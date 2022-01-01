530 Wine Bar 530 E. Lexington
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The 530 Wine Bar, located at 530 E. Lexington in Elkhart, Indiana, features more than 150 wine options, with 38 by the glass, along with beers and an assortment of smaller plate delights.
Location
530 East Lexington Avenue, Elkhart, IN 46516
Gallery