Lexi's Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Welcome to Lexi's Kitchen! We make real food. Everything is organic, gluten free, vegan, and refined sugar free, with paleo options too.
324b Orange Road, Montclair, NJ 07042
