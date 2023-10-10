Bar Menu

Canned Cocktails

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.75

High Noon Mango

$6.75

High Noon Watermelon

$6.75

High Noon Lime

$6.75

High Noon Pineapple

$6.75

Long Drink

$6.50

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.75

Liquor

Absolut

$7.00+

Absolut Citron

$7.00+

Absolut Elyx

$9.00+

Absolut Mandarin

$7.00+

Absolut Raspberri

$7.00+

Effen

$7.25+

Effen Black Cherry

$7.25+

Effen Blood Orange

$7.25+

Effen Cucumber

$7.25+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Grey Goose VX

$16.50+

Ketel Citeron

$6.50+

Ketel One

$7.50+

Reyka

$6.00+

Smirnoff

$5.50+

Three Olives Orange

$5.50+

Tito's

$6.75+

UV Blue

$5.50+

Well Vodka

$5.00+

skyy

$6.50+

Bluecoat

$6.50+

Bombay Saphire

$8.25+

Hendricks

$10.25+

Sipsmith

$9.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Well Gin

$5.00+

Aviation

$7.75+

Bacardi

$5.50+

Bacardi Coconut

$5.50+

Bacardi Limon

$5.50+

Bacardi O

$5.50+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Captain Morgan Private Stock

$7.50+

Malibu

$6.00+

Meyers Dark

$7.00+

Well Rum

$5.00+

Diplomatico

$11.00+

Bumboo rum

$7.50

Casa Noble Silver

$9.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$12.75+

Casamigos Silver

$10.50+

Cuervo Gold

$5.75+

Cuervo White

$5.50+

Del Maguey Mezcal

$10.50+

Hornitos Anejo

$10.00+

Hornitos Plata

$7.50+

Patron Silver

$11.00+

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$12.00+

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$11.50+

Tres Generaciones Silver

$11.00+

Teremana Blanco

$8.00+

Patron Anejo

$15.75+

Patron Reposado

$14.50+

Barrell Dovetail

$14.00+

Frank Sinatra Jack Daniels

$21.00+

Gentleman Jack

$8.50+

Greenbrier

$8.50+

Jack Daniels

$7.50+

Jack Daniels BiB

$9.50+

Jack Daniels Triple Mash

$10.50+

Koval 4 Grain

$11.50+

Koval Oat

$11.50+

Seagrams 7

$5.50+

Tin Cup

$9.50+

TX

$10.00+

Woodford Reserve Malt

$12.50+

Old Elk Double Wheat

$8.00+

Basil Hayden's 2x2

$10.50+

Basil Hayden's Caribbean Rye

$10.50+

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$10.50+

Dickel

$7.50+

High West Double Rye

$8.00+

Jack Daniels Rye

$8.00+

Knob Creek

$10.50+

Koval

$9.50+

Russell's Single Barrel

$11.00+

Sazerac

$8.50+

Templeton 4 year

$9.00+

Templeton Barrel Strength

$12.00+

WhistlePig 10 Year

$13.00+

WhistlePig Boss Hog

$64.00+

WhistlePig Farmstock

$12.00+

Black Bush

$7.00+

Bushmills

$7.00+

Claddagh

$6.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Jameson Cold Brew

$6.50+

Jameson Orange

$7.00+

Teeling Small Batch

$10.50+

Tullamore Dew

$7.00+

Glendalough

$10.75+

Black Velvet

$5.00+

Canadian Club

$6.00+

Crown Royal

$8.50+

VO

$6.00+

Hibiki

$14.75+

Toki

$7.00+

Coldcock

$6.00+

Fireball

$6.00+

Jim Beam Apple

$6.50+

Jim Beam Orange

$6.50+

Serpents Bite

$6.00+

Skrewball

$7.50+

Stolen X

$7.50+

1792 BiB

$9.50+

1792 Single Barrel

$10.00+

1792 Small Batch

$7.00+

4 Roses Single Barrel

$11.50+

4 Roses Small Batch

$9.00+

Angels Envy

$11.50+

Barrell

$14.00+

Basil Hayden's

$10.50+

Blade and Bow

$11.50+

Blanton's

$14.00+

Bookers

$14.00+

Bowman Brothers

$9.00+

Buffalo Trace

$7.50+

Bulleit

$9.00+

Bulleit 10 yr

$11.00+

Calumet Farm 12 yr

$20.00+

Calumet Farm 14 Year

$23.00+

Eagle Rare 10 year

$11.00+

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$14.50+

EH Taylor Small Batch

$11.00+

FEW

$8.00+

Heavens Door 10 Year

$28.00+

High West American Prarie

$10.00+

High West Yippee Ki-Yay

$13.00+

Horse Soldier

$12.00+

Isaac Bowman Port Barrell

$9.50+

Jim Beam

$6.25+

Jim Beam Black

$7.00+

Jim Beam Double Oak

$7.00+

Kentucky Owl

$41.00+

Knob Creek

$8.50+

Koval

$9.00+

Longbranch

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$8.50+

Michter's

$10.50+

Old Ezra 7 Year

$12.00+

Old Forester

$6.00+

Old Forester Original Batch

$10.50+

Old Forester Statesman

$10.00+

Peerless

$11.00+

Smooth Ambler Contradiction

$10.00+

The Wiseman

$12.00

Very Old Barton

$6.00

Weller Special Reserve

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.50

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$11.50

Yellowstone

$9.50

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Heaven Hill BiB

$11.75

Old Elk Bourbon

$13.00

Old Elk 4 Grain

$8.00

D'Usse VSOP

$12.00

D'Usse VSOP DBL

$21.50

E&J Brandy

$6.00

E&J Brandy DBL

$11.00

Blackhaus

$7.00

Blackhaus DBL

$13.00

Bols Blue Curacao

$5.00

Bols Blue Curacao DBL

$9.00

Bols Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Bols Peach Schnapps DBL

$9.00

Bols Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Bols Peppermint Schnapps DBL

$9.00

Bols Triple Sec

$5.00

Bols Triple Sec DBL

$9.00

Dr Mcgillicuddy's Cherry

$5.50

Dr Mcgillicuddy's Cherry DBL

$10.00

Dr Mcgillicuddy's Menthol

$5.50

Dr Mcgillicuddy's Menthol DBL

$10.00

Rumpleminze

$7.00

Rumpleminze DBL

$13.00

Balvenie 12

$12.00

Balvenie 12 DBL

$22.00

Clan MacGregor

$5.00

Clan MacGregor DBL

$9.00

Dewars 12

$9.00

Dewars 12 DBL

$16.50

Dewars 15

$11.00

Dewars 15 DBL

$20.00

Dewars White

$7.00

Dewars White DBL

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12 DBL

$20.00

Glenfiddich 14

$12.00

Glenfiddich 14 DBL

$22.00

Glenfiddich Fire & Cane

$12.50

Glenfiddich Fire & Cane DBL

$22.50

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

Glenlivet 12 DBL

$20.00

Glenlivet Founders Reserve

$9.50

Glenlivet Founders Reserve DBL

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$20.00

Macallan 12

$13.00

Macallan 12 DBL

$23.50

Macallan 15

$14.50

Macallan 15 DBL

$26.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Monkey Shoulder DBL

$16.50

Oban 14

$11.50

Oban 14 DBL

$21.00

Baileys

$8.00

Baileys DBL

$14.50

Black Sambuca

$8.00

Black Sambuca DBL

$14.50

Cointreau

$9.00

Cointreau DBL

$16.25

DisAronno Amaretto

$8.00

DisAronno Amaretto DBL

$14.50

Giffard Triple Sec

$8.50

Giffard Triple Sec DBL

$15.50

Jagermeister

$6.75

Jagermeister Cold Brew

$5.50

Jagermeister Cold Brew DBL

$10.00

Jagermeister DBL

$12.25

Pama

$9.50

Pama DBL

$17.50

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$11.00

White Sambuca

$8.00

White Sambuca DBL

$14.50

Rum Chata

$8.00

Rum Chata DBL

$14.50

Kahlua

$7.00

Kahlua DBL

$12.75

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Backyard Lemonade

$11.00

Campfire Old Fashioned

$13.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$11.00

Revolver

$11.00

Apple Cider Mule

$8.50

Blue Martinez

$11.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Cucumber Bloody

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

VX Rickey

$25.00

Beer/Seltzers

Blue Moon

$5.75

Miller Lite

$4.75

MGD

$4.75

Miller Hi Life

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.75

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Abita Purple Haze

$5.75

Allagash White

$6.50

Alter Alderado

$7.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$6.75

Bells Oberon

$5.50

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$5.75

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$7.50

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin Sumpin

$6.50

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$5.75

Maplewood Pulaski Pils

$7.25

Montucky Cold Snacks

$6.00

New Holland The Poet

$5.75

Revolution Fist City

$5.75

Sierra Nevada Torpedo

$5.75

Sleepy Dog Dog Days Radler

$7.50

Solemn Oath Lu

$7.25

Three Floyds Gumballhead

$6.50

Two Brothers Prarie Path

Two Hound Red Angel of Lite

$6.75

Montucky Coldsnack

$5.50

White Claw Lime

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$6.00

City Water

$7.25

Stella Artois

$5.50

Krombacher Pils

$6.00

Corona

$5.75

Corona Light

$5.75

Newcastle

$5.25

Pacifico

$5.75

Bohemia

$5.25

Heineken

$5.50

Athletic Brewing Ripe Pursuit

$5.50

Stella Artois Liberte

$5.50

Heineken Zero

$5.50

N/A Beverages

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Wine

Bieler Cuvee Sabine Rose

$10.00+

Conundrum Red Blend

$10.00+

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Knotty Vines Red Blend

$9.00+

La Marco Prosecco

$14.00

McMqnis Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Rodney Strong Sauvignon Blanch

$9.00+

14 Hands Merlot

$8.00+

Columbia Crest Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$7.00+

Cupcake Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Seaglass Unoaked Chardonnay

$9.00+

Ferrari Carano Chardonnay

$13.00+

Draft Beer

2 Fools Apple

$6.50

Alarmist Le Jus

$7.00

Church Street Ocktoberfest

$7.00

Guiness

$8.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Revolution Anti Hero

$6.50

Off Color Apex Predator

$8.00

Southern Tier Pumking (snifter)

$8.00

Three Floyds Legendary Shader

$6.50

Old Irving Scentinel

$7.00

Two Brothers Atom Smasher

$7.00

Maplewood Tiger Mountain

$7.00

Noonwhistle Guava Smack

$7.00

Phase 3 A Bushel of Apples (snifter)

$6.50

War Pigs Foggy Geezer

$7.00

Scorched Earth Hickster

$6.50

Food Menu

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$8.00

Spicy Cheese Curds

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.50

Bavarian Pretzel

$15.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Veggie and Pita Chips

$13.50

Fruit Tray

$13.50

Pizza Puffs

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza Bread

$8.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Parmesan House Chips

$6.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Chicken

Chicken Wings half order

$7.00

Chicken Wings Full Order

$13.00

Chicken Wings Double Order

$25.50

Chicken Fingers Basket

$10.00

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$12.50

Monday Wings

Sandwiches and Wraps

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Reuben

$16.00

Veggie

$13.00

Specialty Pizzas

The Hilltopper

$21.00+

The Raider

$19.00+

The Q Burger

$19.00+

The Texan

$17.50+

Buffalo Chicken

$19.50+

The Outlaw

$17.00+

The Meathead

$20.00+

Hawaiian

$18.50+

Popeye

$17.00+

Margarita

$17.00+

The Reuben

$17.50+

10" Tavern Cut

10" Tavern Cut

$13.75

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

10" Cauliflower Crust

10 inch Cauliflower Crust

$14.00

Takeout Specials

Cheese Slice

$5.00

Pepperoni Slice

$5.50

Sausage Slice

$5.50

Bag of Chips

$5.00