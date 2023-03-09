Main picView gallery

Café Ba Ba Reeba

review star

No reviews yet

2024 N Halsted St

Chicago, IL 60614

Pintxos

01. Chorizo-Wrapped Date

$3.50

02. Caña de Cabra Crostini

$3.50

03. Butifarra

$3.50

04. Piquillo Pepper

$3.50

05. Deviled Egg

$2.50

Cheese Tapas

20. Catalan Crystal Bread

$10.50

32. Baked Goat Cheese

$10.50

Vegetable Tapas

22. Brussels Sprouts Salad

$10.00

23. Bibb Salad

$11.00

26. Spanish Olives

$7.00

27. Garlic Potato Salad

$7.00

28. Moroccan Chickpea Stew

$9.00

29. Tortilla Española

$11.00

30. Patatas Bravas

$10.00

31. Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

33. Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Seafood Tapas

40. Ventresca Conserva

$19.00

41. Seared Salmon

$16.00

43. Octopus & Potatoes

$19.00

44. Garlic Shrimp

$12.50

45. Fried Calamari

$14.00

Beef Tapas

50. Beef Tenderloin & Blue Cheese

$15.00

52. Beef Empanada

$8.50

53. Prime Skirt Steak

$19.00

54. Beef Skewer

$12.00

Chicken & Pork Tapas

58. Meatballs

$10.00

59. Grilled Ibérico Presa

$19.00

60. Bikini Sandwiches

$17.00

61. Ibérico Charcuterie

$19.00

62. Chicken Empanada

$8.00

63. Ibérico Croquetas

$11.00

64. Piri-Piri Fried Chicken

$10.50

65. Chicken & Chorizo Skewer

$10.50

67. Roasted Dates

$12.50

Paella

Chicken Paella

$32.00

Paella Mixta

$36.00

Paella De Mariscos

$40.00

Market Vegetable Paella

$30.00

Large Chicken Paella

$64.00

Large Paella Mixta

$72.00

Large Paella De Mariscos

$80.00

Large Market Vegetable Paella

$60.00

Dessert

Marcona Almond Bar

$4.50

Chocolate Truffle

$4.50

Natilla Flan

$4.50

Butterscotch Custard

$4.50

Sorbet

$4.50

Basque Cheesecake

$11.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Kids

Kid's Vegetable Paella

$9.00

Kid's Pasta

$7.00

Misc

Side of chips

$3.00

House Bread

$3.50

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Manchego Slices

$4.50

Crostinis

To Go Sangria

To Go Classic Red Sangria

$33.00

To Go Classic White Sangria

$33.00

To Go White Peach Sangria

$38.00

To Go Passion Fruit Sangria

$38.00

To Go Black Raspberry Sangria

$38.00

To Go Cava Sangria

$38.00

To Go Sangria Del Dia

$38.00
