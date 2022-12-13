Levity Brewing Co.

Restaurant info

We have a passion for the good things in life. Good food. Good beer. Good music. Getting friends together for all of the above. Now you can order some hot food and cold beer to go and make your own fun night happen! In our 10 barrel brewery we make a wide range of craft beers from Spel Czech Pilsner to Haze Frehley IPA to Headlamp Stout. Our fresh brewed local beer is available on draft in our Brewpub and out at other bars and restaurants in central and western PA. Our food is prepared fresh on site with lots of local ingredients. Pulled Pork Nachos and an Imperial Soft Pretzel are two of our most popular Appetizers. Then dig into a big panini like The Paisano - oozing with fresh mozzarella and pepperoni while you dunk it in our scratch marinara sauce. Check our website for upcoming live music performances. Levity's Taproom is becoming known for quality live music by local and touring artists.

Website