Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Levante Stables

230 Reviews

160 Park Road

Downingtown, PA 19335

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Draft Beer

Birra Di Levante, Pilsner

$0.00+

Citra Drink, NEIPA

$0.00+

Cloudy & Cumbersome, NEIPA

$0.00+

Cloudy & Cumbersome: Pineapple, DDH NEIPA

$0.00+Out of stock

Contemporary Citra, Bicoastal IPA

$0.00+

Contemporary Strata, Bicoastal IPA

$0.00+

Death by Cloudy, Triple IPA

$0.00+

Escalante, Mexican Style Lager

$0.00+

Honeyfire Brut Rose, Hard Cider

$0.00+

HoneyFire: Sour Apple, Hard Cider

$0.00+Out of stock

Hop Cartel: Los Capos, DIPA

$0.00+

Infinite Obsidian, Stout

$0.00+

Lemonosity, Shandy

$0.00+Out of stock

New Ridge Belzer's Tripel, Belgian Tripel

$0.00+Out of stock

Philly Twist, Pretzel Pilsner

$0.00+

Philadelphians, we’re a straightforward bunch. We know what we like (and what we don't). We don't mess with a good thing. The one thing we definitely don't mess with is our Philadelphia soft pretzel. This pilsner was crafted to embody the spirit of our fine city with malty upfront aromas and big bready notes throughout, giving a nod to that Philadelphian native baked delight. The additions of Saaz hops, a bit of saltiness on the backend, and a clean finish will have you saying "give me another one of those jawns." 4.3% ABV

Purple Pine Drops, Session IPA

$0.00+

Strata Swerve, Double IPA

$0.00+

Tickle Parts, NEIPA

$0.00+

Tiny Tickle, NEPA

$0.00+

Sometimes, all you need is a Tiny Tickle. This NE Pale Ale is brewed to achieve that emphatic laughter from your tastebuds, but can sustain a marathon session at 5.1% ABV. A honeycrisp malt profile meets a melody of melony hops: Mosaic, Citra, and El Dorado. Altogether, Tiny Tickle will sustain your lil' giggles 'till you're laughing subtle bubbles. 5.1% ABV

Tropical Modernism, NEIPA

$0.00+

Lightly Cloudy, Lo Cal IPA

$0.00+Out of stock

Infinite Drip, Coffee Dry Stout

$0.00+Out of stock

Cut the Cake, Birthday Cake DIPA

$0.00+Out of stock

Solarstone, Dry Hopped Pilsner

$0.00+Out of stock

This isn't your old drinkin' buddies staple pils from 1987. Solarstone is dry-hopped with Mandarina Bavaria, Hüll Melon, and Hallertauer Blanc for an easy-drinking beer packed with citrus, gooseberry, and ripe melon notes that will send your senses into the next galaxy. Smooth on the palate with mild hints of white wine, you can't find this anywhere on Earth, let alone in your buddies beat up beer fridge. 5% ABV - 39.8 IBU Sold in 32 oz can.

Wayward Waves, West Coast IPA

$0.00+Out of stock

To Go Beer

76 & Sunny, Hibiscus Pale Ale [6 Pack]

$19.00Out of stock

Birra Di Levante [4 Pack]

$15.00

Cartel Collection: Graveyard Games [4 Pack]

$18.00

Citra Drink, Session IPA [4 Pack]

$18.00

Cloudy & Cumbersome [4 Pack]

$16.00

Cloudy & Cumbersome: Pineapple [4 Pack]

$21.00Out of stock

Coffee Shoppe Terminology [4 Pack]

$23.00

Contemporary Citra [4 Pack]

$17.00
Cut Freeze Blend, Imperial Fruited Sour [4 Pack]

Cut Freeze Blend, Imperial Fruited Sour [4 Pack]

$22.00Out of stock

Inspired by the summertime heat and those sweet, cool-down treats Cut, Freeze Blend is an imperial fruited sour so decadently delicious it’s practically begging you to take a spoon to it. Ripe summertime berries, sweet cherry, and the most delicate touch of lemon combine to create a dripping sorbet-like sour while hints of vanilla waffle cone create the perfect vessel to enjoy this 9.5 percenter. If only you could actually serve beer in a waffle cone… *Contains Lactose* 9.5% ABV Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.

