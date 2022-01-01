Hub 51
No reviews yet
51 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
To Share
Sushi
Salads
Sandwiches
Specialties/Tacos
Sides
Side Brussels Sprouts Salad
$8.00
Side Caesar Salad
$8.00
Side Chopped Salad
$8.00
Side Green Salad
$6.00
Side Kale Salad
$8.00
Side Salmon
$10.00
Side Steak
$11.00
Side Avocado
$3.00
Side Chips/Salsa
$6.00
Side Grilled Chicken
$7.00
Side Fries
$4.00
Side Guacamole
$5.00
Side Rice
$3.50
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00
Side Green Beans
$6.00
TOGO Silverware
Dessert
Draft Beer Glass
Draft Beer Pitchers
Bottles/Cans
Anti-Hero
$7.00
Asahi
$7.00
Champ Velvet Lager
$7.00Out of stock
Coors Light
$6.00
Firestone Cerveza
$7.00
Goose 312
$7.00
High Noon Seltzer
$6.00
Lagunitas Hop Water
$5.00
Magner's Cider
$7.00
Michelob Ultra
$7.00
Miller Light
$6.00
O'Douls N/A
$5.00
Onda Tequila Seltzer
$6.00
Stella
$7.00
Stone Hazy IPA
$8.00
CBD can
$8.00
Panda Cup Sake
$15.00
4 Hands PB Choc Stout
$9.00
Specialty Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
GL Hub Punch
$15.00
GL Paloma
$12.00
Mai Tai
$15.00
Margarita
$13.00
Old Fashioned
$13.00
PIT Hub Punch
$45.00
PIT Paloma
$45.00
Zombie
$15.00
CBD Cocktail
$18.00
Bottomless Punch
$30.00
Bottomless Mimosa
$35.00
GL Refill Btmless Mimosa
PIT Refill Btmless Mimosa
GL Refill Btmless Billini
PIT Refill Btmless Bellini
Spiked Coffee& Donuts
$14.00
Moscow Mule
$12.00
Hub Punch Refiill
Purple Rain
$19.00Out of stock
Raspberry Beret
$18.00Out of stock
Diamonds And Pearls
$16.00Out of stock
Party Shot
Hub Bomb
$5.00
Cadillac Marg
$15.00
Negroni
$13.00
Vegas Bomb
$12.00
Classic Cocktails
N/A Beverage
Arnold Palmer
$3.50
Coffee
$3.50
Coffee Decaf
$3.50
Coke
$3.50
Cranberry Juice
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Easy Living
$6.00
Ginger Ale
$3.50
Ginger Beer
$3.50
Hot Tea
$3.50
Iced Tea
$3.50
LaColombe Cold Brew
$4.00
Lemonade
$3.50
OJ
$4.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Pom Lemonade Spritz
$6.00
Red Bull
$6.00
Shirley Temple
$3.50
Soda
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
Tonic
$3.50
Topo Chico
$5.00
Virgin Mary
$5.00
Apple Juice
$5.00
Virgin Mojito
$6.00
CBD Soda
$5.00
Grapefruit Juice
$4.00
Happy Hour
HH Pony Pils
$5.00
HH Rose
$5.00
HH Sparkling Rose
$5.00
HH Chard
$5.00
HH Pinot Noir
$5.00
HH Moscato BTL
$24.00
Party Shots
Westward Cold Fashioned
$16.00Out of stock
Westward Fall OF
$16.00Out of stock
Westward True NW OF
$16.00Out of stock
Casamigos Flight
$24.00Out of stock
Add Mezcal
$5.00Out of stock
Casa Lemonade
$14.00
Smoky Casa Marg
$15.00
Anejo Old Fash
$18.00Out of stock
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Whiskey
Zachariah Harris (W)
$11.00
Angels Envy
$16.00
Basil Hayden
$14.00
Blanton's
$22.00
Buff Trace
$14.00
Buff Trace Kosher
$16.00
Eagle Rare
$14.00
EH Taylor Sm Batch
$18.00
Few 10th Anniv
$16.00
Hancocks Reserve
$16.00
Isaac Bowan Port
$16.00
Knob Creek Bourbon
$13.00
Knob Creek Rye
$13.00
Maker's Mark
$12.00
Maker's 46
$14.00
Mitcher's US1 Bourbon
$16.00
Mitcher's US1 Rye
$16.00
