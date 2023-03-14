Main picView gallery

Mon Ami Gabi Chicago

2300 N Lincoln Park W

Chicao, IL 60614

Delivery

Hors d'Oeuvre

Warmed Baguette

$3.95

Onion Soup Au Gratin

$14.95

Melted Brie

$16.95

Prix Fixe Appetizer ALA

$19.95

Escargots De Bourgogne

$17.95

Chicken Liver Mousse Pate

$17.95

Foie Gras Torchon

$25.95

Smoked Pork Belly And Maple

$19.95

Classic Steak Tartare

$23.95

Duck Leg Confit

$19.95

Les Salades

Frisée And Lardon Salad

$15.95

Caesar Salad

$14.95

Little Gem Salad

$16.95

Petite Green Salad

$14.95

Fruits De Mer

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$24.95

Warm Oishii Prawns

$24.95

Small Pot Of Mussels Marinière

$19.95

Steak Frites

Steak Classique

$36.95

Steak Au Poivre

$36.95

Steak Bordelaise

$36.95

Steak Roquefort

$36.95

Steak Béarnaise

$36.95

Classic Cuts

Hanger Steak

$38.95

Filet Mignon Au Poivre

$47.95

Filet Mignon Bordeaux

$47.95

Côte de Boeuf

$76.95

Entrees

Trout Almondine

$30.95

Roast Salmon

$33.95

Mussels Marinière & Frites

$32.95

Cannolicchi Pasta

$26.95

Beef Bourguignon

$38.95

Prime Cheeseburger & Frites

$21.95

Roast Chicken Grand-Mère

$32.95Out of stock

Accompagnements

Creamed Spinach

$9.50

Pomme Purée

$8.50

Hand-Cut Frites

$5.95

French Green Beans

$8.50

Garlic Spinach

$8.50

Sautéed Mushrooms

$10.95

Macaroni Gratin

$13.95

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

$10.95

Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée

$12.95

Kid's Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese & Frites

$9.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Kids Pasta

$9.50

Kids Cheeseburger & Frites

$9.95

Kids Chicken & Frites

$10.95

Kids Steak & Frites

$14.95

Kids Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.95

Kids Chocolate Mousse

$6.95

Kids Profiterole

$5.95

Wine

Bottle - Charles de Fère Brut

$42.00

Bottle - Charles de Fère Brut Rosé

$42.00

Bottle - Vollereaux Champagne

$122.00

Bottle - Chateau De Campuget Rosé

$38.00

Bottle - Mon Ami Gabi Chardonnay

$46.00

Bottle - Mon Ami Gabi Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00

Bottle - Gustave Lorentz Riesling

$54.00

Bottle - Domaine Gautier Demi Sec Vouvray

$54.00

Bottle - Dopff & Irion Pinot Blanc

$54.00

Bottle - Domaine Moreux "Les Bouffants" Sancerre

$78.00

Bottle - Mon Ami Gabi Merlot

$38.00

Bottle - Hob Nob Pinot Noir

$42.00

Bottle - Vidal Fleury Côtes du Rhône

$46.00

Bottle - La Moulinière Bordeaux

$46.00

Bottle - Mon Ami Gabi Pinot Noir

$50.00

Bottle - Domaine Les Fines Graves Moulin-a-Vent

$60.00

Bottle - Ch. Laronde Desormes Bordeaux Supérieur

$54.00

Bottle - Château Armandière Malbec

$58.00

Biere

Kronenbourg

$7.95

Uncle John Tepache

$11.95

Stella Artois

$8.95

Crystal Lake Slalom King

$7.95

Fin du Monde

$9.95

Old Irving Della

$9.95

Old Irving Beezer

$12.95

Schneider Weisse Aventinus

$19.95

NA Einbecker

$8.95

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Evian Still

$8.00

Sprite

$3.50

Vichy Catalan - 500 mL

$4.50

Vichy Catalan - 1 L

$8.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

2300 N Lincoln Park W, Chicao, IL 60614

Directions

