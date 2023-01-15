Ruz Bukhari Grille 9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Starters

Borani Banjan

$7.99

Eggplant dish topped with fresh yogurt alongside garlic, tomatoes and mint.

Mantoo

$8.99

Steamed meat dumpling filled minced ground beef with authentic afghan seasoning, topped with yogurt and red Sauce.

Bolaani

$11.99

(Traditional afghan street food) Thin dough filled with seasoned smashed potatoes and other vegetables, pan fried, served with cilantro and

Fried Calamari

$8.99

breaded and fried until golden , served with marinara sauce.

Hummus

$7.99

Dip made of chickpeas mashed with olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and tahini served with pita

Baba Ganouj

$7.99

Healthy dip made of grilled mashed Eggplant, tahini, olive oil, yogurt, garlic and lemon served with Pitta

Falafel

$8.99

Hush, made of a mixture of chickpeas fresh herbs, and spices

Leban Khiyar

$4.99

Grape Leaves

$5.95

Small Lentil Soup

$4.99

Large Lentil Soup

$6.99

Lentil Soup

$6.45

Bolani 1 Pc

$5.99

Shor Nakhod

$7.99

Garlic Sauce

$20.00

Kibbeh

$7.95

Sabzi

$5.95

Shawarma

$30.00

Mix Appetizer

$11.99

Kabobs Spcial

Chicken Kofta Kabob (Ground Chicken)

$15.99

Skewers of Marinated and Seasoned Ground Chicken Grilled to perfection.

Beef Kofta Kabob (Ground Beef)

$15.99

Skewers of Marinated and Seasoned Ground Beef Grilled to perfection.

Chicken Seekh/Shish Kabobs

$15.99

Skewers of Tender Chunks of Chicken breast, Marinated then Seasoned and grilled on open flame, expect a juicy delicious bite.

Beef Seekh/Shish Kabobs

$15.99

Skewers of Marinated Chunks of Lean Beef, Tenderized, Marinated and Seasoned; Grilled to perfection.

Lamb Seekh/Shish Kabobs

$16.99

Skewers of Marinated Chunks of Lamb Meat, Tenderized, Marinated and Seasoned; Grilled to perfection

Lamb Chops

$22.97

Marinated Racks of Lamb Chops, seasoned and grilled to perfection.

Mix Kabobs

$15.99

Your Choice of any two Kabobs

Chapli Kabobs

$15.99

Seasoned ground beef mixed with cilantro, coriander, pan fried

Sikh Lamb 8 Pc

$8.00

Fish 1 Pc

$50.00

Ground Beef 1 Pc

$4.00

Side Bukhari Rice

$5.95

Extra Pita

$2.00

Bolani 1 Pc

$5.99

Party

$400.00Out of stock

Beef Kabob

$8.00Out of stock

Plates & Curries

Meatball/Kofta Korma

$12.97

Ground beef meat balls, cooked in special Afghanistan curry with herbs and spices.

Ruz Bukhari Half Chicken(Dujaj Shawaya)

$17.95

A whole rotisserie marinated chicken served on a plate of Bukhari rice.

Grilled Whole Chicken (Dujaj Al Faham)

$35.00

Whole chicken seasoned and opened flat on a grill served over bed of Bukhari rice.

Chicken Korma

$12.97

Chicken Drumsticks cooked in Authentic Afghan Curry with herbs and spices

Lamb Shank

$16.99

Tender lamb shank slow roasted in Afghan Curry with herbs and spices.

Lamb Shank 1pc

$10.00

Catering Lamb

$230.00

Ruz Bukhari/Mansaf

$12.97

Roasted Whole Chicken Shawaya

$34.95

Half Chicken Grilled Alfaham

$17.99

Love Tea

$40.00

Afghan Rice Plate

$16.99

Sabzi Large

$15.00

Borani Large

$15.00

From the Frier

Fried Shrimp:

$12.95

Gently battered Shrimp Fried served with cocktail sauce.

Fried Fish & Chips

$12.95

Lightly battered Fish deep fried.

Fried Wings

$12.95

Breaded chicken drumsticks fried, served with Buffalo sauce.

Side Fries

$5.95

Burgers & Wraps

Hamburger

$13.99

Grilled beef burger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles with American cheese.

Philly Steak

$13.99Out of stock

Philly Chicken

$13.99

Philly Fish

$13.99

Falafel Shawarma Wrap

$13.99

Gyro Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Shawarma

$13.99

Shawarma Chkn

$13.99

Lamb Kbob Wrap

$12.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Gold fried chicken tenders with fries.

Chicken Kabob

$7.95

Chunks of grilled chicken kabobs (4pcs) with rice.

Chicken Nuggets

$7.95

Golden fried chicken nuggets and fries.

Kids Fish and Chips

$7.95

Golden fried fish with fries.

Samich

$10.00

Deserts

Baklava

$4.95

Layered pastry dessert made of filo, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with syrup.

Cheese Cake

$6.95

A slice of creamy cheesecake.

Brownies & Ice Cream

$6.95

Warm brownie wedge served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Topped with caramel sauce.

Mix

$4.99

Salads/sides

Greek Salad

$10.99

Romaine, olives, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers and fetta with Greek dressing.

House Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions with Ranch or oil and vinegar.

Rotisserie Chicken

$12.95

Half Rotisserie Chicken over a bed of greens served with Greek dressing.

Feta Cheese Salad

$10.99

Sliced Cucumbers tomatoes olives dill with Tzatziki sauce.

Tabuli Side Salad

$5.95

Add Skewer Of Kabob To Any Salad

$5.95

Grilled Veggie

$3.50

Side Salad

$5.95

Side Kofta(Afghan Meatballs)

$5.95

Large Salad

$25.00

Pitta

$2.50

Side Rice

$5.95

Fries

$5.95

Sabzi

$5.95

Side Hummus

$3.49

Eggplant Side

$3.95

Soup

$4.95

Large Fries

$9.95

Side Tziki

$0.99

Dinner for 5

Dinners for 5 (rotisserie chicken)

$109.00

Large platter of bukhari rice with 5 whole rotisserie chickens, 2 large sides, and large house salad.

Dinners for 5 (lamb shanks)

$99.00

Large platter of bukhari rice with 5 roasted lamb shanks, 2 large sides and large house salad

Dinners for 5 (kabobs)

$99.00

Large platter of bukhari rice with 5 orders of mix kabobs (lamb, beef, and chicken), 2 large sides, large house salad and pitta

Small Tray Rice

$40.00

Buffet

Weekday Buffet

$15.99

Weekend Buffet

$18.99

Children Buffet Weekday

$8.99

Children Weekend Buffet

$12.99

Children Buffet Under 5

$5.99

Bluemint Tea

$40.00

Senior Citizen

$13.99

Mint

$30.00

Buffet Party

$20.00

Beverage

Soft Drinks

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Juice

$1.99

Doogh

$3.99

Coffee

$2.99

Beer Corona

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Spirits Whisky

$8.00

Tequila 1.25 Oz Silver

$6.95

Tea

$1.99

Wine

$6.00

Vodka 1.25

$6.49

Montezuma 1.25 Gold

$7.99

Rum Well

$5.95

Sangria

$4.00

Domestic Beer

$4.00

Crown

$9.99

Vodka Double

$9.99

Vodka Double

$8.49

10

$180.00

Mini Water

$1.00

Margarita

$6.00

Hookah

Hookah Basic

$15.00

Hookah Premium

$19.99

Hookah VIP

$40.00

Extra Flavor

$3.00

Repack Basic

$8.00

Repack Premium

$13.00

Repack 10

$10.00

Repack 15

$15.00

Repack 20

$20.00

Wine

House Wine

$7.95

Beer

$4.95

Crown

$4.95

White Claw

$4.95

Don Jolio

$4.95

Corking Fee

$20.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Medley of Afghan, Arabic and Persian foods. Enjoyour mouth watering fire grilled Kabobs.

Location

9041 Southside Boulevard Suite #180, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Directions

