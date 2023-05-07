Lexylicious 190 Atlantic Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We offer custom ice cream sandwiches, delicious homemade cookies, coffee, espresso, milkshakes, soft serve.
Location
190 Atlantic Ave, Columbus, NJ 08022
