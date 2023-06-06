Main picView gallery

Levels Nigerian Cuisine 1405 Washington Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1405 Washington Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Main Menu

Starters

Pepper Soup

$16.00

Vegetable Pepper Soup

$12.00

Asun

$16.00

Peppered Goat meat marinated in fried sauce with onions, spices, and herbs

Jerk Wings

$18.00

Suya

$16.00

Contains peanut sauce

To-Go Chin-Chin

$5.00

Entrees

Tilapia Plate

$24.00

Party Jollof

$22.00

Owambe - Fried Rice

$21.00

Ayamase

$18.00

Efo Riro

$24.00

Egusi Soup

$24.00

Levels Jollof Pasta

$21.00

Suya Sliders

$22.00

Sides

Plantains

$8.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$7.00

Gizdodo

$10.00

Desserts/ Snacks

Meat Pies

$6.00

Veggie Pies

$5.00

Candied Plantains and Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.00

Puffpuff and Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Drinks

Cocktails

Zobo

$12.00

Hibiscus Flower, Ginger, Pineapple Juice, Vodka

Chapman on the Rocks

$12.00

Angostura Bitters, Fanta (Orange Soda), Sprite, Grenadine, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice + Vodka

Bigger than Bombay

$14.00

Bombay Gin, St. Germain Elderflower Liquor, Simple Syrup, Cucumber Slices, Basil Leaves, Tonic Water

Japa

$12.00

Hennessey, Peach Schnapps, Red Wine (White Wine), Cranberry Juice, Mango Juice

Lagos Island

$14.00

A long Island

Wine

CANYON ROAD CAB Gls

$10.00

Pinot Noir Gls

$10.00

CANYON ROAD CAB Btl

$70.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Pinot Grigio Btl

$70.00

Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Guinness

$8.00

Bud Select

$6.00

Heineken

$8.00

Star

$10.00

Orijin

$10.00

Corona

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Zobo

$6.00

Hibiscus Flower, Ginger, Pineapple Juice, Vodka

Redbull

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Sour Juice

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Liquor

Titos

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Fireball Cinnamon

$10.00

Jack Daniels Black

$10.00

Evan Williams BBN Black

$8.00

Crown Royal Peach

$12.00

Crown Royal Canadian 80 yrs

$12.00

Bombay

$14.00

Casamigos

Don Julio

$14.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Boxes

Jollof Box

Chicken

$10.00

Beef

$10.00

No Protein

$10.00

Fried Rice Box

Chicken

$10.00

Beef

$10.00

No Protein

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Levels Nigerian Cuisine is a modern twist to your favorite Nigerian Dishes. We Pride ourselves with serving an experience and an ambiance our customers will never forget. Come see us soon.

Location

1405 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63103

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blondie's Coffee and Wine Bar - 1301 Washington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1301 Washington Avenue St. Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
Rosalita's - Washington Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Washington Ave Saint Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
Rooster - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1025 Washington Avenue Saint Louis, MO 63101
View restaurantnext
Sen Thai Asian Bistro - 1000 Washington Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Washington Ave. Saint Louis, MO 63101
View restaurantnext
Chris' at the Docket
orange starNo Reviews
100 N Tucker Blvd St Louis, MO 63101
View restaurantnext
Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar - 1004 Locust
orange starNo Reviews
1004 Locust Saint Louis, MO 63101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Louis

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Louis
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (20 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston