La Strega La Strega

Order Again

NA Beverages

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Capuccino

$8.00

Latte

$8.00

Americano

$4.00

1\2 French Press

$5.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Brew Coffee

$3.00

Full French Press

$10.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Bottled Ginger Ale

$4.50

Bottled Ginger Beer

$6.00

Bottled Soda Water

$4.50

Bottled Tonic Water

$4.50

Bottled Water Sparkling

$8.00

Bottled Water Still

$8.00

Coke Classic

$4.50

Craft Mocktail

$9.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.50

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$5.00

San Pellegrino Lemon

$5.00

Sprite

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Blood Orange Juice

$3.00

Small Panna

$5.00

Tilda

$12.00

Akasha

$10.00

Autumn

$8.00

Per la Tavola

Anchovy Crostini

$9.00

Caviar Service

$125.00Out of stock

House Bread

$4.00

Olive Focaccia

$11.00

Add 1 Crostini

$2.50

Pizza

Margherita

$16.00

Spicy Pig

$20.00

Truffle & Pesto

$20.00

Special Pizza

$20.00

Greens

Strega Caesar

$14.00

Adriatic

$13.00

Marinelli Insalata

$15.00

Smoked Salmon

$15.00Out of stock

1\2 Caesar

$7.00Out of stock

Apollonia

$16.00

1\2 Adriatic

$7.00Out of stock

Side Anchovies

$5.00

Ocean

Peruvian Bay Scallops

$22.00

Fritto Misto

$24.00

Nigerian Prawn

$32.00

1\2 Dozen Oysters

$21.00

1\2 Scallop

$11.00Out of stock

Farm

Autumn Crisp

$22.00

Sunchoke Farroto

$16.00

Marinated Olives

$9.00

Witch's Garden

$15.00

Smoked Burrata

$22.00

Burrata Crostini

$22.00Out of stock

Butcher

Short Rib

$26.00

Prosciutto di Parma

$28.00

Butcher Block

$30.00

Veal Panzerroti

$23.00

2pc Panzerotti

$15.00Out of stock

Venison Tartare

$25.00Out of stock

Pasta

Hunter's Tortellini

$28.00

Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

Squid Ink Bucatini

$35.00

Bumbola

$28.00

Orecchiette

$22.00

Pomodoro

$19.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$24.00

Stracci

$25.00

Vongole

$25.00

1/2 Pomodoro

$9.50Out of stock

1\2 Rigatoni Bolognese

$12.00Out of stock

1\2 Orecchette

$11.00Out of stock

Mains

Grilled Spanish Branzino

$42.00

Mary's Chicken

$38.00

Side Vegetables

$10.00

Hudson Canyon Scallops

$60.00

Boneless Ribeye

$70.00

Large Side Veggies

$15.00

Side Polenta

$8.00

Fishermans Stew

$50.00

Duck Cacciatore

$48.00

Snapper

Dessert

Cake Fee

$30.00

Chianti Affogato

$8.00

Chocolate Budino

$13.00

Coffee Gelato

$6.00

Honey Nut Panna Cotta

$11.00

Pistachio Gelato

$6.00

Stracciatella

$6.00

Apple Crumble

$15.00

Torta di Ricotta Limon

$13.00

Vanilla Gelato

$6.00

Chocolate Gelato

$6.00

Tangerine Sorbetto

$6.00

Passionfruit Sorbet

$6.00

Gelato And Truffles

$30.00

Cheese Plate

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Kids Gelato

1\2 Butter Rigatoni

$7.00Out of stock

Fire

Fire

Fire Course 1

Fire Course 2

Fire Course 3

Specials

Bistecca alla Fiorentina

$170.00

Wagyu Flank

$65.00

Burrata Special

$32.00

Monkfish Tail

$65.00Out of stock

Special Events

Special Event A

$1,750.00Out of stock

Special Event Children

$35.00

Vendor Meals

$50.00

Gelato

$100.00

Chefs Menu

$100.00Out of stock

Service Charge

$100.00

Wagyu Supplement

$25.00Out of stock

Brunch - Per La Tavola

Anchovy Crostini- Brunch

$9.00

Assorted Pastry Basket

$15.00

Petrossian Caviar

$125.00

Clasby's Vegetables

$20.00

Tomatoes

$25.00

Miyagi Oysters

$18.00Out of stock

Brunch- Eggs

Eggs in Purgatory

$26.00

Trout Roe Scramble

$20.00

Tristan Lobster Benedict

$42.00

Porchetta

$25.00

Kids Scramble

$6.00

Brunch - Pane

Salmon Roll

$25.00

Soft-Shell Melt

$28.00

Brunch- Pasta

Rigatoni Bolognese- Brunch

$21.00

Orecchiette- Brunch

$21.00

Bumbola Verde- Brunch

$28.00

Caviar Carbonara- Brunch

$30.00

Brunch- Piatti

Branzino- Brunch

$45.00

Mary's Chicken

$28.00

Cioppino

$34.00

Rib Cap Brunch

$90.00

Sparkling BTG

GL Cremant De Loire Rose De Chanceny

$15.00

GL Jeio Prosecco

$11.00

Juice Flight

$15.00

GL Medici Lambrusco

$13.00

GL Champagne Collet

$26.00

Whites & Rose BTG

GL Pinot Grigio Borgo Magredo

$11.00

GL Roero Arneis Angelo Negro

$15.00

GL Rose Domaine St. AIX

$14.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc Delaire Graff

$18.00

GL Lioco 2020

$17.00

GL Falanghina 2021

$16.00

1\2 Gl Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Reds BTG

GL Frescobaldi Nipozzano Chianti

$18.00

GL Serial Red Blend

$28.00

GL The Hilt Pinot Noir

$32.00

GL Foley Johnson 2019

$22.00

GL Regaleali Nero '18

$13.00

GL Routestock Pinot Noir

$17.00

GL Cabreo 2018

$26.00

GL Saints GSM 2020

$18.00

GL Aia Vecchia Lagone Super Tuscan

$19.00

GL Pierin Valetta Barolo 2019

$32.00

GL Serial Caberbnet

$25.00

GL Graci Etna Rosso

$19.00

Sparkling Bottle

BTL Bisol Jeio Prosecco

$55.00

BTL Brascato Frizzante Elio Perrone

$55.00

BTL Champagne Gaston Chiquet Tradition

$150.00

BTL Champagne Moncuit Brut

$170.00

BTL Cremant De Loire Rose De Chanceny

$65.00

BTL Flaunt Brut

$110.00

BTL Nerello Mascalese Murgo Brut Rose

$100.00

BTL Pommery Cuvée Louise 2004

$230.00

BTL Roger Coulon Heri-Hodie 1er Cru

$135.00

BTL Trentodoc Ferrari Brut Rose 375ml

$38.00

BTL Trentodoc Ferrari Brut 375ml

$40.00

BTL Jane Ventura Cava

$60.00

BTL Mionetto Prosecco Rose

$50.00

BTL Champagne Collet NV

$130.00

BTL Prosecco Bellenda, Sei Uno 2018

$75.00

White Bottle

BTL 2021 Vermentino Lunae Liguria

$70.00

BTL Aniello Pinot Noir Blanc

$50.00Out of stock

BTL Borgo Magredo Pinot Grigio

$45.00

BTL Cassis Blanc Clos Sainte Magdeleine

$75.00

BTL Chardonnay Au Bon Climat 375ml

$35.00

BTL Chardonnay Bodega Chacra Mainque

$90.00

BTL Chardonnay Chalk Hill Estate 2020

$90.00

BTL Chardonnay Domaine Louis michel Chablis 1er Cru

$95.00

BTL Chardonnay Lioco

$65.00

Btl Chardonnay Small Vines

$95.00

BTL Domaine Montille 1er Cru 2019

$165.00

BTL Dry Riesling Herman J Wiemer

$60.00

BTL Emmerich Knoll Federspiel

$110.00

BTL Falanghina San Salvatore 2021

$65.00

BTL Fiano Di Avelino Feudi Di San Gregoria

$68.00

BTL Gruner Veltliner Knoll Smaragd 2019

$160.00

BTL Jermann Pinot Grigio

$60.00

BTL Pecorino Tiberio 2020

$70.00

Btl Pieropan Calvarino Soave 2020

$75.00

BTL Pinot Bianco Terlan Vorberg 16

$110.00

BTL Roero Arneis Angelo Negro

$60.00

BTL Sancerre Alphonse Mellot 2021

$100.00

BTL Sancerre Henri Bourgeois Baronness 2021

$115.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Delaire Graff

$75.00

BTL Timorasso Ezio Poggio Archetipo

$85.00

BTL Txakolina Ameztoi

$55.00

BTL Vinho Vere Fria Frio 2021

$50.00

Domaine Vacheron Sancerre 2020

$100.00

Rose Bottle

BTL Rose Domaine St. AIX

$52.00

BTL Longavin Glup

$55.00

BTL Ameztoi Rubentis Rose

$65.00

Red Bottle

BTL Amarone Villa San Carlo 2012

$185.00

BTL Barbera Chiarlo La Court 2018

$135.00

BTL Barolo Batasiolo 2017

$125.00

BTL Barolo Borgogno Riserva 2012

$265.00

BTL Barolo Riserva Borgogno 1982

$500.00

BTL Braida Montebruna Barbera

$95.00

BTL Bryant DB4

$350.00

BTL Certuoso Beliguardo 2016

$80.00

BTL Chianti Classico Riserva San Felice Il Grigio

$75.00

BTL Dolcetto GD Vajra 2019

$60.00

BTL Etna Rosso Graci

$80.00

BTL Etna Rosso Tornatore Pietrarizzo 2019

$95.00

BTL Fontanafredda Barolo 2016

$165.00

BTL Frescobaldi Nipozzano Chianti

$70.00

BTL Montepeloso Eneo 2019

$125.00

BTL Pierinvaletta Barolo 2016

$125.00

BTL Podere Le Ripi Cielo Brunello2016

$225.00

BTL Prunotto Bric Turot Barbaresco

$195.00

BTL Sangiovese Val Di Suga RdM 2019

$75.00

BTL Scavino Barolo Monvigliero 2015

$140.00

BTL Scavino Barolo Prapo 2015

$190.00

BTL Scavino Monvigliero 2015

$140.00

BTL Super Tuscan Aia Vecchia Lagone 2019

$70.00

BTL Super Tuscan Arcanum di Arcanum 2016

$185.00

BTL Super Tuscan Arcanum Valadorna 2016

$120.00

BTL Super Tuscan Cabreo Il Borgo 2018

$130.00

BTL Super Tuscan Il Pino di Biserno 2019

$155.00

BTL Super Tuscan Tignanello 2018

$325.00

BTL Val Di Suga 2016 BDM

$225.00

BTL Val Di Suga BdM 2015

$215.00

BTL BV Cabernet 2018

$90.00

BTL Cabernet Foley Johnson 2019

$85.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvginon Ashes & Diamonds Red Hen

$250.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Dana Vaso 2018

$210.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Iron & Sands

$72.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Kanpai Hi No Tori

$120.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Melka CJ

$180.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Serial 2019

$85.00

BTL Ceritas Elliot Pinot Noir

$175.00

BTL Clos Erasmus Laurel 2016

$165.00

BTL El Pino Club Sea Floored 2019

$130.00

BTL Foillard Beaujolais 2020

$90.00

BTL Forlorn Hope Queen Sierra 19

$65.00

BTL Ghosthorse, Shadow 2018

$205.00

BTL Grenache A Tribute To Grace

$100.00

BTL GSM Dom. de la Mordoree, La Dame Voyageuse 2019

$235.00

BTL GSM Land Of Saints 2020

$75.00

BTL Malbec Vina Cobos Bramare 2020

$90.00

BTL Merlot Snowden Last Vineyard

$110.00

BTL Pinot Noir Beau Marchais Ouest

$205.00

BTL Pinot Noir Ceritas Elliot 2020

$175.00

BTL Pinot Noir Hubert Lignier Gevrey Chambertin

$200.00

BTL Pinot Noir Routestock 2020

$70.00

BTL Pinot Noir The Hilt

$130.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Bitouzet Prieur Mitan 1er Cru

$175.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Jerome Chezeaux Vaucrains 1er cru

$194.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Pierre Gelin, Fixin Rouge 2019

$160.00

BTL Red Blend Serial 2016

$112.00

BTL Syrah Amalie Roberts Satisfaction

$105.00

BTL Syrah Araujo Eisele Vineyard

$400.00

BTL Tornatore Pietrarizzo

$95.00

BTL Zinfandel Mauritson 2018

$85.00

Dessert Wines

GL Port Sandeman 10 Year

$14.00

GL Port Sandeman 20 Year

$18.00

GL Tintero Moscato

$12.00Out of stock

Lustau Pedro Ximenez

$12.00

Barolo Chinato

$14.00

GL Bigaro Frizzante

$13.00

GL Vin Santo

$19.00

GL Prunotto Moscato 2021

$14.00

Corkage

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Special Event Wine

Special Event B

$750.00Out of stock

Special Event Corkage

$50.00

Wine Pairings

$55.00Out of stock

GL Chianti Classico 2016

$15.00

GL Bourgeois Sancerre 2021

$20.00

Bottled Beer

Clausthauler N/A

$5.00

Peroni

$8.00

Almond 22 Remartello

$12.00

Bad Beat Hefeweizen

$9.00

Elephant

Elephant

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3555 S Town Center Dr, Ste 105, Las Vegas, NV 89135

Directions

Gallery
La Strega image
La Strega image

Search similar restaurants

