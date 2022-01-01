Restaurant header imageView gallery

530 Wine Bar 530 E. Lexington

530 East Lexington Avenue

Elkhart, IN 46516

Order Again

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The 530 Wine Bar, located at 530 E. Lexington in Elkhart, Indiana, features more than 150 wine options, with 38 by the glass, along with beers and an assortment of smaller plate delights.

530 East Lexington Avenue, Elkhart, IN 46516

