To Share

Chicken Egg Roll

$8.00

Cornbread

$9.00

Chorizo-Queso Fundido

$15.00

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$14.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Tomato Soup - Bowl

$8.00

HH Nachos

$13.00

Tomato Soup - Cup

$4.00

Chx Nachos

$23.00

Sushi

Sweet Potato Roll

$14.00

Tuna Tataki Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$18.00

California Roll

$15.00

Crunchy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Miso Salmon Roll

$15.00

Tuna & Thai Basil Roll

$16.00

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$14.00

Tuna Poke

$16.00

Shaki Shaki Tuna

$15.00

Volcano Roll

$19.00

1 Shaki Shaki

$3.00

Salads

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$16.00

Pistachio Caesar

$15.00

Kale & Grains Salad

$15.00

Tender Salad

$18.00

Sandwiches

Chicken French Dip

$16.00

Cheeseburger

$18.00

Wagyu Smash Burger

$18.00

Anti-Burger

$14.00

Blue Cheese Peppercorn Burger

$19.00

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$17.00

Sourdough, Parmesan Reggiano, Prairie Breeze, Wisconsin White Cheddar

Specialties/Tacos

Ben's Tender Platter

$18.00

Umami Salmon

$28.00

Fish Tacos

$26.00

Steak Tacos

$21.00

Jumbo Onion Rings

$12.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheeese

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Sides

Side Brussels Sprouts Salad

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side Chopped Salad

$8.00

Side Green Salad

$6.00

Side Kale Salad

$8.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Steak

$11.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Chips/Salsa

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$5.00

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Green Beans

$6.00

TOGO Silverware

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Blueberry Butter Cake

$9.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$70.00

Cookie Skillet

$10.00

Chocolate PB Pudding

$9.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Sorbet Bite

Out of stock

Raspberry Sorbet

$7.00Out of stock

Draft Beer Glass

3 Floyds Zombie

$9.00

3 Floyds Rotating

$7.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Apex Predator

$8.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Cruz Blanca

$7.00

Great Lakes Xmas

$9.00

Guinness

$8.00

Half Acre Pony Pils

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Brickstone

$8.00

Pollyana Mango Allure

$6.00

Virtue Cider

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Goose Xmas IPA

$8.00

Draft Beer Pitchers

PIT 3 Floyds Zombie

$36.00

PIT 3 Floyds Rotating

$36.00

PIT Allagash White

$30.00

PIT Apex Predator

$30.00

PIT Bud Light

$24.00

PIT Cruz Blanca

$30.00

PIT Goose Island Oktober

$24.00

PIT Half Acre Pony Pils

$28.00

PIT Lagunitas IPA

$30.00

PIT Brickstone

$30.00

PIT Pollyana Mango Allure

$28.00

PIT Virtue Cider

$30.00

Bottles/Cans

Anti-Hero

$7.00

Asahi

$7.00

Champ Velvet Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$6.00

Firestone Cerveza

$7.00

Goose 312

$7.00

High Noon Seltzer

$6.00

Lagunitas Hop Water

$5.00

Magner's Cider

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Miller Light

$6.00

O'Douls N/A

$5.00

Onda Tequila Seltzer

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Stone Hazy IPA

$8.00

CBD can

$8.00

Panda Cup Sake

$15.00

4 Hands PB Choc Stout

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

GL Hub Punch

$15.00

GL Paloma

$12.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Margarita

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

PIT Hub Punch

$45.00

PIT Paloma

$45.00

Zombie

$15.00

CBD Cocktail

$18.00

Bottomless Punch

$30.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$35.00

GL Refill Btmless Mimosa

PIT Refill Btmless Mimosa

GL Refill Btmless Billini

PIT Refill Btmless Bellini

Spiked Coffee& Donuts

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Hub Punch Refiill

Purple Rain

$19.00Out of stock

Raspberry Beret

$18.00Out of stock

Diamonds And Pearls

$16.00Out of stock

Party Shot

Hub Bomb

$5.00

Cadillac Marg

$15.00

Negroni

$13.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmo

$15.00

French 75

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lemon Tini

$15.00

Long Island

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

GL Bellini

$9.00

GL Mimosa

$9.00

White Russian

$14.00

N/A Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coffee Decaf

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Easy Living

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

LaColombe Cold Brew

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Pom Lemonade Spritz

$6.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Topo Chico

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

CBD Soda

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Happy Hour

HH Pony Pils

$5.00

HH Rose

$5.00

HH Sparkling Rose

$5.00

HH Chard

$5.00

HH Pinot Noir

$5.00

HH Moscato BTL

$24.00

Party Shots

Westward Cold Fashioned

$16.00Out of stock

Westward Fall OF

$16.00Out of stock

Westward True NW OF

$16.00Out of stock

Casamigos Flight

$24.00Out of stock

Add Mezcal

$5.00Out of stock

Casa Lemonade

$14.00

Smoky Casa Marg

$15.00

Anejo Old Fash

$18.00Out of stock

Vodka

Basic (W)

$11.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Effen Cucumber

$12.00

Firefly

$10.00

Goose

$13.00

Sunny

$10.00

Titos

$12.00

Gin

Beefeater (W)

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Junipero

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

28 Mile Gin

$14.00

Rum

Cane Run Rum (W)

$10.00

Plantation Dark

$14.00

Bacardi Silver

$11.00

Cruzan Black

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

Whiskey

Zachariah Harris (W)

$11.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blanton's

$22.00

Buff Trace

$14.00

Buff Trace Kosher

$16.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

EH Taylor Sm Batch

$18.00

Few 10th Anniv

$16.00

Hancocks Reserve

$16.00

Isaac Bowan Port

$16.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Maker's 46

$14.00

Mitcher's US1 Bourbon

$16.00

Mitcher's US1 Rye

$16.00

Old Forrester Bday Bourbon

$50.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$11.00

Sazerac Rye

$16.00

Smokewagon Uncut

$30.00

Stagg Jr

$22.00

Traverse City Bourbon

$16.00

Traverse City Rye

$16.00

Whistle Pig 10yr Rye

$18.00

Woodford

$15.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Jwck Daniels

$12.00

Weller 12

$30.00

Old Elk Brbn

$16.00

Old Elkk Rye

$18.00

Toki

$18.00

4Roses Snlg Brrl

$16.00

Caribou Crossing

$22.00

Reserve Whiskey

Eagle Rare 17yr

$80.00

Elmer T Lee

$40.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr

$50.00

Pappy 12yr

$90.00

Pappy 15yr

$120.00

Pappy 20yr

$160.00

Pappy 23yr

$250.00

Sazerac Rye 18yr

$100.00

Thomas H Handy Rye

$65.00

Weller Full Proof

$32.00

William Larue Weller

$70.00

Weller Green

$16.00

Weller Red

$20.00

New Riff Bourbon

$16.00

New Riff Rye

$16.00

New Riff Single Rye

$18.00

New Riff Single Bourbon

$18.00

Caribou Crossing Single

$22.00

Few Cold Brew Whiskey

$18.00

Breckaridge Rum Cask

$20.00

Tequila

818 Anejo

$20.00

818 Blanco

$14.00

818 Repo

$16.00

Avion Cristalino 1oz

$24.00

Avion Cristalino 2oz

$28.00

Casamigo Anejo

$20.00

Casamigo Blanco

$13.00

Casamigo Repo

$16.00

Cincoro Anejo

$30.00

Cincoro Repo

$23.00

Clase Azul Anejo 1oz

$70.00

Clase Azul Anejo 2oz

$140.00

Clase Azul Gold 1oz

$50.00

Clase Azul Gold 2oz

$100.00

Clase Azul Mezcal 1oz

$45.00

Clase Azul Mezcal 2oz

$90.00

Clase Azul Plata 1oz

$20.00

Clase Azul Plata 2oz

$40.00

Clase Azul Repo 1oz

$30.00

Clase Azul Repo 2oz

$60.00

Corazon Anejo

$18.00

Corazon Blanco (W)

$11.00

Corazon Repo

$14.00

Dobel xtra Anejo Cristalino

$45.00

Don Julio 70th Anniv

$22.00

Herradura Anejo

$18.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Ilegal Mezcal Anejo

$22.00

Ilegal Mezcal Joven

$14.00

Ilegal Mezcal Reposado

$18.00

Mezcal (W)

$12.00

Partida Anejo

$18.00

Partida Cristalino

$20.00

Partida Reposado

$16.00

Patron Sherry Cask Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

Scotch

Glenfiddich 12yr

$14.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 12yr

$13.00

Glenlivet 18yr

$24.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$56.00

Laphroig

$13.00

Macallan 12yr

$16.00

Lagavulin

$28.00

Cognac

Hennessey

$16.00

Martell

$16.00

Hennessey Vsop

$20.00

Cordials

Fire Ball

$10.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Baileys

$10.00

Jager

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$12.00

White Russian

$14.00

White/Sparkling Wine

GL Guiliana Prosecco

$12.00

BTL Giuliana Prosecco

$48.00

GL Moscato

$12.00

BTL Moscato

$48.00

GL Sauv Blanc

$11.00

BTL Sauv Blanc

$44.00

GL Barone Fini

$12.00

BTL Barone Fini

$48.00

GL Stagg's Leap Hands

$15.00

BTL Stagg's Leap Hands

$60.00

Sancerre

$20.00Out of stock

Pasqua Pinoit Grigio

$54.00

Rose Wine

GL Seaglass Rosé

$12.00

BTL Seaglass Rose

$48.00

GL Hampton Water Rose

$14.00

BTL Hampton Water Rose

$54.00

GL Bertrand Rose

$14.00

BTL Bertrand Rose

$54.00

GL Bertrand Rose

$14.00

BTL Bertrand Rose

$54.00

Red Wine

GL Hub Pinot Noir

$15.00

BTL Hub Pinot Noir

$60.00

GL Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$16.00

BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$64.00

GL Tempranillo

$14.00

BTL Tempranillo

$56.00

GL Zinfandel

$15.00

BTL Zinfandel

$60.00

GL Cabernet Sauv

$12.00

BTL Cabernet Sauv

$48.00

GL Lion Tamer

$25.00

BTL Lion Tamer

$90.00

GL Cotes De Rhone

$18.00

BTL Cotes De Rhone

$72.00

Chips & Dip

Chips & Guac

$20.00

Crudite Platter

$29.00

Shrimp & Avocado Ceviche

$70.00

Chorizo Queso Fundito

$55.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$55.00

Passed Appetizers

Cruncy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Miso Salmon & Avocado Roll

$15.00

California Roll

$15.00

Tuna & Thai Basil Roll

$16.00

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$14.00

Tuna Poke

$28.00

Shaki Shaki Tuna

$28.00

Shrimp & Avocado Ceviche (dzn)

$36.00

Specialty Bites

Bang Bang Shrimp

$26.00

Short Rib

$26.00

Chicken Tinga

$25.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$20.00

Chicken Egg Rolls

$24.00

Sandwiches

Toasted Cheese

$20.00

Anti-Burger

$22.00

Cheeseburgers

$26.00

Chicken French Dip

$25.00

Vegetables

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$22.00

Tempura Green Beans

$22.00

Dessert

Martha's Carrot Cakes

$26.00

Double Chocolate Cake

$26.00

Enhance Your Event

Taco Cart

$21.00

Slider Station

$19.00

Sushi Station

$18.00

Poke Bar

$27.00

Family Style

Family Style Lunch

$26.00

Family Style Dinner

$37.00

Plated

Plated Lunch

$35.00

Plated Dinner

$48.00

Catering Brunch

Catering Brunch

$26.00

Hub Punch Bowl

$180.00

Catering Bottomless Mimosa

$35.00

Brunch Buffet

$30.00

Bar Packages

Premium 2hr

$45.00

Premium 3hr

$55.00

Premium 4hr

$65.00

Beer&Wine 2hr

$35.00

Beer&Wine 3hr

$45.00

Beer&Wine 4hr

$55.00

N/A Bev Package

$5.00

Salads

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$65.00

Caesar Salad

$50.00

Kale & Grains Salad

$56.00

Chopped Salad

$63.00

Simple Green Salad

$48.00

Appetizers

Guacamole

$60.00

Chicken Egg Rolls

$55.00

Tuna Poke

$90.00

Sushi

Tuna & Thai Basil Roll

$16.00

California Roll

$16.00

Crunchy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$14.00

Miso Salmon & Avocado Roll

$15.00

100pc Sushi Tray

$160.00

Soft Tacos

Veggie Asada Tacos

$80.00

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$90.00

Steak Tacos

$100.00

Fish Tacos

$110.00

Shrimp Tacos

$110.00

Sides

Spanish Rice

$20.00

Tortilla Chips

$15.00

Sandwiches

Chicken French Dip

$110.00

What's Hot

Ben's Tenders

$60.00

Faroe Island Salmon

$110.00

Prime NY Strip

$120.00

Herb Roasted Chicken

$120.00

Filet Mignon

$130.00

Sweet Bites

Mini Martha's Carrot Cakes

$26.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$70.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Bottled Beer

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Chardonnay

$60.00

Pinot Noir

$60.00

Cabernet

$48.00

To Share

Chicken Egg Roll

$9.00

Cornbread

$10.00

Chorizo-Queso Fundito

$16.00

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$15.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Chicken Nachos

$24.00

HH Nachos

$14.00

Sushi

California Roll

$16.00

Crunchy Tuna Roll

$16.00

Miso Salmon Roll

$16.00

Tuna & Thai Basil Roll

$17.00

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$13.00

Tuna Poke

$17.00

Shaki Shaki Tuna

$16.00

Salads

Chopped Salad

$17.00

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$17.00

Pistachio Caesar

$16.00

Kale & Grains Salad

$16.00

Chicken Tender Salad

$19.00

Side of Salmon

$10.00

Side of Chicken

$7.00

Side of Filet

$11.00

Sandwiches

Chicken French Dip

$17.00

Cheeseburger

$19.00

Smash Burger

$20.00

Anti-Burger

$16.00

Wagyu Smash Burger

$19.00

Specialties/Tacos

Chicken Tender Platter

$19.00

Umami Salmon

$29.00

Fish Tacos

$26.00

Steak Tacos

$29.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheeese

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$9,999.00

Sides

Side Brussels Sprouts Salad

$9.00

Side Caesar Salad

$9.00

Side Chopped Salad

$9.00

Side Green Salad

$7.00

Side Kale Salad

$9.00

Side Salmon

$11.00

Side Steak

$12.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Chips/Salsa

$7.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$6.00

Side Rice

$4.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Green Beans

$7.00

TOGO Silverware

Dessert

Raspberry Sorbet

$7.00

Blueberry Butter Cake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
