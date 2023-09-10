THANKSGIVING

Thanksgiving Menu

Thanksgiving Per Person

$64.95

Thanksgiving Kids

$29.95

Deviled Eggs

Relish Platter

Caesar Salad

Wildorf Salad

Chopped Salad

Turkey

Salmon

Tenderloin

Mashed Potatoes

Sweet Potato Casserole

Asparagus

Dry Asparagus

Creamed Spinach

Roasted Vegetables

Stuffing

Gravy

Cranberry Relish

Pumpkin Pie

Cherry Pie

Key Lime Pie

Pecan Pie

Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Extra Side

$3.00

Extra Dessert

$3.00

REFILL

GF Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Per Person

$64.95

Thanksgiving Kids

$29.95

GF Deviled Eggs

GF Relish Platter

GF Caesar Salad

GF Wildorf Salad

GF Chopped Salad

GF Roasted Turkey

GF Salmon

GF Tenderloin

GF Mashed Potatoes

GF Asparagus

GF Dry Asparagus

GF Stuffing

GF Gravy

GF Cranberry Relish

GF Roasted Vegetables

GF Flourless Chocolate Cake

C/O Party Platter

PP Cornbread

$13.95

PP Deviled Eggs

$19.95

PP Relish Platter

$19.95

PP Caesar Salad

$39.95

PP Wildorf Salad

$41.95

PP Chopped Salad

$47.95

Full Turkey Platter 1/2

$195.95

Full Turkey Platter 2/2

Full White Meat Platter 1/2

$215.95

Full White Meat Platter 2/2

Full Salmon Platter 1/2

$168.95

Full Salmon Platter 2/2

Full Tenderloin Platter 1/2

$285.95

Full Tenderloin Platter 2/2

Half Turkey Platter

$99.95

Half White Meat Platter

$109.95

Half Salmon Platter

$88.95

Half Tenderloin Platter

$149.95

Full Stuffing

$32.95

Full Creamed Spinach

$26.95

Full Mashed Potatoes

$26.95

Full Cranberry Relish

$12.95

Full Gravy

$10.95

Full Sweet Potato Casserole

$32.95

Full Asparagus

$32.95

Full Dry Asparagus

$32.95

Full Roasted Vegetables

$26.95

Half Stuffing

$18.95

Half Creamed Spinach

$14.95

Half Mashed Potatoes

$14.95

Half Sweet Potato Casserole

$14.95

Half Asparagus

$18.95

Half Dry Asparagus

$18.95

Half Roasted Vegetable

$14.95

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$29.95

Whole Pecan Pie

$29.95

Whole Cherry Pie

$29.95

Whole Key Lime Pie

$29.95

Whole Chcoclate Cake

$49.95

Whole Flourless Chocolate Cake

$29.95

Serving Utensils

Silverware

Plates

C/O GF Party Platter

GF PP Deviled Eggs

GF PP Relish Platter

GF PP Caesar Salad

GF PP Wildorf Salad

GF PP Chopped Salad

GF Full Turkey 1/2

GF Full Turkey 2/2

GF Full White Meat 1/2

GF Full White Meat 2/2

GF Full Salmon 1/2

GF Full Salmon 2/2

GF Full Tenderloin 1/2

GF Full Tenderloin 2/2

GF Half Turkey

GF Half White Meat

GF Half Salmon

GF Half Tenderloin

GF Full Stuffing

GF Full Mashed

GF Full Cranberry Relish

GF Full Gravy

GF Full Asparagus

GF Full Dry Asparagus

GF Full Roasted Vegetables

GF Half Stuffing

GF Half Mashed Potatoes

GF Half Asparagus

GF Half Dry Asparagus

GF Half Roasted Vegetables

GF Whole Flourless Chocolate Cake

Serving Utensils

Silverware

Plates

C/O Individual

1 Deviled Egg

$2.00

1 Relish Platter

$5.95

Side Caesar Salad

$7.95

Small Caesar Salad

$13.95

Large Caesar Salad

$24.95

Side Wildorf Salad

$8.95

Small Wildorf Salad

$14.95

Large Wildorf Salad

$26.95

Small Chopped Salad

$16.95

Large Chopped Salad

$28.95

Turkey Dinner

$34.95

Tenderloin Dinner

$49.95

Salmon Dinner

$32.95

Side Stuffing

$7.95

Side Creamed Spinach

$5.95

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Side Sweet Potato Casserole

$7.95

Side Asparagus

$8.95

Side Dry Asparagus

$8.95

Side Roasted Vegetables

$5.95

Slice Pumpkin Pie

$8.95

Slice Pecan Pie

$8.95

Slice Cherry Pie

$8.95

Key Lime Pie

$8.95

Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Serving Utensils

Silverware

Plates

C/O GF Individual

GF 1 Deviled Egg

$2.00

GF 1 Relish Platter

$5.95

GF Side Caesar Salad

$7.95

GF Small Caesar Salad

$13.95

GF Large Caesar Salad

$24.95

GF Side Wildorf Salad

$8.95

GF Small Wildorf Salad

$14.95

GF Large Wildorf Salad

$26.95

GF Small Chopped Salad

$16.95

GF Large Chopped Salad

$28.95

GF Turkey Dinner

$34.95

GF Tenderloin Dinner

$49.95

GF Salmon Dinner

$32.95

GF Side Stuffing

$7.95

GF Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

GF Side Asparagus

$8.95

GF Side Dry Asparagus

$8.95

GF Side Roasted Vegetables

$5.95

GF Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Serving Utensils

Silverware

Plates

Test Item

Test Group

Test Item