Levante Stables
230 Reviews
160 Park Road
Downingtown, PA 19335
Draft Beer
Birra Di Levante, Pilsner
Citra Drink, NEIPA
Cloudy & Cumbersome, NEIPA
Cloudy & Cumbersome: Pineapple, DDH NEIPA
Contemporary Citra, Bicoastal IPA
Contemporary Strata, Bicoastal IPA
Death by Cloudy, Triple IPA
Escalante, Mexican Style Lager
Honeyfire Brut Rose, Hard Cider
HoneyFire: Sour Apple, Hard Cider
Hop Cartel: Los Capos, DIPA
Infinite Obsidian, Stout
Lemonosity, Shandy
New Ridge Belzer's Tripel, Belgian Tripel
Philly Twist, Pretzel Pilsner
Philadelphians, we’re a straightforward bunch. We know what we like (and what we don't). We don't mess with a good thing. The one thing we definitely don't mess with is our Philadelphia soft pretzel. This pilsner was crafted to embody the spirit of our fine city with malty upfront aromas and big bready notes throughout, giving a nod to that Philadelphian native baked delight. The additions of Saaz hops, a bit of saltiness on the backend, and a clean finish will have you saying "give me another one of those jawns." 4.3% ABV
Purple Pine Drops, Session IPA
Strata Swerve, Double IPA
Tickle Parts, NEIPA
Tiny Tickle, NEPA
Sometimes, all you need is a Tiny Tickle. This NE Pale Ale is brewed to achieve that emphatic laughter from your tastebuds, but can sustain a marathon session at 5.1% ABV. A honeycrisp malt profile meets a melody of melony hops: Mosaic, Citra, and El Dorado. Altogether, Tiny Tickle will sustain your lil' giggles 'till you're laughing subtle bubbles. 5.1% ABV
Tropical Modernism, NEIPA
Lightly Cloudy, Lo Cal IPA
Infinite Drip, Coffee Dry Stout
Cut the Cake, Birthday Cake DIPA
Solarstone, Dry Hopped Pilsner
This isn't your old drinkin' buddies staple pils from 1987. Solarstone is dry-hopped with Mandarina Bavaria, Hüll Melon, and Hallertauer Blanc for an easy-drinking beer packed with citrus, gooseberry, and ripe melon notes that will send your senses into the next galaxy. Smooth on the palate with mild hints of white wine, you can't find this anywhere on Earth, let alone in your buddies beat up beer fridge. 5% ABV - 39.8 IBU Sold in 32 oz can.
Wayward Waves, West Coast IPA
To Go Beer
76 & Sunny, Hibiscus Pale Ale [6 Pack]
Birra Di Levante [4 Pack]
Cartel Collection: Graveyard Games [4 Pack]
Citra Drink, Session IPA [4 Pack]
Cloudy & Cumbersome [4 Pack]
Cloudy & Cumbersome: Pineapple [4 Pack]
Coffee Shoppe Terminology [4 Pack]
Contemporary Citra [4 Pack]
Cut Freeze Blend, Imperial Fruited Sour [4 Pack]
Inspired by the summertime heat and those sweet, cool-down treats Cut, Freeze Blend is an imperial fruited sour so decadently delicious it’s practically begging you to take a spoon to it. Ripe summertime berries, sweet cherry, and the most delicate touch of lemon combine to create a dripping sorbet-like sour while hints of vanilla waffle cone create the perfect vessel to enjoy this 9.5 percenter. If only you could actually serve beer in a waffle cone… *Contains Lactose* 9.5% ABV Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.
