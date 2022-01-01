Lew's Grill & Bar 7539 Wornall Rd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Side Fries
Chicken Fried Chicken Plate
Pig Butt Mac N Cheese

Starters

Catfish Paws

$12.50

Bite-size catfish filets breaded in cornmeal served with Buffalo and tartar sauce

Cheese Curds

$11.50

100% white Cheddar cheese curds flash-fried golden brown served with ranch

Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Boulevard Wheat-battered breast cutlets served with chipotle ranch

Fried Pickles

$10.50

Boulevard Wheat-battered dill chips with ranch

Nachos

$13.50

Tortilla chips, queso, Cheddar jack, pico de gallo, green onion, jalapeños, lettuce, sour cream and salsa with chicken, beef, BBQ pulled pork or black bean corn relish

Pretzel

$11.50

Salted Bavarian-style pretzel with sides of queso and whole grain mustard

Quesadilla

$13.50

Melted Cheddar jack with fresh pico de gallo and chicken, beef or BBQ pulled pork or, “Veg out” with black bean corn relish, guacamole, pepper jack and pico

Sweet Potato Tots Starter

$11.50

Tater Tots Starter

$11.50

Turbo Tots

$12.50

Fried spuds stuffed with Cheddar cheese and green chiles with chipotle ranch

Wings

$13.50

Jumbo wings tossed in Buffalo, Thai Chili or BBQ sauce

Chips & Guacamole

$8.50

Chips & Salsa

$8.50

Chips & Queso

$8.50

Soup & Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad*

$14.50

Grilled chicken tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons

Lew's Garden Salad*

$14.50

Grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, carrot, green onion, shredded Cheddar jack and house-baked croutons

Lew's Cobb Salad*

$15.50

Grilled chicken with hardboiled egg, crumbled bacon,shredded Cheddar jack, avocado, tomato and green onion

Southwest Fajita Salad*

$15.50

Choice of shredded chipotle chicken, blackened shrimp or beef with tomato, black bean corn relish, shredded Cheddar jack,grilled peppers and onion, guacamole, sour cream and salsa in a warm tortilla bowl

Side Garden Salad*

$5.50

Cucumber, tomato, carrot, green onion, shredded Cheddar jack and house-baked croutons

Side Caesar Salad*

$5.50

Greens tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.50Out of stock

Made fresh daily - Call 816-444-8080 for today's selection

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.50Out of stock

Made fresh daily - Call 816-444-8080 for today's selection

Entrées

Traditional Mac N Cheese

$14.50

Lew's traditional mac with grilled chicken, bacon, green onions and Parmesan cheese

Pig Butt Mac N Cheese

$15.50

Slow-smoked BBQ pulled pork, bacon and flash-fried onions

Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese

$15.50

Juicy chicken, Lew's Buffalo sauce and melted bleu cheese crumbles

Ragin' Cajun Mac N Cheese

$16.50

Blackened chicken, Jalapeno Cheddar sausage and grilled peppers and onions.

Fish & Chips

$15.50

Blvd. Wheat-battered cod with tartar sauce and crispy fries

Steak Frites

$18.50

10oz KC Strip cooked to temperature with garlic herb butter

Chicken Fried Chicken Plate

$15.50

Hand-breaded fried chicken breast with green beans, garlic mashed potato, country gravy and roll

Meatloaf Plate

$15.50

A hearty helping of our house meatloaf with green beans, garlic mashed potato, savory brown gravy and roll

Sammies & Wraps

Big Pig*

$15.50

Slow-smoked pulled pork with fried pickles, bacon, Cheddar and smoked Gouda on a brioche bun

Lew's Chicken Philly*

$14.50

Grilled chicken with sautéed peppers and onions, topped with Swiss on a toasted hoagie

Lew's Steak Philly*

$14.50

Seared strip loin with sautéed peppers and onions, topped with Swiss on a toasted hoagie

Pork TenderLew*

$15.50

Giant, hand-breaded tenderloin fried golden brown with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun served with horseradish sauce

Sandwich Chicken Bacon Ranch*

$14.50

Jumbo fried chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado and ranch on a toasted brioche bun

Wrap Chicken Bacon Ranch*

$14.50

Jumbo fried chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado and ranch on a Cheddar jalapeno tortilla

Wrap Turkey Club*

$14.50

Shaved turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and sriracha aioli on a Cheddar jalapeno tortilla

Wrap Buffalo Fried Chicken*

$14.50

Buffalo fried chicken with lettuce, shredded Cheddar jack, tomato and green onion on a Cheddar jalapeño tortilla

Wrap Fried Chicken*

$14.50

Fried chicken with lettuce, shredded Cheddar jack, tomato and green onion on a Cheddar jalapeño tortilla

Wrap Grilled Chicken*

$14.50

Grilled chicken with lettuce, shredded Cheddar jack, tomato and green onion on a Cheddar jalapeño tortilla

Burgers & Chicken

The Lew Burger

$13.50

Mouthwatering all-beef patty with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, pickle and Wisconsin sharp Cheddar on a Brioche bun

The Big Lew Burger

$17.50

The Lew® Burger with double the beef

The Bubba Lew Burger

$21.50

That’s right, The Lew® Burger with triple the beef

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.50

A classic topped with grilled mushrooms, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a Brioche bun

KC Smokehouse

$14.50

Topped with Cheddar, BBQ sauce, bacon and fried onions on Texas Toast

I-70 Series Burger

$15.50

Kansas City beef topped with Saint Louis jalapeño Cheddar sausage, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle on a pretzel bun

Country Breakfast Burger

$15.50

Fried egg, bacon, grape jelly, Cheddar and sriracha aioli on a toasted Everything bagel

Black & Bleu

$14.50

Blackened, bleu cheese stuffed patty with more bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and onion on a Brioche bun

Impossible Burger

$14.50

Vegan patty that looks and tastes like real beef! Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a Brioche bun

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kids Mac 'N' Cheese

$8.50

Kids Mini Burger

$8.50

Kids Mini Cheese Burger

$8.50

A la Carte Sides

Side Fries

$4.50

Side Turbo Tots

$5.50

Side Tater Tots

$5.50

Side Sweet Potato Tots

$5.50

Side Mac 'N' Cheese

$5.50

Side Southern-Style Green Beans

$4.50

Side Salad*

$5.50

Dessert

Oreo Bash

$8.50

Oreo cookie crust with white and milk chocolate cream, littered with Oreo chunks and showered with dark chocolate drizzle

Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichanga

$8.50

Raspberry Cheesecake enveloped in a flour tortilla, fried golden and doused in powdered sugar.

Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

7 up

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

IBC Root Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Historic Waldo’s flagship tavern, Lew's Grill and Bar is a neighborhood favorite. Lots of TVs, plenty of seating and all the satellite sports packages make it a great place to watch the game. Indoor/outdoor dining with open air windows and a covered patio. Lew's Side Car private event space is perfect for family and friend celebrations, watch parties and corporate events. Casual and friendly, Lew's is where friends meet in Waldo!

Location

7539 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

