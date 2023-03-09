Main picView gallery

Ramen-San Lincoln Park

review star

No reviews yet

1962 N. Halsted

Chicago, IL 60614

Call

Hours

Directions


Sides

Kimchi Broth

$6.00

Tonkotsu Broth

$6.00

TanTan Broth

$6.00

Chicken Broth

$6.00

Sumo Broth

$7.50

Veg Broth

$6.00

Side Noodle

$5.00

Dessert

Donuts

Donuts

$7.00

Mini sweet doughnuts made to order, rolled in sugar and served with a side of miso crème anglaise.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

1962 N. Halsted, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