Cut the Cake, Birthday Cake DIPA [4 Pack]
Death by Cloudy [4 Pack]
Escalate [4 Pack]
Father's Day Mixed Pack [4 Pack]
Fruit Fetish: Strawberry Kiwi Lime [4 Pack]
Glitter Parts: Strawberry [4 Pack]
Honeyfire Brut Rose [6 Pack]
HoneyFire, Hard Cider [6 Pack]
For Fudge Sake [4 Pack]
Hop Cartel: The Chron, Double IPA [4 Pack]
I Heart Philly, IPA [4 Pack]
I Heart the 90s, Double IPA [4 Pack]
AS IF you could find a better double IPA because I heart the 90s is all that and a bag of chips. You'll be gettin' jiggy with those fly tropical aromas and citrusy-y pith flavors courtesy of Galaxy and Amarillo hops. Additions of Nelson Sauvin hops lend excellent notes of sweet papaya, candied mango, and lychee fruit while dank Strata hops will have you sayin' "Booyah!". 8.2% AB Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.
Imaginary Enemy [4 Pack]
Infinite Obsidian [6 Pack]
Intergalactic Deals, Vanilla Milkshake IPA [4 Pack]
Kolibri, Kolsch [4 Pack]
Lemonosity [6 Pack]
Lightly Cloudy [6 Pack]
Locked in the Haze [4 Pack]
Philly Twist [4 Pack]
Purple Pine Drops, Session IPA [4 Pack]
Reefermentation, Terpene Pale Ale [4 Pack]
Terpenes are the source of dank in plants like hops and hemp. We used these organic hydrocarbons in ReeferMentation to achieve an aroma that can only be compared to Fruity Pebbles, both the cereal and the strain. Additionally, ripeness courtesy of our buds at Crosby Hops in Oregon lend notes of freshly hit Pineapple Express, so fresh the lighter’s still lit. Who said Pale Ales couldn't blow your mind? 6.1% ABV Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.
ReVibe: Blueberry Lemonade [6 Pack]
Solarstone, Pilsner [4 Pack]
Strata Swerve, DIPA [4 Pack]
Tango Mountain [4 Pack]
Tickle Parts [4 Pack]
Tiny Tickle Parts [4 Packs]
Sometimes, all you need is a Tiny Tickle. This NE Pale Ale is brewed to achieve that emphatic laughter from your tastebuds, but can sustain a marathon session at 5.1% ABV. A honeycrisp malt profile meets a melody of melony hops: Mosaic, Citra, and El Dorado. Altogether, Tiny Tickle will sustain your lil' giggles 'till you're laughing subtle bubbles. 5.1% ABV Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.
Togetherly, DIPA [4 Pack]
Last Day [4 Pack]
Wine
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Coca-Cola
Diet Coca-Cola
Ginger Ale
Sprite
Water
Solan De Cabras 500mL
Solan De Cabras 1L
Soda Water
Sweet Tea
Cranberry Juice
Mocktail
Run Wild IPA
Apple Juice
Lemonade
Apple Cider
Hot Chocolate
Boylan's Root Beer
Snacks
Solo Can
Fruit Fetish Strawberry Kiwi Lime [Solo]
HoneyFire, Hard Cider [4 Solo]
Philly Twist [Solo]
ReVibe: Orange Pomegranate [Solo]
I Heart Philly [Solo]
ReVibe: Blueberry Lemonade [Solo]
76 & Sunny [Solo]
Birra Di Levante [Solo]
Cloudy & Cumbersome [Solo]
Cyro Pils Citra [Solo]
Escalante [Solo]
Glitter Parts: Strawberry [Solo]
Honeyfire Hard Cider Sour Apple [Solo]
Hop Cartel: South Pacific [Solo]
Intergalactic Deals, Vanilla Milkshake IPA [Solo]
Kolibri [Solo]
Lightly Cloudy [Solo]
Retail Therapy [Solo]
ReVibe: Mango Lime [Solo]
ReVibe: Peach Passion [Solo]
Tickle Parts [Solo]
Tiny Tickle Parts, NEPA [Solo]
Wayward Waves [Solo]
Tango Mountain [Solo]
ReVibe: Blueberry Lemonade
Lemonosity [Solo]
Liquor
Pomegranate Mule
Gin & Juice
Old Fashioned
Rum Punch
Bloody Mary
Boardroom Vodka
Boardroom Gin
[2 oz] Resurgent Custom Cask Bourbon
Keystone Rum
Mimosa
[2 oz] Resurgent Young American Bourbon
HOP Spiked Peach Tea
Mimosa Flight
North Bound Whiskey
Pineapple Punch
Granitas
Hats
'47 Brand Tickle Dad Hat
Put a smile on your face and on your head with our '47 brand Levante Tickle Parts hat. The low-profile, 6 panel, cotton dad hat with a snap slide buckle closure. Embroidered with our Levante Tickle Parts smile and Levante Brewing Co. on the back this is the perfect gift (for yourself or someone else!)
Brewed To Death Hat
Wool heather gray, black brim, and a whole lotta custom stitch. We brew to the brink of death, and here's the hat to show it. Our new script logo in a patch on the left side, with our new compass design patched on the back next to a black buckle strap.
Cotton Twill Hat
LBC Beanie Waffle-Knit
A waffle-knit beanie in rust. Block text of our brewery's initials, L to the B to the C. 100% Acrylic
Levante Block Logo Beanie
Your beer should be cold but your head shouldn't. This Port Authority Navy cuff beanie is the perfect way to keep you warm as the sun goes down at the end of a cool day. Our Levante Brewing Company logo is stitched in white across the front so people will always know who you're reppin'! Made with 100% acrylic interlock.
Levante Tickle Parts Smile Beanie
Stay warm & cozy this winter with our custom Levante Tickle Parts beanie crafted to keep that noggin' toasty while you sip on your favorite stout, ipa or lager. No matter what you're drinking this hat is the perfect accompaniment. One Size Fits All.
Hoodies
Unisex Light Hoodie
Hop Fleur Lightweight Zip-Up
The perfect lightweight terry hoodie to keep you cozy and comfortable year-round. Unisex in fit and size, this Independent Trading Co. brand zip up is comprised of 55% cotton and 45% polyester with double shoelace drawcords in two unique colors (choose whichever you'd like).
Levante Sherpa Lined Hoodie
Sweatshirt
Shirts
Tee Shirts
Brew Day
Buds & Suds Tie Dye
Alright, alright, alright... Inspired by the 70's and in celebration of 4/20, our tie dye tee is far out. Contrasting black elevates the traditional tie dye effect to the next level while you rep your favorite brewery in a retro design. Grab your buds, drink your suds, and chiiiill. Relaxed fit. 100% pre-shrunk heavyweight cotton
Circle Logo Ladies
Cloudy and Cumbersome
Cloudy and Cumbersome Women's Performance Tee
Distressed Levante Block Logo
Hop Cartel Dri-Fit
Hop Fleur
Levante Brewing Heady Glass Comfort Colors
No Green Beer Party
Philly Twist Ringer Tee
It's Always Cloudy Tee
Tank Top
Sunglasses
Decorations
Felt Pennant
Express your fandom everywhere with the Levante Brewing Custom Felt Pennant. Perfectly sized for your desk, your beer cave, or your bar! Size: 10.94' x 4.76' with varsity tabs
Holiday Ornament
Sure to be the most epic ornament on your holiday tree! This "ugly sweater" ornament was inspired by our Counting Clocks brew and is ready to hang on your tree with the lights all aglow this holiday season!
Vinyl Sticker 2-Pack
Highly durable and ideal for indoor or outdoor use, these custom Levante white vinyl decals will look great on glass or a dark surface. Bundle contains 2 Vinyl Decals: Levante Hop Fleur Decal Levante Block Logo Decal
Birra Knight Print
Tickle Print
Cloudy Print
Glassware and Accessories
Brew Crew Campfire Mug
Next Item BREW CREW 15 OZ CAMPFIRE MUG $9.00 USD Levante Stables Curbside:In Stock West Chester Taproom Curbside and Shipping:In Stock Quantity 1 Brew Crew 15 oz Campfire Mug Brew Crew 15 oz Campfire Mug Bring the outdoors in with the 15 ounce Brew Crew Campfire Mug. The speckled design mimics the look of vintage enamel cookware, but ceramic provides better heat retention for steamy coffee and tea. Indoors or out, this mug is perfect for whatever beverage you're sipping on. Microwavable Dishwasher safe
Cloudy & Cumbersome Pineapple Rastal Teku
Referred to by some as "the world's best beer glass," the unique design of the Rastal Teku Glass offers something for all of the senses, and we've wrapped it in a full color design to perfectly compliment our DDH Cloudy & Cumbersome Pineapple IPA. Created to enhance the drinking experience, it was designed by a craft beer expert and a sensory analyst. Manufactured by renowned German glassmakers Rastal, this Teku glass, with a 14.5 ounce brimful capacity, is the glass for all beers. Its contemporary look has garnered praise from cicerones to homebrewers alike for its quality and ability to present a variety of craft beers perfectly. The angled bowl captures the aromatics for the nose and palate. The slim lip of the glass feels just right when imbibing and the stem creates an elegant visual presentation while keeping body temperature from warming the beer prematurely. Handwash only please!
Cloudy & Cumbersome Rastal Teku
Referred to by some as "the world's best beer glass," the unique design of the Rastal Teku Glass offers something for all of the senses, and we've wrapped it in a design to perfectly compliment our Cloudy & Cumbersome IPA. Created to enhance the drinking experience, it was designed by a craft beer expert and a sensory analyst. Manufactured by renowned German glassmakers Rastal, this Teku glass, with a 14.5 ounce brimful capacity, is the glass for all beers. Its contemporary look has garnered praise from cicerones to homebrewers alike for its quality and ability to present a variety of craft beers perfectly. The angled bowl captures the aromatics for the nose and palate. The slim lip of the glass feels just right when imbibing and the stem creates an elegant visual presentation while keeping body temperature from warming the beer prematurely. Handwash only please!
Extra Tickle
We've added a little something Extra to this Taproom favorite classic German beer glass! The 16 ounce Extra Tickle Glass is a great everyday choice for nearly any beer style. The perfect companion to our Extra Tickle DDH IPA and ever-changing lineup!
Holidays
Enjoy the holiday season in style with this 20oz Willie Becker glass sure to keep you beer cold and your heart in the holiday spirit!
Hop Cartel Koozie
HOP Cartel Revival
The stackable 16 oz. Revival Glass is designed for versatility and sensory enhancement. The Revival presents all that your craft beer has to offer, and the Hop Cartel design says you mean business. The large bowl and narrow top trap the beer’s aromatics while the flared lip releases the beer to the palate and the volatiles to the nose. The Revival's design enhances proper head retention.
HOP Fleur Tübingr Tankard
The ideal glass to compliment the Czech-style beer faucet (aka "Side Pull" tap), this 18oz Hop Fleur Tübinger Tankard if your lager's best friend.
HOP Party Boot Glass
These boots are made for...drinking. Our 16oz H.O.P. Party Boot Glass is the perfect novelty item to add to your beer drinking collection. Simple, sleek design, sturdy material, and an easy, drinkable boot for the next time you pour your favorite beer!
King Of The Campfire Steel Mug
Grab a cozy blanket, curl up next to the fire, and wrap your hands around this steel campfire mug created especially for your next fireside adventure. Sturdy, durable and lightweight--it's the perfect accessory for a hike, camping trip or long walk to your back porch. Microwavable Dishwasher safe
Levante Brewing Tap Handle
Represent your favorite brew at home with a custom wooden Levante Tap Handle topped with a laser cut logo. *Tap not included
Libbey Belgian
The 13 ounce Libbey Belgian glass is designed to capture a beer’s aromas and enhance the sensory experience. Remarkably versatile, this modern take on the tulip glass provides the perfect presentation for Belgian styles, and nearly any other style of craft beer. The rounded bowl and inward-tapering top allow the subtle nuances of your beer to develop, and encourage a thick head of foam.
Libbey Heavy Base Taster
The 5oz Libbey Heavy Base Taster is a simple glass perfect for almost anything. Do an at home flight of your favorite Levante offerings with an elegant frosted print on the front, and a solid black compass on the reverse in a size that keeps you from feeling bad about going back for seconds and thirds!
Rastal Lawrence Tumbler
An elegant addition to the Rastal Craft Master Family, the Lawrence Tumbler is designed to enhance the sensory experience of your finest craft beverages and is adorned with a sophisticated metallic gold Levante Brewing script. This stemless tumbler has a wide bowl which allows aromas to be released, and it gently tapers at the mouth to concentrate those aromas with every sip. Its versatile and sophisticated shape make it a smart choice for a variety of craft beers, ciders, wine and cocktails.
Rastal Teku
Referred to by some as "the world's best beer glass," the unique design of the Rastal Teku Glass offers something for all of the senses. Created to enhance the drinking experience, it was designed by a craft beer expert and a sensory analyst. Manufactured by renowned German glassmakers Rastal, this 14.5 ounce capacity Teku is the glass for all beers. Its contemporary look has garnered praise from master brewers to homebrewers alike for its quality and ability to present a variety of craft beers perfectly. The angled bowl captures the aromatics for the nose and palate. The slim lip of the glass feels just right when imbibing and the stem creates an elegant visual presentation while keeping body temperature from warming the beer prematurely. Handwash only please!
Staggered Glass
The 13.5 fl. oz Rastal Pearl Goblet design glass is tall and sleek with a sturdy base. Symmetrical sides rise in a cylindrical shape, which is ideal for serving Pilsners or showcasing a hazy pint with surface area to show-off. Our newly designed staggered logo rises up the glass along with carbonation bubbles eager to escape into your nostrils. Handwash only please!
Tickle Parts
This Taproom favorite is a classic German beer glass, the 16 ounce Tickle Parts Glass is a great everyday choice for nearly any beer style. The perfect companion to our ever-changing tap list!
Tiny Tickle Mini Rastal Teku
Sometimes you just need a Tiny Tickle. The perfect size for sharing a special beverage with your friends, the full color Tiny Tickle Rastal Teku Mini glass brings the exceptional design of the renowned craft beer Teku glass to a slightly smaller 11.2 ounce (brimful) size. From the taproom to world class beer tastings, the Teku enhances the craft beer drinking experience. Like the regular Teku glass, this Mini Teku has an angled bowl to capture the aromatics for the nose and palate. The slim lip of the glass feels just right when imbibing and the stem creates an elegant visual presentation while keeping body temperature from warming the beer prematurely. Hand wash only please.
Glass Growler
Pets
60" Dog Leash
For the lover of beer and of dogs. Pair this full printed 60" ice blue Levante Brewing dog leash with the Levante Dog Collar, and show off your two favorite things.
Dog Collar
For the lover of beer and of dogs. Pair this full printed 3/4" ice blue Levante Brewing dog collar with the Levante Dog leash, and show off your two favorite things.
Stickers
5 Sticker Bundle
Birra Hop Fleur Sticker
Classic LBC Circle Sticker
Cran Jam Sticker
D.O.P.E. Sticker
Death by Tickle Sticker
Holiday Beer Sticker
Holiday Cat Sticker
Hop Cartel Sticker
Large Snowman Sticker
Levante Vinyl Decals
Skull Sticker
Small D.O.P.E. Sticker
Small Snowman Sticker
Small Sticker Bundle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
160 Park Road, Downingtown, PA 19335