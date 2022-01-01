Lex’s Grub 2 Go 16 Myrtle St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
The best breakfast and Lunch 2 go!
Location
16 Myrtle St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Qenko Organic Cuisine - 68 Washington St
No Reviews
68 Washington St Bloomfield, NJ 07003
View restaurant
Tacos La Gringa - Bloomfield Ave - 547 Bloomfield Avenue
No Reviews
547 Bloomfield Avenue Bloomfield, NJ 07003
View restaurant
Tropical Juice Bar - 879 Franklin Avenue
No Reviews
879 Franklin Avenue Newark, NJ 07107
View restaurant