Levante Brewing Ardmore
14 West Lancaster Ave
Ardmore, PA 19003
Hats
'47 Brand Tickle Dad Hat
Put a smile on your face and on your head with our '47 brand Levante Tickle Parts hat. The low-profile, 6 panel, cotton dad hat with a snap slide buckle closure. Embroidered with our Levante Tickle Parts smile and Levante Brewing Co. on the back this is the perfect gift (for yourself or someone else!)
Brewed To Death Hat
Wool heather gray, black brim, and a whole lotta custom stitch. We brew to the brink of death, and here's the hat to show it. Our new script logo in a patch on the left side, with our new compass design patched on the back next to a black buckle strap.
Cotton Twill Hat
LBC Beanie Waffle-Knit
A waffle-knit beanie in rust. Block text of our brewery's initials, L to the B to the C. 100% Acrylic
Levante Block Logo Beanie
Your beer should be cold but your head shouldn't. This Port Authority Navy cuff beanie is the perfect way to keep you warm as the sun goes down at the end of a cool day. Our Levante Brewing Company logo is stitched in white across the front so people will always know who you're reppin'! Made with 100% acrylic interlock.
Levante Tickle Parts Smile Beanie
Stay warm & cozy this winter with our custom Levante Tickle Parts beanie crafted to keep that noggin' toasty while you sip on your favorite stout, ipa or lager. No matter what you're drinking this hat is the perfect accompaniment. One Size Fits All.
Hoodies
Unisex Light Hoodie
Hop Fleur Lightweight Zip-Up
The perfect lightweight terry hoodie to keep you cozy and comfortable year-round. Unisex in fit and size, this Independent Trading Co. brand zip up is comprised of 55% cotton and 45% polyester with double shoelace drawcords in two unique colors (choose whichever you'd like).
Levante Sherpa Lined Hoodie
Sweatshirt
Champion Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Tiny Tickle Kid's
Try not to smile when you see a kiddo wearing a Tiny Tickle sweatshirt adorned with the Tiny Tickle smile on the front and "Levante" text on the sleeve. This unisex crew is soft, slouchy and comfy ranging in sizes 2T - 7T.
Levante Cheers Comfort Colors Blast Crew
Shirts
Tee Shirts
Brew Day
Buds & Suds Tie Dye
Alright, alright, alright... Inspired by the 70's and in celebration of 4/20, our tie dye tee is far out. Contrasting black elevates the traditional tie dye effect to the next level while you rep your favorite brewery in a retro design. Grab your buds, drink your suds, and chiiiill. Relaxed fit. 100% pre-shrunk heavyweight cotton
Circle Logo Ladies
Cloudy and Cumbersome
Cloudy and Cumbersome Women's Performance Tee
Distressed Levante Block Logo
Hop Cartel Dri-Fit
Distressed Levante With Hop Fleur Logo T-shirt - Emerald
Levante Brewing Heady Glass Comfort Colors
Tiny Tickle Ladies Muscle
Philly Twist Ringer Tee
It's Always Cloudy Tee
Performance Camo
Emerald Distressed Levante Block Logo
Tank Top
Sunglasses
Much Love Tote
Decorations
Felt Pennant
Express your fandom everywhere with the Levante Brewing Custom Felt Pennant. Perfectly sized for your desk, your beer cave, or your bar! Size: 10.94' x 4.76' with varsity tabs
Holiday Ornament
Sure to be the most epic ornament on your holiday tree! This "ugly sweater" ornament was inspired by our Counting Clocks brew and is ready to hang on your tree with the lights all aglow this holiday season!
Vinyl Sticker 2-Pack
Highly durable and ideal for indoor or outdoor use, these custom Levante white vinyl decals will look great on glass or a dark surface. Bundle contains 2 Vinyl Decals: Levante Hop Fleur Decal Levante Block Logo Decal
Birra Knight Print
Tickle Print
Postcard
Glassware and Accessories
Brew Crew Campfire Mug
Next Item BREW CREW 15 OZ CAMPFIRE MUG $9.00 USD Levante Stables Curbside:In Stock West Chester Taproom Curbside and Shipping:In Stock Quantity 1 Brew Crew 15 oz Campfire Mug Brew Crew 15 oz Campfire Mug Bring the outdoors in with the 15 ounce Brew Crew Campfire Mug. The speckled design mimics the look of vintage enamel cookware, but ceramic provides better heat retention for steamy coffee and tea. Indoors or out, this mug is perfect for whatever beverage you're sipping on. Microwavable Dishwasher safe
Cloudy & Cumbersome Pineapple Rastal Teku
Referred to by some as "the world's best beer glass," the unique design of the Rastal Teku Glass offers something for all of the senses, and we've wrapped it in a full color design to perfectly compliment our DDH Cloudy & Cumbersome Pineapple IPA. Created to enhance the drinking experience, it was designed by a craft beer expert and a sensory analyst. Manufactured by renowned German glassmakers Rastal, this Teku glass, with a 14.5 ounce brimful capacity, is the glass for all beers. Its contemporary look has garnered praise from cicerones to homebrewers alike for its quality and ability to present a variety of craft beers perfectly. The angled bowl captures the aromatics for the nose and palate. The slim lip of the glass feels just right when imbibing and the stem creates an elegant visual presentation while keeping body temperature from warming the beer prematurely. Handwash only please!
Cloudy & Cumbersome Rastal Teku
Referred to by some as "the world's best beer glass," the unique design of the Rastal Teku Glass offers something for all of the senses, and we've wrapped it in a design to perfectly compliment our Cloudy & Cumbersome IPA. Created to enhance the drinking experience, it was designed by a craft beer expert and a sensory analyst. Manufactured by renowned German glassmakers Rastal, this Teku glass, with a 14.5 ounce brimful capacity, is the glass for all beers. Its contemporary look has garnered praise from cicerones to homebrewers alike for its quality and ability to present a variety of craft beers perfectly. The angled bowl captures the aromatics for the nose and palate. The slim lip of the glass feels just right when imbibing and the stem creates an elegant visual presentation while keeping body temperature from warming the beer prematurely. Handwash only please!
Extra Tickle
We've added a little something Extra to this Taproom favorite classic German beer glass! The 16 ounce Extra Tickle Glass is a great everyday choice for nearly any beer style. The perfect companion to our Extra Tickle DDH IPA and ever-changing lineup!
Holidays
Enjoy the holiday season in style with this 20oz Willie Becker glass sure to keep you beer cold and your heart in the holiday spirit!
Hop Cartel Koozie
HOP Cartel Revival
The stackable 16 oz. Revival Glass is designed for versatility and sensory enhancement. The Revival presents all that your craft beer has to offer, and the Hop Cartel design says you mean business. The large bowl and narrow top trap the beer’s aromatics while the flared lip releases the beer to the palate and the volatiles to the nose. The Revival's design enhances proper head retention.
HOP Fleur Tübingr Tankard
The ideal glass to compliment the Czech-style beer faucet (aka "Side Pull" tap), this 18oz Hop Fleur Tübinger Tankard if your lager's best friend.
HOP Party Boot Glass
These boots are made for...drinking. Our 16oz H.O.P. Party Boot Glass is the perfect novelty item to add to your beer drinking collection. Simple, sleek design, sturdy material, and an easy, drinkable boot for the next time you pour your favorite beer!
King Of The Campfire Steel Mug
Grab a cozy blanket, curl up next to the fire, and wrap your hands around this steel campfire mug created especially for your next fireside adventure. Sturdy, durable and lightweight--it's the perfect accessory for a hike, camping trip or long walk to your back porch. Microwavable Dishwasher safe
Levante Brewing Tap Handle
Represent your favorite brew at home with a custom wooden Levante Tap Handle topped with a laser cut logo. *Tap not included
Libbey Belgian
The 13 ounce Libbey Belgian glass is designed to capture a beer’s aromas and enhance the sensory experience. Remarkably versatile, this modern take on the tulip glass provides the perfect presentation for Belgian styles, and nearly any other style of craft beer. The rounded bowl and inward-tapering top allow the subtle nuances of your beer to develop, and encourage a thick head of foam.
Libbey Heavy Base Taster
The 5oz Libbey Heavy Base Taster is a simple glass perfect for almost anything. Do an at home flight of your favorite Levante offerings with an elegant frosted print on the front, and a solid black compass on the reverse in a size that keeps you from feeling bad about going back for seconds and thirds!
Rastal Lawrence Tumbler
An elegant addition to the Rastal Craft Master Family, the Lawrence Tumbler is designed to enhance the sensory experience of your finest craft beverages and is adorned with a sophisticated metallic gold Levante Brewing script. This stemless tumbler has a wide bowl which allows aromas to be released, and it gently tapers at the mouth to concentrate those aromas with every sip. Its versatile and sophisticated shape make it a smart choice for a variety of craft beers, ciders, wine and cocktails.
Rastal Teku
Referred to by some as "the world's best beer glass," the unique design of the Rastal Teku Glass offers something for all of the senses. Created to enhance the drinking experience, it was designed by a craft beer expert and a sensory analyst. Manufactured by renowned German glassmakers Rastal, this 14.5 ounce capacity Teku is the glass for all beers. Its contemporary look has garnered praise from master brewers to homebrewers alike for its quality and ability to present a variety of craft beers perfectly. The angled bowl captures the aromatics for the nose and palate. The slim lip of the glass feels just right when imbibing and the stem creates an elegant visual presentation while keeping body temperature from warming the beer prematurely. Handwash only please!
Staggered Glass
The 13.5 fl. oz Rastal Pearl Goblet design glass is tall and sleek with a sturdy base. Symmetrical sides rise in a cylindrical shape, which is ideal for serving Pilsners or showcasing a hazy pint with surface area to show-off. Our newly designed staggered logo rises up the glass along with carbonation bubbles eager to escape into your nostrils. Handwash only please!
Tickle Parts
This Taproom favorite is a classic German beer glass, the 16 ounce Tickle Parts Glass is a great everyday choice for nearly any beer style. The perfect companion to our ever-changing tap list!
Tiny Tickle Mini Rastal Teku
Sometimes you just need a Tiny Tickle. The perfect size for sharing a special beverage with your friends, the full color Tiny Tickle Rastal Teku Mini glass brings the exceptional design of the renowned craft beer Teku glass to a slightly smaller 11.2 ounce (brimful) size. From the taproom to world class beer tastings, the Teku enhances the craft beer drinking experience. Like the regular Teku glass, this Mini Teku has an angled bowl to capture the aromatics for the nose and palate. The slim lip of the glass feels just right when imbibing and the stem creates an elegant visual presentation while keeping body temperature from warming the beer prematurely. Hand wash only please.
Glass Growler
16 oz Can Cooler
LOTUS Koozie
Pets
60" Dog Leash
For the lover of beer and of dogs. Pair this full printed 60" ice blue Levante Brewing dog leash with the Levante Dog Collar, and show off your two favorite things.
Dog Collar
For the lover of beer and of dogs. Pair this full printed 3/4" ice blue Levante Brewing dog collar with the Levante Dog leash, and show off your two favorite things.
Stickers
To Go Beer
Bake Shoppe Terminology (Strawberry) [4 Pack]
An imperial chocolate lava-cake stout erupting with succulent strawberry. At its core, smoldering specialty malts meld with Ghirardelli semi-sweet chocolate for a thick liquid-fudge mouthfeel. A spoonful of vanilla ice cream tops off this dessert stout in the form of creamy lactose and Madagascar vanilla additions. Let the molten swell in your glass. 12% ABV Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz cans.
