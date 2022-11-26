- Home
- /
- Indianapolis
- /
- Old Northside
- /
- Bakeries
- /
- Leviathan Bakehouse
Leviathan Bakehouse
174 Reviews
1101 N. College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
All-Day Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
A warm Leviathan croissant sandwich with Indiana city ham, applewood-smoked bacon, aged gruyere swiss cheese, a blanket of soft shallot baked eggs, and salsa verde.
Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich, Autumn
A warm Leviathan croissant sandwich with roasted Indiana sweet potatoes, herbed goat cheese, pure maple syrup, and a blanket of soft shallot baked eggs.
Quiche du Jour (8", ⅙ Slice) - Butternut & Wild Rice
To order a whole quiche - order 6 pieces and the price for a whole item will be applied during checkout - input discount code "QUICHE". | Today's flavor as indicated in the title! Please ask our crew if you have questions about what's in it! | Contains: WHEAT flour, BUTTER, MILK, CREAM, EGGS...
Polenta Black Pepper Biscuits & Fischer Farms Chorizo Gravy
A touch over 4 ounces of biscuit(s) and 8 ounces of chorizo gravy. You already know: pork, dairy, gluten!
Granola Yogurt Bowl a.k.a. LVTHNparfait
House granola layered on house preserves and greek yogurt. +fresh fruit and local Indiana honey. | contains: greek YOGURT, oats, BUTTERMILK, sugar, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, apricots, BUTTER, ALMONDS, cocoa nibs, WHEAT bran, flax seed, chia seed, olive oil, salt.
Second Breakfast
Jambon Beurre
{Shyohm-bon bwuhrr} done up with european 82% butter and local Turchetti's Salumeria city ham on our natural-leavened baguette. Includes side of our house grain salad.
LVTHNTBA (Turkey, Bacon, Aioli)
Roast turkey, smoked bacon, garlic-aioli spread, balsamic-onion marmalade, and arugula on marble rye.
The MEG
Inspired by muffuletta, our most supportive customer (Matt's mom), and Otodus megalodon; we present The MEG - featuring Smoking Goose Indiana charcuterie, Fair Oaks Indiana asiago, our own cherry-fennel giardiniera, habanero mayo, and fresh arugula on our natural leaven focaccia bread.
Blackened Chicken Salad Tartine
A slice of our country sourdough bread, Cajun-influence blackened chicken... but a chicken salad-version with walnuts, red pepper, scallion, and more blackening seasoning. Go in hot with Sweet Stinger by (Indiana, local) MetalHoney, house pickled red onions, pepitas, and fresh cilantro. contains: WHEAT flour, MILK, WALNUTS, onion, lemon, mustard, EGG, canola oil, garlic, jalapeno, scorpion pepper, soy sauce, cayenne, paprika, thyme, marjoram, sage, parsley.
Bread
Baguette
A 22in crisp, old-world bread with a light crust and a soft, chewy open crumb. Naturally leavened and hearth-fired for a unique, authentic experience.
Country Oval Loaf
A hearth-fired, hearty 1kg loaf with a creamy interior and thick crust. This loaf has locally grown and milled Red Fife wheat and Rye from Arnold Farms. Freshly milled Einkorn, Spelt, and Whole Kernel wheat from Janie's Mill. This loaf is perfect for all things from toast to sandwiches to charcuterie.
Porridge Pan Loaf
A hearty yet airy pan loaf, this bread is blended with a porridge made from sesame seeds, oats, polenta and bran from The Mill at Arnold Farms, and cracked rye from Janie's Mill. A touch of molasses brings in the perfect amount of sweetness and depth.
Milk Bread Pan Loaf
A 1kg light and airy loaf with an auburn, defined crust, this loaf is incredibly soft and with a touch of sugar has a faint sweetness, perfect for sandwiches and french toast, for starters.
Focaccia
Approx. 6"Ø of light and airy sourdough; naturally vegan, topped with a blend of rosemary, thyme, marjoram, parsley, garlic, onion, and flaky sea salt.
Marbled Rye Pan Loaf
A 1kg thick crusted pan loaf, this bread is weaved together with two doughs, the lighter being made with toasted coriander, and the darker being made with toasted caraway, molasses, and cocoa. Perfect for all sandwiches.
Spicy Polenta Sourdough [Fridays]
A 1kg crisp-crust loaf, loaded with locally-milled polenta and pepitas. Flavors of toasted corn, cheddar, toasted pumpkin seed, and chili spices.
Leviathan Miche, Quarter [Saturdays]
In its whole form: a 2kg giant boule emblazoned with the Leviathan quinskelion crest. Red fife and rye whole grains from Hawkins Farm milled at Arnold Farms. Available in quarter (order 1 each), half (order 2 each), and full loaf (order 4 each) sizes. [when you get to your shopping cart to check out, input discount code "MICHE" to have the half and whole miche price discounts applied]
Bakehouse Sourdough Croutons
Approximately 6 ounces of twice-baked cubes of our naturally-leavened bread seasoned with thyme, garlic, celery, white pepper, and salt. Great on salads or for a snack on the car ride home.
Viennoiserie
Leviathan Croissant
Approx. 4.5in | Contains: whole WHEAT flour, BUTTER, sugar, RYE flour, salt, yeast.
Croissant, Pain au Chocolat
Approx. 3x5in filled with a core of crisp dark chocolate and soft dark chocolate ganache | Contains: organic WHEAT, BUTTER, sugar, CREAM, dark chocolate (cocoa paste, sugar, cocoa butter, SOY lecithin, vanilla), EGGS, organic whole WHEAT, organic RYE, salt, yeast.
Almond Croissant
Approx. 4.5in classic croissant filled with orange-almond cream and topped with candied almonds | Contains: Whole WHEAT Flour, BUTTER, ALMONDS, Sugar, RYE Flour, Salt, Yeast, EGGS, Orange, AMARETTO liqueur.
Everything Croissant
Approx. 4.5in classic croissant topped with "everything" | Whole WHEAT Flour, BUTTER, Sugar, RYE Flour, Salt, Yeast, Poppy Seeds, SESAME, GARLIC, ONION.
Kouign-Amann
{kween uh-mon} Approx. 4in/10cm⌀ Breton-style layers of butter and tender dough with a crisp caramel crust | Contains: WHEAT Flour, BUTTER, Salt, Sugar, Yeast.
Savory Danish - Saag Paneer
Approx. 3x6in with Punjab-influence saag and paneer filling | Contains: Whole WHEAT flour, BUTTER, Sugar, Fresh MILK Paneer CHEESE, RYE Flour, ONION, Spinach, Salt, Yeast, Cumin, Coriander, Black Pepper, Turmeric.
Savory Danish - Gochujang Broccoli
Approx. 3x7in with Korean-influence gochujang (fermented chili paste) sauced broccoli | Contains: broccoli, whole WHEAT flour, BUTTER, gochujang paste (corn syrup, red pepper, brown rice, fermented SOYBEAN paste, salt, garlic, onion, yeast, WHEAT), soy sauce, sugar, garlic, sesame oil, ginger, RYE flour, molasses, salt, yeast.
Sweet Danish - Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pumpkin, cream cheese, candied pepitas. | Filling contains: pumpkin, CREAM, cream CHEESE, EGG, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves. | Pastry contains: whole WHEAT flour, BUTTER, sugar, RYE, salt, yeast.
Danish Brioche - Pear & Goat Cheese
Contains: organic whole WHEAT flour, BUTTER, pears, goat CHEESE, CREAM cheese, EGG, sugar, RYE flour, molasses, pectin, salt, yeast.
Cookies
Leviathan Brownie (gluten-free, nut-free)
Approx. 3x3.5in/7.5x9cm⌀; free from the constraints of GLUTEN, it straddles the line between cake and fudge with added chocolate chonk | Contains: cane sugar, EGGS, BUTTER, cocoa solids, rice, cocoa butter, potato, tapioca, baking powder, vanilla, xanthan gum, soy lecithin (chocolate emulsifier), potassium salt (chocolate acidity regulator)
Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie (nut-free)
Approx. 3.25in/9cm⌀ | Contains: cocoa solids, cocoa butter, sugar, BUTTER, MILK solids, organic red fife whole WHEAT flour, EGGS, molasses, salt, baking soda, vanilla, SOY lecithin.
Ginger-Milk Chocolate Cookie
Approx. 3.25in/9cm⌀ | Contains: Unbleached WHEAT Flour, Cane/Beet Sugar, MILK Chocolate [Cacao Kernel, Cacao Butter, CREAM Powder, Skimmed MILK Powder, Emulsifier (E322: SOYA Lecithin), Vanilla Madagascar], BUTTER, Molasses, EGGS, Ginger, Baking Soda, Cinnamon, Salt, Cloves, Allspice.
White Chocolate-Lavender Shortbread Cookie
Biscotti, Chocolate-Pecan
Twice-baked with roasted pecans, almonds, and chocolate chunks.
Cakes
"Praline" Travel Cake, Hazelnut-Caramel (gluten-free)
Approx 5in/12.7cm caramel-hazelnut, brown butter financier cake with milk chocolate moelleux "mousse", enrobed in milk couverture chocolate. | Contains: Sugar, WHEAT Flour, EGGS, CREAM, HAZELNUTS, BUTTER, Cocoa Paste, Cocoa Butter, Baking Powder, Whole MILK Powder, Salt, Vanilla, SOY Lecithin.
"Vera" Travel Cake, Pistachio-Almond (gluten-free)
Approx 5in/12.7cm pistachio, brown butter financier cake with pistachio buttercream, enrobed in white couverture chocolate. | Contains: BUTTER, Sugar, Whole MILK Powder, Cocoa Butter, WHEAT Flour, CREAM, MILK, Honey, Sugar, EGGS, PISTACHIOS, ALMONDS, Olive Oil, Vanilla, Baking Powder, SOY Lecithin.
"Mara" Travel Cake, Sunflower-Passion Fruit (gluten-free)
Approx 5in/12.7cm sunflower, brown butter financier cake with passion fruit cremeux, enrobed in white couverture chocolate. Named for the Portuguese for passion fruit: maracujá [MA-rah-koo-jyah]. | Contains: BUTTER, sugar, whole MILK powder, cocoa butter, WHEAT flour, CREAM, MILK, honey, sugar, EGGS, sunflower seeds, ALMONDS, olive oil, vanilla, baking powder, SOY lecithin.
Pumpkin & Honey-Bourbon Brown Butter Seasonal Layer Cake, Slice
Pumpkin layer cake, buttercream'd and filled with honey-bourbon brown butter European buttercream. Serves 8-14 depending on how you cut it! | Contains: sugar, BUTTER, BUTTERMILK, WHEAT flour, EGGS, CREAM, corn oil, pumpkin, honey, BOURBON WHISKEY, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, baking powder, vanilla bean, salt.
Pumpkin & Honey-Bourbon Brown Butter Seasonal Layer Cake, 6"Ø - serves 8-14
Customize it with your "well-wishes"! No more than 30 characters (including spaces) please; we are humans with human hands and can't write an essay within a 5-inch diameter circle. | A whole 6in/15cm⌀ pumpkin layer cake, buttercream'd and filled with honey-bourbon brown butter European buttercream. Serves 8-14 depending on how you cut it! | Contains: sugar, BUTTER, BUTTERMILK, WHEAT flour, EGGS, CREAM, corn oil, pumpkin, honey, BOURBON WHISKEY, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, baking powder, vanilla bean, salt.
Carrot Cake, Slice (nut-free)
Carrot spice cake with cream cheese buttercream filling. No nuts, coconut, pineapple, raisins. | Contains: Carrots, BUTTER, Sugar, WHEAT Flour, EGGS, Corn Oil, Cream CHEESE, Lemon, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Allspice, Clove, Black Peppercorn, Salt, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Vanilla.
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Filling, 6"Ø - serves 8
Customize it with your "well-wishes"! No more than 30 characters (including spaces) please; we are humans with human hands and can't write an essay within a 5-inch diameter circle. | A whole 6in/15cm⌀ carrot spice cake with cream cheese buttercream filling. No nuts, coconut, pineapple, raisins. Serves 8-14 depending on how you cut it! | Contains: carrots, BUTTER, sugar, WHEAT flour, EGGS, corn oil, cream CHEESE, lemon, cinnamon, cardamom, allspice, clove, black peppercorn, salt, baking powder, vanilla.
Bakes
Lemon-Cinnamon Braid (nut-free)
Lemon-cardamom sweet dough with layers of cinnamon filling and finished with lemon-cinnamon icing. | Contains: WHEAT flour, sugar, MILK, BUTTER, EGGS, cinnamon, salt, yeast, lemon, molasses, cardamom.
Basque Cheesecake (8", ⅙ Slice) - Vanilla Bean (gluten-free, nut-free)
To order a whole cheesecake - order 6 pieces and the price for a whole item will be applied during checkout once you enter the promo code "BASK". | Basque-influence vanilla cheesecake. Gluten- and nut-free. | Contains: cream CHEESE, CREAM, sugar, potato starch, vanilla, EGG, salt.
Pumpkin Bread, Slice
Contains: sugar, WHEAT flour, pumpkin, EGGS, corn oil, orange, molasses, oat, BUTTER, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, baking soda, salt.
Apfelstrudel Hand Pie
Scratch apple confit; with toasted almonds, pecans, dried cranberries, and a stripe of almond frangipane cream. | Contains: tart apples, ALMOND, EGG, brown sugar, BUTTER, WHEAT flour, cranberry, PECAN, corn starch, vanilla, orange, cinnamon, salt.
Basque Cheesecake (8", ⅙ Slice) - Spiced Pumpkin
To order a whole cheesecake - order 6 pieces and the price for a whole item will be applied during checkout. | Basque-influence pumpkin cheesecake. Gluten- and nut-free. | Contains: cream CHEESE, CREAM, sugar, pumpkin, potato starch, vanilla, EGG, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, salt.
Pastries
"Mochaccino" (gluten-free, nut-free)
Contains: cocoa solids, cocoa butter, CREAM, sugar, EGGS, BUTTER, MILK, coffee, selatin, agar, SOY lecithin, vanilla. (gluten-free and nut-free, but produced in an environment where allergens are present)
"Tierra" Chocolate Petit Entremet (vegan; nut-free, gluten-free)
Contains: oat milk, raspberry, cocoa powder, cocoa butter, sugar, corn oil, rice flour, plum, potato starch, tapioca flour, corn starch, lemon, coconut, pectin, baking powder, iota carageenan, xanthan gum, salt, vanilla bean, sunflower lecithin. (Free from dairy, gluten, nuts, and eggs; but produced in an environment where allergens are present) 100% plant-based; vegan.
"Gorgeous George" Eclair
The timeless, classic, handsome original we know and love; also, an eclair filled with vanilla custard and dressed up in chocolate. | Contains: EGGS, BUTTER, MILK, sugar, WHEAT flour, cocoa powder, cocoa butter, vanilla bean.
Pumpkin-Orange Eclair
Blood orange and citrus-glazed pumpkin spice eclair. | Contains: WHEAT flour, BUTTER, EGGS, MILK...
Apple-Pecan "Tatin" (gluten free)
Contains: sugar, apples, EGGS, BUTTER, PECANS, rice, PECANS, water, cocoa butter, maple syrup, CREAM, ALMONDS, oats (certified gluten free), potato starch, tapioca, apricots, PORK gelatin, vanilla bean, salt, xanthan, baking powder, pectin (free from wheat gluten but produced in an environment where allergens are present)
Hot Coffees+
Reg/12oz Hot Drip Coffee
Lrg/20oz Hot Drip Coffee
Hot Espresso "Doppio"
Hot Espresso Macchiato
Reg/4oz Hot Cortado
Lrg/8oz Hot Cortado
Reg/12oz Hot Americano
Lrg/20oz Hot Americano
Reg/8oz Hot Cappuccino
Reg/12oz Hot Caffè Latte
Reg/12oz Hot Mocha Latte
House flavor syrup made from cocoa and vanilla.
Reg/12oz Hot Latte Vanille
House flavor syrup made from vanilla bean seeds.
Reg/12oz Hot Caramel Latte
House-made caramel.
Reg/12oz Hot Café con Miel
Honey and cinnamon latte.
Reg/12oz Hot Maple-Pecan Latte
House flavor syrup made from ground pecans, almonds, and pure maple syrup.
Reg/12oz Hot "Phantom Gourdian" Latte
Contains no actual pumpkins/gourds; only gourd phantasms. House flavor syrup made from ground cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and nutmeg.
Reg/12oz Hot "Hunny Bunny" Latte
House infusion of preserved lavender flowers in Indiana local honey.
Reg/12oz Hot Honey-Pistachio Latte
House flavor syrup made from ground pistachios, almonds, and light amber honey.
