & egg scramble for brunch, or any of our scrumptious dishes — you’ll enjoy your meals in a friendly, comfortable setting.

2121 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205

