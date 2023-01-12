Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Latin American

Level Twentynine

383 Reviews

600 SW 145th Ter

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Popular Items

Chicken Chaufa
Salmon Terriyaki
Classic Lomo Saltado

Hot Appetizers

Crab Salad Tostones

$17.00

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Yuca A La Huancaina

$13.00

Conchitas A La Parmesana

$19.00

Tuna Tartar

$28.00

Gran Jalea (To Share)

$46.00

Aji De Gallina Tostones

$15.00

Tenderloin Tequenos

$16.00

Soups

Shrimp Chowder Chupe De Camarones

$25.00

Peruvian Seafood Soup Parihuela

$25.00

Miso Soup

$8.00

Tonkatsu Ramen

$18.00

Salads

Level Twentynine Salad

$16.00

Tuna Avocado Salad

$14.00

Ginger Salad

$9.00

Maki Causa

Maki Chicken Causa

$17.00

Maki Causa "Another Level"

$20.00

Maki Kani Causa

$18.00

Ceviches

Ceviche Mixto

$28.00

Ceviche Clásico

$26.00

This is a description

Ceviche Carretillero

$28.00

Tuna Ceviche Nikkei

$28.00

3 Ajies Ceviche

$28.00

Leche De Tigre

$30.00

Ceviche Aji Amarillo

$28.00

Red Shrimp Ceviche

$28.00

Tiraditos

Octopus Nikkei Al Olivo

$24.00

Tiradito Clásico

$19.00

Tiradito Pasion Fruit Salmon Nikkei

$14.00

Tiradito Tricolor

$22.00

Rices

Chicken Chaufa

$22.00

Shrimp Chaufa

$29.00

Beef Chaufa

$27.00

Seafood Chaufa

$31.00

Veggies Chaifa

$18.00

Arroz Con Mariscos

$31.00

Tallarin Saltado

Veggie Tallarin Saltado

$18.00

Chicken Tallarin Saltado

$22.00

Beef Tallarin Saltado

$27.00

Shrimp Tallarin Saltado

$29.00

Main Course

Classic Lomo Saltado

$29.00

Pollo Saltado

$21.00

Pulpo Anticuchero (Grilled Octopus)

$36.00

Skirt Steak Over Grilled Asparagus

$35.00

Salmon Terriyaki

$29.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$25.00

Fettuccini Pesto with Grilled Skirt Steak

$35.00

Fettuccini Pesto Chicken

$29.00

Mahi Mahi a lo Macho

$32.00

Fettuccine Mar Y Tierra

$50.00

Tomahawk

$150.00

Sides

Rice

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato

$7.00

Tostones

$7.00

Asparagus

$11.00

Edamame

$6.00

Sweet Plantain

$6.00

Mash Potatoes

$7.00

Huancaina Sauce

$4.00

Rocoto Cream

$4.00

Quinoa

$7.00

Side Pasta

$15.00

Yuca Frita

$8.00

Kids Food Menu

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Children Chicken Saltado

$10.00

Children Lomo Saltado

$12.00

Appetizer

Edamame

$6.00

Nikkey Gyoza

$12.00

Shrimp Spring Roll

$16.00

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$22.00

Salads

Seweed Salad

$8.00

Gonger Salad

$9.00

Nigiri

Sake / Salmon

$4.00

Akami / Lean Tuna

$5.00

Hamachi / Yellow Tail

$5.00

Botan Ebi / Sweet Shrimp

$7.00

Hotate / Scallop

$5.00

Sashimi

Sake / Salmon

$4.00

Akami / Lean Tuna

$5.00

Hamachi / Yellow Tail

$5.00

Botan Ebi / Sweet Shrimp

$7.00

Hotate / Scallop

$5.00

Hand Rolls

Salmon Ikura

$10.00

Spicy Scallop

$10.00

Tuna Cucumber Ponzu Sauce

$12.00

Rolls (10 Pieces)

Acevichado Maki

$23.00

Furai Maki

$23.00

Spicy Crab Maki

$30.00

Level Twentynine Avocado Maki

$24.00

Salmon Nikkei

$28.00

Veggie Futomaki

$23.00

Snow Crab Hosomaki

$24.00

SpicyTuna Roll

$30.00

Poke Bowls

Salmon Poke Bowl

$16.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$20.00

Platters

Sushi Platter (8 pieces)

$24.00

Sashimi Platter (12 pieces)

$36.00

Level Twentynine (18 pieces)

$42.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Level Twentynine is a Nikkei cuisine based restaurant, thought to impact by the simplicity of its dishes combined with great flavor and colorful presentation. All combined in a elegant place full of creativity, dark colors and high contrast that is designed to stand out the food colors and flavors. We now offer Italian Traditional Cuisine in addition to the Nikkei Cuisine

600 SW 145th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

