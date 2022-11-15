A map showing the location of Lew’s Dining RedefinedView gallery
Chinese
Bars & Lounges
American

Lew’s Dining Redefined

374 Reviews

$$

1506 9th Street

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Apps

Pu Pu Platter for 2

$14.39

Two egg rolls, two pot stickers, four crab Rangoon, two tempura shrimp. Served with dipping sauces.

Eggrolls

$9.39

Three to an order. Served with dipping sauces.

Crab Rangoon

$9.39

Special house recipe made fresh daily. Seven per order and served with dipping sauce.

Pot Stickers

$9.39

Seven per order. Served with dipping sauce.

Wings

$10.39

Six per order. Served mild, spicy, natural or honey BBQ

Rocky Mountain Oysters

$10.39

Local favorite. Served with dipping sauce.

Calamari Fries

$9.39

Panko breaded calamari fries . Served with a sweet Thai chili dipping sauce

Pimento Cheese Stuffed Pretzel Knots

$7.99

Salads

Blackened Salmon Salad

$15.39

Blackened Salmon, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and a hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing.

Classic Caesar Chicken

$12.39

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing and topped with a grilled sliced chicken breast

Chef

$12.39

Julienne sliced ham and turkey. American, swiss and cheddar cheese. Tomatoes, onions, cucumber, pickle spear and hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing.

Citrus Chicken

$12.39

mixed greens served with apple and orange bits. cranberries, blue cheese crumble. topped with grilled chicken strips and candied pecans

Kid’s Menu

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Square Peg Grilled Cheese

$6.39

Corn Dog

$6.89

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.39

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$7.39

Served with home cut fries and a pickle spear.

Desserts

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.39

Molten Lava Cake

$5.39

Salted Caramel cheese Cake

$6.39

Dessert Ragoon

$7.99

Steak & Chops

Black Mountain Canyon Rib Eye

$29.39

Japanese Tempura Shrimp

$22.39

New York Strip Steak

$20.39

12oz center cut served with potato of your choice and fresh vegetables

Glazed Blackened Sesame Pork Chops

$16.39

Grilled pork cops that are glazed with blackened seasonings and our sweet sesame sauce. Served with your choice of potato and soup or salad

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.39

Served with gravy, potato of your choice and fresh vegetables

Veal Cutlets

$15.39

Prime Rib (Friday-Saturday)

$25.39

16oz prime rib served with au jus, fresh vegetables and your choice of potato

New York Steak & Shrimp

$24.39

The New York Bleu

$21.39

Pork Chops

$16.39

Chicken Chicken Fried Steak

$15.39

Breaded Pork Cutlet

$14.39

Pasta

Chicken Marsala

$15.39

Speghettis & Meatballs

$13.39

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Burgers, Sandwiches, and Wraps

Turkey Panini

$11.39

Chicken Pesto Panini

$12.39

Club House

$12.39

BLT

$9.39

Spicy Caesar Chicken Wrap

$11.39

Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

$13.39

Sweet Basil Club Wrap

$11.39

Roast Beef Panini

$12.39

Italian Panini

$12.39

Caprese Panini

$10.39

French Dip Sandwich

$12.39

Hamburger Deluxe

$11.39

Cheeseburger deluxe

$12.39

Turkey Chipotle Wrap

$11.39

New York Steak Sandwich

$18.39

Hot Breaded Veal

$11.89

Hot Beef

$11.99

Hot Hamburger

$12.49

Asian Entrees

Singapore Chow Mein

$15.39

Happy Family

$15.39

Stir Fry

$13.39

Stir Fry w/ Shrimp

$14.39

Chow Mein

$13.39

Chow Mein w/ Shrimp

$14.39

Fried Rice

$13.39

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.39

Combination Fried Rice

$15.39

Chow Fun

$15.39

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.39

Sweet and Sour

$14.39

Sesame Chicken

$15.39

Chili Meat

$13.39

Egg Foo Yung

$12.39

Lemon Chicken

$14.39

Orange Chicken

$14.39

Asian Combinations

Number One

$14.39

Sweet and sour pork ham fried rice and crab rangoon. Includes your choice of soup or salad

Number Two

$14.39

Sesame chicken, ham fried rice, and egg rods. Includes choice of soup or salad

Number Three

$15.39

Kung Pao chicken, pot stickers and ham fried rice. Includes your choice of soup or salad

Number Four

$16.39

Singapore chow mein, tempura shrimp and an egg roll. Includes your choice of soup or salad

Number Five

$14.39

Lemon chicken, pot stickers, and fried rice. Includes your choice of soup or salad

Number Six

$15.39

Sweet and sour chicken, tempura shrimp and pot stickers. Includes your choice of soup or salad

Number Seven

$17.39

Ham fried rice, tempura shrimp, crab rangoon and your choice of chow mein (Chinese pork sausage, chicken beef or shrimp) Includes your choice of soup or salad

Nunber Nine

$13.99

Eggs & Omelets

2 Eggs Any Style

$10.39

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$10.39

Green Chili Omelet

$11.39

5 Cheese Omelet

$10.39

Lew's Omelet

$11.39

BYO Omelet

$10.39

Pancakes & Crepes

Short Stack (2)

$6.39

Full Stack (3)

$7.39

French Toast

$7.39

French Toast Breakfast

$9.39

Pancake Breakfast

$9.39

Breakfast Steaks

8oz NY Strip

$15.39

Bone In Ham Steak

$11.39

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.39

Cube Steak & Eggs

$12.39

Lews Breakfast

$15.39

Chicken Chicken Fried Steak

$12.39

Skillets

Chicken Fried Steak Skillet

$12.39

Mustang Skillet

$11.39

New York Skillet

$12.39

Green Chili Skillet

$10.39

Cowboy Skillet

$11.39

Lews Breakfast Specialties

Breakfast Burrito

$11.39

Oatmeal Breakfast

$7.39

Country Breakfast

$9.39
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
1506 9th Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901

