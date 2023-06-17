A map showing the location of Level Cross Brewing Company- Location 2 Location 2View gallery

Level Cross Brewing Company- Location 2 Location 2

review star

No reviews yet

550 S 300 W Suite 100

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SANDWICHES/APPETIZERS/SALADS

Appetizers

Cheesy Breadsticks

$12.00

Fresh-made, oven flatbread with garlic, olive oil, and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.

Hummus and Flatbread

Hummus and Flatbread

$13.00

Roasted red pepper hummus with fresh made oven flatbread sprinkled with olive oil and parmesan cheese.

Pretzel

Pretzel

$10.00

Stone Ground soft pretzel glazed with our Look Up! Amber Ale, butter, and kosher salt. Served with yellow or whole grain mustard. Add scratch-made beer cheese ($3)

Sausage Platter

$10.00

A Kielbasa on a bed of sautéed sauerkraut and red onion. Served with a pickle spear, yellow mustard, and our scratch-made beer cheese.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Fresh green leaf lettuce, spinach, grated mozzarella, tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, croutons & ranch dressing.

Side House Salad

$5.00

Half portion of our House Salad.

Side Spinach Salad

$5.00

Half portion of our Spinach Salad.

Spinach

Spinach

$11.00

Baby spinach, feta cheese crumbles, red onion, almond slivers, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Cubano

Cubano

$12.00

Pulled pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, and mayo/mustard aioli, served on a ciabatta roll.

G.O.A.T.

G.O.A.T.

$12.00

Roasted red peppers, goat cheese, fresh basil, and balsamic drizzle, served on sourdough bread. Add turkey ($2)

Level Crossing Club

Level Crossing Club

$12.00

Smoked turkey breast, smoked ham, smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and mayo, served on sourdough bread.

Philly Pork

Philly Pork

$12.00

Pulled pork, provolone, broccolini, and garlic mayo, served on a ciabatta roll.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, red onion, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing, served on marbled rye.

PIZZA

HOUSE PIES

DETRICK'S HAWAIIAN

DETRICK'S HAWAIIAN

$15.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, ham, pineapple, mozzarella cheese

HOLY TRINITY

HOLY TRINITY

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, soppressata & mozzarella cheese

ITALIAN HERO PIZZA

ITALIAN HERO PIZZA

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, pepperoni, Genoa salami, ham, red onion, peppercini, roma tomatoes

JUST CHEESE, PLEASE

JUST CHEESE, PLEASE

$12.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese. Yum!

LEVEL CROSSING PIZZA

LEVEL CROSSING PIZZA

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, fontina cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, red onion, fresh basil.

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$14.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil drizzled with olive oil.

MARGHERITA DE BONALDE

MARGHERITA DE BONALDE

$15.00Out of stock

San Marzano tomato sauce, cheddar, smoked ham, bacon, sweet corn, mozzarella cheese.

NOTORIOUS B.O.G.

NOTORIOUS B.O.G.

$15.00

Fresh minced garlic, red onion, broccolini, mozzarella & freshly grated parmesan.

OHHH, HONEY

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, salami, honey, fresh basil, parmesan, mozzarella.

PEPPERONI

PEPPERONI

$13.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese.

PORK BBQ PIZZA

PORK BBQ PIZZA

$16.00

Sweet & tangy barbeque sauce, pulled pork, red onion, roasted Anaheim peppers, mozzarella.

RED FEATHER

RED FEATHER

$15.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, hatch green chiles, mozzarella cheese.

VEGGIN' OUT

VEGGIN' OUT

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, red onion, hatch green chiles, and broccolini.

DOOR DASH

Sandwiches

Cubano Sandwich

$14.00

Pat’s BBQ pulled pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickle, and mayo/mustard aioli, served on a ciabatta roll.

G.O.A.T. Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted red peppers, goat cheese, fresh basil, and balsamic drizzle, served on sourdough bread.

Level Crossing Club Sandwich

$14.00

Pat’s BBQ smoked turkey breast, smoked ham, smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and mayo, served on sourdough bread.

Philly Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pat’s BBQ pulled pork, provolone, broccolini, and garlic mayo, served on a ciabatta roll.

Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, red onion, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing, served on marbled rye.

Salads and Apps

Cheesy Breadsticks

$14.00

Fresh-made, oven flatbread with garlic, olive oil, and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.

House Salad

$12.00

Fresh green leaf lettuce, spinach, grated cheese, tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, croutons, and ranch dressing.

Side House Salad

$6.00

Fresh green leaf lettuce, spinach, grated cheese, tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, croutons, and ranch dressing.

Hummus Flatbread

$15.00

Our roasted red pepper hummus served with fresh-made, oven flatbread that is sprinkled with olive oil and parmesan cheese.

Soft Pretzel

$12.00

Stone Ground soft pretzel glazed with our Look Up! Amber Ale, butter, and kosher salt. Served with yellow or whole grain mustard.

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Baby spinach, feta cheese crumbles, red onion, slivered almonds, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Side Spinach Salad

$6.50

Beverages

Canada Dry Gingerale

$1.80

12oz. can of Canada Dry Gingerale

Cock & Bull Non-alcoholic Ginger Beer

$3.60

12oz. bottle of Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

Coke

$1.80

12oz. can of Coke

Club Soda

$1.80

12oz. can of Shasta Club Soda

Diet Coke

$1.80

12oz. can of Diet Coke

Dr. Pepper

$1.80

12oz. can of Dr. Pepper

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$3.60

16oz. bottle of Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

Tonic Water

$1.80

12oz. can of Shasta Tonic Water

Sprite

$1.80

Sides

Beer Cheese

$3.00

Side Kettle Chips

$1.50

Side Pickle Spears

$1.00

Side BBQ SMALL

$0.50

Side BBQ LARGE

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese SMALL

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese LARGE

$1.00

Side Honey SMALL

$0.50

Side Hummus SMALL

$1.00

Side Hummus LARGE

$2.00

Side Oil & Balsamic SMALL

$0.50

Side Oil & Balsamic LARGE

$1.00

Side Oil & Vinegar SMALL

$0.50

Side Oil & Vinegar LARGE

$1.00

Side Pizza Sauce SMALL

$0.50

Side Pizza Sauce LARGE

$1.00

Side Ranch SMALL

$0.50

Side Ranch LARGE

$1.00

Side Raspberry Vinaigrette SMALL

$0.50

Side Raspberry Vinaigrette LARGE

$1.00

Side Yellow Mustard SMALL

$0.50

Side Whole Grain Mustard SMALL

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