Cut the Cake, Birthday Cake DIPA [4 Pack]

$22.00Out of stock

Death by Cloudy [4 Pack]

$22.00

Escalate [4 Pack]

$15.00

Father's Day Mixed Pack [4 Pack]

$18.00

Fruit Fetish: Strawberry Kiwi Lime [4 Pack]

$23.00Out of stock

Glitter Parts: Strawberry [4 Pack]

$21.00Out of stock

Honeyfire Brut Rose [6 Pack]

$18.00

HoneyFire, Hard Cider [6 Pack]

$16.00

For Fudge Sake [4 Pack]

$23.00

Hop Cartel: The Chron, Double IPA [4 Pack]

$20.00Out of stock

I Heart Philly, IPA [4 Pack]

$19.00
I Heart the 90s, Double IPA [4 Pack]

I Heart the 90s, Double IPA [4 Pack]

$19.00Out of stock

AS IF you could find a better double IPA because I heart the 90s is all that and a bag of chips. You'll be gettin' jiggy with those fly tropical aromas and citrusy-y pith flavors courtesy of Galaxy and Amarillo hops. Additions of Nelson Sauvin hops lend excellent notes of sweet papaya, candied mango, and lychee fruit while dank Strata hops will have you sayin' "Booyah!". 8.2% AB Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.

Imaginary Enemy [4 Pack]

$20.00

Infinite Obsidian [6 Pack]

$19.00

Intergalactic Deals, Vanilla Milkshake IPA [4 Pack]

$21.00Out of stock

Kolibri, Kolsch [4 Pack]

$15.00Out of stock

Lemonosity [6 Pack]

$16.00

Lightly Cloudy [6 Pack]

$17.00

Locked in the Haze [4 Pack]

$20.00

Philly Twist [4 Pack]

$15.00

Purple Pine Drops, Session IPA [4 Pack]

$18.00
Reefermentation, Terpene Pale Ale [4 Pack]

Reefermentation, Terpene Pale Ale [4 Pack]

$18.00Out of stock

Terpenes are the source of dank in plants like hops and hemp. We used these organic hydrocarbons in ReeferMentation to achieve an aroma that can only be compared to Fruity Pebbles, both the cereal and the strain. Additionally, ripeness courtesy of our buds at Crosby Hops in Oregon lend notes of freshly hit Pineapple Express, so fresh the lighter’s still lit. Who said Pale Ales couldn't blow your mind? 6.1% ABV Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.

ReVibe: Blueberry Lemonade [6 Pack]

$10.00Out of stock

Solarstone, Pilsner [4 Pack]

$17.00

Strata Swerve, DIPA [4 Pack]

$19.00

Tango Mountain [4 Pack]

$19.00Out of stock

Tickle Parts [4 Pack]

$18.00
Tiny Tickle Parts [4 Packs]

Tiny Tickle Parts [4 Packs]

$17.00

Sometimes, all you need is a Tiny Tickle. This NE Pale Ale is brewed to achieve that emphatic laughter from your tastebuds, but can sustain a marathon session at 5.1% ABV. A honeycrisp malt profile meets a melody of melony hops: Mosaic, Citra, and El Dorado. Altogether, Tiny Tickle will sustain your lil' giggles 'till you're laughing subtle bubbles. 5.1% ABV Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.

Togetherly, DIPA [4 Pack]

$20.00Out of stock

Last Day [4 Pack]

$20.00

Wine

Stony Run Blanc de Blanc Semi Sweet Sparkling

$10.00+

Stony Run Cabernet Franc

$12.00+

Stony Run Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Stony Run Rose of Pinot Noir

$10.00+

EVENT ONLY Pinot Grigio

$0.00+

EVENT ONLY Cabernet Franc

$0.00+

Stony Run Gruner Veltliner

$10.00+Out of stock

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.50+

Diet Coca-Cola

$2.50+

Ginger Ale

$2.50+

Sprite

$2.50+

Water

$0.00+

Solan De Cabras 500mL

$2.00+

Solan De Cabras 1L

$3.00+

Soda Water

$2.50+

Sweet Tea

$2.50+

Cranberry Juice

$2.50+

Mocktail

$3.00

Run Wild IPA

$6.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50+Out of stock

Apple Cider

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

Boylan's Root Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Snacks

GoGo Squeeze Applesauce

$3.00Out of stock

Guacamole

$10.00Out of stock

Hammond's Old Fashioned Pretzels

$1.00Out of stock

Popcorn

$4.00

Salsa

$8.00Out of stock

String Cheese

$1.00Out of stock

Tortilla Chips

$8.00Out of stock

Solo Can

Fruit Fetish Strawberry Kiwi Lime [Solo]

$9.00

HoneyFire, Hard Cider [4 Solo]

$7.00

Philly Twist [Solo]

$6.50

ReVibe: Orange Pomegranate [Solo]

$7.00

I Heart Philly [Solo]

$7.50Out of stock

ReVibe: Blueberry Lemonade [Solo]

$7.00Out of stock

76 & Sunny [Solo]

$7.00Out of stock

Birra Di Levante [Solo]

$7.00Out of stock

Cloudy & Cumbersome [Solo]

$7.00Out of stock

Cyro Pils Citra [Solo]

$7.00Out of stock

Escalante [Solo]

$7.50Out of stock

Glitter Parts: Strawberry [Solo]

$9.00Out of stock

Honeyfire Hard Cider Sour Apple [Solo]

$7.00

Hop Cartel: South Pacific [Solo]

$9.50Out of stock

Intergalactic Deals, Vanilla Milkshake IPA [Solo]

$8.50Out of stock

Kolibri [Solo]

$9.00Out of stock

Lightly Cloudy [Solo]

$7.00Out of stock

Retail Therapy [Solo]

$7.50Out of stock

ReVibe: Mango Lime [Solo]

$7.00Out of stock

ReVibe: Peach Passion [Solo]

$7.00Out of stock

Tickle Parts [Solo]

$8.00Out of stock

Tiny Tickle Parts, NEPA [Solo]

$7.00Out of stock

Wayward Waves [Solo]

$7.50Out of stock

Tango Mountain [Solo]

$8.00Out of stock

ReVibe: Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Lemonosity [Solo]

$7.00

Liquor

Pomegranate Mule

$13.00

Gin & Juice

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rum Punch

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Boardroom Vodka

$9.00

Boardroom Gin

$10.00

[2 oz] Resurgent Custom Cask Bourbon

$14.00

Keystone Rum

$9.00

Mimosa

$10.00

[2 oz] Resurgent Young American Bourbon

$13.00Out of stock

HOP Spiked Peach Tea

$12.00+Out of stock

Mimosa Flight

$18.00Out of stock

North Bound Whiskey

$11.00Out of stock

Pineapple Punch

$12.00Out of stock

Granitas

Key Lime Pie

$0.00+Out of stock

Pina Colada

$10.00

Screwdriver

$0.00+Out of stock

Rootbeer Float

$0.00+Out of stock

Pom-Melon

$0.00+Out of stock

Peach Margarita

$0.00+Out of stock

Pineapple UpsideDown Cake

$10.00

Coffee

Overture Whole Coffee Bean

$15.00

Overture Ground Coffee

$15.00

Free Sample

Hats

'47 Brand Tickle Dad Hat

'47 Brand Tickle Dad Hat

$30.00

Put a smile on your face and on your head with our '47 brand Levante Tickle Parts hat. The low-profile, 6 panel, cotton dad hat with a snap slide buckle closure. Embroidered with our Levante Tickle Parts smile and Levante Brewing Co. on the back this is the perfect gift (for yourself or someone else!)

Brewed To Death Hat

Brewed To Death Hat

$25.00

Wool heather gray, black brim, and a whole lotta custom stitch. We brew to the brink of death, and here's the hat to show it. Our new script logo in a patch on the left side, with our new compass design patched on the back next to a black buckle strap.

Cotton Twill Hat

Cotton Twill Hat

$20.00
LBC Beanie Waffle-Knit

LBC Beanie Waffle-Knit

$25.00

A waffle-knit beanie in rust. Block text of our brewery's initials, L to the B to the C. 100% Acrylic

Levante Block Logo Beanie

Levante Block Logo Beanie

$25.00

Your beer should be cold but your head shouldn't. This Port Authority Navy cuff beanie is the perfect way to keep you warm as the sun goes down at the end of a cool day. Our Levante Brewing Company logo is stitched in white across the front so people will always know who you're reppin'! Made with 100% acrylic interlock.

Levante Tickle Parts Smile Beanie

Levante Tickle Parts Smile Beanie

$28.00

Stay warm & cozy this winter with our custom Levante Tickle Parts beanie crafted to keep that noggin' toasty while you sip on your favorite stout, ipa or lager. No matter what you're drinking this hat is the perfect accompaniment. One Size Fits All.