Birra di Levante [4 Pack]
A fine Pilsner is crafted from water with terroir. West Chester provides our brewery with such a pure water source that we hardly manipulate our water profile to achieve the characteristics of a true Bohemian-style Pilsner, lagered and further clarified through filtration. True to classic style, Tettnang hops brighten this crisp golden-straw hue Pilsner with earthy aromatics of noble spice. 5% ABV - 32 IBU Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz cans.
Cartel Collection: Deep Space CocoNaut [4 Pack]
Deep Space Coconaut is well-balanced with hints of sweet, meaty toasted coconut used when conditioning this 5.4% smooth as the sky porter. Look deep into the cosmos of this divinely dark creation and prepare to be taken to a galaxy far, far beyond. 5.4% ABV - 26.1 IBU Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz cans.
Cartel Collection: Graveyard Games [4 Pack]
Grab your flashlights and take off into the night because friends, we're about to play a little game. Our midnight IPA, brewed with roasty dark malts and a touch of toffee sweetness is so deep it might just give you a fright. Hidden in the shadows, Amarillo, Centennial, and Simcoe hops surprise with herbaceous and citrus notes, begging to be found. Expect the unexpected, you never know what you'll find when playing in the dark. 6.5% ABV - 70 IBU Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz cans.
Cascadian Cryptid [4 Pack]
Deep in Cascadian forests, there is a cryptid beast hiding in plain sight. Hikers and mountain climbers explore the land and miss seeing the gentle giant, hiding in his cave and brewing this super sessional German-style dark lager. Featuring a base of sweet bready goodness, notes of roasted coffee, hints of caramel, and a touch of light brown sugar, the recipe has been perfected over years and years of solitude. 4.9% ABV Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.
Cloudy & Cumbersome [4 Pack]
This haze is pillowy-soft from oats and wheat in the grainbill, while sun-showers of hoppiness shine down through the clouds. Mosaic and Idaho 7 hops burst bright with the citrusy pith flavors reminiscent of tropical passion fruit and freshly peeled grapefruit. Keep your head in the clouds! 5.9% ABV - 34 IBU Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz cans.
Coffee Shoppe Terminology [4 Pack]
Coffee Shoppe Terminology is a bold and beautifully roasty imperial stout brewed with a blend of shade grown, locally roasted, organic Sumatran and Guatemalan coffee supplied by our neighbors at Golden Valley Farms Coffee Roasters in West Chester, PA. This year's batch is exceptionally smooth and drinkable - the coffee stout that could be served in your local café. Contains Lactose. 10.7% ABV | 55.3 IBU Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.
Decadent Tourist [4 Pack]
Escalante [4 Pack]
Inspired to brew a clear classic beer style that's as light and refreshing as it is smooth and complex, our brewers developed a full-flavored Mexican-style lager that adheres to tradition. Filtered yet rich with malt and flaked maize, this crisp lager is ready for the beach... and might we suggest a lime? 5.2% ABV
Friends Without Benefits [4 Pack]
Have you ever dreamed of a Double IPA that embodies a strawberry and white-chocolate parfait? We added a spoonful of lactose and Madagascar vanilla to satisfy your sweet tooth. Citra, Mosaic, Jarrylo, and El Dorado add that extra hoppy jingle that's ready to mingle. Don't worry if you're single on Valentine's day, because you've always got your friends without benefits. 8% ABV | 40.1 IBU Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz cans.
Froth (Pineapple & Blood Orange) Milkshake IPA [4 Pack]
Fruit Fetish: Berries N’ Cream [4 Pack]
What gives this iteration of our sour Fruit Fetish so much berry? How about 5 distinct fruits that swirl into a ruby-hued sweetness: raspberry, blackberry, sweet cherry, black currant, blueberry. And what gives this brew so much creaminess? How about Madagascar vanilla beans and a spoonful of sweet lactose sugar. Altogether, this brew teems with smooth, creamy goodness. 6.6% ABV | 13.2 IBU Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.
