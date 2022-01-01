Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lex’s Grub 2 Go 16 Myrtle St

16 Myrtle St

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Frenchy
Pancake Slider
Salmon & Girts

Breakfast

Breakfast In A Cup Small

$6.00

Grits w/cheese and eggs

Breakfast In A Cup Large

$7.00

Grits and Eggs

Breakfast Platter

$9.00

Include Grits 2 Eggs 2 bacon or 2 Sausage with Toast

Pancake Slider

Pancake Slider

$12.00

Pancake Turkey Sausage and Eggs

French Toast Platter

$12.00

Includes 2 eggs 2 sausage or 2 bacon

Belgian Waffle Platter

$12.00

Includes 2 eggs and 2 bacon or 2 sausage

Build you own Omelette

$6.00

Bacon Egg and cheese

$6.00

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Big Frenchy

$8.00

French toast bacon egg and cheese

Mr. Big Stuffer w/drink

$10.99

French toast waffle platter

$13.99

Salmon omelette with hashbrown

$8.99

Pancake Platter

$11.00

Lunch

Hamburgerw/fries

$7.00

Cheeseburger w/ fries

$8.00

Fried Chicken Wingettes w/ fries

$8.00

(4)Chicken fingers w/ fries

$10.00

Salmon & Girts

$18.00

Cheesesteak

$12.00

With fries

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Shrimp and grits

$14.00

Salmon Burger

$8.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Turkey bacon (2)

$2.00Out of stock

Beef bacon (2)

$2.00

Turkey sausage Patties (2)

$2.00

Pancakes (3)

$3.00

Salmon

$10.00

Beef Sausage Links (3)

$3.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Eggs

$2.00

Wings 4 PC

$4.00

Wings 6 PC

$6.00

Grits

$2.50

Waffle

$7.00

Pancake slider

$6.00

Hot Tea

Tea

$1.00

Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Gingerale

$1.00

7Up

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Coffee

Coffee

$1.00

Orange Juice

Tropicana Orange juice

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best breakfast and Lunch 2 go!