Old Forrester Bday Bourbon
$50.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$11.00
Sazerac Rye
$16.00
Smokewagon Uncut
$30.00
Stagg Jr
$22.00
Traverse City Bourbon
$16.00
Traverse City Rye
$16.00
Whistle Pig 10yr Rye
$18.00
Woodford
$15.00
Crown Royal
$15.00
Jack Daniels
$12.00
Jameson
$12.00
Skrewball
$8.00
Jwck Daniels
$12.00
Weller 12
$30.00
Old Elk Brbn
$16.00
Old Elkk Rye
$18.00
Toki
$18.00
4Roses Snlg Brrl
$16.00
Caribou Crossing
$22.00
Reserve Whiskey
Eagle Rare 17yr
$80.00
Elmer T Lee
$40.00
Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr
$50.00
Pappy 12yr
$90.00
Pappy 15yr
$120.00
Pappy 20yr
$160.00
Pappy 23yr
$250.00
Sazerac Rye 18yr
$100.00
Thomas H Handy Rye
$65.00
Weller Full Proof
$32.00
William Larue Weller
$70.00
Weller Green
$16.00
Weller Red
$20.00
New Riff Bourbon
$16.00
New Riff Rye
$16.00
New Riff Single Rye
$18.00
New Riff Single Bourbon
$18.00
Caribou Crossing Single
$22.00
Few Cold Brew Whiskey
$18.00
Breckaridge Rum Cask
$20.00
Tequila
818 Anejo
$20.00
818 Blanco
$14.00
818 Repo
$16.00
Avion Cristalino 1oz
$24.00
Avion Cristalino 2oz
$28.00
Casamigo Anejo
$20.00
Casamigo Blanco
$13.00
Casamigo Repo
$16.00
Cincoro Anejo
$30.00
Cincoro Repo
$23.00
Clase Azul Anejo 1oz
$70.00
Clase Azul Anejo 2oz
$140.00
Clase Azul Gold 1oz
$50.00
Clase Azul Gold 2oz
$100.00
Clase Azul Mezcal 1oz
$45.00
Clase Azul Mezcal 2oz
$90.00
Clase Azul Plata 1oz
$20.00
Clase Azul Plata 2oz
$40.00
Clase Azul Repo 1oz
$30.00
Clase Azul Repo 2oz
$60.00
Corazon Anejo
$18.00
Corazon Blanco (W)
$11.00
Corazon Repo
$14.00
Dobel xtra Anejo Cristalino
$45.00
Don Julio 70th Anniv
$22.00
Herradura Anejo
$18.00
Herradura Reposado
$14.00
Ilegal Mezcal Anejo
$22.00
Ilegal Mezcal Joven
$14.00
Ilegal Mezcal Reposado
$18.00
Mezcal (W)
$12.00
Partida Anejo
$18.00
Partida Cristalino
$20.00
Partida Reposado
$16.00
Patron Sherry Cask Anejo
$18.00
Don Julio 1942
$28.00
Scotch
Cordials
White/Sparkling Wine
Rose Wine
Red Wine
GL Hub Pinot Noir
$15.00
BTL Hub Pinot Noir
$60.00
GL Sea Sun Pinot Noir
$16.00
BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir
$64.00
GL Tempranillo
$14.00
BTL Tempranillo
$56.00
GL Zinfandel
$15.00
BTL Zinfandel
$60.00
GL Cabernet Sauv
$12.00
BTL Cabernet Sauv
$48.00
GL Lion Tamer
$25.00
BTL Lion Tamer
$90.00
GL Cotes De Rhone
$18.00
BTL Cotes De Rhone
$72.00
Chips & Dip
Passed Appetizers
Specialty Bites
Enhance Your Event
Catering Brunch
Bar Packages
Salads
Sushi
Soft Tacos
Sandwiches
What's Hot
Beverages
To Share
Sushi
Salads
Sandwiches
Sides
Side Brussels Sprouts Salad
$9.00
Side Caesar Salad
$9.00
Side Chopped Salad
$9.00
Side Green Salad
$7.00
Side Kale Salad
$9.00
Side Salmon
$11.00
Side Steak
$12.00
Side Avocado
$4.00
Side Chips/Salsa
$7.00
Side Grilled Chicken
$8.00
Side Fries
$5.00
Side Guacamole
$6.00
Side Rice
$4.50
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
Side Green Beans
$7.00
TOGO Silverware
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Golden Image account
Location
51 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Chicago
More near Chicago
Cicero
No reviews yet
Berwyn
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.