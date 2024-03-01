Hot Daisy Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Golden Image account
Location
610 E. Roosevelt, Unit 145, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
RoRo Dogs - 610 E Roosevelt St. #140
No Reviews
610 E Roosevelt St. #140 Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Phoenix
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurant
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurant