Levee 111 Joplin Drive

review star

No reviews yet

111 Joplin Drive

Longview, TX 75601

Order Again

BEER

BUD LIGHT

$3.85

BUDWEISER

$3.85

COORS LIGHT

$3.85

CORONA

$3.85

DOS XX

$3.85

MICHELOB

$3.85

MILLER LIGHT

$3.85

MODELO

$3.85

BUCKET

BEER BUCKET

$26.05

SHOTS

FIREBALL

$5.65

TEQUILA

$8.65

VODKA

$8.65

WHISKEY

$8.65

Fire Ball

$6.55

BEBIDAS

VAMPIRO

$11.75

PALOMA

$9.65

CHARRO NEGRO

$9.65

BOMBA

$9.65

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$9.65

MATADOR

$9.65

Michelada

$7.65

Coco Loco

$11.75

Margarita

$10.00

Pink Flamingo

$9.65

Luna Roja

$9.65

FOOD

BOILED SHRIMP

$13.46

TACOS

$1.92

DC / VIP

DOOR CHARGE

$5.00

VIP SERVICE

$144.23

VIP BOTTLE

$115.38

REG DRINKS

SODA

$2.92

JUICE

$2.88

ENERGY

$4.81
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Upscale, Non Smoking, Bar and Grill with great dance floor. Serving Award Winning BBQ and American Fare with a Twisted Take on old favs. Outdoor Patio available for smoking.

111 Joplin Drive, Longview, TX 75601

Directions

