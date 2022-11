Lev Kitchen

Wall Baskets/Bowls

Since 2007, Indego Africa has been propelling the creation, growth, and sustainability of women-owned businesses in Africa by providing artisans with a global market for their handmade products and investing in their education. Handwoven by female artisans in Rwanda, Indego Africa's signature plateau baskets are one of our most versatile pieces. No two baskets are alike, every twist, wrap, and weave is done entirely by hand! ⁠