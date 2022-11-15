- Home
- /
- Rock Springs
- /
- Chinese
- /
- Lew’s Dining Redefined
Lew’s Dining Redefined
374 Reviews
$$
1506 9th Street
Rock Springs, WY 82901
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Apps
Pu Pu Platter for 2
Two egg rolls, two pot stickers, four crab Rangoon, two tempura shrimp. Served with dipping sauces.
Eggrolls
Three to an order. Served with dipping sauces.
Crab Rangoon
Special house recipe made fresh daily. Seven per order and served with dipping sauce.
Pot Stickers
Seven per order. Served with dipping sauce.
Wings
Six per order. Served mild, spicy, natural or honey BBQ
Rocky Mountain Oysters
Local favorite. Served with dipping sauce.
Calamari Fries
Panko breaded calamari fries . Served with a sweet Thai chili dipping sauce
Pimento Cheese Stuffed Pretzel Knots
Salads
Blackened Salmon Salad
Blackened Salmon, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and a hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing.
Classic Caesar Chicken
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing and topped with a grilled sliced chicken breast
Chef
Julienne sliced ham and turkey. American, swiss and cheddar cheese. Tomatoes, onions, cucumber, pickle spear and hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing.
Citrus Chicken
mixed greens served with apple and orange bits. cranberries, blue cheese crumble. topped with grilled chicken strips and candied pecans
Kid’s Menu
Desserts
Steak & Chops
Black Mountain Canyon Rib Eye
Japanese Tempura Shrimp
New York Strip Steak
12oz center cut served with potato of your choice and fresh vegetables
Glazed Blackened Sesame Pork Chops
Grilled pork cops that are glazed with blackened seasonings and our sweet sesame sauce. Served with your choice of potato and soup or salad
Chicken Fried Steak
Served with gravy, potato of your choice and fresh vegetables
Veal Cutlets
Prime Rib (Friday-Saturday)
16oz prime rib served with au jus, fresh vegetables and your choice of potato
New York Steak & Shrimp
The New York Bleu
Pork Chops
Chicken Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded Pork Cutlet
Burgers, Sandwiches, and Wraps
Turkey Panini
Chicken Pesto Panini
Club House
BLT
Spicy Caesar Chicken Wrap
Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
Sweet Basil Club Wrap
Roast Beef Panini
Italian Panini
Caprese Panini
French Dip Sandwich
Hamburger Deluxe
Cheeseburger deluxe
Turkey Chipotle Wrap
New York Steak Sandwich
Hot Breaded Veal
Hot Beef
Hot Hamburger
Asian Entrees
Singapore Chow Mein
Happy Family
Stir Fry
Stir Fry w/ Shrimp
Chow Mein
Chow Mein w/ Shrimp
Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Combination Fried Rice
Chow Fun
Kung Pao Chicken
Sweet and Sour
Sesame Chicken
Chili Meat
Egg Foo Yung
Lemon Chicken
Orange Chicken
Asian Combinations
Number One
Sweet and sour pork ham fried rice and crab rangoon. Includes your choice of soup or salad
Number Two
Sesame chicken, ham fried rice, and egg rods. Includes choice of soup or salad
Number Three
Kung Pao chicken, pot stickers and ham fried rice. Includes your choice of soup or salad
Number Four
Singapore chow mein, tempura shrimp and an egg roll. Includes your choice of soup or salad
Number Five
Lemon chicken, pot stickers, and fried rice. Includes your choice of soup or salad
Number Six
Sweet and sour chicken, tempura shrimp and pot stickers. Includes your choice of soup or salad
Number Seven
Ham fried rice, tempura shrimp, crab rangoon and your choice of chow mein (Chinese pork sausage, chicken beef or shrimp) Includes your choice of soup or salad
Nunber Nine
Eggs & Omelets
Pancakes & Crepes
Breakfast Steaks
Skillets
Lews Breakfast Specialties
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1506 9th Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901
Photos coming soon!