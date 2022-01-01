Sushi-San - Omakase Room
63 W Grand Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
San-Specialties
Tako Taco
spicy octopus "tacos" in crispy nori shells. all are garnished with wasabi tobiko mayo, avocado puree, green onion, and togarashi ichimi
Miso Soup
wakame seaweed, tofu, and green onion complete our miso and dashi broth-based soup
Japanese Eggplant
eggplant batons are delicately battered and fried. tossed with sweet and tangy vietnamese dressing and finished with mint, fried shallot, togarashi ichimi, and dried shrimp. served with a side of yuzu mayo.
Roasted Edamame
whole edamame pods are tossed in garlic oil and roasted in our coal-burning oven before being finished with a squeeze of lemon and a dusting of our signature S+P seasoning
Shishito Peppers
shishito peppers are blistered and dusted with crushed toasted sesame seeds. served with a side of sweet and savory black garlic miso.
Crazy Shrimp
4 black tiger shrimp are breaded seasoned with togarashi ichimi. sides of gochujang mayo and wasabi tobiko mayo put you in control of the heat.
Togarashi Chicken Nuggets
with a nod to japanese karaage, we take juicy, marinated chicken thighs and toss in a breading seasoned by our signature S+P. homemade lime kosho aioli served on the side.
Salad
Salad-san
a side of carrot-ginger dressing sets apart our house salad featuring mesclun greens, cucumber, Mighty Vine cherry tomatoes, spiralized daikon and fresh cracked pepper.
Seaweed Salad
refreshing and flavorful wakame seaweed salad dressed in jalapeno soy and topped with cucumber, lotus root, sesame seed, and green onion
Broccolini Goma-ae
broccolini is blanched before getting a quick char in our coal-fired oven. served chilled and tossed in a savory goma-ae dressing made of roasted sesame seeds, sesame oil, garlic, and other spices.
Aburi (3 or 5 pcs)
Spicy Tuna Aburi
crispy pressed rice topped with chopped tuna, spicy mayo, truffled pearl onion, sesame seed, and green onion. available in 3 or 5 pieces.
Umami Scallop Aburi
crispy pressed rice topped with chopped scallop, spicy masago mayo, and black sesame seeds. available in 3 or 5 pieces.
San-Sets
Edomae Vegetable Set
mighty vine tomatoes, mushrooms, asparagus, and other fresh and preserved vegetables are slow-roasted, simmered, or simply dressed to bring out key aspects of their flavor and texture
Nigiri Set
features 2 pieces each: akami (lean tuna loin), hamachi (yellowtail), faroe island salmon, and a zuke preparation of the same faroe island salmon where the whole salmon side is torched and allowed to marinate in savory soy for over 24 hours
D-Luxe Nigiri Set
12 pieces nigiri across 6 varieties of fish. selections rotate daily, though some staples like uni and otoro are almost guaranteed to make an appearance.
Mr. Maguro Set
preparations from sashimi to maki show a progression through the different cuts of balfego bluefin tuna: akami (lean loin), chu-toro (medium-fatty), and otoro (fatty belly). 6 pieces sashimi, 4 pieces nigiri, and 1 maki roll
Mega Set
our eight-piece nigiri set is joined by maki rolls and sashimi cuts that rotate daily based on chef kaze’s selections, for a total of 8 pieces nigiri, 8 pieces sashimi, and 2 maki rolls
Megatron Set
a great sharing option, this set is akin to a tableside omakase experience featuring a more varied and luxurious selection than any other set for a total of 12 pieces nigiri, 8 pieces sashimi, and 2 maki rolls
Maki-San (5 or 10pcs)
Crunchy Avocado Maki
creamy michoacan avocado rolled with sweet soy, yuzu mayo, and tempura crunch. topped with crunch and served with side of wasabi soy. available in 5 or 10 pieces.
Tempura Shrimp Maki
black tiger shrimp are tempura battered, fried crisp, and rolled with korean gochujang mayo, black sesame seeds, green onion and kaiware sprouts. served with side of wasabi soy. available in 5 or 10 pieces.
Salmon Avocado Maki
faroe island salmon is rolled with asparagus, mild meyer lemon, and avocado. served with side of wasabi soy. available in 5 or 10 pieces.
Spicy Tuna Maki
lean tuna dressed with spicy tobanjan and black sesame seeds is rolled with avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, and a bit of tempura crunch. served with sides of wasabi soy and spicy mayo. available in 5 or 10 pieces.
Negi Hamachi Maki
japanese yellowtail is rolled with avocado, cucumber, and yuzu kosho vinaigrette. served with side of wasabi soy. available in 5 or 10 pieces.
Spicy Salmon Maki
faroe island salmon mixed with yuzu and spicy korean gochujang is rolled with cucumber, avocado, chives, and a bit of tempura crunch. served with side of wasabi soy. available in 5 or 10 pieces.
Kabayaki Eel Maki
bbq eel gets the crispy tempura treatment and is rolled with avocado, sweet soy and kizami wasabi. served with side of wasabi soy. available in 5 or 10 pieces.
Bluefin Tuna & Avocado Maki
lean akami tuna and fatty tuna belly are rolled with cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds. served with side of wasabi soy. available in 5 or 10 pieces.
Spicy Scallop Maki
chopped hudson canyon scallop mixed with spicy mayo, wasabi tobiko, and garlic is served atop hosomaki-style sushi filled with avocado and jalapeño. torched and finished with togarashi ichimi. available in 5 or 10 pieces.
Truffle Shiitake Maki
layers of flavor and texture as roasted mushrooms and sweet onion are dressed with truffle mayo and rolled with pickled daikon, tempura crunch, daikon sprouts, ohba, and sesame seeds. available in 5 or 10 pieces.
Maki-San (Hold The Rice)
Zuke Salmon Maki
faroe island salmon is torched and marinated in savory soy for over 24 hours before being rolled in cucumber with sweet onion, avocado, and daikon. 5 pieces per order
Lobster Goddess Maki
succulent lobster meets our green goddess aioli - flavored by yuzu, basil, mint, and cilantro - all rolled in cucumber with avocado and daikon. 5 pieces per order.
Nigiri / Sashimi
Melted Tomato
Hirame
fluke
Hamachi
yellowtail
Madai
japanese snapper
Kanpachi
amberjack
Shima Aji
striped jack
Hokkaido Scallop
hokkaido scallop
Matcha Octopus
Faroe Island Salmon
Zuke Salmon
marinated faroe island salmon
Ikura
wild salmon roe
Ikura & Uni
wild salmon roe & sea urchin
Uni
sea urchin
Akami
lean bluefin tuna
Chu Toro
medium-fatty bluefin tuna
Otoro
fatty bluefin belly
Otoro/Otoro
fatty bluefin belly
Unagi
freshwater eel
Tuna Cheek & Uni
Charcoal Grilled
S&P Chicken
tender and juicy chicken thighs grilled skin-on over binchotan charcoal and seasoned with signature S+P mix. sliced and served with lime kosho aioli.
Vietnamese Pork
berkshire pork seasoned by a heritage marinade recipe passed down from chef kaze chan’s grandmother and caramelized over binchotan charcoal. finished with fresno chili, cilantro, and green onion.
Miso Salmon
faroe island salmon is marinated with sake, miso and mirin, skewered and grilled over binchotan charcoal. finished with sesame seeds and lime.
BBQ Beef Lettuce Wraps
prime short rib is sliced thin and marinated in korean kalbi spices. grilled over binchotan coals and served with lettuce cups, daikon, fresno chili, green onion and miso sambal.
Prime Skirt Steak
grilled to medium rare over binchotan coals seasoned with house tare. sliced chopstick-friendly and drizzled with sweet soy and served with a smear of spicy chinese mustard.
Charred Cauliflower
twice-roasted in our coal-burning oven and simply seasoned with salt, pepper, and red wine vinegar. finished with sesame seeds, fresno chili, and cilantro and served with yuzu mayo.
XO Green Beans
haricots verts are roasted in our charcoal oven, tossed in a house-made XO sauce, and finished with fresno chilies, sesame seeds, and green onion.
Sizzling Rice
Shrimp Motoyaki Sizzling Rice
jumbo shrimp and chopped shishito peppers are tossed in garlic-miso mayo and coal-roasted in a cast iron bowl atop sushi rice. finished with black sesame seeds and green onion.
Lobster Kimchi Sizzling Rice
succulent lobster claw and tail is coal-roasted in a cast-iron bowl atop spicy massago mayo and sushi rice. finished with kimchi, green onion and black sesame seeds.
Thai Basil Chicken Sizzling Rice
tender ground chicken thigh is slow-simmered with poblano pepper and thai basil before being coal-roasted in a cast iron bowl atop sushi rice. topped with chili threads and green onion. mix the raw egg yolk through to incorporate all flavors and textures.
Beef 'n Bop Sizzling Rice
prime short rib is roasted in a cast iron bowl with caramelized onions, mushrooms and sushi rice. finished with sweet soy, green onion, fried shallot, sesame seeds, togarashi ichimi.
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Sushi-San
63 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654