96oz of Liquid Bounce: Coffee Carrier Package
Iced Coffees+
Reg/12oz Iced Coffee
Lrg/20oz Iced Coffee
Reg/12oz Iced Leviathan Cold Brew
12-hour cold brew of Blue Mind seasonal whole bean coffee.
Lrg/20oz Iced Leviathan Cold Brew
12-hour cold brew of Blue Mind seasonal whole bean coffee.
Iced Espresso "Doppio"
Reg/12oz Iced Americano
Lrg/20oz Iced Americano
Reg/12oz Iced Caffè Latte
Reg/12oz Iced Mocha Latte
Scratch house flavor syrup made from cocoa and vanilla.
Reg/12oz Iced Latte Vanille
House flavor syrup made from vanilla bean seeds.
Reg/12oz Iced Caramel Latte
House-made caramel.
Reg/12oz Iced Café con Miel
Local Indiana honey and cinnamon latte.
Reg/12oz Iced Maple-Pecan Latte
House flavor syrup made from ground pecans, almonds, and pure maple syrup.
Reg/12oz Iced "Phantom Gourdian" Latte
Contains no actual pumpkins/gourds, only gourd phantasms. House flavor syrup made from ground cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and nutmeg.
Reg/12oz Iced "Hunny Bunny" Latte
House infusion of preserved lavender flowers in Eisele's Indiana local honey.
Reg/12oz Iced Honey-Pistachio Latte
House flavor syrup made from ground pistachios, almonds, and light amber honey.
Lrg/20oz Midnight Ryder (Blueberry Cold Brew)
Blueberry-infused cold brew with oat milk on ice.
Hot Teas+
Reg/12oz Hot Tea: Electric Blue Sweet Seoul Matcha
A matcha unlike any other. Shizuoka Tencha - wild Blue Butterfly Pea Flowers - and organic cane sugar ground slowly in a Japanese matcha grinding stone mill. The result is a dark blue colored matcha that is perfect for an instant Electric Blue matcha latte with or without milk.
Reg/12oz Hot Tea Latte: Electric Blue Sweet Seoul Matcha
A matcha unlike any other. Shizuoka Tencha - wild Blue Butterfly Pea Flowers - and organic cane sugar ground slowly in a Japanese matcha grinding stone mill. The result is a dark blue colored matcha that is perfect for an instant Electric Blue matcha latte with or without milk.
Reg/12oz Hot Tea: Regal English Breakfast (organic)
Proprietary blend of high mountain black teas from China, Sri Lanka, and India. Traditional black tea with style and grace. Wonderful on its own or with a hit of honey and milk. High in caffeine for a tea. Organic Origin: China, Sri Lanka and India Caffeine Content: High
Reg/12oz Hot Tea Latte: Regal English Breakfast (organic)
Proprietary blend of high mountain black teas from China, Sri Lanka, and India. Traditional black tea with style and grace. Wonderful on its own or with a hit of honey and milk. High in caffeine for a tea. Organic Origin: China, Sri Lanka and India Caffeine Content: High
Reg/12oz Hot Tea: Masala Chai (organic)
Black tea laced with prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
Reg/12oz Hot Tea Latte: Masala Chai (organic)
Black tea laced with prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
Reg/12oz Hot Tea: "Scarlet", herbal/caffeine-free (organic)
This boldly flavored herbal fruit blend highlights a lovely contrast between the tartness of cherries and cranberries with the sweetness of currants and blueberries. A scarlet-hued triad of hibiscus, rosehips and rooibos harmonize these ingredients into a most luscious blend perfect for berry-lovers. Organic Caffeine Content: None Contains: organic currants, organic hibiscus flowers, organic rosehips, organic rooibos, organic blueberries, organic orange peel, organic cranberries, natural blueberry, organic passionfruit flavors, mango flavors
Reg/12oz Hot Tea Latte: "Scarlet", herbal/caffeine-free (organic)
This boldly flavored herbal fruit blend highlights a lovely contrast between the tartness of cherries and cranberries with the sweetness of currants and blueberries. A scarlet-hued triad of hibiscus, rosehips and rooibos harmonize these ingredients into a most luscious blend perfect for berry-lovers. Organic Caffeine Content: None Contains: organic currants, organic hibiscus flowers, organic rosehips, organic rooibos, organic blueberries, organic orange peel, organic cranberries, natural blueberry, organic passionfruit flavors, mango flavors
Iced Teas+
Reg/12oz Blackberry-Sage Iced Tea
Lrg/20oz Blackberry-Sage Iced Tea
Reg/12oz Iced Tea: Electric Blue Sweet Seoul Matcha
A matcha unlike any other. Shizuoka Tencha - wild Blue Butterfly Pea Flowers - and organic cane sugar ground slowly in a Japanese matcha grinding stone mill. The result is a dark blue colored matcha that is perfect for an instant Electric Blue matcha latte with or without milk.
Reg/12oz Iced Tea Latte: Electric Blue Sweet Seoul Matcha
A matcha unlike any other. Shizuoka Tencha - wild Blue Butterfly Pea Flowers - and organic cane sugar ground slowly in a Japanese matcha grinding stone mill. The result is a dark blue colored matcha that is perfect for an instant Electric Blue matcha latte with or without milk.
Reg/12oz Iced Tea: Masala Chai (organic)
Black tea laced with prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
Reg/12oz Iced Tea Latte: Masala Chai (organic)
Black tea laced with prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.
Reg/12oz Iced Tea: Regal English Breakfast (organic)
Proprietary blend of high mountain black teas from China, Sri Lanka, and India. Traditional black tea with style and grace. Wonderful on its own or with a hit of honey and milk. High in caffeine for a tea. Organic Origin: China, Sri Lanka and India Caffeine Content: High
Reg/12oz Iced Tea Latte: Regal English Breakfast (organic)
Proprietary blend of high mountain black teas from China, Sri Lanka, and India. Traditional black tea with style and grace. Wonderful on its own or with a hit of honey and milk. High in caffeine for a tea. Organic Origin: China, Sri Lanka and India Caffeine Content: High
Reg/12oz Iced Tea: "Scarlet", herbal/caffeine-free (organic)
This boldly flavored herbal fruit blend highlights a lovely contrast between the tartness of cherries and cranberries with the sweetness of currants and blueberries. A scarlet-hued triad of hibiscus, rosehips and rooibos harmonize these ingredients into a most luscious blend perfect for berry-lovers. Organic Caffeine Content: None Contains: organic currants, organic hibiscus flowers, organic rosehips, organic rooibos, organic blueberries, organic orange peel, organic cranberries, natural blueberry, organic passionfruit flavors, mango flavors
Reg/12oz Iced Tea Latte: "Scarlet", herbal/caffeine-free (organic)
This boldly flavored herbal fruit blend highlights a lovely contrast between the tartness of cherries and cranberries with the sweetness of currants and blueberries. A scarlet-hued triad of hibiscus, rosehips and rooibos harmonize these ingredients into a most luscious blend perfect for berry-lovers. Organic Caffeine Content: None Contains: organic currants, organic hibiscus flowers, organic rosehips, organic rooibos, organic blueberries, organic orange peel, organic cranberries, natural blueberry, organic passionfruit flavors, mango flavors
Hot Beverages+
Reg/12oz Hot Chocolate
Reg/12oz Hot Spi-der (Spiced Cider)
Don't be frightened! Hold on to your tuffets for spiced chai tea-infused cider to enjoy with your curds and whey.
Lrg/20oz Hot Spi-der (Spiced Cider)
Don't be frightened! Hold on to your tuffets for spiced chai tea-infused cider to enjoy with your curds and whey.
Reg/12oz Hot Apple Cider
Lrg/20oz Hot Apple Cider
Cool Beverages+
Reg/12oz Iced Spi-der (Spiced Cider)
Don't be frightened! Hold on to your tuffets for spiced chai tea-infused cider to enjoy with your curds and whey.
Lrg/20oz Iced Spi-der (Spiced Cider)
Don't be frightened! Hold on to your tuffets for spiced chai tea-infused cider to enjoy with your curds and whey.
Reg/12oz Iced "Ariana Palmer" Lemonade x Iced Tea
Lemon-herbal tea nonalcoholic cocktail; lemons, peppermint, basil, sage, and simple syrup on ice meets our house local loose leaf blackberry-sage iced tea.
Lrg/20oz Iced "Ariana Palmer" Lemonade x Iced Tea
Lemon-herbal tea nonalcoholic cocktail; lemons, peppermint, basil, sage, and simple syrup on ice meets our house local loose leaf blackberry-sage iced tea.
Reg/16oz Chilled Fresh Apple Cider
Reg/16oz Chilled Fresh Orange Juice, Not-From-Concentrate
Cold-pressed, not-from-concentrate orange juice.
Reg/16oz Chilled Chocolate Milk
House Beverages+
Featured Local
250g Whole Bean Coffee, Shuv Coffee
250g whole bean, local roasted. Seasonal, small batch beans as indicated.
12oz Whole Bean Coffee, Blue Mind Roasting
12oz whole bean, local. Seasonal beans as indicated.
Soft Butter Caramels, Trumpeting Elephant
Contains: Sugar, BUTTER, MILK, Vanilla, Salt.
Scorpion Honey, metalhoney foods
metalhoney.com | Contains: raw honey, peppers (Trinidad scorpion, Thai chili, habanero, pequin, serrano), garlic, salt, cherry smoke.
Jam/Preserves, Home Ec
Assorted flavors by season. https://homeecpreserves.com/
Frittle, Newfangled Confections
Mug - “Professor”, Prakun Pottery
[unique items, no two alike] Courtesy of local artist and artisan claysmith Becca Ito of http://prakunpottery.com/ @prakun_pottery
Mug - “Lantern”, Prakun Pottery
[unique items, no two alike] Courtesy of local artist and artisan claysmith Becca Ito of http://prakunpottery.com/ @prakun_pottery
Mug - "Garden Party", Felissa Joy Studio
[unique items, no two alike] Courtesy of local artist and artisan claysmith Felissa King of https://www.yellowdoorceramics.com/ @felissajoystudio
Mug - "Sgraffito", Sarah Anderson Ceramics
[unique items, no two alike] Courtesy of local artist and artisan claysmith Sarah Anderson of https://www.sarahandersonceramics.com/ @sarahandersonceramics
Mug - “Pip”, Southwick Pottery
[unique items, no two alike] Courtesy of local artist and artisan claysmith Pip Southwick of https://www.etsy.com/shop/pipthepotter @pipthepotter
Produced In-House
Pâte de Fruit Assortment, 7.4oz
[pat-de-fwee] vegan, nut-, gluten-free | strawberry, mango, coconut. | packaged approx 200g/7.4oz
Leviathan Granola, 8oz
contains: oats, BUTTERMILK, sugar, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, apricots, BUTTER, ALMONDS, cocoa nibs, WHEAT bran, flax seed, chia seed, olive oil, salt.
Dark Chocolate Mendiant, 4oz
65% dark chocolate with crystallized ginger, toasted almonds, cranberries, and cocoa nibs.
Peppermint Bark, 6oz
Crushed peppermint adorns mint white chocolate atop a wafer-thin layer of dark chocolate.
LVTHN Apparel
"Leviathan Bakehouse" Text Logo T-Shirt [Black]
Leviathan "Leviathan Bakehouse" Graphic Logo T-Shirt [Black]
Design by C. S. Stanley www.csstanley.com
"just be nice to people" Text T-Shirt [Black]
Design by Maria Iqbal www.mariaiqbal.com
"Leviathan Bakehouse" Text Logo Hoodie [Black]
"Leviathan Bakehouse" Graphic Green T-Shirt
Design by Devan Smith www.devansmith.com
"The Millstone Mage" Graphic T-Shirt [Black]
Millstone Mage: “Furrow Sorcery”, design by Nate Vaught Lettering: "Leviathan Bakehouse",
Catering Order
Same-Day Catering Takeout
Hello! Chances are you're hungry or working or working hungry. We've got you covered. We are available for catering orders to be placed from 3AM to 3PM during days we are open for business. We will contact you within the hour your order is placed during our open business hours if you choose that option. Not everything you are interested in may be "live" with current available inventory so please provide these notes via write-in or during our finalization call! This is a new process for us so it may be a bit of a learning curve on our end. Platform limitations and user experience is a balancing act we're committed to improving. We thank you for your otherworldly patience as we make this magic happen for you.
Same-Day Catering & Rush Delivery
If you're ready to initiate, we're ready to reciprocate!
Next Day Catering Takeout
Next Day Catering & Delivery
Future Order Takeout
Please select this option if you are ordering at least two business days in advance!
Future Order & Delivery
Please select this option if you are ordering at least two business days in advance!
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Steeped in tradition, contemporary revision.
1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202