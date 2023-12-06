- Home
Lex N Roll Sushi and Thai
2698 Crawfordville Highway Suite B
Crawfordville, FL 32327
Sushi Menu
Sushi Appetizers
- Ikura Bomb$3.99
Avocado topped with fresh ikura
- Classic Wakame$4.99
Seaweed salad topped with masago
- Krab Salad$6.99
Imitation crab meat with special sauce
- Japan Salad$8.99
Mixed greens, squid salad, and seaweed salad topped with tempura crunch, special sauce and masago
- Spicy Conch Salad$13.99
Thin sliced conch on a bed of mixed greens, wakame and spicy sauce
- Nigini Appetizer$11.99
Six balls of rice with chef's selection of raw fish
- Sashimi Appetizer$11.99
Six pieces of chef's selection of raw fish
- Fish Taco$11.99
Crispy wanton taco shells with avocado, red onion, diced fresh fish, mixed with a special sauce. 5 pieces
- Tataki$12.99
Thin sliced seared fish with sesame seeds, wakame, masago, and ponzu sauce
- Sunomono$13.99
Thin slices of conch, tako, kani, and ebi on a bed of mixed greens
- Fish Salad$13.99
Fresh fish mixed with greens, cucumber, avocado, wakame, and topped with special sauce
- Yellowtail and Jalapeño$15.99
Thin sliced hamachi and jalapeño on a bed of mixed greens, wakame, and topped with ponzu sauce
- Tako Spicy Salad$15.99
Thin slices of toko on a bed of mixed greens with special sauce, sesame seeds, and scallions
Nigiri / Sashimi (Minimum 3pc.)
- Inari (Tofu Pocket)$1.50
Tofu pocket
- Tamago (Sweet Egg)$1.50
Sweet egg
- Kani (Immitation Krab)$1.99
Imitation crab
- Ebi (Shrimp)$1.99
Shrimp
- Maguro (Tuna)$2.15
Tuna
- Sake (Salmon)$2.15
Salmon
- Hamachi (Yellowtail)$2.50
Yellowtail
- Smoked Salmon$2.50
- Hokki Gai (Red Clam)$3.00
Red clam
- Saba (Mackeral)$2.15
Mackeral
- Conch (Sea Snail)$2.15
Sea snail
- Unagi (Eel)$2.15
Eel
- Ika (Squid)$2.15
Squid
- Masago (Smelt Roe)$2.50
Smelt roe
- Tobiko (Flying Fish Egg)$2.50
Fish roe
- Ikura (Salmon Roe)$3.00
Salmon roe
- Tako (Octopus)$3.00
Octopus
- Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp)$3.00
Hosomaki
Ura Maki
- Shrimp Tempura$7.00
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, topped with masago and eel sauce
- California$7.00
Kani, cucumber, avocado topped with masago
- Manhattan$7.00
Salmon, tuna, avocado topped with masago
- Philly$7.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado and scallions
- Alaska$7.00
Kani, salmon, avocado topped with sesame seed
- Eel Avocado$7.00
Eel, avocado topped with sesame seed and eel sauce
- Spicy Tuna$7.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, and scallion. Rice on the outside
- Wakulla Roll$7.00
Krab salad, avocado topped with tempura crunch
- Florida Roll$7.00
Tuna, cream cheese and avocado
Sumocombo
- Vegetarian$13.99
Veggie roll with 5 veggie nigiri
- Poki Bowl$15.99
Diced tuna, salmon, edamame, daikon, seaweed salad on a bed of rice topped with scallions and special sauce
- Takka Don$16.99
Sliced tuna, on bed pf sushi rice seaweed salad and masago
- Unagi Don$16.99
BBQ eel on a bed of sushi rice, seaweed salad and masago
- Nigiri Combo$18.99
California roll and 7 pieces of nigiri
- Sashimi Combo$18.99
Tuna roll and 7 pieces of sashimi
- Chirashi$23.99
Thin sliced fresh fish, tamago, ikura, tako, BBQ eel, ebi, roe on a bed of sushi rice
- Mini Party Set$40.99
Shrimp tempura roll, smoked salmon roll, 6 pieces of nigiri and 10 pieces of sashimi
- Full Party Set$60.99
Rainbow roll, spicy tuna roll, 10 pieces of nigiri and 15 pieces of sashimi
Specialty Rolls
- Fried Rolls$10.00
Cream cheese, tempura battered and fried topped with eel and spicy mayo sauce
- Naruto$11.99
Fresh fish, avocado, wrapped in thin sliced cucumber with ponzu sauce (no rice)
- Salmon Tempura$11.00
Salmon, kani, avocado, asparagus, tempura battered and topped with eel sauce. (No rice)
- Kani Naruto$11.00
Kani, avocado, masago, wrapped in thin sliced cucumber topped with Japanese vinegar (no rice)
- Miss Siagon$11.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, spring mix, tamago and ebi wrapped in rice paper. (No rice)
- Spider Roll$11.00
Soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, masago, topped with seaweed salad and eel sauce
- Spicy Tuna Roll$12.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, scallion seaweed on the outside
- Green Dragon$13.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus, topped with avocado and eel sauce
- Volcano$13.00
California roll topped with mixed baked seafood, eel, and spicy mayo
- Happy Boy$13.00
Kani, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, tempura battered and fried with special sauce
- Red Ocean$13.00
Tuna, asparagus, avocado topped with spicy tuna and spicy mayo sauce
- Red Dragon$13.00
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, topped with tuna, ebi and eel sauce
- Black Dragon$14.00
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, topped with BBQ eel and eel sauce
- Rainbow Roll$13.00
California roll topped with fresh fish and avocado
- Fancy$14.00
Spicy tuna, asparagus, avocado, topped with BBQ eel, mango, and eel sauce
- Moonlight$15.00
Salmon, avocado, topped with seared salmon, ikura, and spicy mayo sauce
- One Man Show$14.00
Softshell crab, asparagus, avocado, cream cheese topped with krab salad, tempura crunch and eel sauce
- Dynamite$16.00
Softshell crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with BBQ eel, sesame seed, eel and spicy mayo sauce
- Sweet Lady$16.00
Shrimp tempura, softshell crab, cucumber, topped with avocado, strawberry and eel sauce
- Mermaid$16.00
Spicy tuna, krab salad, cucumber topped with diced fresh fish salad topped with spicy mayo sauce
- Sea Monster$16.00
BBQ eel, asparagus, avocado, topped with crab salad, spicy tuna, sesame seed, scallion, and special sauce
- Surf and Turf$17.00
Krab salad, ebi, asparagus, cream cheese, topped with seared beef, masago, sesame seed, scallion, and special sauce
- King of the River$18.00
- Trust Me$18.00
- The Dara Roll$14.00
Spicy Tuna Fried Roll
Kitchen Menu
Thai Appetizers
- Edamame$4.95
A lightly salted and steamed soy bean
- Spring Rolls$5.95
Stuffed with clear noodles, cabbage, carrots, onions, celery, and deep fried. Served with sweet and sour sauce
- Fried Tofu$5.95
Deep fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce and ground peanuts
- Gyoza$5.95
Seasoned chicken dumpling served with ponzu sauce. Steamed or fried
- Crab Rangoon$5.95
Imitation crab and cream cheese on a crispy wonton wrap served with sweet and chili sauce
- Fresh Rolls$6.95
Shrimp, imitation crab, vermicelli and veggies wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut and haisin sauce
- Satay$8.95
Marinated tender chicken breast or pork with thai herbs served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
- Steamed Dumplings$6.95
Mixed with ground shrimp, pork, and water chestnuts, served with a thai dumpling sauce
- Crispy Calamari$9.95
Lightly battered and fried squid served with sweet and chili sauce
- Steamed Mussels$10.95
Steamed with thai herbs in a sake-butter sauce
- Angel Crispy Wings$9.95
Seasoned chicken wings tossed in sweet and spicy sauce
- Duck Spring Rolls$9.95
Roasted duck and shiitake mushroom rolled in rice paper with veggies and glass noodle, served with spicy apricot and miso honey mustard sauce
