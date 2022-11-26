Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Leviathan Bakehouse

174 Reviews

1101 N. College Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Breakfast Sandwich
Quiche du Jour (8", ⅙ Slice) - Butternut & Wild Rice
Leviathan Croissant

All-Day Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

A warm Leviathan croissant sandwich with Indiana city ham, applewood-smoked bacon, aged gruyere swiss cheese, a blanket of soft shallot baked eggs, and salsa verde.

Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich, Autumn

$9.00

A warm Leviathan croissant sandwich with roasted Indiana sweet potatoes, herbed goat cheese, pure maple syrup, and a blanket of soft shallot baked eggs.

Quiche du Jour (8", ⅙ Slice) - Butternut & Wild Rice

Quiche du Jour (8", ⅙ Slice) - Butternut & Wild Rice

$7.00

To order a whole quiche - order 6 pieces and the price for a whole item will be applied during checkout - input discount code "QUICHE". | Today's flavor as indicated in the title! Please ask our crew if you have questions about what's in it! | Contains: WHEAT flour, BUTTER, MILK, CREAM, EGGS...

Polenta Black Pepper Biscuits & Fischer Farms Chorizo Gravy

Polenta Black Pepper Biscuits & Fischer Farms Chorizo Gravy

$9.50

A touch over 4 ounces of biscuit(s) and 8 ounces of chorizo gravy. You already know: pork, dairy, gluten!

Granola Yogurt Bowl a.k.a. LVTHNparfait

Granola Yogurt Bowl a.k.a. LVTHNparfait

$9.00

House granola layered on house preserves and greek yogurt. +fresh fruit and local Indiana honey. | contains: greek YOGURT, oats, BUTTERMILK, sugar, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, apricots, BUTTER, ALMONDS, cocoa nibs, WHEAT bran, flax seed, chia seed, olive oil, salt.

Second Breakfast

Jambon Beurre

Jambon Beurre

$10.00

{Shyohm-bon bwuhrr} done up with european 82% butter and local Turchetti's Salumeria city ham on our natural-leavened baguette. Includes side of our house grain salad.

LVTHNTBA (Turkey, Bacon, Aioli)

LVTHNTBA (Turkey, Bacon, Aioli)

$12.00

Roast turkey, smoked bacon, garlic-aioli spread, balsamic-onion marmalade, and arugula on marble rye.

The MEG

The MEG

$13.00

Inspired by muffuletta, our most supportive customer (Matt's mom), and Otodus megalodon; we present The MEG - featuring Smoking Goose Indiana charcuterie, Fair Oaks Indiana asiago, our own cherry-fennel giardiniera, habanero mayo, and fresh arugula on our natural leaven focaccia bread.

Blackened Chicken Salad Tartine

Blackened Chicken Salad Tartine

$11.00

A slice of our country sourdough bread, Cajun-influence blackened chicken... but a chicken salad-version with walnuts, red pepper, scallion, and more blackening seasoning. Go in hot with Sweet Stinger by (Indiana, local) MetalHoney, house pickled red onions, pepitas, and fresh cilantro. contains: WHEAT flour, MILK, WALNUTS, onion, lemon, mustard, EGG, canola oil, garlic, jalapeno, scorpion pepper, soy sauce, cayenne, paprika, thyme, marjoram, sage, parsley.

Bread

Baguette

Baguette

$4.00Out of stock

A 22in crisp, old-world bread with a light crust and a soft, chewy open crumb. Naturally leavened and hearth-fired for a unique, authentic experience.

Country Oval Loaf

Country Oval Loaf

$7.00Out of stock

A hearth-fired, hearty 1kg loaf with a creamy interior and thick crust. This loaf has locally grown and milled Red Fife wheat and Rye from Arnold Farms. Freshly milled Einkorn, Spelt, and Whole Kernel wheat from Janie's Mill. This loaf is perfect for all things from toast to sandwiches to charcuterie.

Porridge Pan Loaf

Porridge Pan Loaf

$7.00Out of stock

A hearty yet airy pan loaf, this bread is blended with a porridge made from sesame seeds, oats, polenta and bran from The Mill at Arnold Farms, and cracked rye from Janie's Mill. A touch of molasses brings in the perfect amount of sweetness and depth.

Milk Bread Pan Loaf

Milk Bread Pan Loaf

$7.00Out of stock

A 1kg light and airy loaf with an auburn, defined crust, this loaf is incredibly soft and with a touch of sugar has a faint sweetness, perfect for sandwiches and french toast, for starters.

Focaccia

Focaccia

$4.00Out of stock

Approx. 6"Ø of light and airy sourdough; naturally vegan, topped with a blend of rosemary, thyme, marjoram, parsley, garlic, onion, and flaky sea salt.

Marbled Rye Pan Loaf

Marbled Rye Pan Loaf

$8.00Out of stock

A 1kg thick crusted pan loaf, this bread is weaved together with two doughs, the lighter being made with toasted coriander, and the darker being made with toasted caraway, molasses, and cocoa. Perfect for all sandwiches.

Spicy Polenta Sourdough [Fridays]

Spicy Polenta Sourdough [Fridays]

$8.00Out of stock

A 1kg crisp-crust loaf, loaded with locally-milled polenta and pepitas. Flavors of toasted corn, cheddar, toasted pumpkin seed, and chili spices.

Leviathan Miche, Quarter [Saturdays]

Leviathan Miche, Quarter [Saturdays]

$6.00Out of stock

In its whole form: a 2kg giant boule emblazoned with the Leviathan quinskelion crest. Red fife and rye whole grains from Hawkins Farm milled at Arnold Farms. Available in quarter (order 1 each), half (order 2 each), and full loaf (order 4 each) sizes. [when you get to your shopping cart to check out, input discount code "MICHE" to have the half and whole miche price discounts applied]

Bakehouse Sourdough Croutons

Bakehouse Sourdough Croutons

$3.00Out of stock

Approximately 6 ounces of twice-baked cubes of our naturally-leavened bread seasoned with thyme, garlic, celery, white pepper, and salt. Great on salads or for a snack on the car ride home.

Viennoiserie

Leviathan Croissant

Leviathan Croissant

$3.50

Approx. 4.5in | Contains: whole WHEAT flour, BUTTER, sugar, RYE flour, salt, yeast.

Croissant, Pain au Chocolat

Croissant, Pain au Chocolat

$4.00Out of stock

Approx. 3x5in filled with a core of crisp dark chocolate and soft dark chocolate ganache | Contains: organic WHEAT, BUTTER, sugar, CREAM, dark chocolate (cocoa paste, sugar, cocoa butter, SOY lecithin, vanilla), EGGS, organic whole WHEAT, organic RYE, salt, yeast.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Approx. 4.5in classic croissant filled with orange-almond cream and topped with candied almonds | Contains: Whole WHEAT Flour, BUTTER, ALMONDS, Sugar, RYE Flour, Salt, Yeast, EGGS, Orange, AMARETTO liqueur.

Everything Croissant

Everything Croissant

$3.50

Approx. 4.5in classic croissant topped with "everything" | Whole WHEAT Flour, BUTTER, Sugar, RYE Flour, Salt, Yeast, Poppy Seeds, SESAME, GARLIC, ONION.

Kouign-Amann

Kouign-Amann

$4.00Out of stock

{kween uh-mon} Approx. 4in/10cm⌀ Breton-style layers of butter and tender dough with a crisp caramel crust | Contains: WHEAT Flour, BUTTER, Salt, Sugar, Yeast.

Savory Danish - Saag Paneer

Savory Danish - Saag Paneer

$4.00Out of stock

Approx. 3x6in with Punjab-influence saag and paneer filling | Contains: Whole WHEAT flour, BUTTER, Sugar, Fresh MILK Paneer CHEESE, RYE Flour, ONION, Spinach, Salt, Yeast, Cumin, Coriander, Black Pepper, Turmeric.

Savory Danish - Gochujang Broccoli

$4.00Out of stock

Approx. 3x7in with Korean-influence gochujang (fermented chili paste) sauced broccoli | Contains: broccoli, whole WHEAT flour, BUTTER, gochujang paste (corn syrup, red pepper, brown rice, fermented SOYBEAN paste, salt, garlic, onion, yeast, WHEAT), soy sauce, sugar, garlic, sesame oil, ginger, RYE flour, molasses, salt, yeast.

Sweet Danish - Pumpkin Cheesecake

Sweet Danish - Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin, cream cheese, candied pepitas. | Filling contains: pumpkin, CREAM, cream CHEESE, EGG, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves. | Pastry contains: whole WHEAT flour, BUTTER, sugar, RYE, salt, yeast.

Danish Brioche - Pear & Goat Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Contains: organic whole WHEAT flour, BUTTER, pears, goat CHEESE, CREAM cheese, EGG, sugar, RYE flour, molasses, pectin, salt, yeast.

Cookies

Leviathan Brownie (gluten-free, nut-free)

Leviathan Brownie (gluten-free, nut-free)

$5.00

Approx. 3x3.5in/7.5x9cm⌀; free from the constraints of GLUTEN, it straddles the line between cake and fudge with added chocolate chonk | Contains: cane sugar, EGGS, BUTTER, cocoa solids, rice, cocoa butter, potato, tapioca, baking powder, vanilla, xanthan gum, soy lecithin (chocolate emulsifier), potassium salt (chocolate acidity regulator)

Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie (nut-free)

Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie (nut-free)

$3.50Out of stock

Approx. 3.25in/9cm⌀ | Contains: cocoa solids, cocoa butter, sugar, BUTTER, MILK solids, organic red fife whole WHEAT flour, EGGS, molasses, salt, baking soda, vanilla, SOY lecithin.

Ginger-Milk Chocolate Cookie

Ginger-Milk Chocolate Cookie

$3.50

Approx. 3.25in/9cm⌀ | Contains: Unbleached WHEAT Flour, Cane/Beet Sugar, MILK Chocolate [Cacao Kernel, Cacao Butter, CREAM Powder, Skimmed MILK Powder, Emulsifier (E322: SOYA Lecithin), Vanilla Madagascar], BUTTER, Molasses, EGGS, Ginger, Baking Soda, Cinnamon, Salt, Cloves, Allspice.

White Chocolate-Lavender Shortbread Cookie

White Chocolate-Lavender Shortbread Cookie

$2.50

Biscotti, Chocolate-Pecan

$1.50+

Twice-baked with roasted pecans, almonds, and chocolate chunks.

Cakes

"Praline" Travel Cake, Hazelnut-Caramel (gluten-free)

"Praline" Travel Cake, Hazelnut-Caramel (gluten-free)

$4.00

Approx 5in/12.7cm caramel-hazelnut, brown butter financier cake with milk chocolate moelleux "mousse", enrobed in milk couverture chocolate. | Contains: Sugar, WHEAT Flour, EGGS, CREAM, HAZELNUTS, BUTTER, Cocoa Paste, Cocoa Butter, Baking Powder, Whole MILK Powder, Salt, Vanilla, SOY Lecithin.

"Vera" Travel Cake, Pistachio-Almond (gluten-free)

"Vera" Travel Cake, Pistachio-Almond (gluten-free)

$4.00

Approx 5in/12.7cm pistachio, brown butter financier cake with pistachio buttercream, enrobed in white couverture chocolate. | Contains: BUTTER, Sugar, Whole MILK Powder, Cocoa Butter, WHEAT Flour, CREAM, MILK, Honey, Sugar, EGGS, PISTACHIOS, ALMONDS, Olive Oil, Vanilla, Baking Powder, SOY Lecithin.

"Mara" Travel Cake, Sunflower-Passion Fruit (gluten-free)

"Mara" Travel Cake, Sunflower-Passion Fruit (gluten-free)

$4.00

Approx 5in/12.7cm sunflower, brown butter financier cake with passion fruit cremeux, enrobed in white couverture chocolate. Named for the Portuguese for passion fruit: maracujá [MA-rah-koo-jyah]. | Contains: BUTTER, sugar, whole MILK powder, cocoa butter, WHEAT flour, CREAM, MILK, honey, sugar, EGGS, sunflower seeds, ALMONDS, olive oil, vanilla, baking powder, SOY lecithin.

Pumpkin & Honey-Bourbon Brown Butter Seasonal Layer Cake, Slice

$6.50

Pumpkin layer cake, buttercream'd and filled with honey-bourbon brown butter European buttercream. Serves 8-14 depending on how you cut it! | Contains: sugar, BUTTER, BUTTERMILK, WHEAT flour, EGGS, CREAM, corn oil, pumpkin, honey, BOURBON WHISKEY, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, baking powder, vanilla bean, salt.

Pumpkin & Honey-Bourbon Brown Butter Seasonal Layer Cake, 6"Ø - serves 8-14

$34.00

Customize it with your "well-wishes"! No more than 30 characters (including spaces) please; we are humans with human hands and can't write an essay within a 5-inch diameter circle. | A whole 6in/15cm⌀ pumpkin layer cake, buttercream'd and filled with honey-bourbon brown butter European buttercream. Serves 8-14 depending on how you cut it! | Contains: sugar, BUTTER, BUTTERMILK, WHEAT flour, EGGS, CREAM, corn oil, pumpkin, honey, BOURBON WHISKEY, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, baking powder, vanilla bean, salt.

Carrot Cake, Slice (nut-free)

Carrot Cake, Slice (nut-free)

$6.50

Carrot spice cake with cream cheese buttercream filling. No nuts, coconut, pineapple, raisins. | Contains: Carrots, BUTTER, Sugar, WHEAT Flour, EGGS, Corn Oil, Cream CHEESE, Lemon, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Allspice, Clove, Black Peppercorn, Salt, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Vanilla.

Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Filling, 6"Ø - serves 8

Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Filling, 6"Ø - serves 8

$34.00

Customize it with your "well-wishes"! No more than 30 characters (including spaces) please; we are humans with human hands and can't write an essay within a 5-inch diameter circle. | A whole 6in/15cm⌀ carrot spice cake with cream cheese buttercream filling. No nuts, coconut, pineapple, raisins. Serves 8-14 depending on how you cut it! | Contains: carrots, BUTTER, sugar, WHEAT flour, EGGS, corn oil, cream CHEESE, lemon, cinnamon, cardamom, allspice, clove, black peppercorn, salt, baking powder, vanilla.

Bakes

Lemon-Cinnamon Braid (nut-free)

Lemon-Cinnamon Braid (nut-free)

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon-cardamom sweet dough with layers of cinnamon filling and finished with lemon-cinnamon icing. | Contains: WHEAT flour, sugar, MILK, BUTTER, EGGS, cinnamon, salt, yeast, lemon, molasses, cardamom.

Basque Cheesecake (8", ⅙ Slice) - Vanilla Bean (gluten-free, nut-free)

Basque Cheesecake (8", ⅙ Slice) - Vanilla Bean (gluten-free, nut-free)

$7.00

To order a whole cheesecake - order 6 pieces and the price for a whole item will be applied during checkout once you enter the promo code "BASK". | Basque-influence vanilla cheesecake. Gluten- and nut-free. | Contains: cream CHEESE, CREAM, sugar, potato starch, vanilla, EGG, salt.

Pumpkin Bread, Slice

Pumpkin Bread, Slice

$4.00

Contains: sugar, WHEAT flour, pumpkin, EGGS, corn oil, orange, molasses, oat, BUTTER, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, baking soda, salt.

Apfelstrudel Hand Pie

Apfelstrudel Hand Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Scratch apple confit; with toasted almonds, pecans, dried cranberries, and a stripe of almond frangipane cream. | Contains: tart apples, ALMOND, EGG, brown sugar, BUTTER, WHEAT flour, cranberry, PECAN, corn starch, vanilla, orange, cinnamon, salt.

Basque Cheesecake (8", ⅙ Slice) - Spiced Pumpkin

Basque Cheesecake (8", ⅙ Slice) - Spiced Pumpkin

$7.00

To order a whole cheesecake - order 6 pieces and the price for a whole item will be applied during checkout. | Basque-influence pumpkin cheesecake. Gluten- and nut-free. | Contains: cream CHEESE, CREAM, sugar, pumpkin, potato starch, vanilla, EGG, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, salt.

Pastries

"Mochaccino" (gluten-free, nut-free)

"Mochaccino" (gluten-free, nut-free)

$7.00Out of stock

Contains: cocoa solids, cocoa butter, CREAM, sugar, EGGS, BUTTER, MILK, coffee, selatin, agar, SOY lecithin, vanilla. (gluten-free and nut-free, but produced in an environment where allergens are present)

"Tierra" Chocolate Petit Entremet (vegan; nut-free, gluten-free)

"Tierra" Chocolate Petit Entremet (vegan; nut-free, gluten-free)

$7.00

Contains: oat milk, raspberry, cocoa powder, cocoa butter, sugar, corn oil, rice flour, plum, potato starch, tapioca flour, corn starch, lemon, coconut, pectin, baking powder, iota carageenan, xanthan gum, salt, vanilla bean, sunflower lecithin. (Free from dairy, gluten, nuts, and eggs; but produced in an environment where allergens are present) 100% plant-based; vegan.

"Gorgeous George" Eclair

"Gorgeous George" Eclair

$4.50Out of stock

The timeless, classic, handsome original we know and love; also, an eclair filled with vanilla custard and dressed up in chocolate. | Contains: EGGS, BUTTER, MILK, sugar, WHEAT flour, cocoa powder, cocoa butter, vanilla bean.

Pumpkin-Orange Eclair

Pumpkin-Orange Eclair

$4.50Out of stock

Blood orange and citrus-glazed pumpkin spice eclair. | Contains: WHEAT flour, BUTTER, EGGS, MILK...

Apple-Pecan "Tatin" (gluten free)

Apple-Pecan "Tatin" (gluten free)

$7.00

Contains: sugar, apples, EGGS, BUTTER, PECANS, rice, PECANS, water, cocoa butter, maple syrup, CREAM, ALMONDS, oats (certified gluten free), potato starch, tapioca, apricots, PORK gelatin, vanilla bean, salt, xanthan, baking powder, pectin (free from wheat gluten but produced in an environment where allergens are present)

Hot Coffees+

Reg/12oz Hot Drip Coffee

Reg/12oz Hot Drip Coffee

$3.25

Lrg/20oz Hot Drip Coffee

$5.75
Hot Espresso "Doppio"

Hot Espresso "Doppio"

$2.50
Hot Espresso Macchiato

Hot Espresso Macchiato

$3.00

Reg/4oz Hot Cortado

$3.50

Lrg/8oz Hot Cortado

$7.00
Reg/12oz Hot Americano

Reg/12oz Hot Americano

$3.25
Lrg/20oz Hot Americano

Lrg/20oz Hot Americano

$6.00
Reg/8oz Hot Cappuccino

Reg/8oz Hot Cappuccino

$4.50
Reg/12oz Hot Caffè Latte

Reg/12oz Hot Caffè Latte

$5.25
Reg/12oz Hot Mocha Latte

Reg/12oz Hot Mocha Latte

$5.75

House flavor syrup made from cocoa and vanilla.

Reg/12oz Hot Latte Vanille

Reg/12oz Hot Latte Vanille

$5.75

House flavor syrup made from vanilla bean seeds.

Reg/12oz Hot Caramel Latte

Reg/12oz Hot Caramel Latte

$5.75

House-made caramel.

Reg/12oz Hot Café con Miel

Reg/12oz Hot Café con Miel

$6.25

Honey and cinnamon latte.

Reg/12oz Hot Maple-Pecan Latte

Reg/12oz Hot Maple-Pecan Latte

$6.25

House flavor syrup made from ground pecans, almonds, and pure maple syrup.

Reg/12oz Hot "Phantom Gourdian" Latte

$5.75

Contains no actual pumpkins/gourds; only gourd phantasms. House flavor syrup made from ground cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and nutmeg.

Reg/12oz Hot "Hunny Bunny" Latte

Reg/12oz Hot "Hunny Bunny" Latte

$6.25

House infusion of preserved lavender flowers in Indiana local honey.

Reg/12oz Hot Honey-Pistachio Latte

Reg/12oz Hot Honey-Pistachio Latte

$6.25

House flavor syrup made from ground pistachios, almonds, and light amber honey.

96oz of Liquid Bounce: Coffee Carrier Package

96oz of Liquid Bounce: Coffee Carrier Package

$32.00

Iced Coffees+

Reg/12oz Iced Coffee

Reg/12oz Iced Coffee

$3.75
Lrg/20oz Iced Coffee

Lrg/20oz Iced Coffee

$6.25
Reg/12oz Iced Leviathan Cold Brew

Reg/12oz Iced Leviathan Cold Brew

$3.50

12-hour cold brew of Blue Mind seasonal whole bean coffee.

Lrg/20oz Iced Leviathan Cold Brew

Lrg/20oz Iced Leviathan Cold Brew

$6.25

12-hour cold brew of Blue Mind seasonal whole bean coffee.

Iced Espresso "Doppio"

Iced Espresso "Doppio"

$2.50
Reg/12oz Iced Americano

Reg/12oz Iced Americano

$3.25
Lrg/20oz Iced Americano

Lrg/20oz Iced Americano

$6.00

Reg/12oz Iced Caffè Latte

$5.25
Reg/12oz Iced Mocha Latte

Reg/12oz Iced Mocha Latte

$5.75

Scratch house flavor syrup made from cocoa and vanilla.

Reg/12oz Iced Latte Vanille

Reg/12oz Iced Latte Vanille

$5.75

House flavor syrup made from vanilla bean seeds.

Reg/12oz Iced Caramel Latte

Reg/12oz Iced Caramel Latte

$5.75

House-made caramel.

Reg/12oz Iced Café con Miel

Reg/12oz Iced Café con Miel

$6.25

Local Indiana honey and cinnamon latte.

Reg/12oz Iced Maple-Pecan Latte

$6.25

House flavor syrup made from ground pecans, almonds, and pure maple syrup.

Reg/12oz Iced "Phantom Gourdian" Latte

Reg/12oz Iced "Phantom Gourdian" Latte

$5.75

Contains no actual pumpkins/gourds, only gourd phantasms. House flavor syrup made from ground cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and nutmeg.

Reg/12oz Iced "Hunny Bunny" Latte

Reg/12oz Iced "Hunny Bunny" Latte

$6.25

House infusion of preserved lavender flowers in Eisele's Indiana local honey.

Reg/12oz Iced Honey-Pistachio Latte

Reg/12oz Iced Honey-Pistachio Latte

$6.25

House flavor syrup made from ground pistachios, almonds, and light amber honey.

Lrg/20oz Midnight Ryder (Blueberry Cold Brew)

Lrg/20oz Midnight Ryder (Blueberry Cold Brew)

$9.50Out of stock

Blueberry-infused cold brew with oat milk on ice.

Hot Teas+

Reg/12oz Hot Tea: Electric Blue Sweet Seoul Matcha

Reg/12oz Hot Tea: Electric Blue Sweet Seoul Matcha

$4.50

A matcha unlike any other. Shizuoka Tencha - wild Blue Butterfly Pea Flowers - and organic cane sugar ground slowly in a Japanese matcha grinding stone mill. The result is a dark blue colored matcha that is perfect for an instant Electric Blue matcha latte with or without milk.