Hoodies

Unisex Light Hoodie

$35.00+
Hop Fleur Lightweight Zip-Up

Hop Fleur Lightweight Zip-Up

$48.00+

The perfect lightweight terry hoodie to keep you cozy and comfortable year-round. Unisex in fit and size, this Independent Trading Co. brand zip up is comprised of 55% cotton and 45% polyester with double shoelace drawcords in two unique colors (choose whichever you'd like).

Levante Sherpa Lined Hoodie

$44.00

Sweatshirt

Champion Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$55.00+
Tiny Tickle Kid's

Tiny Tickle Kid's

$23.00+Out of stock

Try not to smile when you see a kiddo wearing a Tiny Tickle sweatshirt adorned with the Tiny Tickle smile on the front and "Levante" text on the sleeve. This unisex crew is soft, slouchy and comfy ranging in sizes 2T - 7T.

Shirts

6th Year Anniversary H.O.P. Party

$35.00+

Compass Comfort Colors

$35.00+

Levante Logo Performance

$28.00+

Brew Crew Flannel

Out of stock

Tee Shirts

Brew Day

$23.00+
Buds & Suds Tie Dye

Buds & Suds Tie Dye

$22.00

Alright, alright, alright... Inspired by the 70's and in celebration of 4/20, our tie dye tee is far out. Contrasting black elevates the traditional tie dye effect to the next level while you rep your favorite brewery in a retro design. Grab your buds, drink your suds, and chiiiill. Relaxed fit. 100% pre-shrunk heavyweight cotton

Circle Logo Ladies

$26.00+

Cloudy and Cumbersome

$23.00+

Cloudy and Cumbersome Women's Performance Tee

$32.00+

Distressed Levante Block Logo

$22.00+

Hop Cartel Dri-Fit

$35.00+

Hop Fleur

$24.00+

Levante Brewing Heady Glass Comfort Colors

$22.00+

No Green Beer Party

$30.00+
Philly Twist Ringer Tee

Philly Twist Ringer Tee

$22.00

It's Always Cloudy Tee

$26.00+

Tank Top

Hop Fleur Logo Ladies Slinky Jersey Tank

Hop Fleur Logo Ladies Slinky Jersey Tank

$25.00+

Summer days are here to stay with our women's hop fleur jersey tank. From athletic, to beach, to daytime looks this American Apparel brand tank fits the bill. Made with 50% rayon and 50% polyester and a scoop neckline.

Sunglasses

Goodr Sunglasses

$30.00

Blankets

Hop Cartel Sweatshirt Blanket

Hop Cartel Sweatshirt Blanket

$30.00

Decorations

Felt Pennant

Felt Pennant

$6.00Out of stock

Express your fandom everywhere with the Levante Brewing Custom Felt Pennant. Perfectly sized for your desk, your beer cave, or your bar! Size: 10.94' x 4.76' with varsity tabs

Holiday Ornament

Holiday Ornament

$10.00

Sure to be the most epic ornament on your holiday tree! This "ugly sweater" ornament was inspired by our Counting Clocks brew and is ready to hang on your tree with the lights all aglow this holiday season!

Vinyl Sticker 2-Pack

Vinyl Sticker 2-Pack

$8.00

Highly durable and ideal for indoor or outdoor use, these custom Levante white vinyl decals will look great on glass or a dark surface. Bundle contains 2 Vinyl Decals: Levante Hop Fleur Decal Levante Block Logo Decal

Birra Knight Print

$20.00

Tickle Print

$20.00

Cloudy Print

$20.00

Glassware and Accessories

Brew Crew Campfire Mug

Brew Crew Campfire Mug

$9.00Out of stock

Next Item BREW CREW 15 OZ CAMPFIRE MUG $9.00 USD Levante Stables Curbside:In Stock West Chester Taproom Curbside and Shipping:In Stock Quantity 1 Brew Crew 15 oz Campfire Mug Brew Crew 15 oz Campfire Mug Bring the outdoors in with the 15 ounce Brew Crew Campfire Mug. The speckled design mimics the look of vintage enamel cookware, but ceramic provides better heat retention for steamy coffee and tea. Indoors or out, this mug is perfect for whatever beverage you're sipping on. Microwavable Dishwasher safe

Cloudy & Cumbersome Pineapple Rastal Teku

Cloudy & Cumbersome Pineapple Rastal Teku

$14.00

Referred to by some as "the world's best beer glass," the unique design of the Rastal Teku Glass offers something for all of the senses, and we've wrapped it in a full color design to perfectly compliment our DDH Cloudy & Cumbersome Pineapple IPA. Created to enhance the drinking experience, it was designed by a craft beer expert and a sensory analyst. Manufactured by renowned German glassmakers Rastal, this Teku glass, with a 14.5 ounce brimful capacity, is the glass for all beers. Its contemporary look has garnered praise from cicerones to homebrewers alike for its quality and ability to present a variety of craft beers perfectly. The angled bowl captures the aromatics for the nose and palate. The slim lip of the glass feels just right when imbibing and the stem creates an elegant visual presentation while keeping body temperature from warming the beer prematurely. Handwash only please!

Cloudy & Cumbersome Rastal Teku

Cloudy & Cumbersome Rastal Teku

$12.00

Referred to by some as "the world's best beer glass," the unique design of the Rastal Teku Glass offers something for all of the senses, and we've wrapped it in a design to perfectly compliment our Cloudy & Cumbersome IPA. Created to enhance the drinking experience, it was designed by a craft beer expert and a sensory analyst. Manufactured by renowned German glassmakers Rastal, this Teku glass, with a 14.5 ounce brimful capacity, is the glass for all beers. Its contemporary look has garnered praise from cicerones to homebrewers alike for its quality and ability to present a variety of craft beers perfectly. The angled bowl captures the aromatics for the nose and palate. The slim lip of the glass feels just right when imbibing and the stem creates an elegant visual presentation while keeping body temperature from warming the beer prematurely. Handwash only please!

Extra Tickle

Extra Tickle

$10.00Out of stock

We've added a little something Extra to this Taproom favorite classic German beer glass! The 16 ounce Extra Tickle Glass is a great everyday choice for nearly any beer style. The perfect companion to our Extra Tickle DDH IPA and ever-changing lineup!

Holidays

Holidays

$10.00

Enjoy the holiday season in style with this 20oz Willie Becker glass sure to keep you beer cold and your heart in the holiday spirit!

Hop Cartel Koozie

Hop Cartel Koozie

$5.00
HOP Cartel Revival

HOP Cartel Revival

$9.00

The stackable 16 oz. Revival Glass is designed for versatility and sensory enhancement. The Revival presents all that your craft beer has to offer, and the Hop Cartel design says you mean business. The large bowl and narrow top trap the beer’s aromatics while the flared lip releases the beer to the palate and the volatiles to the nose. The Revival's design enhances proper head retention.

HOP Fleur Tübingr Tankard

HOP Fleur Tübingr Tankard

$15.00

The ideal glass to compliment the Czech-style beer faucet (aka "Side Pull" tap), this 18oz Hop Fleur Tübinger Tankard if your lager's best friend.

HOP Party Boot Glass

HOP Party Boot Glass

$14.00

These boots are made for...drinking. Our 16oz H.O.P. Party Boot Glass is the perfect novelty item to add to your beer drinking collection. Simple, sleek design, sturdy material, and an easy, drinkable boot for the next time you pour your favorite beer!

King Of The Campfire Steel Mug

King Of The Campfire Steel Mug

$10.00

Grab a cozy blanket, curl up next to the fire, and wrap your hands around this steel campfire mug created especially for your next fireside adventure. Sturdy, durable and lightweight--it's the perfect accessory for a hike, camping trip or long walk to your back porch. Microwavable Dishwasher safe

Levante Brewing Tap Handle

Levante Brewing Tap Handle

$60.00

Represent your favorite brew at home with a custom wooden Levante Tap Handle topped with a laser cut logo. *Tap not included

Libbey Belgian

Libbey Belgian

$9.00

The 13 ounce Libbey Belgian glass is designed to capture a beer’s aromas and enhance the sensory experience. Remarkably versatile, this modern take on the tulip glass provides the perfect presentation for Belgian styles, and nearly any other style of craft beer. The rounded bowl and inward-tapering top allow the subtle nuances of your beer to develop, and encourage a thick head of foam.

Libbey Heavy Base Taster

Libbey Heavy Base Taster

$6.00

The 5oz Libbey Heavy Base Taster is a simple glass perfect for almost anything. Do an at home flight of your favorite Levante offerings with an elegant frosted print on the front, and a solid black compass on the reverse in a size that keeps you from feeling bad about going back for seconds and thirds!

Rastal Lawrence Tumbler

Rastal Lawrence Tumbler

$10.00

An elegant addition to the Rastal Craft Master Family, the Lawrence Tumbler is designed to enhance the sensory experience of your finest craft beverages and is adorned with a sophisticated metallic gold Levante Brewing script. This stemless tumbler has a wide bowl which allows aromas to be released, and it gently tapers at the mouth to concentrate those aromas with every sip. Its versatile and sophisticated shape make it a smart choice for a variety of craft beers, ciders, wine and cocktails.

Rastal Teku

Rastal Teku

$12.00

Referred to by some as "the world's best beer glass," the unique design of the Rastal Teku Glass offers something for all of the senses. Created to enhance the drinking experience, it was designed by a craft beer expert and a sensory analyst. Manufactured by renowned German glassmakers Rastal, this 14.5 ounce capacity Teku is the glass for all beers. Its contemporary look has garnered praise from master brewers to homebrewers alike for its quality and ability to present a variety of craft beers perfectly. The angled bowl captures the aromatics for the nose and palate. The slim lip of the glass feels just right when imbibing and the stem creates an elegant visual presentation while keeping body temperature from warming the beer prematurely. Handwash only please!

Staggered Glass

Staggered Glass

$10.00

The 13.5 fl. oz Rastal Pearl Goblet design glass is tall and sleek with a sturdy base. Symmetrical sides rise in a cylindrical shape, which is ideal for serving Pilsners or showcasing a hazy pint with surface area to show-off. Our newly designed staggered logo rises up the glass along with carbonation bubbles eager to escape into your nostrils. Handwash only please!

Tickle Parts

Tickle Parts

$9.00Out of stock

This Taproom favorite is a classic German beer glass, the 16 ounce Tickle Parts Glass is a great everyday choice for nearly any beer style. The perfect companion to our ever-changing tap list!

Tiny Tickle Mini Rastal Teku

Tiny Tickle Mini Rastal Teku

$10.00

Sometimes you just need a Tiny Tickle. The perfect size for sharing a special beverage with your friends, the full color Tiny Tickle Rastal Teku Mini glass brings the exceptional design of the renowned craft beer Teku glass to a slightly smaller 11.2 ounce (brimful) size. From the taproom to world class beer tastings, the Teku enhances the craft beer drinking experience. Like the regular Teku glass, this Mini Teku has an angled bowl to capture the aromatics for the nose and palate. The slim lip of the glass feels just right when imbibing and the stem creates an elegant visual presentation while keeping body temperature from warming the beer prematurely. Hand wash only please.

Glass Growler

$5.00

Pets

60" Dog Leash

60" Dog Leash

$16.00

For the lover of beer and of dogs. Pair this full printed 60" ice blue Levante Brewing dog leash with the Levante Dog Collar, and show off your two favorite things.

Dog Collar

Dog Collar

$10.00

For the lover of beer and of dogs. Pair this full printed 3/4" ice blue Levante Brewing dog collar with the Levante Dog leash, and show off your two favorite things.

Stickers

5 Sticker Bundle

$5.50

Birra Hop Fleur Sticker

$1.25

Classic LBC Circle Sticker

$1.25

Cran Jam Sticker

$1.25

D.O.P.E. Sticker

$1.25

Death by Tickle Sticker

$1.25

Holiday Beer Sticker

$1.00

Holiday Cat Sticker

Hop Cartel Sticker

$1.25

Large Snowman Sticker

$1.25

Levante Vinyl Decals

$8.00

Skull Sticker

$1.25

Small D.O.P.E. Sticker

$0.50

Small Snowman Sticker

$0.50

Small Sticker Bundle

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

160 Park Road, Downingtown, PA 19335

Directions

Gallery
Levante Brewing image
Levante Brewing image
Levante Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Georgio's Restaurant - 149 E. Lancaster Ave
orange starNo Reviews
149 E. Lancaster Ave Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Sly Fox Brewing Company - Malvern
orange starNo Reviews
20 Liberty Boulevard Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Side Bar & Restaurant Inc. - 10 E Gay Street
orange starNo Reviews
10 E Gay Street West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext
Paloma's - Phoenixville
orange star4.7 • 588
101 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
Great American Pub Phoenixville
orange starNo Reviews
148 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
Greenside Grill at Honeybrook Golf Club
orange star3.8 • 43
1422 Cambridge Road Honey Brook, PA 19344
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Downingtown

LIONE'S PIZZA RESTAURANT
orange star4.8 • 3,628
116 Wallace Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Green Street Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,652
150 East Pennsylvania Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Michelangelo's Italian Restaurant - Downingtown, PA
orange star4.6 • 1,057
1223 Horseshoe Pike Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Estrella Tacos y Mas
orange star4.6 • 53
202 East Lancaster Ave Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Downingtown
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston