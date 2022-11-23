Main picView gallery

Order Again

Appetizers

BRISKET + AVOCADO CROQUETTES

$15.00

SUN DRIED TOMATO HUMMUS

$10.00

TEXAS WAGYU MINI TACOS

$14.00

WAGYU HOT ROCK

$20.00

SHRIMP & CRAB ARTICHOKE DIP

$18.00

LEXY’S TUNA TAR TAR

$17.00

CRAB & LOBSTER CAKES

$19.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$16.00

Salads

“PROFOUND FARMS” SALAD

$14.00

CHOPPED SALAD

$14.00

SEASONAL SALAD

$14.00

Flame Roasted Flatbreads

TOMATO BASIL

$18.00

GREEN EGGS AND HAM

$20.00

BACON JAM FLATBREAD

$20.00

CURED SALMON + CAVIAR

$26.00

Sandwiches

TRUFFLE BURGER

$18.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

GRILLED FISH SANDWICH

$16.00

LOBSTER GRILLED CHEESE

$25.00

Entrees

SEASONAL PASTA

$16.00

BUTTER and NOODLES

$16.00

WOOD OVEN ROASTED ½ CHICKEN

$24.00

16oz. BONE IN PORK CHOP

$26.00

STEAK & FRITES

$28.00

8oz. FILET MIGNON

$35.00

32oz. TOMAHAWK for 2

$89.00

SEARED TUNA

$28.00

HERB CRUSTED SALMON

$22.00

LEXY’S SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$19.00

WHOLE RED SNAPPER for 2

$60.00

Steak & Eggs

$28.00

BEEF BOLOGNESE

$19.00

Sides

Side of POTATOES LEXY

$8.00

Side of SAUTEED PEA SHOOTS

$8.00

Side of LEXY’S FRIED RICE

$10.00

Side of SEASONAL VEGETABLE HARVEST

$8.00

Side of MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

Side of FRIES

$6.00

Side of CARAMALIZED BRUSSLES

$8.00

Side of GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$10.00

Side of CRAB CAKE

$10.00

Side of WHITE CHEDDAR MASH

$8.00

One Ounce of Caviar

$75.00

Side of Flat Bread

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Side Eggs

$4.00

Sauces

ALEXA1 SAUCE

$8.00

RED WINE DEMI GLACE

$8.00

CRAB OSCAR SAUCE

$9.00

BACON JAM

$8.00

CITRUS BUR BLANC

$6.00

CHARRED GREEN CHIMICHURRI

$6.00

PINK PEPPERCORN AU POIRVE

$8.00

Ranch

Spicy Ranch

Pork Glace

Mustard

Desserts

BEIGNETS

$12.00

TRES LECHES BREAD PUDDING

$12.00

CHOCOLATE HEART & STRAWBERRIES

$20.00

Bday Biegnets

$6.00

Features

Seafood Towe

$75.00

Wagyu Carpaccio

$25.00

Agnolotti Pasta

$25.00

16oz Ribeye

$89.00

Red Snapper

$24.00

Cocktails

Berry RICA

$14.00

Butterfly Pea Sangria

$14.00

Chef Julian's Choice

$14.00

Lexy's Skinny Margarita

$14.00

Manny's Martini

$12.00

Pinky's Up Dallas

$20.00

Pura Vida

$14.00

Saint. Tonio

$14.00

Screaming Monkeys

$16.00

Summers in Polanco

$12.00

Toto's Espresso Martini

$12.00

Haku Cocktail

$14.00

Mimosa

$13.00

La Margarita Volcan

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Carajillo

$12.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$12.00

Lexys Refresher

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$13.00

Teremana Ranch Water

$13.00

Grey Goose Spiked Mimosa

$15.00Out of stock

Texas Grapefruit Spiked Mimosa

$14.00Out of stock

French 75

$14.00

Classic Mimosa

$12.00

Classic Grapefruit Mimosa

$12.00Out of stock

Green Tea Shot

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

NA Bevs

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Iced Tea

$3.00

Water

S. Pellegrino

$6.99

Aqua Panna

$6.99

Topo Chico

$3.99

Coffee

$3.99

Milk

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$5.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Swt16 Tea Pot

$15.00

Tropical Water Mocktail

$5.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Lyres N/A Amalfi Spritz

$10.00

Lyres N/A Classico Spritz

$10.00

N/A Sparkling

$10.00

Tequila

Tres Generaciones

$12.00

Altos

$8.00

Avion Silver

$12.00

Avion Reposado

$14.00

Avion 44

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Repo

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$21.00

Clase Azul Repo

$26.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$75.00

Socorro Blanco

$10.00

Hornitos Blanco

$10.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Tequila 512 Blanco

$12.00

Tequila 512 Reposado

$14.00Out of stock

Tequila 512 Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$12.00

El Tesoro P.B Reposado

$16.00

Lalo Tequila

$14.00

Socorro Anejo

$15.00

Socorro Blanco

$10.00

Socorro Reposado

$12.00

Soledad Joven

$20.00

Soledad Dos Barricas

$25.00

Volcan

$10.00

Teremana Blanco

$12.00

Teremana Reposado

$14.00

Teremana Anejo

$16.00

Mezcal

Ilegal Joven

$14.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$12.00

Gem & Bolt

$14.00

Dos Hombres Espadin Mezcal

$16.00

Vodka

Titos

$9.00

Absolut Elyx

$16.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Effin Vodka

$10.00Out of stock

Pineapple Vodka

$8.00Out of stock

Chopin

$15.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Community Vodka

$8.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Crown Royal

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Woodford

$14.00

TX

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Toki Suntory Whiskey

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

E.H Taylo

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Angels Envy

$13.00

Blantons

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$14.00

Whistle Pig

$13.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$13.00

Rum

Cruzan Dar

$9.00

Cruzan Light

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$12.00

Monkey 47

$16.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Empres Gin

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Scotch

The Balvenie

$18.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Glenlivet 12

$18.00

Smooth Ambler

$14.00

Glenlivet 14

$18.00

Dewars 18

$18.00

Glenmorangie Astar

$24.00

Lagavulin 16

$20.00

Glenlivet 18

$25.00

Glenmorangie SPIOS

$24.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Macallen 25

$300.00

Cognac

Remy Martin VSOP

$23.00

Martell Blue Swift

$16.00

Cordials

Baileys

$8.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Dekuyper Orange

$7.00

Gran Marnier

$10.00

Kahula

$8.00

Midori

$6.00

Pama

$8.00

Rum Chata

$6.00

St. Germaine

$10.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Presidente

$6.00

Aperol

$12.00

Jager

$8.00

Jager Cold Brew

$10.00

Beer

Stella

$8.00

Shiner

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Dog Fish 60 min

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Whites

Stag's Leap Chardonnay Glass

$14.00

Rombauer Chardonnay Glass

$20.00

Squealing Pig Sauv Blanc Glass

$14.00

Neboa Albariño Glass

$12.00

Matua Rose Glass

$12.00

La Marca Prosseco Glass

$12.00

Ruffino Sparkling Rose Glass

$14.00

Faire La Fete

$14.00

Surely N/A Champagne

$12.00

Matua Sauv Blanc Glass

$12.00

Glass Chambon

$8.00

Rufino wait list

$5.00

Red

Penfolds Cab Glass

$12.00

BV Vineyards Cab Glass

$16.00

Terrazas Malbec Glass

$14.00

Bodyguard Red Blend Glass

$16.00

Juggernaut Pinot Noir Glass

$14.00

Bubbles

LaMarca BTL

$48.00

Moet & Chandon GOLDEN COIN

$25.00

GH Mumm BTL

$100.00

Vueve Cliquot BTL

$120.00Out of stock

Lallier BTL

$130.00

Perrier Jouet BTL

$160.00

Ruinart Sparkling Rose BTL

$160.00

Dom Perignon BTL

$500.00

White's

Mer Soliel Chard BTL

$50.00

Rombauer Chard BTL

$70.00

Cloud Bay Sauv Blanc BTL

$75.00

Gavalas Assyrtico Santorini BTL

$95.00

Miraval Rose BTL

$60.00

Whispering Angel Rose BTL

$90.00

Neboa Albarino BTL

$42.00

Reds

Faust Cab BTL

$90.00

Girard Artistry Cab BTL

$100.00

Palermo Cab BTL

$110.00

Creator Cab BTL

$120.00

Turnbull BTL

$130.00

Silver Oak Cab BTL

$165.00

Battle Creek Pinot Noir

$65.00

Caymus Cab BTL

$175.00

Barnet Vineyards

$150.00

Saldo Zinfandel BTL

$75.00

Altocedro

$50.00

Prisoner Red Blend BTL

$85.00

8 Years in the Dessert Red Blend BTL

$95.00

Papillon Red Blend BTL

$150.00

Purple Angel Red Blend BTL

$180.00

Valravin

$60.00

Battle Creek

$65.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir BTL

$75.00

Kosta Brown Pinot Noir BTL

$150.00

Beverages

Altos Tequila High Tea

$20.00

Grey Goose Essences

$12.00

Mavs Margarita

Game Time

Courtside Punch

Miller Lite

House Red

House White

Food

Mini Crab Cakes

$10.00

BACON JAM FLATBREAD

$20.00

TOMATO BASIL

$18.00

Oktober Fest Pretzel

$5.00

Brisket Tacos

$9.24

Holidays

Turkey Package A

$135.00

Turkey Package B

$115.00

Turkey A La Carte

$70.00

BRUNCH FOOD

BRUNCH Flat Bread

$18.00

BRUNCH Burger

$19.00

Crab Cake Bene

$22.00

French Toast

$14.00

Omelet

$18.00

Steak & Eggs

$35.00

Berry Bowl

$6.00

Dutch Baby

$18.00

Brunch DRINKS

Mimosa

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3011 Gulden Ln Ste 114, Dallas, TX 75212

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
