Antico Posto

Appetizer

Burrata Caprese

$16.95

local cherry tomatoes, aged balsamic, extra virgin olive oil, garlic flatbread

Chicken Meatballs

$13.95

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.95

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Grilled Calamari

$14.95

Soup & Salad

Arugula & Apple Salad

$14.95

Bowl Minestrone

$7.95

Bowl Special Soup

$7.95

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Chicken Chopped Salad

$16.95

House Salad

$7.95

Shrimp Chopped Salad

$19.95

Spinach & Avocado Salad

$14.95

Brick Oven Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.95

Italian Sausage

$16.95

Margherita Pizza

$14.95

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.95

Proscuitto & Burrata Pizza

$17.95

Homemade Pasta

Angel Hair Pomodoro

$17.95

Braised Beef Pappardelle

$20.95

Cavatelli w/Sausage

$18.95

Linguini w/Shrimp

$21.95

Spaghetti Bolognese

$18.95

Gnocchi & Ravioli

Gnocchi Bolognese

$18.95

Gnocchi Delicati

$17.95

Gnocchi Funghi

$18.95

Ravioli ala Vodka

$18.95

Ravioli Splendori

$18.95

Entree

Baked Chicken Parmesan

$20.95

Chicken Limone

$20.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.95

Pesto Roasted Salmon

$26.95

Pistachio Crusted Whitefish

$23.95

Daily Specials

Monday Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.95Out of stock

Tuesday Italian Pot Roast

$23.95Out of stock

Wednesday Chicken Raguso

$24.95Out of stock

Thursday Chicken Marsala

$25.95Out of stock

FridayShrimp Diavolo

$24.95

Saturday Seared Sea Scallops

$28.95Out of stock

Sunday Cavatelli

$21.95Out of stock

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Kids Gnocchi

$8.95

Kids Margherita Pizza

$9.95

Kids Pasta Butter

$8.95

Kids Pasta Red Sauce

$8.95

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.95

Kids Ravioli

$8.95

Kids Sausage Pizza

$8.95

Kids Sundae

$3.25

Kids Tenders

$8.95

NC Kid Sundae

Dessert

Biscotti

$3.95

Chocolate Budino

$8.95

Large Gelato Day

$7.50

Large Gelato Special

$7.50

Large Gelato Vanilla

$7.50

Olive Oil Cake

$8.95

Panna Cotta

$8.95

Small Gelato Day

$4.95

Small Gelato Special

$4.95

Small Gelato Vanilla

$4.95
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
