Bub City - Three Dots and a Dash imageView gallery

Bub City - Three Dots and a Dash

4,160 Reviews

$$

435 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60654

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Atomic Fries

$10.50

Fried Pickles

$11.50

General Joes Buffalo Bites

$15.50

Brisket Nachos

$20.50

Pimento, Chips & Guac

$9.50

Giddy Up Fries

$19.50

Chopped Salad

$15.50

Wedge Salad

$14.50

2PC Chicken Tender

$12.50

3PC Chicken Tender

$15.50

4PC Chicken Tender

$18.50

Loaded Bacon Potato Tots

$13.50

BBQ Meats

18 Hour Beef Brisket

$22.50

1/2 Slab Chicago-Style Baby Back Ribs

$22.50

Full Slab Chicago Baby Back Ribs

$38.50

Pulled Pork Shoulder

$15.50

Hickory Smoked Chicken Wings (6)

$17.50

Ribs and Chicken Wing Combo

$37.50

Pitmaster Combo

$43.50

Burgers & Sandwiches

Chopped Brisket Sand

$18.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.50

All-American Burger

$14.50

Cali Burger

$14.50

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sand

$15.50

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sand

$15.50

Original Fried Chicken Sand

$14.50

Sides

Brussels Sprouts

$7.50

Mac & Cheesy

$10.50

Waffle Fries

$8.50

Tater Tots

$7.50

Coleslaw

$5.50

Cornbread Skillet

$8.50

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.50

Milkshake

$8.50

Specials

Thanksgiving on a Bun

$19.50

Salmon

$21.50

Beverages TO-GO

Red Bull

$6.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

Can of Coke

$3.00

Can of Diet

$3.00

Can of Sprite

$3.00

Bub Tock Dinner Packages

Love me Tender

$69.95

Big Game Dinner Package

$145.95

Pappy Dinner

$200.00

Single Barrel Dinner

$100.00

Gin & Juice

G&J Daiquiri

$10.00

G&J Dark & Stormy

$10.00

G&J Martini (Gin)

$10.00

G&J Martini (Vodka)

$10.00

G&J Fireball Shot

$8.00

G&J Gin & Tonic

$11.00

G&J Gin & Juice

$10.00

G&J Long Island Ice Tea

$25.00

G&J Margarita

$10.00

G&J Moscow Mule

$10.00

G&J Old Fashioned

$10.00

G&J Pickle Back Shot

$10.00

G&J Paloma

$20.00

G&J Rum & Coke

$10.00

G&J Tequila Soda

$10.00

G&J Vodka Soda

$10.00

G&J Vodka Tonic

$10.00

G&J Whiskey Buck

$10.00

G&J Whiskey Coke

$10.00

Party Pack

$100.00

G&J Margarita (6 Cocktails)

$45.00

G&J Espresso Martini (8 Cocktails)

$50.00

G&J Negroni (12 Cocktail)

$70.00

G&J Stirred Whiskey Cocktails 101 - OF/Sazerac/Manhattan (12 Cocktails)

$60.00

G&J Paloma (8 Cocktails)

$60.00

G&J Boulivardier (12 Cocktails)

$75.00

G&J Mai Tai (12 Cocktails)

$65.00

G&J Painkiller (8 Cocktails)

$45.00

G&J Wray and Ting (6 Cocktails)

$40.00

G&J Shaken Daquiri (12 Cocktails)

$60.00

G&J Aperol Spritz (12 Cocktails)

$95.00

G&J Sesame Japanese Whiskey Old Fashioned (12 Cocktails)

$120.00

G&J Spiced Cider (8 Cocktails)

$40.00

G&J Chartruese Swizzle (6 Cocktails)

$65.00

Party Pack

$100.00

12 Days Of Cocktails

$120.00

G&J El Dorado Uitvlught Rum

$75.00

G&J El Dorado

$75.00

G&J Plantation Fiji 2009 Rum

$100.00

G&J Plantation Guyana 2008 Rum

$92.00

G&J Plantation Barbados 6 Year Rum

$80.00

G&J Chairman's 19 Year Old Rum

$250.00

G&J Eagle Rare Bourbon

$60.00

G&J Old Forrestor Barrel Strength Bourbon

$90.00

G&J Lime Juice (12 Oz)

$10.00

G&J Lemon Juice (6 Oz)

$8.00

G&J Pineapple Juice (6 Oz)

$8.00

G&J Texas Red Grapefruit Juice (6 Oz)

$8.00

G&J Fresh Margarita Mix (12 Oz)

$10.00

G&J 2:1 Demerara Syrup (6 Oz)

$10.00

G&J 2:1 Rich Simple Syup (6 Oz)

$8.00

G&J 1:1 White Simple Syrup (12 Oz)

$10.00

G&J Paloma Cordial (6 Oz)

$10.00

G&J Kev's 57 Falernum (6 Oz)

$10.00

G&J Almond Orgeat (12 Oz)

$10.00

G&J Q Spectacular Club Soda

$10.00

G&J Q Spectacular Tonic

$10.00

G&J Q Spectacular Ginger Beer

$10.00

G&J Coke-a-Cola

$10.00

G&J Hoshizaki 1X1 Ice

$5.00

G&J Pebble Ice (Crushed Ice)

$5.00

G&J 2X2

$8.00

G&J Koriko Mixing TIn Set

$25.00

G&J Cocktail Kingdom Hawthorne Strainer

$20.00

G&J Cocktail Kingdom Bell Jigger

$25.00

G&J Cocktail Kingdom Bar Spoon

$22.00

G&J Professional Bar Tool Set

$100.00

G&J Stainless Hawthorne Strainer

$5.00

G&J Stainless Julep Strainer

$5.00

G&J 1 Oz/ .5 Oz. Jigger

$2.00

G&J Bar Spoon

$3.00

G&J Mixing Glass

$25.00

G&J Y Peeler

$5.00

G&J Home Bar Tool Set

$45.00

G&J Spirits Tasting Glass

$15.00

G&J Painkiller Mug

$15.00

G&J Mai Tai Mug

$15.00

Three Dots Cocktail Kits

Three Dots Mai Tai Kit

$65.00

Three Dots. N/A Mai Tai Kit

$35.00

Three Dots Painkiller Kit

$45.00

Three Dots Pinky Gonzales Kit

$65.00

Bub City Remus OF Kit

$75.00

Bub City Back Porch Tea Kit

$50.00

Valentines Kit

$85.00

Bottle Cocktails To-Go

8 oz Periscope

$16.00

8 oz Aloha Felicia

$16.00

8 oz Port Light

$18.00

8 oz Old Fashioned

$16.00

8 oz Margarita

$16.00

8 oz Back Porch Tea

$16.00

16 oz Periscope

$30.00

16 oz Aloha Felicia

$30.00

16 oz Port Light

$32.00

16 oz Old Fashioned

$30.00

16 oz Margarita

$30.00

16 oz Back Porch Tea

$30.00

8oz Tales

$16.00

16oz Three Dots

$30.00

8 Oz Three Dots

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Golden Image account

Location

435 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

Gallery
Bub City - Three Dots and a Dash image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bar Goa - 116 West Hubbard Street
orange starNo Reviews
116 West Hubbard Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Flight Club - West Wacker
orange starNo Reviews
111 West Wacker Dr Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Weber Grill Restaurants - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
539 North State Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Catch 35 - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
35 W Wacker Dr Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
orange starNo Reviews
44 East Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,726
216 N Wabash Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Gilt Bar
orange star4.6 • 9,309
230 W Kinzie Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Mercadito - River North Chicago
orange star4.3 • 9,285
108 W Kinzie St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Chicago - Gold Coast
orange star4.6 • 7,883
1110 N State St. Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
North Center
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
West Rogers Park
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
West Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston