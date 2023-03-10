Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Levity Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

1411 11th Avenue

Altoona, PA 16601

DRINKS

NA Bevs

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Barmy Soda

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Water

Barmy 4-Pack to go

$10.00

FOOD

Sharing

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$11.00

Huge toasted soft pretzel served with three dipping sauces: House Beer Cheese, brown mustard, and house Stout Sauce.

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$17.00

Corn tortilla chips with BBQ pulled pork, beer cheese, fresh jalapenos, scallions, bell peppers, and house made sour cream

Veggie Nachos

Veggie Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips topped with beer cheese, fresh jalapeños, scallions, sweet peppers, and house made sour cream.

Chili Nachos

Chili Nachos

$15.00

White corn tortilla chips topped with house chili, house beer cheese, bacon, red onions, fresh jalapeños, and house sour cream.

Hummus Platter

$11.00

House made roasted red pepper hummus, served with carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, & pita bread

Chili & Mac

Beer Cheese Mac & Cheese

Beer Cheese Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Pasta shells, house-made beer cheese, topped with bacon & jalapeños.

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$8.00

Our house-made chili topped with shredded cheese. Served with garlic cheese bread.

Chili Beer Mac

Chili Beer Mac

$12.00

Shell pasta covered in our house beer cheese, and topped with house chili, bacon, fresh jalapeños, and shredded cheese.

Doubles

Twin Pulled Pork Sand

Twin Pulled Pork Sand

$12.00

Two sliders with slow cooked BBQ pork, pickled onions, coleslaw & kettle chips.

Taproom Tacos

Taproom Tacos

$12.00

Two flour tortillas filled with seasoned pork, pickled onions, coleslaw, queso fresco, lime, fresh cilantro, drizzled with a mildly spicy house-made chipotle crema sauce.

Italian Sliders

Italian Sliders

$11.00

Two sandwiches with ham, pepperoni, white cheddar, pickled onions, spinach, marinated roasted red peppers, and Italian mayo. Served with kettle chips.

Dogs

Let's Be Frank Dogs

$7.00

Two plain all-beef dogs served with packets of ketchup, mustard, and sweet relish. Served with kettle chips.

Chili Dogs

Chili Dogs

$9.00

Two all-beef dogs topped with our house chili and shredded cheese. Served with kettle chips.

Yolo Dogs

Yolo Dogs

$11.00

Two all-beef dogs topped with slow cooked BBQ pork, bacon, house beer cheese, and scallions. Served with kettle chips.

Wraps & Salads

Mayflower Wrap

Mayflower Wrap

$13.00

Turkey, candied bacon, red onion, spinach, Craisins, cranberry mayo, goat cheese, grilled in a spinach wrap, served with kettle chips.

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$13.00

Fresh spinach topped with apples, Craisins, feta cheese, candied bacon, toasted pecans, and house made poppyseed dressing. Served with a toasted pretzel stick.

Yummus Wrap

Yummus Wrap

$11.00

House red pepper hummus, goat cheese, cucumber, carrot, marinated roasted red peppers, spinach, red onions, and Italian mayo in a spinach wrap. Served with Kettle Chips.

Paninis

Not Your Granny's Panini

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, apple slices, spicy brown mustard, served with kettle chips.

Jacked Rabbit Panini

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, horseradish white cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños, spicy chili mayo, served with kettle chips.

El Cubano Grande Panini

El Cubano Grande Panini

$15.00

Panini with slow cooked seasoned pork, ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, scallions, yellow mustard & kettle chips.

Paisano

$15.00

Veggie Paisano

$15.00

Veggie Paisano

$15.00
Paisano Panini

Paisano Panini

$15.00

Panini with mozzarella, pecorino romano, provolone, peperoni, Italian spices, & spinach with house made marinara on the side & kettle chips

BYO Combo

BYO Combo

Choose 1/2 sandwich, a taco, a dog, slider... AND Chili, Beer Mac, Salad, Coleslaw... etc. best of both worlds!

$16.00
BYO Combo

BYO Combo

$16.00

Extras

Chip Boat

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We have a passion for the good things in life. Good food. Good beer. Good music. Getting friends together for all of the above. Now you can order some hot food and cold beer to go and make your own fun night happen! In our 5 barrel brewery we make a wide range of craft beers from Spel Czech Pilsner to award-winning Haze Frehley IPA to Headlamp Stout. Our fresh brewed local beer is available on draft in our Brewpub and out at other bars and restaurants in central and western PA. Our food is prepared fresh on site with lots of local ingredients. Pulled Pork Nachos and an Imperial Soft Pretzel are two of our most popular Appetizers. Then dig into a big panini like The Paisano - oozing with fresh mozzarella and pepperoni while you dunk it in our scratch marinara sauce. Check our website for upcoming live music performances. Levity's Taproom is becoming known for quality live music by local and touring artists.

Website

Location

1411 11th Avenue, Altoona, PA 16601

Directions