- Thai Sampler$13.95
Includes: spring rolls (2), dumplings (2), crab rangoon (2), gyoza (2) and fried calamari
Hibachi
- H Chicken$14.00
- H Shrimp$18.00
- H NY Strip$21.00
- H Salmon$21.00
- H Scallop$21.00
- H Chicken and Shrimp$23.00
- H NY Strip and Chicken$23.00
- H Shrimp and Tuna$26.00
- H NY Strip and Shrimp$26.00
- H NY Strip and Scallops$34.00
- H NY Strip and Lobster$34.00
- NY Strip Chicken and Shrimp$35.00
- H Shrimp Scallops and Lobster$38.00
Thai Salad
- Thai House Salad$8.95
Avocado, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, carrots, hard boiled egg, and choice of ginger or peanut dressing
- Som Tum$10.95
Green papaya salad with shrimp, tomatoes, green beans, and peanut or lime dressing
- Goong Pla$10.95
Shrimp salad with red onion and cilantro in a spicy lime dressing
- Yum Woon Sen$10.95
Glass noodles with shrimp, minced chicken, red onion, scallion in spicy lime dressing
- Nam Sod$10.95
Well cooked ground pork mixed with ginger, peanuts, onions and flavored with lime dressing
- Larp Gai$10.95
Ground chicken with scallions, cilantro, roasted rice powder, lime juice, and chili on a bed of lettuce
- Yum Beef$12.95
Sliced tenderloin of beef mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, lime dressing on a bed of lettuce
- Yum Ped Yang$13.95
Duck, avocado, orange, tomato over greens, in a chili lime dressing
- Seared Tuna Salad$13.95
Seared tuna with avocado, red onion, scallion, tomato, in lemon grass
Stir-Fried
- Cashew Nuts$9.95
Sauteed with cashew nuts, bell peppers, onions, carrots, broccoli, celery and chill paste
- Ginger Pad Khing$9.95
Fresh ginger strip, onions, mushrooms, scallions, bell peppers, and carrots
- Pad Bai Kra Prow$9.95
Sauteed with chili pepper and onions
- Thai Sweet and Sour$9.95
Sauteed with cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, pineapple, peppers and scallions
- Garlic and Black Pepper$9.95
Garlic sauce, pepper and mixed vegetables
- Garden Vegetables$9.95
Stir-fried mixed vegetables with fresh garlic brown sauce
- Pad Broccoli$9.95
Sauteed broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms with light brown sauce
- Asparagus with Mushrooms$9.95
Stir-fried with garlic and soy sauce
- Pad Eggplant$9.95
Chili, basil, and garlic
- Pad Prik Khing$9.95
Stir-fried green beans, bell peppers, chili paste, and kaffir leaf
Noodles
- Pad Thai$10.95
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, scallions, beansprouts, and ground peanuts
- Pad See Ew$10.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg, carrots and broccoli in a brown sauce
- Pad Drunken Noodles$10.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with eggs, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, carrot, and basil in spicy sauce
- Pad Woon Sen$10.95
Glass noodles with egg, shitake mushroom, bell pepper, onions, broccoli, and celery
- Pad Lad Na$10.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with eggs, topped with broccoli and brown gravy
- Thai Spaghetti$10.95
Soft egg noodles sauteed with egg, carrot, bell pepper, onion broccoli and light brown sauce
Fried Rice
Curry
- Panang Curry$9.95
Coconut milk, bell peppers, and kaffir leaf
- Red Curry$9.95
Coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, thai eggplant, and thai basil
- Green Curry$9.95
Coconut milk, green bean, Thai eggplant, bell peppers, and Thai basil
- Massaman Curry$9.95
Coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, onion, and cashew nuts
- Gang Garee$9.95
Coconut milk, yellow curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onion, and bell peppers