Levee 111 Joplin Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Upscale, Non Smoking, Bar and Grill with great dance floor. Serving Award Winning BBQ and American Fare with a Twisted Take on old favs. Outdoor Patio available for smoking.
Location
111 Joplin Drive, Longview, TX 75601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chiangmai Thai Kitchen - Longview
No Reviews
103 W loop 281 suite 430 Longview, TX 75605
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Longview
More near Longview