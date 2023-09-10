Wildfire Glenview
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Golden Image account
Location
1300 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Glenview
Blufish Sushi Bistro Glenview - 2709 Pfingsten Rd
4.8 • 6,095
2709 Pfingsten Rd Glenview, IL 60026
View restaurant