Beatrix Market Loop imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

Beatrix Market Loop

review star

No reviews yet

155 N Upper Wacker Dr

Suite 102

Chicago, IL 60606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Carry Out Menu

Breakfast Burrito

$4.95

BYO salad

$7.95

BYO sandwich

$7.95

.50 add on

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.75

$2 add on

$2.00

$1.50 add on

$1.50

$1.00 add on

$1.00

$2.50 add on

$2.50

Salmon

$5.25

$4.00 side

$4.00

$4.25 side

$4.25

$4.79 side

$4.79

$3.45 side

$3.45

Parfait

$4.25

Eggs

$2.25

Chips

$1.75

Small Soup/Chili

$3.95

Large Soup/Chili

$5.95

Side salad

$2.99

Harvest Salad

$8.19

Southwestern Salad

$9.95

Caesar Salad

$8.19

Greek Salad

$8.79

Ham & Swiss

$7.79

Mini Tuna

$4.49

Caprese

$7.59

Chx & Roasted tomato

$7.79

Large Tuna

$7.79

1/2 Chx Caesar wrap

$4.49

Full Chx Caesar wrap

$7.79

1/2 TY BLT wrap

$4.79

Full TY BLT wrap

$7.79

1/2 Vegan wrap

$3.75

Full Vegan wrap

$7.59

Cheese Deep

$7.69

Pepp/Sausage/Spinach Deep

$8.69

Pizza combo

$2.00

Cheese Slice

$3.99

Pepp/Sausage/Spinach Slice

$4.99

Whole Cheese Pizza

$21.99

Whole Topped Pizza

$23.99

CC cookie

$3.50

Magic cookie

$3.25

BO cookie

$3.25

Brownie

$2.95

Marsh Crispy

$2.95

Banana Bread

$3.25

Soda Bottle

$2.25

Water Bottle

$2.25

Coconut Water

$3.95

Cafe Fredo

$2.85

London Fog

$3.50

Mexican Iced

$3.50

Tumeric Chai

$4.35

Malted Freddo

$2.85

Honey Cinnamon

$4.35

Reg Mocha

$3.75

Lg/Iced Mocha

$4.25

Reg Matcha

$3.75

Lg/Iced Matcha

$4.25

Reg Chai

$3.75

Lg/Iced Chai

$4.25

Reg Latte

$3.75

Lg/Iced Latte

$4.25

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Reg Capp

$3.75

Lg Capp

$4.25

Reg Americano

$2.75

Lg/Iced Americano

$3.75

Reg Drip

$3.75

Lg Drip

$4.25

Single Shot

$2.50

Dbl Shot

$3.25

Pretzel roll

$0.95

Large oatmeal

$4.95

Small oatmeal

$2.95

Harvest Juice Green

$8.95

Drip Coffee (Copy)

Regular Coffee

$2.65

Large Coffee

$2.95

Regular Café Au Lait

$2.75

Large Café Au Lait

$2.95

Large Decaf

$2.75

Small Decaf

$2.50

Classic Drinks (Copy)

Regular Americano

$2.95

Large Americano

$3.65

Regular Latte

$3.95

Large Latte

$4.50

Regular Cappuccino

$3.95

Large Cappuccino

$4.50

Small Mocha

$3.85

Large Mocha

$4.25

Double Espresso

$3.25

Single Espresso

$2.75

Cortado

$3.75

Single Macchiato

$3.85

Double Macchiato

$4.35

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Specialty Coffee (Copy)

Bullet Proof Coffee

$8.95

Small Honey and Cinn Latte

$4.35

Large Honey and Cinn Latte

$4.85

Almond Mocha

$4.35

Lavender Honey

$4.35

Cinnamon Roll

$4.35

Iced Drinks (Copy)

Iced Coffee

$4.95

Nitro

$4.95

Iced Latte

$4.25

Iced Chai

$4.25

Iced Matcha

$4.35

Iced Tea

$2.50

Café Freddo

$3.50

Malted Freddo

$3.85

Mexican Iced Coffee

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$4.25

Tea & Matcha (Copy)

London Fog

$3.50

Tumeric Chai

$4.50

Lrg Matcha Latte

$4.50

Honey Cinnamon Matcha

$4.35

Kambucha

$5.25

Small Chai Latte

$3.95

Large Chai Latte

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.95

Seasonal Coffee (Copy)

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.35

Peppermint Nitro

$4.35

P-Mint Mocha

$4.35

Pumpkin Nitro

$4.35
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

155 N Upper Wacker Dr, Suite 102, Chicago, IL 60606

Directions

Gallery
Beatrix Market Loop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Baci Amore - 321 S. Jefferson St. 1st Floor
orange star4.8 • 387
321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
Firenze - Italian Street Food - Chicago French Market
orange star4.8 • 132
131 N Clinton St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Pazzo's - 311 S. Wacker
orange starNo Reviews
311 S. Wacker Drive Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurantnext
Eastman Egg - Ogilivie
orange starNo Reviews
500 W Madison Street Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
Poke Poke - West Loop
orange starNo Reviews
1100 W Madison St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Meli Cafe on Halsted
orange star4.5 • 1,589
301 S Halsted St Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

The Village
orange star4.2 • 4,428
71 W Monroe St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Grillroom Chophouse - 33 W Monroe St
orange star4.5 • 3,551
33 W Monroe St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Marq
orange star4.4 • 3,247
60 W ADAMS ST CHICAGO, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,726
216 N Wabash Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Eggy's Diner
orange star4.2 • 2,567
333 E Benton Place Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Bakery Chicago
orange star4.6 • 2,204
108 N State St Chicago, IL 60602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Fulton Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston