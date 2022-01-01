Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Levant Cafe & Grill

1,429 Reviews

$$

1320 Cypress Creek Road, #105

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Popular Items

Bowl
Chicken Shawarma w/ 2 sides & pita
Levant Shawarma w/ 2 sides & pita

Family Meals

4-6 people Falafel (24) family meal w 6 pitas & 2 baklavas

$60.00

4-6 people Shawarma family meal w 6 pitas & 2 baklavas

$60.00

6-8 people Shawarma family meal 8 pitas & 3 baklavas

$88.00

8-10 people Family Plate: Kofta Kabab, Shish Taouk, Shishlik, & Falafel, 6 family sides & 10 pita breads

$135.00

Entree's

Chicken Shawarma w/ 2 sides & pita

$15.00

Levant Shawarma w/ 2 sides & pita

$16.00

Falafel (6) w/ 2 sides & pita

$15.00

Lebanese Yalanji (6) w/ 2 sides & pita

$17.00

Chicken Taouk w/ 2 sides & pita

$18.00

Levant Kofta Kabab w/ 2 sides & pita

$18.00

Alsham Kibbeh (3) w/ 2 sides & pita

$19.00

Shishlik w/ 2 sides & pita

$21.00

Jordanian Lamb Shank w/ 2 sides & pita

$21.00Out of stock

Add Shishlik skewer

$15.00

Add Chicken Taouk skewer

$12.00

Add Kofta Kabab-1 skewer

$7.00

Add Kofta Kabab-2 skewer

$12.00

Add Chicken Shawarma-1/2 pound

$8.50

Add Chicken Shawarma-1 pound

$16.00

Add Levant Shawarma-1/2 pound

$9.00

Add Levant Shawarma-1 pound

$17.00

Mediterranean Salad

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, radish, beets, parsley, green onion, walnuts, feta cheese & Levant herb dressing

Mediterranean Salad with Falafel

$16.00

Mediterranean Salad with Barada Shish Taouk

$18.00

Mediterranean Salad with Levant Kofta Kabab

$18.00

Mediterranean Salad with Shisklik

$21.00

Plates

Mezze Plate

$19.00

Levant Shawarma Hummus Plate

$18.00

Hummus & Falafel (4) Plate

$16.00

Hummus & Pita Plate

$11.00

Shawarma Frenzy

$13.00

Family Plate (feeds 8-10 people)

$135.00

Bowls

Bowl

$13.50

Stuffed Pitas

Chicken shawarma pita

$10.00

Levant shawarma pita

$10.50

Lebanese Kofta pita

$11.00

Mixed makaly pita

$9.50

Falafel pita

$9.50

Makafel pita

$10.00

Chikafel pita

$10.50

Sides & Salads

Lebanese tabbouleh

$4.50+

Lebanese Salad

$4.50+

Syrian fattoush

$4.50+

Galilee beets salad

$4.50+

Turkish cabbage

$4.50+

Israeli couscous salad

$4.50+

Lebanese potato

$4.50+

Hummus

$4.50+

Jalapeno hummus

$4.50+

Babaganoush

$4.50+

Lebanese happy chickpea salad

$4.50+

Palestinian moshuasha

$4.50+

Syrian moussaka

$4.50+

Lebanese majadara

$4.50+

Basmati rice

$4.50+

Levant rice

$4.50+

Grilled vegetables

$4.50+

Mixed makaly

$4.50+

Levant Specialties

Kibbeh (1)

$5.00

Lebanese Yalanji (4)

$5.50

Falafel (4)

$5.50

Palestinian Mhammara Bread (1)

$2.00

Jordanian Zaatar Bread (1)

$2.00

Pita Bread (1)

$1.00

Levant Fries

$4.00

Shawarmas by the Pound

Levant Shawarma-half pound

$9.00

Levant Shawarma-1 pound

$17.00

Chicken Shawarma-half pound

$8.50

Chicken Shawarma-1 pound

$16.00

Extra Sauce

Extra Garlic Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Extra Tahini 2oz

$0.50

Extra Red Pepper Shatta 2oz

$0.50Out of stock

Extra Garlic Sauce 8oz

$5.00

Extra Tahini 8oz

$4.00

Extra Red Pepper Shatta 8oz

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts

Traditional Middle East Baklava

$5.00

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Babka sweet: butter pecan

$5.00

Babka sweet: cinnamon

$5.00

Babka sweet: dark chocolate

$5.00

Drinks

Stubborn Soda

Beer

$5.00

Wine

Iced Tea-Sweetened

$3.00

Iced Tea-Unsweetened

$3.00

Just For Kids

Kids pita

$7.00

Falafel Pita Jr

$7.00

Bowl Jr

$7.00

Levant Pizza

$7.00

Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.00

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy homemade Mediterranean food!

1320 Cypress Creek Road, #105, Cedar Park, TX 78613

