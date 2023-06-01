Main picView gallery

Summer House Bethesda

11825 Grand Park Ave

North Bethesda, MD 20852

Food

Market Inspired

Cup Chicken-Tomatillo Soup

$4.95

To Share

Extra Bread

Vegetables

Artichoke

$18.95

Pizza

Double Cheese Pizza

$19.95

Classic Margherita

$18.95

Organic Sausage & Fennel

$19.95

Hobbs Pepperoni

$19.95

Spicy Salumi & Burrata

$21.95

Shaved Mushroom

$19.95

Prosciutto & Egg

$20.95

Spicy Giardiniera & Olive

$18.95

Special Pizza

$20.95

Double Cheese Pizza

$19.95

Sides

Extra Chips

Side Toast

$2.95

Sides Fruit

$3.95

Extra Additions

$a la Mode

$2.95

$American Cheese

$1.00

$Avocado

$3.95

$Bacon

$1.00

$Blue Cheese

$1.00

$Brussels

$5.00

$Burger Patty

$6.95

$Burrata

$3.95

$Cauliflower

$5.00

$Cheddar

$1.00

$Chicken

$6.95

$Egg Whites

$1.00

$Fries

$3.95

$Guacamole

$3.00

$Hash Browns

$3.00

$Jalapeno

$1.00

$Manchego

$1.00

$Meatball

$3.95

$Mushroom

$1.95

$Olive

$1.00

$Onion

$0.50

$Pepperoni

$2.95

$Peppers

$0.50

$Pico

$1.95

$Quinoa

$1.00

$Salmon

$8.95

$Sausage Link

$3.95

$Shrimp

$9.95

$Spinach

$1.00

$Steak

$14.95

$Tomato

$3.95

$Truffle Fries

$3.95

$Tuna

$9.95

$Turkey

$6.95

$Pizza Sausage

$3.95

Kid's Menu

Kids Pizza

$7.95

Drinks

N/A Bev

Hot Tea

$3.95

Soda

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$5.95

Tonic

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.25

Still Water

$4.95

Virgin Bloody

$6.95

Iced Tea

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

OJ

$4.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.25

Stawberry Fields

$7.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$4.95

Pineapple Kick

$9.00

Post Watermelon

$9.00

Cucumber Cooler

$9.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.25

Espresso

$3.25

Double Espresso

$3.95

Americano

$4.95

Latte

$5.95

Macchiato

$5.95

Draft Cold Brew

$5.95

Cappucino

$5.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Hand-Crafted Cocktails

Lavender Fields

$14.00

Passionfruit Project

$14.00

The Bees Knees

$15.00

Aperol We've Been Through

$15.00

Watermelon Sugar, Hi

$16.00

Rye Not Get Smashed

$16.00

Jalapeno Business

$15.00

Cue It Up

$16.00

Respresso Martini

$16.00

Summer Sangria Glass

$12.00

Summer Sangria Pitcher

$42.00

Wild Sangria Glass

$12.00

Wild Sangria Pitcher

$42.00

Draft Beer

RAR Light

$6.00

Manor Hill

$6.00Out of stock

Brookville Beer Farm

$7.00

RAR

$7.00

True Respite

$8.00

Atlas

$8.00

Flying Dog

$8.00

7 Lock

$8.00

Numero Uno

$8.00

Bottled/ Canned Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Heineken Zero (NA)

$7.00

High Noon

$8.00

Angry Orchard Apple

$7.00

Common Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Bees Knees

$11.00

Bellini

$12.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Blueberry Smash

$11.00

Clover Club

$11.00

Corpse Reviver

$11.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Gin Rickey

$11.00

Grasshopper

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Jack Rose

$11.00

Kir Royale

$12.00

Last Word

$11.00

Long Island

$13.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martinez

$11.00

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$13.00

Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Paloma

$15.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Collins

$13.00

Vesper

$11.00

Vieux Carre

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

Liquor

Basic

$11.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Tito's

$13.00

Barhill

$14.00

Bluecoat

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

New Amsterdam

$12.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Bacardi

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Castillo White

$9.00

Castillo Spiced

$9.00

Gosling

$13.00

Mount Gay

$13.50

Sailor Jerry's

$10.50

Zaya 12yr

$13.50

Casamigos Blanco

$15.50

Casamigos Repo

$16.50

Codigo Rosa

$16.00

Don Julio

$16.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.50

Mezcal

$13.50

Monte Alban

$11.00

Patron

$16.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$14.00

JW Black

$12.50

Macallan 12yr

$19.00

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Angel's Envy

$14.50

Buffalo Trace

$14.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Evan Williams

$11.00

Jameson

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Old Overholt Rye

$12.00

Redemption Rye

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Pear Brandy

$12.00

Pierre Ferand

$15.00

6 Grapes Tawny Port

$8.50

Amaro Montenegro

$9.00

Aperol

$12.00

Averna

$9.50

Baileys

$9.50

Benedictine

$9.00

Campari

$12.00

Canon Ginger

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cocchi Vermouth

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Crème de Cassis

$8.00

Crème de Peche

$9.00

Cynar

$9.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Dry Vermouth

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Herbsaint

$9.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Lillet Rose

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$9.00

Pama

$9.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$11.00

Sambuca

$9.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Velvet Falernum

$9.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Wine

Giuliana 6oz

$13.00

Giuliana 9oz

$19.00

Clara C 60z

$15.00

Clara C 9oz

$22.00

Summer House Rose 6oz

$11.00

Summer House Rose 9oz

$17.00

Campuget Rose 6oz

$13.00

Campuget Rose 9oz

$20.00

Quadri Pinot Grigio 6oz

$11.00

Quadri Pinot Grigio 9oz

$17.00

Koha Sauvignon Blanc 6oz

$12.00

Koha Sauvignon Blanc 9oz

$17.00

Touraine Sauvignon Blanc 6oz

$14.00

Touraine Sauvignon Blanc 9oz

$19.00

Matthew Fritz Chardonnay 6oz

$13.00

Matthew Fritz Chardonnay 9oz

$18.00

Harken Chardonnay 6oz

$16.00

Harken Chardonnay 9oz

$24.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling 6oz

$10.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling 9oz

$14.00

Summer Sangria Glass

$12.00

Summer Sangria Pitcher

$42.00

Fog & Light Pinot Noir 6oz

$14.00

Fog & Light Pinot Noir 9oz

$21.00

Siduri Pinot Noir 6oz

$19.00

Siduri Pinot Noir 9oz

$25.00

Murphy Goode Merlot 6oz

$13.00

Murphy Goode Merlot 9oz

$19.00

Villa Monti Chiante 6oz

$12.00

Villa Monti Chiante 9oz

$17.00

Hahn Cabernet 6oz

$13.00

Hahn Cabernet 9oz

$19.00

The Critic Cabernet 6oz

$17.00

The Critic Cabernet 9oz

$24.00

Las Perdices Malbec 6oz

$12.00

Las Perdices Malbec 9oz

$17.00

Wild Sangria Glass

$12.00

Wild Sangria Pitcher

$42.00

Brut Royal BTL

$120.00

Giuliana BTL

$53.00

Clara C BTL

$61.00

Cricova Btl

$37.00

Summer House Rose BTL

$45.00

Campuget BTL

$58.00

Quadri BTL

$45.00

Koha BTL

$49.00

Touraine BTL

$52.00

Matthew Fritz BTL

$50.00

Harken BTL

$65.00

Eyrie BTL

$76.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle BTL

$40.00

Fog & Light BTL

$56.00

Siduri BTL

$73.00

Dumol BTL

$150.00

Murphy Goode BTL

$53.00

Villa Monti BTL

$44.00

Hahn BTL

$53.00

The Critic BTL

$66.00

Pine Ridge BTL

$125.00

Las Perdices BTL

$44.00

Brunch

Brunch Food

Roast Veggie Hash

$14.95

Commuter's Egg Sandwich

$13.95

Breakfast Burrito

$15.95

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$15.95

3-Egg Breakfast

$14.95

Breakfast Tostadas

$17.95

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.95

One Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake

$3.99

Blueberry Pancakes

$13.95

One Blueberry Pancake

$4.99

Short Rib Hash

$17.95

Crispy Strawberry Waffle

$15.95

Mexican Hash Browns

$13.95

Huevos Rancheros

$17.95

Plain Waffle

$13.95

Brunch Sides

Crispy Bacon

$5.95

Turkey Bacon

$5.95

Breakfast Sausage

$5.95

Ham

$5.95

Fruit

$4.95

Hashbrown

$4.95

Sweet Fries

$6.95

Side Toast

$2Eggs

$3.95

$1Egg

$1.95

Brunch Drinks

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Happy Hour

Happy Hour Food

HH Prime Beef Meatball

$4.95

HH Parmesan-Truffle Fries

$5.95

HH Cheesy Nachos

$5.95

HH Crispy Chicken Tenders

$7.95

HH French Fries

$3.95

HH Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

HH Mozzarella & Garlic Butter Pizette

$6.95

HH Spicy Tomato & Bacon Pizette

$8.95

HH Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce Pizette

$7.95

Happy Hour Drinks

HH Prosecco

$8.00

HH Pinot Grigio

$8.00

HH Rose

$8.00

HH Pinot Noir

$8.00

HH Red Sangria

$11.00

HH White Sangria

$11.00

Electric Lemonade

$8.00

London Lemonade

$8.00

Kentucky Lemonade

$8.00

French Lemonade

$8.00

HH Martini

$9.00

HH Spicy Marg

$9.00

HH Mimosa

$9.00

HH Manhattan

$9.00

HH Draft

$6.00

HH Bud Light

$4.00

HH Angry Orchard

$6.00

HH High Noon

$7.00

HH Spicy Marg

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Golden Image account

Location

11825 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

