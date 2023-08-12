Cold Antipasti

Wagyu Beef Carpaccio

$25.00

Maine Lobster Caprese

$49.00

Maryland Crab Bruschetta

$25.00

Big Eye Tuna

$24.00

Hot Antipasti

Mediterranean Octopus

$25.00

Zucchini Fritti

$16.00

Prime Beef Meatballs

$17.00

Fritto Misto

$24.00

Mozzarella Carrozza

$11.00

Salads

RPM Caesar

$15.00

Shredded Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Burrata Panzanella

$23.00

Giuliana's Italian Salad

$14.00

Bread

Rosemary Foccacia

$13.00

Whipped Ricotta & Honey

$15.00

Truffled Garlic Bread

$13.00

San Daniele 600-Day Aged Prosciutto

$26.00

Bread for 2

Bread for 4

Pizzette

Charred Pepperoni

$13.00

Cremini Pizzette

$13.00

Cheese Pizzette

$9.00

Pasta

Mama DePandi's Bucatini

$18.00

Prosciutto Tortelloni

$19.00

Maine Lobster Ravioli

$37.00

Spicy King Crab

$29.00

Carbonara

$20.00

Short Rib Bolognese

$27.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$28.00

Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

Side Spaghetti

$12.00

Steaks

Creekstone Filet Mignon

$59.00

Bone-In Ribeye

$75.00

Gorgonzola-Cured Wagyu

$99.00

Prime Dry-Aged Bistecca Fiorentina

$176.00

Veal Marsala

$55.00

Classics

Spaghetti & Meatball

$25.00

Chicken Parmesan

$33.00

Eggplant Parmesan alla Billi

$24.00

Lobste Fra Diavolo

$55.00

Seafood

Atlantic Swordfish

$35.00

Mediterranean Branzino

$43.00

Roasted Ora King Salmon

$49.00

Grilled Giant Prawns

$40.00

Dover Sole Piccata

$86.00

Specials

Pizza Bianco

$22.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, Summer Truffle

Sides

Parmesan Spinach

$14.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Garlic-Whipped Potatoes

$13.00

Spicy Broccolini

$15.00

Roasted Wild Mushrooms

$15.00

Desserts

RPM Cheesecake

$15.00

Bomboloni

$16.00

Tiramisu

$15.00

Toasted Pistachio Gelato

$11.00

Salted Caramel Meringata

$29.00

Chocolate Semifreddo

$16.00

Tartufo Sundae

$16.00

Chocolate Banana Trifle

$23.00

TOGO Cocktail

Old Fashioned

$32.00

Espressotini

$16.00

Limoncello

$12.00

RPM Manhattan

$16.00

RPM Negroni

$16.00