Brewpubs & Breweries

Levity Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

1380 Wayne Ave Ste A

Indiana, PA 15701

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Nachos
Beer Cheese Mac & Cheese
The Paisano

To Go Beer

Crowler fills are 32oz aluminum cans fresh filled with draft beer. Must be 21 years old with a valid ID.
Crowler 32oz

Crowler 32oz

Must be 21 years old with a valid ID to order and pick up beer.

Canned Beer

Canned Beer

16oz cans in 4-pack, case, or singles. Click to see current availability. For delivery or pickup. Must be 21 years old with a valid ID.

Bottled Beer

Bottled Beer

From big BA stouts to wild oak-aged sours, click to see current availability. For delivery or takeout. Must be 21 years old with a valid ID.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

32oz Growler Levity Root Beer

$9.00
Pepsi Can

Pepsi Can

$2.00Out of stock
Diet Pepsi Can

Diet Pepsi Can

$2.00
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00

Natrona Mint Ginger Ale

$3.00Out of stock

Natrona Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Sharing Plates

Pulled Pork Nachos

$17.00

Corn tortilla chips with BBQ pulled pork, beer cheese, fresh jalapenos, scallions, bell peppers, and house made sour cream ALL TOPPINGS COME ON THE SIDE

Veggie Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips, beer cheese, fresh jalapenos, scallions, sweet peppers, and house made sour cream ALL TOPPINGS COME ON THE SIDE

Hummus Platter

$11.00

House made roasted red pepper hummus, served with carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, & pita bread

Soft Pretzel

$11.00

Huge toasted soft pretzel with three dipping sauces: Stout Sauce, Spicy Brown Mustard, & Beer Cheese

Chili Nachos

$15.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with house chili, house beer cheese, bacon, red onion, fresh jalapeño, and house sour cream.

Meat & Cheese Platter

$18.00Out of stock

Doubles

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

$12.00

Two slow cooked barbecue pork with pickled onions, coleslaw, & kettle chips

Taproom Tacos

Taproom Tacos

$12.00

Two flour tortillas with slow-cooked seasoned pork, pickled red onions, coleslaw, queso fresco, cilantro, & house made chipotle crema

Italian Sliders

$11.00

Two sliders with ham, pepperoni, white cheddar, pickled onions, spinach, marinated roasted red peppers, and Italian mayo. Served with kettle chips

Bleu Sasquash Tacos

$8.00

Build a Combo

Pick half of your favorite main dish and one of our amazing sides like Beer Cheese Mac N Cheese. Taco+Salad? YOLO Dog+Beer Mac? Paisano+Chili Bowl? mmmmmm.

Build a Combo

$17.00

Extra Sides

Beer Cheese - 16oz

$10.00

Beer Cheese - 2oz

$1.25

Beer Cheese - 4oz

$2.50

Beer Cheese - 8oz

$4.75

Marinara

$0.75

Poppyseed Dressing

$0.50

Potato Chips

$3.00

Side Cole Slaw

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Brown Mustard

$0.50

Stout Sauce

$0.50

Dogs

Let's Be Frank Dogs

$7.00

Chili Dogs

$9.00

Yolo Dogs

$11.00

Brat of the Month

$9.00

Paninis

El Cubano Grande

$15.00

Panini with slow cooked seasoned pork, ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, scallions, yellow mustard & kettle chips.

Not Your Granny's Panini

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, apple slices, spicy brown mustard, served with kettle chips.

The Jacked Rabbit

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, horseradish white cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños, spicy chili mayo, served with kettle chips.

The Paisano

$14.00

Panini with mozzarella, pecorino romano, provolone, pepperoni, Italian spices, spinach, house-made marinara on the side, with kettle chips.

Veggie Paisano

$14.00

Wraps & Salads

Jukebox Gyro

$11.00

Mayflower Wrap

$13.00

Yummus Wrap

$11.00

Harvest Salad

$13.00

Sasquash on Greens

$13.00

Chili & Mac

Beer Cheese Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Pasta shells, house-made beer cheese, topped with bacon & jalapeños.

Chili Bowl

$8.00

Our house-made chili topped with shredded cheese. Served with garlic cheese bread.

Loaded Chili

$10.00

Chili Beer Mac

$11.00

Pasta Marinara

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We have a passion for the good things in life. Good food. Good beer. Good music. Getting friends together for all of the above. Now you can order some hot food and cold beer to go and make your own fun night happen! In our 10 barrel brewery we make a wide range of craft beers from Spel Czech Pilsner to Haze Frehley IPA to Headlamp Stout. Our fresh brewed local beer is available on draft in our Brewpub and out at other bars and restaurants in central and western PA. Our food is prepared fresh on site with lots of local ingredients. Pulled Pork Nachos and an Imperial Soft Pretzel are two of our most popular Appetizers. Then dig into a big panini like The Paisano - oozing with fresh mozzarella and pepperoni while you dunk it in our scratch marinara sauce. Check our website for upcoming live music performances. Levity's Taproom is becoming known for quality live music by local and touring artists.

Website

Location

1380 Wayne Ave Ste A, Indiana, PA 15701

Directions

Gallery
Levity Brewing Co. image
Levity Brewing Co. image
Levity Brewing Co. image
Main pic

Map
