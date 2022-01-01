Levante Brewing Ardmore

Cloudy & Cumbersome Pineapple Rastal Teku

$14.00

Referred to by some as "the world's best beer glass," the unique design of the Rastal Teku Glass offers something for all of the senses, and we've wrapped it in a full color design to perfectly compliment our DDH Cloudy & Cumbersome Pineapple IPA. Created to enhance the drinking experience, it was designed by a craft beer expert and a sensory analyst. Manufactured by renowned German glassmakers Rastal, this Teku glass, with a 14.5 ounce brimful capacity, is the glass for all beers. Its contemporary look has garnered praise from cicerones to homebrewers alike for its quality and ability to present a variety of craft beers perfectly. The angled bowl captures the aromatics for the nose and palate. The slim lip of the glass feels just right when imbibing and the stem creates an elegant visual presentation while keeping body temperature from warming the beer prematurely. Handwash only please!