Fruit Fetish: Linzer Cookie [4 Pack]
Dating back to 1700s, the Linzer Cookie is the epitome of a classic Holiday confection, and our latest Fruit Fetish Linzer Cookie Sour Ale is a nod to this sweet tradition. A bursting blend of raspberry, boysenberry, strawberry, black currant, and cherry create the ooey-gooey jam-filled center, while crushed graham cracks and vanilla wafers provide the cookie sandwich. A powder-coated dusting of milk sugar on top completes the presentation. *Contains Lactose* 6.2% ABV Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.
Fuzzy Stuff [4 Pack]
Inspiration comes from the fuzziest places. Fuzzy Stuff is a light, crisp and versatile fruited ale, which takes its cues from the famous brunch cocktail - the Fuzzy Navel. Outbursts of juicy peach and bright orange peel additions splash across the tongue, while the inclusion of tangy pineapple amplify the citrus flavors. Cofermentation of Philly Sour and Belgian Wit yeast provide a gentle tartness making this brew endlessly approachable any time of day. 4.5% ABV - 10.4 IBU Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.
Glitter Parts [4 Pack]
Glitter Parts is a tropically-hopped rendition of our tongue-tickling New England IPA. Fermented with coconut and rich vanilla additions, this tropical smoothie is sprinkled with sticky hop aromatics of passion fruit, blended pineapple, and clementine. Put your shades on, because Glitter Parts is a sun-shower of glitter rain in front of the equatorial sun. *Contains Lactose* 7% ABV - 51.6 IBU Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz. cans.
Gran Gianduiotto [4 Pack]
A dessert-lover's delight, "Gran Gianduiotto" is an 11% imperial stout brewed with Ghirardelli cacao powder, lactose milk sugar, hazelnut, vanilla, and last but certainly not least, over 70 pounds of Italian Espresso from Gran Caffe L'Aquila. Three distinct blends from distinct regions in Italy fuse together on top of the other luscious additions, and the final can is certainly Gran. 11% ABV Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz cans.
Hop Cartel: The Chron [4 Pack]
La-da-da-da-da, it's the H-O-Double P. Comin’ straight outta West Chester. CHRONically hopped with Strata, Citra, and an experimental lethal strain, HBC-586, the next episode of The Hop Cartel is homegrown and goes down smooth with sticky sweet mango-guava juice, resinous pine, and a delightfully dank demeanor. Exotic tropical fruit flavors and a little hint of peppercorn spice on the end of the palette keep you on your toes. Sip slow, sit back, relax, and chill. 8% ABV Sold in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans.
Imaginary Enemy [4 Pack]
Infinite Obsidian [6 Pack]
Deep, deep darkness overcomes this malty, roasted ale. A well-balanced mildness throughout is complimented delicately by notes of wood and a touch of mint on the backend. This fuggle hopped stout is infinitely drinkable at just 4.1% ABV. Your insatiable thirst for this all-day libation will bring you back pint after pint. 4.1% ABV - 29 IBU Sold in 6-pack of 12 oz. cans.
King of Birds [4 Pack]
In order to summon the flock, the King of Birds concocted this imperial latte-inspired stout. Coconut and cinnamon powder dust the froth, which rests above layers of lactose, roasted chocolate malts, and a splash of Madagascar vanilla. Prepare yourself for migratory waves of flavor across your tongue. *Contains Lactose* 11.5% ABV - 56.7 IBU Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz cans.
Lightly Cloudy [6 Pack]
A warm light tropical breeze is sweeping through, whisking away the cloud cover and leaving behind nothing but a bright Lightly Cloudy sky. That's the metaphor we used when brewing this low-calorie version of our favorite hazy IPA. Still brewed with pillowy soft oat and wheat malts, and laden with citrusy-tropical additions of Idaho 7 and Mosaic hops, but we just tightened it up a bit. OK... A lot. Under 120 Calories* 4.2% ABV - 36.3 IBU Sold in 6-pack of 12 oz. cans. *Per 12 oz serving
Locked in the Trunk [4 Pack]
ReVibe - Blueberry Lemonade [6 Pack]
ReVibe got a makeover! New look, same great flavor. ReVibe is natural bliss—simplified. We've yet to taste a seltzer that quenches our elevated thirst for pure natural flavor, so we went ahead and brewed one...with 100 calories per 12oz serving. What's in it? Pure water, locally sourced sugarcane and organic blueberry and lemonade essence. That's it. *Gluten Free* 5.0% ABV - 100 Calories Sold in 6-pack of 12 oz. cans.
ReVibe - Mango Lime [6 Pack]
ReVibe got a makeover! New look, same great flavor. ReVibe is natural bliss - simplified. We’ve yet to taste a seltzer that quenches our elevated thirst for pure natural flavor, so we went ahead and brewed one... with 100 calories per 12oz serving. Pure deionized water, locally sourced sugarcane, and organic mango and lime essence. That’s it. *Gluten Free* 5.0% ABV - 100 Calories Sold in 4-pack of 12 oz. cans.
ReVibe - Orange Pomegranate [6 Pack]
ReVibe got a makeover! New look, same great flavor. ReVibe is natural bliss - simplified. We’ve yet to taste a seltzer that quenches our elevated thirst for pure natural flavor, so we went ahead and brewed one... with 100 calories per 12oz serving. Pure water, locally sourced sugarcane, and organic fruit essence. That’s it. *Gluten Free* 5.0% ABV - 100 Calories Sold in 4-pack of 12 oz. cans.
ReVibe - Variety Pack [12 Pack]
ReVibe is natural bliss - simplified. We’ve yet to taste a seltzer that quenches our elevated thirst for pure natural flavor, so we went ahead and brewed one... with 100 calories per 12oz serving. Pure deionized water, locally sourced sugarcane, and organic fruits and flavors. That’s it. *Gluten Free* 5.0% ABV - 100 Calories Sold in 12-pack of 12 oz. cans, includes 3 flavors.
South Pacific Hop Cartel [4 Pack]
Tickle Parts [4 Pack]
Tickle Parts is an exceptionally dry-hopped New England IPA, with low bitterness, rising hop aroma and a feathery-soft mouthfeel. Anticipate chunks of pineapple and tender clementine juices on the palette, while your nostrils are gently tickled with the aroma of thawing sorbet and other fruit juices. 7% ABV - 47 IBU Sold in 4-pack of 16 oz cans.
Hop Cartel: South Pacific [4 Pack]
Froth (Pineapple & Blood Orange) [4 Pack]
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Coca-Cola
Diet Coca-Cola
Ginger Ale
Root Beer
Sprite
Solan De Cabras 500mL
Solán de Cabras is from a remote spring in an isolated region of Cuenca, Spain. This spring has been recognized over the centuries by royal decree as a treasured resource. Rainwater and snow in their purest forms descend from the sky upon the mountains filtering through 7 layers of minerals and rock. Please enjoy a product only touched by nature for thousands of years.
Solan De Cabras 1L
Solán de Cabras is from a remote spring in an isolated region of Cuenca, Spain. This spring has been recognized over the centuries by royal decree as a treasured resource. Rainwater and snow in their purest forms descend from the sky upon the mountains filtering through 7 layers of minerals and rock. Please enjoy a product only touched by nature for thousands of years.
Soda Water
La Croix
Sweet Tea
Lemonade
Cranbery Juice
Juice Box
Mocktail
Apple Cider
Hot Chocolate
Run Wild IPA
Pizza
Snacks
GoGo Squeeze Applesauce
Guacamole
Hammond's Old Fashioned Pretzels
Hammond's Pretzel Bakery is the oldest continuously-operated hand-made pretzel bakery in the United States. Each sourdough pretzel is hand-rolled and made using only the finest ingredients. A local favorite!
Lays Potato Chips
Oreos
Popcorn
Ritz Bitz
Salsa
String Cheese
Tortilla Chips
Entenmann's Mini Bites
14 West Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003