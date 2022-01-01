  • Home
Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab Joe's Chicago

No reviews yet

60 E Grand Ave

Chicago, IL 60611

D - Appetizers

D - Ahi Tuna Tartare

$18.95

D - Charred Octopus

$19.95

D - Crab Cake App

$23.95

D - Fried Calamari

$18.95

D - Fried Oysters

$19.95

D - Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$22.95

D - Oysters Rockefeller

$20.95

D - Spinach Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.95

D - Shrimp de Jonghe

$18.95

D - Steak Tartare

$23.95

D - Bread To Go

D - Madagascar Shrimp

$22.95

D - Soups/Salads

D - Bowl Chowder

$10.95

D - Bowl Bisque

$12.95

D - BLT Wedge

$16.95

D - Caesar Salad

$14.95

D - Cole Slaw

$9.95

D - Joe's Chopped

$15.95

D - King Crab Louis

$35.95

D - Mixed Greens

$10.95

D - Sliced Tomatoes

$9.95

D - Steak House Salad

$22.95

D - Seafood Chopped Salad

$37.95

D - Tomato Onion Salad

$15.95

D - Wedge (Plain)

$10.95

D - Vegetable Chopped Salad

$13.95

D - Heirloom Tomato Salad

$17.95

D - GARY Chopped

$21.95

D - L-Sear Ahi Tuna

$22.95Out of stock

D - Beet Salad

$17.95

D - Sandwich

D - Cheeseburger

$19.95

D - Fish Tacos

$20.95

D - Roasted Turkey

$17.95

D - Ribeye Sandwich

$23.95

D - Tenderloin Sandwich

$22.95

D - Crab Cake Sandwich

$25.95

D - Veggie Tacos

$17.95

D - Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

D - Chicken Tenders

$13.95

D - Chicken

D - Herb Roasted Chicken

$25.95

D - Joe's Fried Chicken

$25.95

D - Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.95

D - Steaks

D - 6oz Filet

$30.95

D - 8oz Filet

$47.95

D - 12oz Filet

$69.95

D - Bone In Filet 16oz

$77.95

D - Filet Oscar

$73.95

D - Steak & Tail

$77.95

D - 12oz NY Strip

$48.95

D - NY Strip 16oz

$65.95

D - Bone In NY 22oz

$93.95

D - Chopped Steak

$25.95

D - Ribeye Steak 16oz

$63.95

D - Bone In Ribeye 24oz

$79.95

D - Dry Age Ribeye 24oz

$95.95

D - Porterhouse 30oz

$95.95

D - Lamb Chops

$70.95

D - Cauliflower Steak

$18.95

D - Stone Crab

D - Medium Stone Crab

$80.95Out of stock

D - One Medium Claw

$10.99Out of stock

D - Selected Stone Crab

$90.95Out of stock

D - One Select Claw

$14.33Out of stock

D - Large Stone Crab

$100.95Out of stock

D - One Large Claw

$20.19

D - One JR Jumbo Claw

$43.95Out of stock

D - Fresh Fish

D - Ahi Tuna

$40.95

D - Black Cod

$47.95

D - Branzino

$33.95

D - Dover Sole

$63.95

D - Fish & Chips

$27.95

D - Halibut

$39.95Out of stock

D - Mahi

$37.95

D - Salmon Au Povire

$32.95

D - Sea Bass

$47.95

D - Snapper

$47.95Out of stock

D - Shellfish

D - Crab Cake Entrée

$45.95

D - Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$30.95

D - 1pc Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$8.50

D - Fried Shrimp

$27.95

D - King Crab Legs (1.5#)

$199.95

D - Seafood Platter

$55.95

D - Seared Scallop

$42.95

D - Seafood Pasta

$50.95

D - 10oz Lobster Tail

$55.95

D - 1/2 10oz Tail

$28.49

D - 1 Lobster Cktl 4oz

$16.95

D - 1 Broiled Tail 4oz

$16.95

D - Vegetable Pasta

$19.95

D - Sides

D - 1pc Grill Tomato

$5.49

D - Asparagus - Fried

$12.95

D - Asparagus - Steamed

$12.95

D - Asparagus- Grill

$12.95

D - Baked Potato

$9.95

D - Baked Sweet Potato

$9.95

D - Broccoli & Cheddar

$11.95

D - Butternut Squash

$11.95

D - Broccolini

$11.95

D - Brussels Sprout

$11.95

D - Creamed Spinach

$10.95

D - French Fries

$10.95

D - Fried Sweets

$10.95

D - Green Beans

$11.95

D - Grilled Tomato

$10.95

D - Hashed Brown

$11.95

D - Jennies

$11.95

D - Lobster Mac

$30.95

D - Lyonnaise

$11.95

D - Mac & Cheese

$11.95

D - Onion Strings

$10.95

D - Potato Chips

$5.95

D - Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.95

D - Sauteed Onions

$8.95

D - Sauteed Spinach

$10.95

D - Dessert

D - #1 Club Pie

$11.95

D - A La Mode

$2.00

D - Apple Pie

$11.95

D - Banana Cream

$11.95

D - Boston Pie

$11.95

D - Brownie Sundae

$9.95

D - Coconut Pie

$11.95

D - Fudge Pie

$11.95

D - Gold Brick

$9.95

D - Happy Birthday!

D - Havana Pie

$11.95

D - Key Lime

$11.95

D - Peanut Butter Pie

$11.95

D - Peppermint

$9.95

D - Pumpkin Pie

$11.95

D - Raspberry Sorbet

$9.95

D - Seasonal Berries

$10.95

D - Small #1 Club Pie

$6.45

D - Strawberries

$11.95

D - Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.95

D - Whole Pies

Whole Apple Pie

$50.95

Whole Banana Pie

$50.95

Whole Boston Pie

$50.95

Whole Coconut Pie

$50.95

Whole Fudge Pie

$50.95

Whole Havana Pie

$50.95

Whole Key Lime Pie

$50.95

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$50.95

Whole Seasonal

$50.95

D - Kid's Menu

D - Fried Chx Tend

$13.95

D - Kids Grlld Chz

$9.95

D - Kids Burgers

$9.95

D - Kids Mac&Cheese

$9.95

D - Kids Chz Burger

$9.95

D - Kids Shrimp

$9.95

D - Kids Filet

$20.95

D - Kids Crab Cake

$17.95

D - Kids Butter Pasta

$9.95

D - Kids Brownie Sun

D - Kids Strwberry Sun

D - Kid Scoop Vanilla

D - Beverages

D - Pellegrino

$3.50

D- Fiji

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location

60 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Directions

Main pic

