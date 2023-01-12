Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Latin American
Level Twentynine
383 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Level Twentynine is a Nikkei cuisine based restaurant, thought to impact by the simplicity of its dishes combined with great flavor and colorful presentation. All combined in a elegant place full of creativity, dark colors and high contrast that is designed to stand out the food colors and flavors. We now offer Italian Traditional Cuisine in addition to the Nikkei Cuisine
Location
600 SW 145th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Havana 1957 Pembroke Pines - Havana - Pembroke
No Reviews
14571 SW 5TH ST PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33027
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pembroke Pines
More near Pembroke Pines