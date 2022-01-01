Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan

Lexi's Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

324b Orange Road

Montclair, NJ 07042

Order Again

Popular Items

Sandwich Bread (GF, DF, V, NF)
March Box!
Sea Salt Brownies (GF, DF, V, P)

March Ice Cream Bars

March Box!

March Box!

$55.00

A box of 9 of our one-of-a-kind ice cream bars. Each one has a unique “crust” base and a creamy ice cream layer (made with coconut milk and cashews). This month's flavors are: creamsicle, mint chocolate, and vanilla bean.

Custom Ice Cream Bars

So you've tried our ice cream bars and found your favorite flavor. Now you can get a whole box of just that type! Write what flavor you'd like in the comments. *2 day notice required
Custom Box of 1 Flavor (2 day notice required)

Custom Box of 1 Flavor (2 day notice required)

$55.00

Found your favorite flavor? Get a box of nine! *Please keep in mind that some of our flavors are seasonal and may not be available at this time.

Custom Box of 9 Bars (3 flavors, 2 day notice required)

Custom Box of 9 Bars (3 flavors, 2 day notice required)

$60.00

Looking for three flavors that aren't on our mixed box menu this week? Design a custom box of your three favorites! *Keep in mind that some of our flavors are seasonal and may not be available at this time.

Ice Cream Cakes

Select your flavor options below, or write a general idea of your vision or flavor requests in your order and we will make it happen. Each cake is uniquely designed and decorated just for you! **minimum 48 hour notice required *we do not write on our cakes*
7 inch cake

7 inch cake

$60.00

Select your flavor options below, or write a general idea of your vision or flavor requests in your order and we will make it happen. Each cake is uniquely designed and decorated just for you! *we do not write on our cakes* *Cake orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance.

9 inch cake

9 inch cake

$80.00

Select your flavor options below, or write a general idea of your vision or flavor requests in your order and we will make it happen. Each cake is uniquely designed and decorated just for you! *we do not write on our cakes* *Cake orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance.

12 inch cake

12 inch cake

$100.00

Select your flavor options below, or write a general idea of your vision or flavor requests in your order and we will make it happen. Each cake is uniquely designed and decorated just for you!

Granola

Cinnamon Vanilla Granola

Cinnamon Vanilla Granola

$15.00+

Scrumptious granola made with sustainably-sourced, organic, real food! Clusters of rolled oats, nuts, coconut, cinnamon, and vanilla bean are sweetened with pure maple syrup and baked in almond butter and coconut oil for a feel good, any-time-of-day snack! It’s unlike any granola you’ve tried...there’s a reason we call it the #bestgranolaever.

Chocolate Granola

Chocolate Granola

$15.00+

Scrumptious granola made with sustainably-sourced, organic, real food! Clusters of rolled oats, nuts, coconut, cacao, and rich dark chocolate are sweetened with pure maple syrup and baked in almond butter and coconut oil for a feel good, any-time-of-day snack! It’s unlike any granola you’ve tried...there’s a reason we call it the #bestgranolaever.

Cookies

Cookie Box (One Flavor)

Cookie Box (One Flavor)

$38.00

10 of your favorite cookies! Choose from chocolate chip, oatmeal/chocolate chip/date, or thumbprint (with a seasonal berry jam)!

Mixed Cookie Box! (GF, DF, V)

Mixed Cookie Box! (GF, DF, V)

$38.00

Mixed box of ten cookies-bakers' choice!! May include: chocolate chip, thumbprint, oatmeal chocolate chip date, coconut macaroons, and double chocolate.

Biscotti (GF, DF, V)

Biscotti (GF, DF, V)

$24.00

A bag of six of our classic biscotti!

Seasonal Cakes

Coffee Cake (GF, DF, V, P)

Coffee Cake (GF, DF, V, P)

$42.00+

A moist cake ideal for serving at a brunch party or with your morning coffee. Topped with a crisp, cinnamon spiced streusel that you'll fall in love with!

Olive Oil Cake (GF, DF, V, P)

Olive Oil Cake (GF, DF, V, P)

$45.00

7 inch olive oil cake made with the highest quality organic extra virgin olive oil, hand harvested from a small family farm in Sicily. This cake is incredibly moist while also being fluffy and light!

Chocolate Cake (GF, DF, V, P)

Chocolate Cake (GF, DF, V, P)

$60.00+Out of stock

The perfect chocolate cake! You're guaranteed to love this decadent classic chocolate cake with chocolate frosting!

Carrot Cake (GF, DF, V, P)

Carrot Cake (GF, DF, V, P)

$60.00

Double layer perfectly spiced carrot cake with a white sweet potato frosting! 6 inches

Lemon Cake (GF, DF, V, P)

Lemon Cake (GF, DF, V, P)

$65.00

Double layer 7-inch lemon cake with a thick and luscious lemon frosting on top! *Decoration varies depending on the season

Chocolate Lovers!

Sea Salt Brownies (GF, DF, V, P)

Sea Salt Brownies (GF, DF, V, P)

$34.00

A box of nine paleo / vegan brownies topped with flakey sea salt!

Tahini Brownies (GF, DF, V, P)

Tahini Brownies (GF, DF, V, P)

$38.00

Our classic, decadent fudge brownies with a tahini maple swirl on top. Box of nine!

Chocolate Ganache Tart (GF, DF, V, P)

Chocolate Ganache Tart (GF, DF, V, P)

$42.00

9 inch chocolate crust filled with rich, dark chocolate ganache and topped with toasted almonds and flakey sea salt.

Chocolate Cake (GF, DF, V, P)

Chocolate Cake (GF, DF, V, P)

$60.00+Out of stock

The perfect chocolate cake! You're guaranteed to love this decadent classic chocolate cake with chocolate frosting!

Sweet Breads

Banana Bread (GF, DF, V, P)

Banana Bread (GF, DF, V, P)

$12.00+

Irresistibly moist, perfectly sweet, and always the first to disappear from our bakery case in the morning. This banana bread is the real deal!

Pumpkin Bread (GF, DF, V)

$12.00+

9" loaf of our seasonal pumpkin bread!

Breads

Sandwich Bread (GF, DF, V, NF)

Sandwich Bread (GF, DF, V, NF)

$16.00

The best gluten free bread around. Baked fresh daily! Made with 100% organic ingredients: sorghum flour, brown rice flour, cassava flour, filtered water, psyllium husk, extra virgin olive oil, pure maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, yeast, sea salt.

Cranberry Walnut Bread (GF, DF, V, P)

Cranberry Walnut Bread (GF, DF, V, P)

$18.00Out of stock

Fresh local cranberries and walnuts folded into our organic buckwheat loaf!

Sea Salt Corn Bread (GF, DF, V)

Sea Salt Corn Bread (GF, DF, V)

$36.00

9 pieces of our cornbread topped with flakey sea salt!

Prepared Foods

Carrot Romesco (GF, DF, V, P)

Carrot Romesco (GF, DF, V, P)

$12.00

Zesty Spanish inspired dip made with caramelized roasted local carrots, walnuts, extra virgin olive oil, and spices! Use it as a dip or a sauce!

Parsnip and Cauliflower Soup (GF, DF, V, P, NF)

$8.00

Green Hummus (GF, DF, V, P, NF)

$12.00

Provisions

Crackers (GF, DF, V, P, NF)

Crackers (GF, DF, V, P, NF)

$14.00

Our hand rolled grain free crackers! Perfect for dipping or enjoying straight out of the bag (1 lb.).

Cashew Milk (GF, DF, V, P)

Cashew Milk (GF, DF, V, P)

$10.00
Maple Cinnamon Candied Pecans (GF, DF, V, P)

Maple Cinnamon Candied Pecans (GF, DF, V, P)

$7.00

8oz container of our heavenly maple cinnamon candied pecans! Made with organic pecans and sweetened with pure organic maple syrup.

Team Fund

We wanted to provide this option to support our team at Lexi's Kitchen! Proceeds will get split among the entire staff.
Team Fund $1

Team Fund $1

$1.00

We wanted to provide this option to support our team at Lexi's Kitchen! Proceeds will get split among the entire staff.

Team Fund $5

Team Fund $5

$5.00

We wanted to provide this option to support our team at Lexi's Kitchen! Proceeds will get split among the entire staff.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Welcome to Lexi's Kitchen! We make real food. Everything is organic, gluten free, vegan, and refined sugar free, with paleo options too.

324b Orange Road, Montclair, NJ 07042

Lexi's Kitchen image
Lexi's Kitchen image
Lexi's Kitchen image

