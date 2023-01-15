Ruz Bukhari Grille 9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Medley of Afghan, Arabic and Persian foods. Enjoyour mouth watering fire grilled Kabobs.
9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180, Jacksonville, FL 32256