Reg/12oz Hot Tea Latte: Electric Blue Sweet Seoul Matcha

Reg/12oz Hot Tea Latte: Electric Blue Sweet Seoul Matcha

$5.75

A matcha unlike any other. Shizuoka Tencha - wild Blue Butterfly Pea Flowers - and organic cane sugar ground slowly in a Japanese matcha grinding stone mill. The result is a dark blue colored matcha that is perfect for an instant Electric Blue matcha latte with or without milk.

Reg/12oz Hot Tea: Regal English Breakfast (organic)

Reg/12oz Hot Tea: Regal English Breakfast (organic)

$3.00

Proprietary blend of high mountain black teas from China, Sri Lanka, and India. Traditional black tea with style and grace. Wonderful on its own or with a hit of honey and milk. High in caffeine for a tea. Organic Origin: China, Sri Lanka and India Caffeine Content: High

Reg/12oz Hot Tea Latte: Regal English Breakfast (organic)

Reg/12oz Hot Tea Latte: Regal English Breakfast (organic)

$4.25

Proprietary blend of high mountain black teas from China, Sri Lanka, and India. Traditional black tea with style and grace. Wonderful on its own or with a hit of honey and milk. High in caffeine for a tea. Organic Origin: China, Sri Lanka and India Caffeine Content: High

Reg/12oz Hot Tea: Masala Chai (organic)

Reg/12oz Hot Tea: Masala Chai (organic)

$3.50

Black tea laced with prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.

Reg/12oz Hot Tea Latte: Masala Chai (organic)

Reg/12oz Hot Tea Latte: Masala Chai (organic)

$4.75

Black tea laced with prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.

Reg/12oz Hot Tea: "Scarlet", herbal/caffeine-free (organic)

$3.00

This boldly flavored herbal fruit blend highlights a lovely contrast between the tartness of cherries and cranberries with the sweetness of currants and blueberries. A scarlet-hued triad of hibiscus, rosehips and rooibos harmonize these ingredients into a most luscious blend perfect for berry-lovers. Organic Caffeine Content: None Contains: organic currants, organic hibiscus flowers, organic rosehips, organic rooibos, organic blueberries, organic orange peel, organic cranberries, natural blueberry, organic passionfruit flavors, mango flavors

Reg/12oz Hot Tea Latte: "Scarlet", herbal/caffeine-free (organic)

$4.25Out of stock

This boldly flavored herbal fruit blend highlights a lovely contrast between the tartness of cherries and cranberries with the sweetness of currants and blueberries. A scarlet-hued triad of hibiscus, rosehips and rooibos harmonize these ingredients into a most luscious blend perfect for berry-lovers. Organic Caffeine Content: None Contains: organic currants, organic hibiscus flowers, organic rosehips, organic rooibos, organic blueberries, organic orange peel, organic cranberries, natural blueberry, organic passionfruit flavors, mango flavors

Iced Teas+

Reg/12oz Blackberry-Sage Iced Tea

Reg/12oz Blackberry-Sage Iced Tea

$3.50
Lrg/20oz Blackberry-Sage Iced Tea

Lrg/20oz Blackberry-Sage Iced Tea

$6.50
Reg/12oz Iced Tea: Electric Blue Sweet Seoul Matcha

Reg/12oz Iced Tea: Electric Blue Sweet Seoul Matcha

$4.50

A matcha unlike any other. Shizuoka Tencha - wild Blue Butterfly Pea Flowers - and organic cane sugar ground slowly in a Japanese matcha grinding stone mill. The result is a dark blue colored matcha that is perfect for an instant Electric Blue matcha latte with or without milk.

Reg/12oz Iced Tea Latte: Electric Blue Sweet Seoul Matcha

Reg/12oz Iced Tea Latte: Electric Blue Sweet Seoul Matcha

$5.75

A matcha unlike any other. Shizuoka Tencha - wild Blue Butterfly Pea Flowers - and organic cane sugar ground slowly in a Japanese matcha grinding stone mill. The result is a dark blue colored matcha that is perfect for an instant Electric Blue matcha latte with or without milk.

Reg/12oz Iced Tea: Masala Chai (organic)

Reg/12oz Iced Tea: Masala Chai (organic)

$3.50

Black tea laced with prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.

Reg/12oz Iced Tea Latte: Masala Chai (organic)

Reg/12oz Iced Tea Latte: Masala Chai (organic)

$4.75

Black tea laced with prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.

