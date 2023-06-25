Main picView gallery

Wildfire Schaumburg

review star

No reviews yet

1250 E Higgins Road

Schaumburg, IL 60173

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Golden Image account

Location

1250 E Higgins Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chicago Prime Italian
orange starNo Reviews
700 N. Meacham Rd, Schaumburg IL 60173 Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
The Local Kitchen + Tap - Schaumburg
orange starNo Reviews
1140 East Higgins Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
Fat Rosie's Taco and Tequila Bar - Schaumburg
orange starNo Reviews
870 N. Meacham Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Schaumburg
orange star4.4 • 2,252
1310 American Lane Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
Meze
orange starNo Reviews
680 Mall Drive Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
Weber Grill Restaurants - Schaumburg
orange starNo Reviews
1010 North Meacham Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Schaumburg

Egg Harbor Cafe - Schaumburg
orange star4.4 • 2,252
1310 American Lane Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
BRAZIL EXPRESS GRILL
orange star4.7 • 1,381
1045 S Roselle Rd Schaumburg, IL 60193
View restaurantnext
Chicago Prime Steakhouse - 1444 E Algonquin Road
orange star4.3 • 857
1444 E Algonquin Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurantnext
92 Town Korean BBQ
orange star4.1 • 803
243 W GOLF RD SCHAUMBURG, IL 60195
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Los Juanes
orange star4.3 • 674
914 Bode Rd Schaumburg, IL 60194
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Schaumburg
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (13 restaurants)
Roselle
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
review star
No reviews yet
Addison
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston