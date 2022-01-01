Lewes Oyster House
108 2nd St
Lewes, DE 19958
Prepared Oysters
Nola Buffalo Fried Oysters
fried oysters, gorgonzola, crystals hot sauce, drawn butter, celery
Oysters Rockafeller
charbroiled oysters, spinach, parsley, gruyere, parmesan, lemon and breadcrumbs
Pistols on Horseback
fried oyster wrapped in iberico ham, herb crepe, house pickles, pimento aioli
LOH Roasted Oysters
Appetizers
Beef Tartare
hand cut filet mignon, salt and pepper cured egg yolk, 5 herb dijonaise and sourdough crostini
Crab Imperial
Maryland crab, lemon, parsley and sourdough crostini
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
cremini mushrooms, crab imperial, lemon and chive
Crispy Calamari
flash fried calamari, pickled banana peppers, marinara sauce and lemon
Flame Grilled Wings
memphis dry rub, gorgonzola ranch, celery
Lobster Corn Dog
3oz lobster tail, lemon thyme aioli
Mussels & Beach Fries
grainy mustard, sweet garlic cream, gruyere, bacon lardons, sourdough crostini
Popcorn Scallops
flash fried bay scallops, sweet corn aioli, old bay, parsley and lemon
Shishito Peppers
Steamed Clams
white wine-roasted garlic butter broth, lemon, parsley, sourdough crostini
Whipped Ricotta Toast
sunflower pesto, hot honey, Henlopen Sea Salt
Soups & Salads
Manhattan Clam Chowder
cherry stone clams, bacon, confit potatoes, tomatoes, fresh herbs and spices
Manhattan Clam Chowder (Cup)
Oyster Stew (Bowl)
Oyster Stew (Cup)
Tavern Caesar Salad
garlic herb croutons, gem lettuce, locatelli cheese
Tuna Nicoise Salad
frisee, duck fat potato, string beans,olives, soft egg, warm dijon vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
iceberg lettuce, fire roasted corn, sungold tomatoes, gorgonzola, bacon lardons
Entrees
1/2 Rottiserie Chicken
lemon-thyme roasted chicken, truffled mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus
Butcher Cut Steak
Todays local primal cut, truffled mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, madeira demi-glace
Clams & Linguini
cockles, white wine, calabrian chili, crispy garlic, parsley, breadcrumbs, served with lemon
Butter Poached Halibut
shiitake mushrooms, thyme roasted carrots, slow cooked sweet onion & grainy mustard soubise
Honey Glazed Duck
cardamom carrot puree, english pease, snap peas, mint, pea tendrils
Whole Lobster
herb & spice roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, lemon and parsley
Grilled Rockfish
herb & spice roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, lemon and parsley
Pan Roasted Scallops
liquid cornbread, fire roasted tomatoes, bacon, corn, zuchini
Sandwiches
Damn Good Burger
2 1/4 lb. smash patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and bacon on a brioche bun
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
pulled rotisserie chicken, Alabama whit bbq sauce, house pickle on a brioche bun
Fried Blue Catfish Sandwich
buttermilk-cornmeal dredged catfish, coleslaw, cajun remoulade on a soft roll served with lemon and crystals hot sauce
Lewes Lobster Roll
fresh cooked lobster tossed with drawn butter, celery salt & tarragon served on a split top bun
Fries & Sides
Side of Bread
Beach Fries (Traditional)
boardwalk style fries served with a side of Old Bay and Malt Vinegar
Caviar Fries
boardwalk style fries with creme fraiche, American hackleback caviar and chives
Epic Mashed Potatoes
Grilled Asparagus
Herb & Spice Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
Lobster-Sweet Corn Fries
board walk style fries with lobster claw & knuckle served with sweet corn aioli and chives
Old Bay n Vinegar Fries
Roasted Garlic String Beans
Roasted Shiitake Mushrooms
Side Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Thyme Roasted Carrots
Truffle-Parmesan Beach Fries
boardwalk style fries with black truffle oil, parmesan and chives
Kids Menu
Signature Cocktails
Wine
GL - Bolet Cavat
GL - Rubus Brut Rose
GL - Paul Goerg Premier Cru
FREE BUBBLES
GL - Bogle Chard
GL - Bolet Cavat
GL- Cora Pinot Grigio
GL- Dandelion Sauv Blanc
GL- Fritz Reislng
GL- Sandy Cove Sauv Blanc
GL- Stamnaki Assyrtiko
GL- Trefethen Chardonnay
GL- Wolfberger Alsace Edelzwicker
GL - Lovely Creatures Chardonnay
gl - Bois de la Croix - Bordeaux
gl - Folk Tree - Pinot Noir
gl - Four Star - Cabernet
gl - François Villard - Syrah
gl - Innocent Man - Cabernet
gl - Zlatan Otok - Plavak Mali
GL - Pot De Vin Rose
GL - Pullus Pinot Grigio Rose
BTL - Bolet Brut
BTL - Brilla Prosecco
BTL - Casa del Mar Cava
BTL - Chris. Etiene Brut
BTL - Collery GrCru Spkling
BTL - Ed Brun SPK Rose
BTL - Goldeneye Brut Rose
BTL - J. Josselin X-Brut
BTL - Moletto SPK Rose
BTL - P. Richard SPK Rose
BTL - Paul Goerg - Premier Cru
BTL - Rubus Brut Rose
BTL - Tarlant SPK Rose
BTL - 1/2 Cave Spring Reis
BTL - 1/2 Frogs Leap SB
BTL - Aveleda Vin Verde
BTL - Cora Pinot Grigio BTL
BTL - Dandelion Sauv Blanc
BTL - Fritz Riesling
BTL - Granbazan Albarino
BTL - Gunderlch Reis
BTL - Hendry Chard
BTL - King Maui Sauv Blanc
BTL - Lauverjat Sancerre
BTL - Lovely Creatures Chard
BTL - Mary Taylor Chenin Blanc
BTL - Passy Le Clous - Petit Chablis
BTL - Ponzi Chard
BTL - Rombauer Chard
BTL - Sandy Cove - Sauv Blanc
BTL - St. K Flower Bomb
BTL - Trevethen Chard
BTL - Wolfberger Edelzeicker
1/2 Golden Eye PN
BTL - 1/2 Shafer Cab
BTL - 1/2 Trefethan Cab
BTL - Anto Primitivo
BTL - Ayamara Malbec
BTL - Baron Thenard Bourgone Premier Cru
BTL - Bola de la Croix - Bordeaux
BTL - Boujie Pinot Noir
BTL - Domaine Chevrot Bourgogne
BTL - Folk Tree Pinot Noir
BTL - Four Star - Cabernet
BTL - Francois Villard Syrah BTL
BTL - Hendry Zin
BTL - Herman Nuts Bolts
BTL - Innocent Man Cab
BTL - Ken Wright Pinot Noir
BTL - La Bicicleta Rioja
BTL - Long Meadow Cab
BTL - Lost Blues Grenache
BTL - Magna Carta R-Blend
BTL - Maison du Midi CDP Rouge
BTL - Mommesin Le Cle Rouge
BTL - Paradigm Merlot
BTL - Rosso di Montacini
BTL - Rubus RSV PN
BTL - Shafer Red Blend
BTL - The Verge Cab
BTL - Zlatan - Plavac Mali BTL
Red 13 BTL
Red 14 BTL
Red 15 BTL
Red 16 BTL
Red 17 BTL
Red 18 BTL
Red 19 BTL
Red 20 BTL
BTL - Aveleda Vinho Verde Rose
BTL - Hendry Rose
BTL - Les Trois Cotes du Rhone
BTL - Pot De Vin Rose
BTL - Pullus Pinot Grigio Rose
Draft Beer
Spirits
Absolut Vanilla
Belvedere
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Kettle One Citron
Rocktown Grapefruit
Rocktown Orange
Titos
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Diplomatico Reserva
Goslings Black Seal
La Favorite
Mount Gay
Plantation 3-Star
Plantation OFTD
Plantation Pineapple
Smith & Cross
Zacapa 23
Flor de Caña 4yr
Dubar Imperial
Cachaça, Leblon
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Ford's
Haymans Navy Strength
Haymans Old Tom
Hendricks
New Amsterdam
Tanqueray
Tanqueray No. Ten
Casamigos Añejo
Don Julio Añejo
Don Julio Reposado
Espolon Blanco
Herradura Reposado
Libelula Joven
Mezcal, Siete Misterios
Mezcal, Vida
Patron Silver
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bullet Rye
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch
Jack Daniels
Jefferson Ocean
Jefferson Reserve
Jim Beam
Knob Creek Bourbon
Maker's Mark
Michter's Rye
Rittenhouse Rye
Sagamore Rye
Seagrams VO
Woodford
Dewars 12
Dewars
Johnny Walker Blue
Johnny Walker Black
Macallan 12
Laphroiag 10
Aberlour
Glenfiddich 12
Glenlivet 12
Jameson
Redbreast 12
Glendalough Double Barrel
Hennessy VSOP
Park VS
Pisco, Barsol
Btl & Canned Beer
Misc. Cocktails
Appletini
Aviation
Bay Breeze (Rum)
Bay Breeze (Vodka)
Bloody Mary
Corpse Reviver
Cosmopolitan
Daquiri (Rocks Only)
Dark & Stormy
French 75
French Martini
Gimlet (Gin)
Gimlet (Vodka)
Greyhound
Irish Coffee
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Thai
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Paloma
Piña Colada (Rocks Only)
Rum Runner
Sazerac
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
White Russian
Shots
Liqueurs
Abricot du Roussillon
Amaretto
Amaro Averna
Amaro Foro
Baileys
Banane du Bresil
Campari
Carpano Antica
Cocchi Vermouth
Creme de Cassis
Creme de Cocoa
Creme de Menthe
Creme de Menthe
Cynar
Drambuie
Dry Curacao
Faretti Biscotti
Fernet-Branca
Grand Marnier
Chartreuse, Green
Kahlúa
Luxardo Maraschino
Charteuse, Yellow
Kina Aero D' or
Cherry Heering
Frangelico
Creme de Mure
Dom Benedictine
B & B
St. Germaine
Dessert Cocktails/Ports
Fortified Wine
N/A Beverage
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Located in the historic district, Lewes Oyster House honors the rich heritage of ubiquitous and democratic oyster consumption in 18th and 19th century Middle Atlantic taverns and oyster houses. We serve simple tavern fare, expertly prepared with fresh, regionally-sourced ingredients along with crisp lagers, interesting wines, and artisanal cocktails. All that, and a whole lot of love.
108 2nd St, Lewes, DE 19958