Reg/12oz Iced Tea: Regal English Breakfast (organic)

Reg/12oz Iced Tea: Regal English Breakfast (organic)

$3.00

Proprietary blend of high mountain black teas from China, Sri Lanka, and India. Traditional black tea with style and grace. Wonderful on its own or with a hit of honey and milk. High in caffeine for a tea. Organic Origin: China, Sri Lanka and India Caffeine Content: High

Reg/12oz Iced Tea Latte: Regal English Breakfast (organic)

Reg/12oz Iced Tea Latte: Regal English Breakfast (organic)

$4.25

Proprietary blend of high mountain black teas from China, Sri Lanka, and India. Traditional black tea with style and grace. Wonderful on its own or with a hit of honey and milk. High in caffeine for a tea. Organic Origin: China, Sri Lanka and India Caffeine Content: High

Reg/12oz Iced Tea: "Scarlet", herbal/caffeine-free (organic)

$3.00

This boldly flavored herbal fruit blend highlights a lovely contrast between the tartness of cherries and cranberries with the sweetness of currants and blueberries. A scarlet-hued triad of hibiscus, rosehips and rooibos harmonize these ingredients into a most luscious blend perfect for berry-lovers. Organic Caffeine Content: None Contains: organic currants, organic hibiscus flowers, organic rosehips, organic rooibos, organic blueberries, organic orange peel, organic cranberries, natural blueberry, organic passionfruit flavors, mango flavors

Reg/12oz Iced Tea Latte: "Scarlet", herbal/caffeine-free (organic)

$4.25Out of stock

This boldly flavored herbal fruit blend highlights a lovely contrast between the tartness of cherries and cranberries with the sweetness of currants and blueberries. A scarlet-hued triad of hibiscus, rosehips and rooibos harmonize these ingredients into a most luscious blend perfect for berry-lovers. Organic Caffeine Content: None Contains: organic currants, organic hibiscus flowers, organic rosehips, organic rooibos, organic blueberries, organic orange peel, organic cranberries, natural blueberry, organic passionfruit flavors, mango flavors

Hot Beverages+

Reg/12oz Hot Chocolate

Reg/12oz Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Reg/12oz Hot Spi-der (Spiced Cider)

$3.50

Don't be frightened! Hold on to your tuffets for spiced chai tea-infused cider to enjoy with your curds and whey.

Lrg/20oz Hot Spi-der (Spiced Cider)

$6.00

Don't be frightened! Hold on to your tuffets for spiced chai tea-infused cider to enjoy with your curds and whey.

Reg/12oz Hot Apple Cider

$3.75

Lrg/20oz Hot Apple Cider

$6.50

Cool Beverages+

Reg/12oz Iced Spi-der (Spiced Cider)

$3.50

Don't be frightened! Hold on to your tuffets for spiced chai tea-infused cider to enjoy with your curds and whey.

Lrg/20oz Iced Spi-der (Spiced Cider)

$6.00

Don't be frightened! Hold on to your tuffets for spiced chai tea-infused cider to enjoy with your curds and whey.

Reg/12oz Iced "Ariana Palmer" Lemonade x Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon-herbal tea nonalcoholic cocktail; lemons, peppermint, basil, sage, and simple syrup on ice meets our house local loose leaf blackberry-sage iced tea.

Lrg/20oz Iced "Ariana Palmer" Lemonade x Iced Tea

$6.50Out of stock

Lemon-herbal tea nonalcoholic cocktail; lemons, peppermint, basil, sage, and simple syrup on ice meets our house local loose leaf blackberry-sage iced tea.

Reg/16oz Chilled Fresh Apple Cider

$4.00

Reg/16oz Chilled Fresh Orange Juice, Not-From-Concentrate

$4.75

Cold-pressed, not-from-concentrate orange juice.

Reg/16oz Chilled Chocolate Milk

$3.75

House Beverages+

Circle Kombucha

Circle Kombucha

$4.00

assorted flavors by season and availability.

Soda, Cola

Soda, Cola

$3.00

Mexican, real-sugar, 16 ounce.

Ginger Beer, Bundaberg

Ginger Beer, Bundaberg

$3.00
Mineral Water, Sparkling Topo Chico

Mineral Water, Sparkling Topo Chico

$2.00+

Spring Water, Bottled 500mL

$3.00

Spring Water, Bottled 1L

$4.50

Featured Local

250g Whole Bean Coffee, Shuv Coffee

$17.00+

250g whole bean, local roasted. Seasonal, small batch beans as indicated.

12oz Whole Bean Coffee, Blue Mind Roasting

12oz Whole Bean Coffee, Blue Mind Roasting

$16.00

12oz whole bean, local. Seasonal beans as indicated.

Soft Butter Caramels, Trumpeting Elephant

Soft Butter Caramels, Trumpeting Elephant

$5.00

Contains: Sugar, BUTTER, MILK, Vanilla, Salt.

Scorpion Honey, metalhoney foods

Scorpion Honey, metalhoney foods

$10.00

metalhoney.com | Contains: raw honey, peppers (Trinidad scorpion, Thai chili, habanero, pequin, serrano), garlic, salt, cherry smoke.

Jam/Preserves, Home Ec

Jam/Preserves, Home Ec

$4.50

Assorted flavors by season. https://homeecpreserves.com/

Frittle, Newfangled Confections

Frittle, Newfangled Confections

$4.00

Mug - “Professor”, Prakun Pottery

$50.00Out of stock

[unique items, no two alike] Courtesy of local artist and artisan claysmith Becca Ito of http://prakunpottery.com/ @prakun_pottery

Mug - “Lantern”, Prakun Pottery

Mug - “Lantern”, Prakun Pottery

$43.00

[unique items, no two alike] Courtesy of local artist and artisan claysmith Becca Ito of http://prakunpottery.com/ @prakun_pottery

Mug - "Garden Party", Felissa Joy Studio

Mug - "Garden Party", Felissa Joy Studio

$44.00Out of stock

[unique items, no two alike] Courtesy of local artist and artisan claysmith Felissa King of https://www.yellowdoorceramics.com/ @felissajoystudio

Mug - "Sgraffito", Sarah Anderson Ceramics

Mug - "Sgraffito", Sarah Anderson Ceramics

$76.00

[unique items, no two alike] Courtesy of local artist and artisan claysmith Sarah Anderson of https://www.sarahandersonceramics.com/ @sarahandersonceramics

Mug - “Pip”, Southwick Pottery

Mug - “Pip”, Southwick Pottery

$28.00Out of stock

[unique items, no two alike] Courtesy of local artist and artisan claysmith Pip Southwick of https://www.etsy.com/shop/pipthepotter @pipthepotter

Produced In-House

Pâte de Fruit Assortment, 7.4oz

Pâte de Fruit Assortment, 7.4oz

$16.00Out of stock

[pat-de-fwee] vegan, nut-, gluten-free | strawberry, mango, coconut. | packaged approx 200g/7.4oz

Leviathan Granola, 8oz

Leviathan Granola, 8oz

$7.00

contains: oats, BUTTERMILK, sugar, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, apricots, BUTTER, ALMONDS, cocoa nibs, WHEAT bran, flax seed, chia seed, olive oil, salt.

Dark Chocolate Mendiant, 4oz

Dark Chocolate Mendiant, 4oz

$8.00Out of stock

65% dark chocolate with crystallized ginger, toasted almonds, cranberries, and cocoa nibs.

Peppermint Bark, 6oz

Peppermint Bark, 6oz

$12.00Out of stock

Crushed peppermint adorns mint white chocolate atop a wafer-thin layer of dark chocolate.

LVTHN Apparel

"Leviathan Bakehouse" Text Logo T-Shirt [Black]

"Leviathan Bakehouse" Text Logo T-Shirt [Black]

$20.00+
Leviathan "Leviathan Bakehouse" Graphic Logo T-Shirt [Black]

Leviathan "Leviathan Bakehouse" Graphic Logo T-Shirt [Black]

$20.00+

Design by C. S. Stanley www.csstanley.com

"just be nice to people" Text T-Shirt [Black]

"just be nice to people" Text T-Shirt [Black]

$20.00+

Design by Maria Iqbal www.mariaiqbal.com

"Leviathan Bakehouse" Text Logo Hoodie [Black]

"Leviathan Bakehouse" Text Logo Hoodie [Black]

$36.00+
"Leviathan Bakehouse" Graphic Green T-Shirt

"Leviathan Bakehouse" Graphic Green T-Shirt

$20.00+

Design by Devan Smith www.devansmith.com

"The Millstone Mage" Graphic T-Shirt [Black]

"The Millstone Mage" Graphic T-Shirt [Black]

$20.00+

Millstone Mage: “Furrow Sorcery”, design by Nate Vaught Lettering: "Leviathan Bakehouse",

Catering Order

Same-Day Catering Takeout

$25.00

Hello! Chances are you're hungry or working or working hungry. We've got you covered. We are available for catering orders to be placed from 3AM to 3PM during days we are open for business. We will contact you within the hour your order is placed during our open business hours if you choose that option. Not everything you are interested in may be "live" with current available inventory so please provide these notes via write-in or during our finalization call! This is a new process for us so it may be a bit of a learning curve on our end. Platform limitations and user experience is a balancing act we're committed to improving. We thank you for your otherworldly patience as we make this magic happen for you.

Same-Day Catering & Rush Delivery

$75.00

If you're ready to initiate, we're ready to reciprocate!

Next Day Catering Takeout

$25.00

Next Day Catering & Delivery

$50.00

Future Order Takeout

$25.00

Please select this option if you are ordering at least two business days in advance!

Future Order & Delivery

$50.00

Please select this option if you are ordering at least two business days in advance!

Steeped in tradition, contemporary revision.

1101 N. College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202

