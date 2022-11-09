Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lewis Street Grill

review star

No reviews yet

425 E Lewis St

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Tacos (3)
8-piece Wing Dinner
3-piece Wing Dinner

Breakfast

2 Eggs Your Way

$2.00

w/cheese

Bacon (2 Slices)

$2.50

Sausage Patty (1)

$2.00

Smoked Sausage

$3.00

Turkey Sausage Patties (2)

$3.50

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

comes w/hashbrown cake

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

comes w/hashbrown cake

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

comes w/hashbrown cake

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.75

Garbage Plate Breakfast Scramble

$10.00

breakfast potatoes layered w/eggs, meat, cheese, multi-colored peppers & onions. Served with toast; Gravy optional

Steak Omelet

$8.00

comes w/ toast

Breakfast Steak w/ Toast

$7.50

Breakfast Steak, Eggs & Toast

$9.50

Breakfast Platter

$11.75

comes with cheese eggs, diced potatoes

Dices Potatoes

$3.00

Hashbrown Cake

$2.00

French Toast (2)

$5.00

Pancakes (2)

$4.00

Belgian Waffle

$5.00

Grits

$3.00

Lunch/Dinner

Chicken & Waffle

$8.95

2 whole chicken wings & Belgian Waffle

Beef Tacos (3)

$5.25

lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream

Steak Tacos (3)

$6.75

onion, cilantro

Chicken Nachos

$13.75

Loaded Nacho

$12.75

Doritos covered with meat, cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes

Nachos

$10.25

meat, cheese

Steak Nachos

$13.75

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

lettuce, tomato, mayo

Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries

$8.00

Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich

$8.75

Chicken Philly Cheese Fries

$8.50

fries covered w/chicken, green peppers, jalapenos, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream

Chicken Philly Cheese Basket

$9.75

comes w/ fries

Hamburger

$5.00

Hamburger w/ Fries

$7.50

Big Boi Shut'em Down Burger

$8.50

cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion, mayo

Big Boi Shut'em Down Burger w/ Fries

$10.00

Philly Cheese Steak Basket

$10.00

Philly Cheese Fries

$7.50

fries covered with steak meat, shredded cheese, multi-colored peppers, onions

Philly Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

lettuce, multi-colored peppers, onions, mayo

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.50

grilled chicken, croutons, cheese

Rib Sandwich

$9.00

Rib Tip Dinner

$17.75

choice of 2 sides

1/2 Slab of Ribs

$17.00

Slab of Ribs

$25.50

Rib Tip Basket

$15.50

comes w/fries

Turkey Tip Dinner

$17.25

Choice of 2 sides

Turkey Tip Basket

$15.00

comes w/fries

3-piece Wing Basket

$6.50

comes w/fries

3-piece Wing Dinner

$8.25

3 whole wings

4-piece Wing Basket

$8.50

comes w/fries

4-piece Wing Dinner

$10.25

6-piece Wing Basket

$11.75

comes w/fries

6-piece Wing Dinner

$13.25

Choice of 2 sides

8-piece Wing Basket

$15.75

comes w/fries

8-piece Wing Dinner

$18.75

Choice of 3 sides

10-piece Wing Basket

$19.75

comes w/fries

10-piece Wing Dinner

$22.50

Choice of 4 sides

6-piece Boneless Wings

$7.75

10-piece Boneless Wings

$9.75

12-piece Boneless Wings

$11.75

20-piece Boneless Wings

$18.75

50-piece Boneless Wings

$45.95

100-piece Boneless Wings

$65.50

Catfish Fillet Sandwich

$8.50

1-piece of fish

Catfish Basket

$12.75

2-piece comes w/fries

Perch Basket

$12.75

3-pieces of Perch

Whiting

$12.75

2-pieces of Whiting

Whiting Sandwich

$8.50

1-piece of fish

Perch Sandwich

$8.50

2-pieces of fish

Catfish Dinner

$17.00

2-pieces of fish. Choice of 2 sides

Whiting Dinner

$17.00

2-pieces of fish. Choice of 2 sides

Perch Dinner

$17.00

3-pieces of fish. Choice of 2 sides

Cheese Fries

$6.75

Cheese Fries w/ Bacon

$7.25

Loaded Tators

$6.50

Diced potatoes covered with ground beef and nacho cheese

Chicks Quarter Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Quarter Dinner w/ 2 sides

$14.00

Baked Chicken Quarter smothered in Gravy

Sides

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.00

Okra

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Yams

$3.00

Greens

$3.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.00

Spaghetti

$3.00

Extras

Garlic Bread

$1.75

Gravy

$1.50

Side of Chilli

$1.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Fish Fillet

$4.00

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Desserts

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00

2 Sugar Cookies

$4.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.25

Can Pop

$1.25

Cookies

Two Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip or Sugar Cookies

Cookies

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

425 E Lewis St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

