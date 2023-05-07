Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lexylicious 190 Atlantic Ave

review star

No reviews yet

190 Atlantic Ave

Columbus, NJ 08022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Ice Cream

Ice Cream- 1 Scoop

$4.25

Ice Cream- 2 Scoops

$4.75

Ice Cream- 3 Scoops

$5.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.50

Soft Serve

$3.95+

Kids Italian Ice

$3.50

Regular Italian Ice

$4.25

Large Italian Ice

$4.99

Swirilacious

$5.50+

Pup Cup

$1.25

Affgato (Espresso with Ice Cream)

$7.50

Ice Cream Pint

$7.50+

Milkshake

Milkshakes

Campfire S'mores Milkshake

$9.50

Chocolate Lovers

$9.25

Chunker Nutter Milkshake

$9.25

Classic Milkshakes

$6.75

Cookie Monster Shake

$9.25

Hard Ice cream Milkshake

$7.50

Unicorn Dream Milkshake

$9.25

Fruitty Pebble Shake

$9.25

Sundaes

Build Your Own Sundae

$8.25

Cookie Jar Sundae

$9.75

Fruitti Pebbles Sundae

$9.75

Brownie Lover Sundae

$9.75

Oreo Mint Sundae

$9.75

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

$9.75

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Nutella Cookie

$2.00

Fruitty Pebbles Cookie

$2.00

Funfetti Cookie

$2.00

Oreo Cookie

$2.00

12 Cookie Box

$20.00

truck Sugar Cookie

$3.50

Coffee

Americano

$3.00+

Carmel Di Lite Latte

$4.95+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Espresso Shot

$4.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.75+

Lexy Latte

$4.95+

Vanilla Latte

$4.25+

Plain Latte

$4.00+

Raspberry White Mocha

$4.95+

Drinks

Hot Drinks

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

Cold Drinks

Pink Lady

$5.00+

Raspberry Refresher

$5.00+

Golden Hour

$3.95+

Cocolicious

$5.00+

Coconut Tarro

$4.00+

Gatorade

$2.50

Water

$1.25

Bottled Drinks

Water

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Food

Food

Avocado Toast

$9.25

Berries & Cream Cheese Toast

$7.50

Nutella & Strawberries Toast

$7.50

Peanut Butter & Jelly Toast

$7.25

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy Bag

$3.00

Cake pop

Cake Pop

$1.50

Merch

Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Tumbler

Tumbler

$15.00

T-shirt

T-shirt

$20.00

Grab & Go Case

6-pack Ice Cream Sandwiches

6-pack Ice Cream Sandwich

$22.00

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer custom ice cream sandwiches, delicious homemade cookies, coffee, espresso, milkshakes, soft serve.

Location

190 Atlantic Ave, Columbus, NJ 08022

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Columbus Deli & Market
orange starNo Reviews
266A Atlantic Ave Columbus, NJ 08022
View restaurantnext
Sammys pizza barn
orange starNo Reviews
2670 US-206 Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View restaurantnext
Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill
orange star4.3 • 484
262 Dunns Mill Rd Bordentown, NJ 08505
View restaurantnext
Under the Moon - Bordentown - 210 Farnsworth Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
210 Farnsworth Avenue Bordentown, NJ 08505
View restaurantnext
Marcello's Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza
orange star4.4 • 2,889
206 Farnsworth Ave Bordentown, NJ 08505
View restaurantnext
HOB Tavern
orange star4.5 • 763
146 Second St Bordentown, NJ 08505
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Columbus
Bordentown
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
review star
No reviews yet
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Mount Laurel
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston