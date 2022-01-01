Main picView gallery

Sushi-San - Omakase Room

63 W Grand Ave

Chicago, IL 60654

San-Specialties

Tako Taco

Tako Taco

$11.00

spicy octopus "tacos" in crispy nori shells. all are garnished with wasabi tobiko mayo, avocado puree, green onion, and togarashi ichimi

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.50

wakame seaweed, tofu, and green onion complete our miso and dashi broth-based soup

Japanese Eggplant

Japanese Eggplant

$10.00

eggplant batons are delicately battered and fried. tossed with sweet and tangy vietnamese dressing and finished with mint, fried shallot, togarashi ichimi, and dried shrimp. served with a side of yuzu mayo.

Roasted Edamame

Roasted Edamame

$9.00

whole edamame pods are tossed in garlic oil and roasted in our coal-burning oven before being finished with a squeeze of lemon and a dusting of our signature S+P seasoning

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

shishito peppers are blistered and dusted with crushed toasted sesame seeds. served with a side of sweet and savory black garlic miso.

Crazy Shrimp

Crazy Shrimp

$13.00

4 black tiger shrimp are breaded seasoned with togarashi ichimi. sides of gochujang mayo and wasabi tobiko mayo put you in control of the heat.

Togarashi Chicken Nuggets

Togarashi Chicken Nuggets

$14.00

with a nod to japanese karaage, we take juicy, marinated chicken thighs and toss in a breading seasoned by our signature S+P. homemade lime kosho aioli served on the side.

Salad

Salad-san

Salad-san

$8.00

a side of carrot-ginger dressing sets apart our house salad featuring mesclun greens, cucumber, Mighty Vine cherry tomatoes, spiralized daikon and fresh cracked pepper.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

refreshing and flavorful wakame seaweed salad dressed in jalapeno soy and topped with cucumber, lotus root, sesame seed, and green onion

Broccolini Goma-ae

Broccolini Goma-ae

$9.00

broccolini is blanched before getting a quick char in our coal-fired oven. served chilled and tossed in a savory goma-ae dressing made of roasted sesame seeds, sesame oil, garlic, and other spices.

Aburi (3 or 5 pcs)

torched favorites over oshizushi-style rice
Spicy Tuna Aburi

Spicy Tuna Aburi

$9.00+

crispy pressed rice topped with chopped tuna, spicy mayo, truffled pearl onion, sesame seed, and green onion. available in 3 or 5 pieces.

Umami Scallop Aburi

Umami Scallop Aburi

$10.00+

crispy pressed rice topped with chopped scallop, spicy masago mayo, and black sesame seeds. available in 3 or 5 pieces.

San-Sets

Edomae Vegetable Set

Edomae Vegetable Set

$18.00

mighty vine tomatoes, mushrooms, asparagus, and other fresh and preserved vegetables are slow-roasted, simmered, or simply dressed to bring out key aspects of their flavor and texture

Nigiri Set

Nigiri Set

$33.00

features 2 pieces each: akami (lean tuna loin), hamachi (yellowtail), faroe island salmon, and a zuke preparation of the same faroe island salmon where the whole salmon side is torched and allowed to marinate in savory soy for over 24 hours

D-Luxe Nigiri Set

D-Luxe Nigiri Set

$56.00

12 pieces nigiri across 6 varieties of fish. selections rotate daily, though some staples like uni and otoro are almost guaranteed to make an appearance.

Mr. Maguro Set

Mr. Maguro Set

$51.00

preparations from sashimi to maki show a progression through the different cuts of balfego bluefin tuna: akami (lean loin), chu-toro (medium-fatty), and otoro (fatty belly). 6 pieces sashimi, 4 pieces nigiri, and 1 maki roll

Mega Set

Mega Set

$88.00

our eight-piece nigiri set is joined by maki rolls and sashimi cuts that rotate daily based on chef kaze’s selections, for a total of 8 pieces nigiri, 8 pieces sashimi, and 2 maki rolls

Megatron Set

Megatron Set

$106.00

a great sharing option, this set is akin to a tableside omakase experience featuring a more varied and luxurious selection than any other set for a total of 12 pieces nigiri, 8 pieces sashimi, and 2 maki rolls

Maki-San (5 or 10pcs)

bbq eel gets the crispy tempura treatment and is rolled with avocado, sweet soy and kizami wasabi. served with side of wasabi soy. available in 5 or 10 pieces
Crunchy Avocado Maki

Crunchy Avocado Maki

$8.00+

creamy michoacan avocado rolled with sweet soy, yuzu mayo, and tempura crunch. topped with crunch and served with side of wasabi soy. available in 5 or 10 pieces.

Tempura Shrimp Maki

Tempura Shrimp Maki

$10.00+

black tiger shrimp are tempura battered, fried crisp, and rolled with korean gochujang mayo, black sesame seeds, green onion and kaiware sprouts. served with side of wasabi soy. available in 5 or 10 pieces.

Salmon Avocado Maki

Salmon Avocado Maki

$9.00+

faroe island salmon is rolled with asparagus, mild meyer lemon, and avocado. served with side of wasabi soy. available in 5 or 10 pieces.

Spicy Tuna Maki

Spicy Tuna Maki

$9.00+

lean tuna dressed with spicy tobanjan and black sesame seeds is rolled with avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, and a bit of tempura crunch. served with sides of wasabi soy and spicy mayo. available in 5 or 10 pieces.

Negi Hamachi Maki

Negi Hamachi Maki

$10.00+

japanese yellowtail is rolled with avocado, cucumber, and yuzu kosho vinaigrette. served with side of wasabi soy. available in 5 or 10 pieces.

Spicy Salmon Maki

Spicy Salmon Maki

$9.00+

faroe island salmon mixed with yuzu and spicy korean gochujang is rolled with cucumber, avocado, chives, and a bit of tempura crunch. served with side of wasabi soy. available in 5 or 10 pieces.

Kabayaki Eel Maki

Kabayaki Eel Maki

$10.00+

bbq eel gets the crispy tempura treatment and is rolled with avocado, sweet soy and kizami wasabi. served with side of wasabi soy. available in 5 or 10 pieces.

Bluefin Tuna & Avocado Maki

Bluefin Tuna & Avocado Maki

$11.00+

lean akami tuna and fatty tuna belly are rolled with cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds. served with side of wasabi soy. available in 5 or 10 pieces.

Spicy Scallop Maki

Spicy Scallop Maki

$10.00+

chopped hudson canyon scallop mixed with spicy mayo, wasabi tobiko, and garlic is served atop hosomaki-style sushi filled with avocado and jalapeño. torched and finished with togarashi ichimi. available in 5 or 10 pieces.

Truffle Shiitake Maki

Truffle Shiitake Maki

$9.00+

layers of flavor and texture as roasted mushrooms and sweet onion are dressed with truffle mayo and rolled with pickled daikon, tempura crunch, daikon sprouts, ohba, and sesame seeds. available in 5 or 10 pieces.

Maki-San (Hold The Rice)

Zuke Salmon Maki

Zuke Salmon Maki

$11.00

faroe island salmon is torched and marinated in savory soy for over 24 hours before being rolled in cucumber with sweet onion, avocado, and daikon. 5 pieces per order

Lobster Goddess Maki

Lobster Goddess Maki

$16.00

succulent lobster meets our green goddess aioli - flavored by yuzu, basil, mint, and cilantro - all rolled in cucumber with avocado and daikon. 5 pieces per order.

Nigiri / Sashimi

Melted Tomato

Melted Tomato

$6.00
Hirame

Hirame

$11.00

fluke

Hamachi

Hamachi

$12.00

yellowtail

Madai

Madai

$12.00

japanese snapper

Kanpachi

Kanpachi

$12.00

amberjack

Shima Aji

Shima Aji

$15.00

striped jack

Hokkaido Scallop

Hokkaido Scallop

$14.00

hokkaido scallop

Matcha Octopus

Matcha Octopus

$10.00
Faroe Island Salmon

Faroe Island Salmon

$12.00
Zuke Salmon

Zuke Salmon

$12.00

marinated faroe island salmon

Ikura

Ikura

$10.00

wild salmon roe

Ikura & Uni

Ikura & Uni

$26.00

wild salmon roe & sea urchin

Uni

Uni

$27.00

sea urchin

Akami

Akami

$14.00

lean bluefin tuna

Chu Toro

Chu Toro

$18.00

medium-fatty bluefin tuna

Otoro

Otoro

$22.00

fatty bluefin belly

Otoro/Otoro

Otoro/Otoro

$24.00

fatty bluefin belly

Unagi

Unagi

$12.00

freshwater eel

Tuna Cheek & Uni

Tuna Cheek & Uni

$29.00

Charcoal Grilled

S&P Chicken

S&P Chicken

$10.00

tender and juicy chicken thighs grilled skin-on over binchotan charcoal and seasoned with signature S+P mix. sliced and served with lime kosho aioli.

Vietnamese Pork

Vietnamese Pork

$15.00

berkshire pork seasoned by a heritage marinade recipe passed down from chef kaze chan’s grandmother and caramelized over binchotan charcoal. finished with fresno chili, cilantro, and green onion.

Miso Salmon

Miso Salmon

$14.00

faroe island salmon is marinated with sake, miso and mirin, skewered and grilled over binchotan charcoal. finished with sesame seeds and lime.

BBQ Beef Lettuce Wraps

BBQ Beef Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

prime short rib is sliced thin and marinated in korean kalbi spices. grilled over binchotan coals and served with lettuce cups, daikon, fresno chili, green onion and miso sambal.

Prime Skirt Steak

Prime Skirt Steak

$14.00

grilled to medium rare over binchotan coals seasoned with house tare. sliced chopstick-friendly and drizzled with sweet soy and served with a smear of spicy chinese mustard.

Charred Cauliflower

Charred Cauliflower

$10.00

twice-roasted in our coal-burning oven and simply seasoned with salt, pepper, and red wine vinegar. finished with sesame seeds, fresno chili, and cilantro and served with yuzu mayo.

XO Green Beans

XO Green Beans

$9.00

haricots verts are roasted in our charcoal oven, tossed in a house-made XO sauce, and finished with fresno chilies, sesame seeds, and green onion.

Sizzling Rice

Shrimp Motoyaki Sizzling Rice

Shrimp Motoyaki Sizzling Rice

$25.00

jumbo shrimp and chopped shishito peppers are tossed in garlic-miso mayo and coal-roasted in a cast iron bowl atop sushi rice. finished with black sesame seeds and green onion.

Lobster Kimchi Sizzling Rice

Lobster Kimchi Sizzling Rice

$27.00

succulent lobster claw and tail is coal-roasted in a cast-iron bowl atop spicy massago mayo and sushi rice. finished with kimchi, green onion and black sesame seeds.

Thai Basil Chicken Sizzling Rice

Thai Basil Chicken Sizzling Rice

$17.00

tender ground chicken thigh is slow-simmered with poblano pepper and thai basil before being coal-roasted in a cast iron bowl atop sushi rice. topped with chili threads and green onion. mix the raw egg yolk through to incorporate all flavors and textures.

Beef 'n Bop Sizzling Rice

Beef 'n Bop Sizzling Rice

$18.00

prime short rib is roasted in a cast iron bowl with caramelized onions, mushrooms and sushi rice. finished with sweet soy, green onion, fried shallot, sesame seeds, togarashi ichimi.

Sides

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side Sushi Rice

$4.00

Extra Eel Sauce

Extra Ginger

Extra Soy Sauce

Extra Spicy Mayo

Extra Wasabi

Utensil Kit

Kimchi

$5.00

Dessert

Nama Chocolate

Nama Chocolate

$6.00

Matcha Oreo Ice Cream Pint

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Ice Cream Pint

$6.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Oi Ocha Green Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Sushi-San

63 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654

