Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lewes Oyster House

review star

No reviews yet

108 2nd St

Lewes, DE 19958

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Prepared Oysters

Nola Buffalo Fried Oysters

$12.00

fried oysters, gorgonzola, crystals hot sauce, drawn butter, celery

Oysters Rockafeller

$15.00

charbroiled oysters, spinach, parsley, gruyere, parmesan, lemon and breadcrumbs

Pistols on Horseback

$15.00

fried oyster wrapped in iberico ham, herb crepe, house pickles, pimento aioli

LOH Roasted Oysters

$14.00

Appetizers

Beef Tartare

$15.00

hand cut filet mignon, salt and pepper cured egg yolk, 5 herb dijonaise and sourdough crostini

Crab Imperial

$18.00

Maryland crab, lemon, parsley and sourdough crostini

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

cremini mushrooms, crab imperial, lemon and chive

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

flash fried calamari, pickled banana peppers, marinara sauce and lemon

Flame Grilled Wings

$14.00

memphis dry rub, gorgonzola ranch, celery

Lobster Corn Dog

$26.00

3oz lobster tail, lemon thyme aioli

Mussels & Beach Fries

$13.00

grainy mustard, sweet garlic cream, gruyere, bacon lardons, sourdough crostini

Popcorn Scallops

$17.00

flash fried bay scallops, sweet corn aioli, old bay, parsley and lemon

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Steamed Clams

$15.00

white wine-roasted garlic butter broth, lemon, parsley, sourdough crostini

Whipped Ricotta Toast

$11.00

sunflower pesto, hot honey, Henlopen Sea Salt

Soups & Salads

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$8.00+

cherry stone clams, bacon, confit potatoes, tomatoes, fresh herbs and spices

Manhattan Clam Chowder (Cup)

$8.00

Oyster Stew (Bowl)

$9.00

Oyster Stew (Cup)

$7.00

Tavern Caesar Salad

$12.00

garlic herb croutons, gem lettuce, locatelli cheese

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$16.00

frisee, duck fat potato, string beans,olives, soft egg, warm dijon vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.00

iceberg lettuce, fire roasted corn, sungold tomatoes, gorgonzola, bacon lardons

Entrees

1/2 Rottiserie Chicken

$26.00

lemon-thyme roasted chicken, truffled mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus

Butcher Cut Steak

$34.00

Todays local primal cut, truffled mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, madeira demi-glace

Clams & Linguini

$28.00

cockles, white wine, calabrian chili, crispy garlic, parsley, breadcrumbs, served with lemon

Butter Poached Halibut

$34.00

shiitake mushrooms, thyme roasted carrots, slow cooked sweet onion & grainy mustard soubise

Honey Glazed Duck

$31.00

cardamom carrot puree, english pease, snap peas, mint, pea tendrils

Whole Lobster

$42.00

herb & spice roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, lemon and parsley

Grilled Rockfish

$33.00

herb & spice roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, lemon and parsley

Pan Roasted Scallops

$34.00

liquid cornbread, fire roasted tomatoes, bacon, corn, zuchini

Sandwiches

Damn Good Burger

$16.00

2 1/4 lb. smash patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and bacon on a brioche bun

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

pulled rotisserie chicken, Alabama whit bbq sauce, house pickle on a brioche bun

Fried Blue Catfish Sandwich

$13.00

buttermilk-cornmeal dredged catfish, coleslaw, cajun remoulade on a soft roll served with lemon and crystals hot sauce

Lewes Lobster Roll

$22.00

fresh cooked lobster tossed with drawn butter, celery salt & tarragon served on a split top bun

Fries & Sides

Side of Bread

$2.00

Beach Fries (Traditional)

$11.00

boardwalk style fries served with a side of Old Bay and Malt Vinegar

Caviar Fries

$15.00

boardwalk style fries with creme fraiche, American hackleback caviar and chives

Epic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Herb & Spice Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$5.00

Lobster-Sweet Corn Fries

$15.00

board walk style fries with lobster claw & knuckle served with sweet corn aioli and chives

Old Bay n Vinegar Fries

$13.00

Roasted Garlic String Beans

$5.00

Roasted Shiitake Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Small Caesar Salad

Thyme Roasted Carrots

$5.00

Truffle-Parmesan Beach Fries

$13.00

boardwalk style fries with black truffle oil, parmesan and chives

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Miss Mud Pie

$13.00

Layer Cake

$14.00

Punkin Cheesecake

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$12.00

Kids Hamburger w/ Fries

$11.00

Kids Chicken Tender w/ Fries

$10.00

Kids Fish Sandwich w/ Fries

$13.00

Kids Hot Dog w/ Fries

$11.00

Kids Corn Dog w/ Fries

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$10.00

Signature Cocktails

Back Street Manhattan

$15.00

Giardiniera Martini

$15.00

Killing Me Softly

$15.00

Kiwi Caipirinha

$15.00

Mitigator

$15.00

Mure Margarita

$15.00

Pisco Sour

$15.00

SMOKESHOW

$15.00

Swanendael Gimlet

$15.00

T.I.N.A Painkiller

$15.00

Wine

GL - Bolet Cavat

$13.00

GL - Rubus Brut Rose

$12.00

GL - Paul Goerg Premier Cru

$25.00

FREE BUBBLES

GL - Bogle Chard

$10.00

GL - Bolet Cavat

$12.00

GL- Cora Pinot Grigio

$11.00

GL- Dandelion Sauv Blanc

$11.00

GL- Fritz Reislng

$13.00

GL- Sandy Cove Sauv Blanc

$13.00

GL- Stamnaki Assyrtiko

$11.00

GL- Trefethen Chardonnay

$15.00

GL- Wolfberger Alsace Edelzwicker

$15.00

GL - Lovely Creatures Chardonnay

$11.00

gl - Bois de la Croix - Bordeaux

$11.00

gl - Folk Tree - Pinot Noir

$16.00

gl - Four Star - Cabernet

$16.00

gl - François Villard - Syrah

$15.00

gl - Innocent Man - Cabernet

$16.00Out of stock

gl - Zlatan Otok - Plavak Mali

$12.00

GL - Pot De Vin Rose

$11.00

GL - Pullus Pinot Grigio Rose

$14.00

BTL - Bolet Brut

$45.00

BTL - Brilla Prosecco

$70.00

BTL - Casa del Mar Cava

$28.00

BTL - Chris. Etiene Brut

$90.00

BTL - Collery GrCru Spkling

$177.00

BTL - Ed Brun SPK Rose

$144.00

BTL - Goldeneye Brut Rose

$102.00

BTL - J. Josselin X-Brut

$130.00

BTL - Moletto SPK Rose

$36.00

BTL - P. Richard SPK Rose

$56.00

BTL - Paul Goerg - Premier Cru

$88.00

BTL - Rubus Brut Rose

$41.00

BTL - Tarlant SPK Rose

$110.00

BTL - 1/2 Cave Spring Reis

$54.00

BTL - 1/2 Frogs Leap SB

$55.00

BTL - Aveleda Vin Verde

$24.00

BTL - Cora Pinot Grigio BTL

$38.00

BTL - Dandelion Sauv Blanc

$38.00

BTL - Fritz Riesling

$45.00

BTL - Granbazan Albarino

$56.00

BTL - Gunderlch Reis

$42.00

BTL - Hendry Chard

$55.00

BTL - King Maui Sauv Blanc

$60.00

BTL - Lauverjat Sancerre

$60.00

BTL - Lovely Creatures Chard

$38.00

BTL - Mary Taylor Chenin Blanc

$39.00

BTL - Passy Le Clous - Petit Chablis

$65.00

BTL - Ponzi Chard

$65.00

BTL - Rombauer Chard

$190.00

BTL - Sandy Cove - Sauv Blanc

$45.00

BTL - St. K Flower Bomb

$82.00

BTL - Trevethen Chard

$53.00

BTL - Wolfberger Edelzeicker

$53.00

1/2 Golden Eye PN

$55.00

BTL - 1/2 Shafer Cab

$104.00

BTL - 1/2 Trefethan Cab

$65.00

BTL - Anto Primitivo

$49.00

BTL - Ayamara Malbec

$36.00

BTL - Baron Thenard Bourgone Premier Cru

$119.00

BTL - Bola de la Croix - Bordeaux

$38.00

BTL - Boujie Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL - Domaine Chevrot Bourgogne

$94.00

BTL - Folk Tree Pinot Noir

$59.00

BTL - Four Star - Cabernet

$48.00

BTL - Francois Villard Syrah BTL

$53.00

BTL - Hendry Zin

$65.00

BTL - Herman Nuts Bolts

$168.00

BTL - Innocent Man Cab

$59.00

BTL - Ken Wright Pinot Noir

$64.00

BTL - La Bicicleta Rioja

$46.00

BTL - Long Meadow Cab

$123.00

BTL - Lost Blues Grenache

$98.00

BTL - Magna Carta R-Blend

$280.00

BTL - Maison du Midi CDP Rouge

$80.00

BTL - Mommesin Le Cle Rouge

$73.00

BTL - Paradigm Merlot

$140.00

BTL - Rosso di Montacini

$88.00

BTL - Rubus RSV PN

$60.00

BTL - Shafer Red Blend

$168.00

BTL - The Verge Cab

$90.00

BTL - Zlatan - Plavac Mali BTL

$42.00

Red 13 BTL

Red 14 BTL

Red 15 BTL

Red 16 BTL

Red 17 BTL

Red 18 BTL

Red 19 BTL

Red 20 BTL

BTL - Aveleda Vinho Verde Rose

$65.00

BTL - Hendry Rose

$52.00

BTL - Les Trois Cotes du Rhone

$36.00

BTL - Pot De Vin Rose

$38.00

BTL - Pullus Pinot Grigio Rose

$49.00

Draft Beer

Bell's OKT Marzen Draft

$8.00

Big Oyster Hammerhead Draft

$8.00

Cigar City Brown Nitro Draft

$8.00

Dewey Beer Swishy Pants Draft

$8.00

Dogfish Head Seaquench Draft

$8.00

Hefeweiss Draft

$8.00

Other Half Forever Ever Draft

$8.00

Rothaus Pils Draft

$9.00

Saison Dupont Draft

$12.00

Yards Thomas Jefferson Ale

$8.00

Spirits

Absolut Vanilla

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Kettle One Citron

$10.00

Rocktown Grapefruit

$8.00

Rocktown Orange

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$12.00

Goslings Black Seal

$9.00

La Favorite

$12.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Plantation 3-Star

$10.00

Plantation OFTD

$11.00

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

Smith & Cross

$10.00

Zacapa 23

$15.00

Flor de Caña 4yr

$9.00

Dubar Imperial

$12.00

Cachaça, Leblon

$10.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Ford's

$9.00

Haymans Navy Strength

$11.00

Haymans Old Tom

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Tanqueray No. Ten

$12.00

Casamigos Añejo

$12.00

Don Julio Añejo

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Herradura Reposado

$15.00

Libelula Joven

$9.00

Mezcal, Siete Misterios

$14.00

Mezcal, Vida

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$12.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bullet Rye

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$18.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$15.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jefferson Ocean

$17.00

Jefferson Reserve

$14.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Michter's Rye

$15.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Sagamore Rye

$12.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Woodford

$10.00

Dewars 12

$10.00

Dewars

$9.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$26.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Macallan 12

$17.00

Laphroiag 10

$14.00

Aberlour

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Jameson

$9.00

Redbreast 12

$15.00

Glendalough Double Barrel

$13.00

Hennessy VSOP

$15.00

Park VS

$11.00

Pisco, Barsol

$11.00

Btl & Canned Beer

Bell's 2 Hearted Can

$8.00

Bold Rock Cider Bottle

$7.00

Coors Light Can

$5.00

Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc Bottle

$8.00

Modelo Bottle

$6.00

Montucky Cold Snack Can

$5.00

Sam Smith Stout Bottle

$10.00

Stateside Surfside Can

$10.00

Truly Can

$7.00

Yuengling Can

$5.00

Athletic N/A Can

$6.00

Misc. Cocktails

Appletini

$12.00

Aviation

$13.00

Bay Breeze (Rum)

$10.00

Bay Breeze (Vodka)

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Corpse Reviver

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Daquiri (Rocks Only)

$11.00

Dark & Stormy

$11.00

French 75

$12.00

French Martini

$13.00

Gimlet (Gin)

$12.00

Gimlet (Vodka)

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Mai Thai

$10.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$13.00

Paloma

$11.00

Piña Colada (Rocks Only)

$10.00

Rum Runner

$11.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

White Russian

$13.00

Shots

B 52

$7.00

Blow Job

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Espresso Tini Shot

$8.00

Four Horseman

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$11.00

Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.00

Slippery Nipple

$7.00

Three Wiseman

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Liqueurs

Abricot du Roussillon

$10.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Amaro Averna

$10.00

Amaro Foro

$8.00

Baileys

$9.00

Banane du Bresil

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Carpano Antica

$12.00

Cocchi Vermouth

$9.00

Creme de Cassis

$6.00

Creme de Cocoa

$6.00

Creme de Menthe

$6.00

Creme de Menthe

$6.00

Cynar

$7.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Dry Curacao

$10.00

Faretti Biscotti

$10.00

Fernet-Branca

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Chartreuse, Green

$13.00

Kahlúa

$8.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$9.00

Charteuse, Yellow

$12.00

Kina Aero D' or

$10.00

Cherry Heering

$10.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Creme de Mure

$9.00

Dom Benedictine

$10.00

B & B

$10.00

St. Germaine

$10.00

Dessert Cocktails/Ports

Chesterfield Sour

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Pool Bar Banana

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Fortified Wine

Kina Aero D' or

$12.00

Lillet Blanc

$11.00

Cocchi Americano

$11.00

Cocchi Rosa

$11.00

Cocchi Vermouth

$9.00

Carpano Antica

$12.00

Dolin Dry

$8.00

Dolin Blanc

$8.00

Dow's Ruby, 2016

$10.00

Dow's Tawny, 10yr

$12.00

Graham's Tawny, 20yr

$15.00

N/A Cocktails

N/A Pain LESS Killer

$9.00

N/A Citrus Hibiscus Fizz

$9.00

Appetizers

Beef Tartare

$15.00

hand cut filet mignon, salt and pepper cured egg yolk, 5 herb dijonaise and sourdough crostini

Charred Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Henlopen Sea Salt, lemon, pimento aioli

Crab Imperial

$18.00

Maryland crab, lemon, parsley and sourdough crostini

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

flash fried calamari, pickled banana peppers, marinara sauce and lemon

Flame Grilled Wings

$14.00

memphis dry rub, gorgonzola ranch, celery

Lobster Corn Dog

$26.00

3oz lobster tail, lemon thyme aioli

Whipped Ricotta Toast

$11.00

sunflower pesto, hot honey, Henlopen Sea Salt

Soups & Salads

Oyster Stew

$7.00+

garlic cream, arrowheadpoint oysters, parsley

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$8.00+

cherry stone clams, bacon, confit potatoes, tomatoes, fresh herbs and spices

Tavern Caesar Salad

$12.00

garlic herb croutons, gem lettuce, locatelli cheese

Wedge Salad

$13.00

iceberg lettuce, fire roasted corn, sungold tomatoes, gorgonzola, bacon lardons

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$16.00

frisee, duck fat potato, string beans,olives, soft egg, warm dijon vinaigrette

Prepared Oysters

LOH Tide Roasted Oysters

$14.00

herb butter, secret blend of cheeses

Oysters Rockafeller

$15.00

charbroiled oysters, spinach, parsley, gruyere, parmesan, lemon and breadcrumbs

Pistols on Horseback

$15.00

fried oyster wrapped in iberico ham, herb crepe, house pickles, pimento aioli

Nola Buffalo Fried Oysters

$12.00

fried oysters, gorgonzola, crystals hot sauce, drawn butter, celery

Sandwiches

Capn's Snack Po Boy

$14.00

Damn Good Burger

$16.00

2 1/4 lb. smash patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and bacon on a brioche bun

Fried Arrowhead Po Boy

$13.00

Fried Blue Catfish Sandwich

$13.00

buttermilk-cornmeal dredged catfish, coleslaw, cajun remoulade on a soft roll served with lemon and crystals hot sauce

Lewes Lobster Roll

$22.00

fresh cooked lobster tossed with drawn butter, celery salt & tarragon served on a split top bun

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

pulled rotisserie chicken, Alabama whit bbq sauce, house pickle on a brioche bun

Roaming Buffalo Po Boy

$15.00

Street Car Po Boy

$16.00

Tuna BLT

$16.00

Fries & Sides

Beach Fries (Traditional)

$11.00

boardwalk style fries served with a side of Old Bay and Malt Vinegar

Truffle-Parmesan Beach Fries

$13.00

boardwalk style fries with black truffle oil, parmesan and chives

Lobster-Sweet Corn Fries

$15.00

board walk style fries with lobster claw & knuckle served with sweet corn aioli and chives

Caviar Fries

$15.00

boardwalk style fries with creme fraiche, American hackleback caviar and chives

Herb & Spice Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$5.00

Epic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Roasted Shiitake Mushrooms

$4.00

Thyme Roasted Carrots

$5.00

Roasted Garlic String Beans

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Small Caesar Salad

Side of Bread

$2.00

N/A Beverage

Aqua Panna Still H2O

$8.00

Birch Beer

$3.00

Chocoalte Milk

$3.00

Citrus Hibiscus Fizz

$9.00

Club Soda

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kid Drink

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

N/A Pain LESS Killer

$9.00

Pelligrino

$10.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Water

Hats

Rope Hat

$28.00

5 Panel

$28.00

Apparel

Black LOH Shirt

$25.00

Apron

Server Apron

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the historic district, Lewes Oyster House honors the rich heritage of ubiquitous and democratic oyster consumption in 18th and 19th century Middle Atlantic taverns and oyster houses. We serve simple tavern fare, expertly prepared with fresh, regionally-sourced ingredients along with crisp lagers, interesting wines, and artisanal cocktails. All that, and a whole lot of love.

Location

108 2nd St, Lewes, DE 19958

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kindle - 111 Bank St
orange starNo Reviews
111 Bank St Lewes, DE 19958
View restaurantnext
Half Full - 125 Second St
orange starNo Reviews
125 Second St Lewes, DE 19958
View restaurantnext
Nectar - Lewes
orange starNo Reviews
111 Neils Alley Lewes, DE 19958
View restaurantnext
Touch of Italy - Lewes - Touch of Italy - Lewes
orange starNo Reviews
101 Second St Lewes, DE 19958
View restaurantnext
Big Oyster Brewery - 1007 Kings Highway
orange starNo Reviews
1007 Kings Highway Lewes, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Nicola Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
17323 Ocean One Plaza Lewis, DE 19958
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lewes

Go Brit!
orange star4.5 • 1,492
18388 Coastal Hwy Lewes, DE 19958
View restaurantnext
Bethany Blues Lewes - 18385 Coastal Hwy
orange star4.0 • 591
18385 Coastal Hwy Lewes, DE 19958
View restaurantnext
Eggcellent
orange star4.6 • 110
109 West Market Street Lewes, DE 19958
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lewes
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Cape May Court House
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston