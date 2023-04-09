Osteria Via Stato
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Golden Image account
Location
620 N. State St, Chicago, IL 60654
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
River North Bistro - River North Bistro
No Reviews
660 North State Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurant